Styling & Theming

Complete guide to styling changes and theming system migration from HeroUI v2 to v3

This guide covers all styling-related changes between HeroUI v2 and v3, including utility classes, component styles, theme system architecture, and visual differences. For component-specific API changes, see individual component migration guides.

Note: The classNames prop has been replaced with className prop in v3. All components now use the standard React className prop instead of the classNames object prop from v2.

HeroUI v3 introduces significant changes to the styling system:

CSS-First Architecture : Replaces Tailwind plugin with pure CSS files

: Replaces Tailwind plugin with pure CSS files Standard Tailwind Utilities : Custom utilities replaced with standard Tailwind classes

: Custom utilities replaced with standard Tailwind classes CSS Variables : New CSS variable naming and structure

: New CSS variable naming and structure Component Styles : Updated default sizes, spacing, and visual appearance

: Updated default sizes, spacing, and visual appearance No Plugin Required : Removed dependency on Tailwind plugin configuration

: Removed dependency on Tailwind plugin configuration Color System Overhaul : Semantic colors reorganized ( primary → accent , secondary removed, numbered scales removed)

: Semantic colors reorganized ( → , removed, numbered scales removed) Content Colors Removed: content1-4 replaced with surface and overlay system

v2 Utility v3 Equivalent Notes text-tiny text-xs Font size: 0.75rem → 0.75rem (same) text-small text-sm Font size: 0.875rem → 0.875rem (same) text-medium text-base Font size: 1rem → 1rem (same) text-large text-lg Font size: 1.125rem → 1.125rem (same) rounded-small rounded-sm Border radius: 8px → 4px (different) rounded-medium rounded-md Border radius: 12px → 6px (different) rounded-large rounded-lg Border radius: 14px → 8px (different) border-small border Border width: 1px → 1px (use standard Tailwind) border-medium border-2 Border width: 2px → 2px (use standard Tailwind) border-large border-[3px] Border width: 3px → 3px (use arbitrary value) bg-content1 bg-surface or bg-overlay Content color removed, use surface/overlay bg-content2 bg-surface-secondary Content color removed, use surface level bg-primary bg-accent Primary renamed to accent bg-secondary bg-default Secondary color removed, use default bg-primary-50 bg-accent-soft Numbered scales removed bg-primary-100 bg-accent-soft Numbered scales removed text-primary-600 text-accent Numbered scales removed .transition-background Standard CSS transitions Removed utility .transition-colors-opacity Standard CSS transitions Removed utility

HeroUI v2 provided custom text size utilities that mapped to CSS variables. v3 uses standard Tailwind text size classes.

v2 Text Utilities:

// v2 - Custom utilities with CSS variables < div className = "text-tiny" >Tiny text</ div > < div className = "text-small" >Small text</ div > < div className = "text-medium" >Medium text</ div > < div className = "text-large" >Large text</ div >

v3 Text Utilities:

// v3 - Standard Tailwind classes < div className = "text-xs" >Tiny text</ div > < div className = "text-sm" >Small text</ div > < div className = "text-base" >Medium text</ div > < div className = "text-lg" >Large text</ div >

Mapping Details:

v2 Class Font Size Line Height v3 Class Font Size Line Height text-tiny 0.75rem (12px) 1rem (16px) text-xs 0.75rem (12px) 1rem (16px) text-small 0.875rem (14px) 1.25rem (20px) text-sm 0.875rem (14px) 1.25rem (20px) text-medium 1rem (16px) 1.5rem (24px) text-base 1rem (16px) 1.5rem (24px) text-large 1.125rem (18px) 1.75rem (28px) text-lg 1.125rem (18px) 1.75rem (28px)

v2 used custom border radius utilities ( rounded-small , rounded-medium , rounded-large ) that mapped to CSS variables. v3 uses standard Tailwind border radius classes, but the actual values differ.

v2 Border Radius:

// v2 - Custom utilities < div className = "rounded-small" >Small radius</ div > < div className = "rounded-medium" >Medium radius</ div > < div className = "rounded-large" >Large radius</ div >

v3 Border Radius:

