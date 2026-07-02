Styling & Theming
Complete guide to styling changes and theming system migration from HeroUI v2 to v3
This guide covers all styling-related changes between HeroUI v2 and v3, including utility classes, component styles, theme system architecture, and visual differences. For component-specific API changes, see individual component migration guides.
Note: The
classNames prop has been replaced with
className prop in v3. All components now use the standard React
className prop instead of the
classNames object prop from v2.
Overview
HeroUI v3 introduces significant changes to the styling system:
- CSS-First Architecture: Replaces Tailwind plugin with pure CSS files
- Standard Tailwind Utilities: Custom utilities replaced with standard Tailwind classes
- CSS Variables: New CSS variable naming and structure
- Component Styles: Updated default sizes, spacing, and visual appearance
- No Plugin Required: Removed dependency on Tailwind plugin configuration
- Color System Overhaul: Semantic colors reorganized (
primary→
accent,
secondaryremoved, numbered scales removed)
- Content Colors Removed:
content1-4replaced with
surfaceand
overlaysystem
Quick Reference
Utility Classes Mapping
|v2 Utility
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
text-tiny
text-xs
|Font size: 0.75rem → 0.75rem (same)
text-small
text-sm
|Font size: 0.875rem → 0.875rem (same)
text-medium
text-base
|Font size: 1rem → 1rem (same)
text-large
text-lg
|Font size: 1.125rem → 1.125rem (same)
rounded-small
rounded-sm
|Border radius: 8px → 4px (different)
rounded-medium
rounded-md
|Border radius: 12px → 6px (different)
rounded-large
rounded-lg
|Border radius: 14px → 8px (different)
border-small
border
|Border width: 1px → 1px (use standard Tailwind)
border-medium
border-2
|Border width: 2px → 2px (use standard Tailwind)
border-large
border-[3px]
|Border width: 3px → 3px (use arbitrary value)
bg-content1
bg-surface or
bg-overlay
|Content color removed, use surface/overlay
bg-content2
bg-surface-secondary
|Content color removed, use surface level
bg-primary
bg-accent
|Primary renamed to accent
bg-secondary
bg-default
|Secondary color removed, use default
bg-primary-50
bg-accent-soft
|Numbered scales removed
bg-primary-100
bg-accent-soft
|Numbered scales removed
text-primary-600
text-accent
|Numbered scales removed
.transition-background
|Standard CSS transitions
|Removed utility
.transition-colors-opacity
|Standard CSS transitions
|Removed utility
Utility Classes Migration
Text Utilities
HeroUI v2 provided custom text size utilities that mapped to CSS variables. v3 uses standard Tailwind text size classes.
v2 Text Utilities:
v3 Text Utilities:
Mapping Details:
|v2 Class
|Font Size
|Line Height
|v3 Class
|Font Size
|Line Height
text-tiny
|0.75rem (12px)
|1rem (16px)
text-xs
|0.75rem (12px)
|1rem (16px)
text-small
|0.875rem (14px)
|1.25rem (20px)
text-sm
|0.875rem (14px)
|1.25rem (20px)
text-medium
|1rem (16px)
|1.5rem (24px)
text-base
|1rem (16px)
|1.5rem (24px)
text-large
|1.125rem (18px)
|1.75rem (28px)
text-lg
|1.125rem (18px)
|1.75rem (28px)
Border Radius Utilities
v2 used custom border radius utilities (
rounded-small,
rounded-medium,
rounded-large) that mapped to CSS variables. v3 uses standard Tailwind border radius classes, but the actual values differ.
v2 Border Radius:
v3 Border Radius:
Value Comparison:
|v2 Class
|v2 Value
|v3 Class
|v3 Value
|Difference
rounded-small
|8px (0.5rem)
rounded-sm
|4px (0.25rem)
|Smaller
rounded-medium
|12px (0.75rem)
rounded-md
|6px (0.375rem)
|Smaller
rounded-large
|14px (0.875rem)
rounded-lg
|8px (0.5rem)
|Smaller
Note: v3 uses smaller default border radius values. If you need the exact v2 values, use arbitrary values:
Border Width Utilities
v2 provided custom border width utilities (
border-small,
border-medium,
border-large). v3 uses standard Tailwind border width classes.
v2 Border Width:
v3 Border Width:
Mapping:
|v2 Class
|Width
|v3 Class
|Width
border-small
|1px
border
|1px
border-medium
|2px
border-2
|2px
border-large
|3px
border-[3px]
|3px (arbitrary)
Transition Utilities
v2 provided custom transition utilities for common animation patterns with a default duration of 250ms. v3 removes these utilities in favor of standard Tailwind
transition-* utilities, where you specify which properties to transition.
v2 Transition Utilities:
v2 provided custom transition utilities with a default duration of 250ms and
ease timing function. The following table shows which CSS properties each utility transitions:
|v2 Utility
|Transition Properties
.transition-background
background
.transition-colors-opacity
color, background-color, border-color, text-decoration-color, fill, stroke, opacity
.transition-width
width
.transition-height
height
.transition-size
width, height
.transition-left
left
.transition-transform-opacity
transform, scale, opacity rotate
.transition-transform-background
transform, scale, background
.transition-transform-colors
transform, scale, color, background, background-color, border-color, text-decoration-color, fill, stroke
.transition-transform-colors-opacity
transform, scale, color, background, background-color, border-color, text-decoration-color, fill, stroke, opacity
Note: These utilities are no longer available in v3. Use Tailwind's standard
transition-* utilities to specify which properties to transition.
Other Utilities
Scrollbar Utilities:
v2 provided
.scrollbar-hide and
.scrollbar-default utilities. v3 now exposes standards-only scrollbar utilities from
@heroui/styles:
scrollbar,
scrollbar-thin,
scrollbar-default, and
scrollbar-none. Use
data-scrollbar="thin",
data-scrollbar="default", or
data-scrollbar="none" on an ancestor for subtree-level control.
Animation Utilities:
v2 provided spinner animation utilities (
.spinner-bar-animation,
.spinner-dot-animation, etc.). These are handled internally by v3 components and are not exposed as utilities.
Custom Utilities:
v2 included utilities like:
.leading-inherit→ Use
leading-[inherit]
.tap-highlight-transparent→ Use
[-webkit-tap-highlight-color:transparent]
.input-search-cancel-button-none→ Use custom CSS if needed
Theme System Architecture
v2: Plugin-Based System
v2 used a Tailwind CSS plugin that:
- Generated Utilities: Created custom utility classes via JavaScript
- CSS Variables: Injected CSS variables through the plugin
- Theme Configuration: Required configuration in
tailwind.config.js
- Runtime Generation: Utilities generated at build time
v2 Configuration:
v3: CSS-First System
v3 uses a pure CSS approach:
- CSS Files: Styles defined in CSS files (
packages/styles/)
- CSS Variables: Variables defined in CSS, not generated
- No Plugin: No Tailwind plugin required
- Import-Based: Styles imported via CSS imports
v3 Configuration:
No Tailwind Config Required:
If you only use HeroUI, you can remove
tailwind.config.js entirely. If you have custom Tailwind config, keep it but remove the HeroUI plugin.
Architecture Comparison
|Aspect
|v2
|v3
|Styling Method
|Tailwind plugin (JavaScript)
|CSS files