// v3 - Standard Tailwind classes < div className = "rounded-sm" >Small radius</ div > < div className = "rounded-md" >Medium radius</ div > < div className = "rounded-lg" >Large radius</ div >

Value Comparison:

v2 Class v2 Value v3 Class v3 Value Difference rounded-small 8px (0.5rem) rounded-sm 4px (0.25rem) Smaller rounded-medium 12px (0.75rem) rounded-md 6px (0.375rem) Smaller rounded-large 14px (0.875rem) rounded-lg 8px (0.5rem) Smaller

Note: v3 uses smaller default border radius values. If you need the exact v2 values, use arbitrary values:

// Match v2 rounded-small (8px) < div className = "rounded-[8px]" >Custom radius</ div > // Match v2 rounded-medium (12px) < div className = "rounded-[12px]" >Custom radius</ div > // Match v2 rounded-large (14px) < div className = "rounded-[14px]" >Custom radius</ div >

v2 provided custom border width utilities ( border-small , border-medium , border-large ). v3 uses standard Tailwind border width classes.

v2 Border Width:

// v2 - Custom utilities < div className = "border-small border-default" >1px border</ div > < div className = "border-medium border-primary" >2px border</ div > < div className = "border-large border-danger" >3px border</ div >

v3 Border Width:

// v3 - Standard Tailwind classes < div className = "border border-default" >1px border</ div > < div className = "border-2 border-accent" >2px border</ div > < div className = "border-[3px] border-danger" >3px border</ div >

Mapping:

v2 Class Width v3 Class Width border-small 1px border 1px border-medium 2px border-2 2px border-large 3px border-[3px] 3px (arbitrary)

v2 provided custom transition utilities for common animation patterns with a default duration of 250ms. v3 removes these utilities in favor of standard Tailwind transition-* utilities, where you specify which properties to transition.

v2 Transition Utilities:

v2 provided custom transition utilities with a default duration of 250ms and ease timing function. The following table shows which CSS properties each utility transitions:

v2 Utility Transition Properties .transition-background background .transition-colors-opacity color, background-color, border-color, text-decoration-color, fill, stroke, opacity .transition-width width .transition-height height .transition-size width, height .transition-left left .transition-transform-opacity transform, scale, opacity rotate .transition-transform-background transform, scale, background .transition-transform-colors transform, scale, color, background, background-color, border-color, text-decoration-color, fill, stroke .transition-transform-colors-opacity transform, scale, color, background, background-color, border-color, text-decoration-color, fill, stroke, opacity

Note: These utilities are no longer available in v3. Use Tailwind's standard transition-* utilities to specify which properties to transition.

Scrollbar Utilities:

v2 provided .scrollbar-hide and .scrollbar-default utilities. v3 now exposes standards-only scrollbar utilities from @heroui/styles : scrollbar , scrollbar-thin , scrollbar-default , and scrollbar-none . Use data-scrollbar="thin" , data-scrollbar="default" , or data-scrollbar="none" on an ancestor for subtree-level control.

Animation Utilities:

v2 provided spinner animation utilities ( .spinner-bar-animation , .spinner-dot-animation , etc.). These are handled internally by v3 components and are not exposed as utilities.

Custom Utilities:

v2 included utilities like:

.leading-inherit → Use leading-[inherit]

→ Use .tap-highlight-transparent → Use [-webkit-tap-highlight-color:transparent]

→ Use .input-search-cancel-button-none → Use custom CSS if needed

v2 used a Tailwind CSS plugin that:

Generated Utilities: Created custom utility classes via JavaScript CSS Variables: Injected CSS variables through the plugin Theme Configuration: Required configuration in tailwind.config.js Runtime Generation: Utilities generated at build time

v2 Configuration:

// tailwind.config.js const { heroui } = require ( "@heroui/react" ); module . exports = { plugins: [ heroui ({ layout: { fontSize: { tiny: "0.75rem" , small: "0.875rem" , medium: "1rem" , large: "1.125rem" , }, radius: { small: "8px" , medium: "12px" , large: "14px" , }, }, themes: { light: { colors: { primary: { // color definitions }, }, }, }, }), ], };

v3 uses a pure CSS approach:

CSS Files: Styles defined in CSS files ( packages/styles/ ) CSS Variables: Variables defined in CSS, not generated No Plugin: No Tailwind plugin required Import-Based: Styles imported via CSS imports

v3 Configuration:

/* globals.css */ @import "tailwindcss" ; @import "@heroui/styles" ;

No Tailwind Config Required:

If you only use HeroUI, you can remove tailwind.config.js entirely. If you have custom Tailwind config, keep it but remove the HeroUI plugin.

Aspect v2 v3 Styling Method Tailwind plugin (JavaScript) CSS files Utility Generation Runtime via plugin Pre-defined CSS CSS Variables Generated by plugin Defined in CSS Configuration tailwind.config.js CSS imports Customization Plugin config CSS variable overrides Build Dependency Requires plugin No plugin needed

v2 used the pattern --heroui-{property}-{scale} while v3 uses --{property} or --color-{property} .

v2 CSS Variables:

--heroui-font-size-tiny: 0.75rem; --heroui-font-size-small: 0.875rem; --heroui-radius-small: 8px; --heroui-radius-medium: 12px; --heroui-border-width-medium: 2px; --heroui-disabled-opacity: 0.5;

v3 CSS Variables:

/* Typography - handled by Tailwind */ /* No custom font-size variables */ /* Radius */ --radius-xs: calc(var(--radius) * 0 .25 ); --radius-sm: calc(var(--radius) * 0 .5 ); --radius-md: calc(var(--radius) * 0 .75 ); --radius-lg: calc(var(--radius) * 1); --radius-xl: calc(var(--radius) * 1 .5 ); /* Colors */ --color-background: var(--background); --color-foreground: var(--foreground); --color-accent: var(--accent); --color-muted: var(--muted); /* Opacity */ --disabled-opacity: 0.5;

v2 Color Structure:

--heroui-primary: 210 100% 50%; --heroui-primary-50: 210 100% 95%; --heroui-primary-100: 210 100% 90%; /* ... more shades ... */

v3 Color Structure:

--accent: oklch(0 .6204 0 .195 253 .83 ); --accent-foreground: var(--snow); --accent-hover: color-mix(in oklab, var(--accent) 90%, var(--accent-foreground) 10%);

Key Differences:

Color Format: v2 used HSL, v3 uses OKLCH Naming: v2 used numbered shades (50-900), v3 uses semantic names Calculated Colors: v3 uses color-mix() for hover states Foreground Colors: v3 explicitly defines foreground colors Primary → Accent: primary color renamed to accent Secondary Color Removed: secondary semantic color removed (was purple in v2) Numbered Scales Removed: Color scales like primary-50 , primary-100 , etc. no longer exist

v2 used primary as the main brand color. v3 renamed it to accent for better semantic clarity.

v2 Primary Color:

// v2 - Primary color with numbered scales < Button color = "primary" >Primary Button</ Button > < div className = "bg-primary" >Primary background</ div > < div className = "bg-primary-50" >Light primary</ div > < div className = "bg-primary-100" >Lighter primary</ div > < div className = "text-primary-600" >Primary text</ div >

v3 Accent Color:

// v3 - Accent color (no numbered scales) < Button variant = "primary" >Primary Button</ Button > < div className = "bg-accent" >Accent background</ div > < div className = "bg-accent-soft" >Soft accent</ div > < div className = "text-accent" >Accent text</ div >

Migration:

v2 Class v3 Equivalent Notes bg-primary bg-accent Base accent color text-primary text-accent Accent text color bg-primary-50 bg-accent-soft Light accent variant bg-primary-100 bg-accent-soft Light accent variant bg-primary-500 bg-accent Base accent color text-primary-600 text-accent Accent text color border-primary border-accent Accent border

Note: v3 doesn't have numbered color scales ( -50 , -100 , -200 , etc.). Use semantic variants like -soft , -hover , or custom Tailwind classes.

v2 provided a secondary semantic color (purple). This has been removed in v3. Component variants named "secondary" now use different colors.

v2 Secondary Color:

// v2 - Secondary as a semantic color (purple) < Button color = "secondary" >Secondary Button</ Button > < div className = "bg-secondary" >Secondary background</ div > < div className = "bg-secondary-50" >Light secondary</ div > < div className = "text-secondary-600" >Secondary text</ div >

v3 Secondary Variant:

// v3 - Secondary is a variant, not a color < Button variant = "secondary" >Secondary Button</ Button > < div className = "bg-default" >Default background (used by secondary variant)</ div > < div className = "text-accent" >Accent text</ div >

Migration:

v2 Class v3 Equivalent Notes bg-secondary bg-default Secondary variant uses default color text-secondary text-accent Use accent for emphasis bg-secondary-50 bg-default Use default color border-secondary border-accent Use accent border

Note: In v3, "secondary" refers to a component variant style (like button--secondary ), not a color token. The secondary variant typically uses bg-default and text-accent-soft-foreground .

v2 provided numbered color scales (50-900) for all semantic colors. v3 removed these in favor of semantic variants and calculated colors.

v2 Numbered Scales:

// v2 - Numbered color scales < div className = "bg-primary-50" >Lightest</ div > < div className = "bg-primary-100" >Lighter</ div > < div className = "bg-primary-200" >Light</ div > < div className = "bg-primary-500" >Base</ div > < div className = "bg-primary-600" >Dark</ div > < div className = "bg-primary-900" >Darkest</ div >

v3 Semantic Variants:

// v3 - Semantic variants and calculated colors < div className = "bg-accent-soft" >Soft variant</ div > < div className = "bg-accent" >Base color</ div > < div className = "bg-accent-hover" >Hover state</ div >

Migration:

Light shades ( -50 , -100 , -200 ): Use -soft variants or custom Tailwind opacity classes

( , , ): Use variants or custom Tailwind opacity classes Base color ( -500 ): Use base color name ( bg-accent , bg-danger , etc.)

( ): Use base color name ( , , etc.) Dark shades ( -600 , -700 , -800 , -900 ): Use hover variants or custom Tailwind classes

v2 provided content1 , content2 , content3 , and content4 colors for layered backgrounds. These have been removed in v3 and replaced with semantic surface colors.

v2 Content Colors:

// v2 - Content colors for layered backgrounds < div className = "bg-content1" >Base content</ div > < div className = "bg-content2" >Secondary content</ div > < div className = "bg-content3" >Tertiary content</ div > < div className = "bg-content4" >Quaternary content</ div >

v3 Surface Colors:

// v3 - Surface colors for non-overlay components < div className = "bg-surface" >Base surface</ div > < div className = "bg-surface-secondary" >Secondary surface</ div > < div className = "bg-surface-tertiary" >Tertiary surface</ div > < div className = "bg-surface-quaternary" >Quaternary surface</ div > // v3 - Overlay colors for floating components < div className = "bg-overlay" >Overlay (tooltips, popovers, modals)</ div >

Migration Mapping:

v2 Class v3 Equivalent Usage bg-content1 bg-surface Non-overlay components (cards, accordions) bg-content1 bg-overlay Floating components (tooltips, popovers, modals) bg-content2 bg-surface-secondary Secondary surface level bg-content3 bg-surface-tertiary Tertiary surface level bg-content4 bg-surface-quaternary Quaternary surface level

Key Changes:

Semantic Naming: content1-4 replaced with surface and overlay for clearer semantics Component-Specific: Use bg-surface for page-level components, bg-overlay for floating components Auto-Calculated: Surface levels ( secondary , tertiary , quaternary ) are automatically calculated from the base surface color using color-mix()

v2 Layout Tokens:

--heroui-divider-weight: 1px; --heroui-disabled-opacity: 0.5; --heroui-hover-opacity: 0.8;

v3 Layout Tokens:

--border-width: 0px; --field-border-width: var(--border-width); --disabled-opacity: 0.5; --cursor-interactive: pointer; --cursor-disabled: not-allowed ; --radius: 0.5rem; --field-radius: calc(var(--radius) * 1 .5 );

v2 Shadows:

--heroui-box-shadow-small: 0px 0px 5px 0px rgb(0 0 0 / 0 .02 ), .. .; --heroui-box-shadow-medium: 0px 0px 15px 0px rgb(0 0 0 / 0 .03 ), .. .; --heroui-box-shadow-large: 0px 0px 30px 0px rgb(0 0 0 / 0 .04 ), .. .;

v3 Shadows:

--surface-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .04 ), .. .; --overlay-shadow: 0 4px 16px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0 .08 ), .. .; --field-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .04 ), .. .;

Key Changes:

Semantic Naming: v3 uses semantic names ( surface-shadow , overlay-shadow ) instead of size-based names Component-Specific: Shadows are tied to component types (surface, overlay, field) Dark Mode: Dark mode shadows are transparent in v3

Button Alignment:

v2: Icons and text aligned with items-center justify-center

v3: Same alignment, but with responsive height adjustments

Input Alignment:

v2: Text aligned with text-left

v3: Same alignment, but padding adjustments may affect visual balance

Component Padding:

Most components have increased padding in v3:

Card : 12px → 16px

: 12px → 16px Button : Similar padding, but responsive heights

: Similar padding, but responsive heights Input: Added vertical padding ( py-2 )

Gap Spacing:

v3 uses more consistent gap spacing:

Card : gap-3 between header, content, footer

: between header, content, footer Button : gap-2 between icon and text

: between icon and text Chip: gap-1.5 between elements

Button Heights:

Small : 32px → 36px (mobile) / 32px (desktop)

: 32px → 36px (mobile) / 32px (desktop) Medium : 40px → 40px (mobile) / 36px (desktop)

: 40px → 40px (mobile) / 36px (desktop) Large: 48px → 44px (mobile) / 40px (desktop)

Input Heights:

Medium: 40px → 36px (default, only size available)

Default Radius:

v2: Components used rounded-medium (12px) by default

(12px) by default v3: Components use larger radius values: Button: rounded-3xl (24px) Card: rounded-3xl (24px) Chip: rounded-2xl (16px) Input: rounded-field (typically 12-16px)



Color System:

v2: HSL color format

v3: OKLCH color format (more perceptually uniform)

Default Colors:

v2: primary , secondary , success , warning , danger

, , , , v3: accent (replaces primary ), success , warning , danger

Muted Colors:

v2: foreground-400 , foreground-500 for muted text

, for muted text v3: muted color token for muted text

Example: Text Utilities

v2 v3 < div > < h1 className = "text-large font-bold" >Title</ h1 > < p className = "text-small text-foreground-400" >Description</ p > < span className = "text-tiny text-foreground-500" >Helper</ span > </ div > < div > < h1 className = "text-lg font-bold" >Title</ h1 > < p className = "text-sm text-muted" >Description</ p > < span className = "text-xs text-muted" >Helper</ span > </ div >

Example: Matching v2 Radius Values

v2 v3 < Card radius = "md" > < CardBody >Content</ CardBody > </ Card > { /* Option 1: Use standard Tailwind (smaller radius) */ } < Card className = "rounded-md" > < Card.Content >Content</ Card.Content > </ Card > { /* Option 2: Match exact v2 value (12px) */ } < Card className = "rounded-[12px]" > < Card.Content >Content</ Card.Content > </ Card >

Example: Custom Colors

v2 v3 // tailwind.config.js const { heroui } = require ( "@heroui/react" ); module . exports = { plugins: [ heroui ({ themes: { light: { colors: { primary: { DEFAULT: "#006FEE" , 50 : "#E6F1FE" , // ... more shades }, }, }, }, }), ], }; /* globals.css */ @import "tailwindcss" ; @import "@heroui/styles" ; :root { --accent : oklch ( 0.6204 0.195 253.83 ); --accent-foreground : oklch ( 0.9911 0 0 ); }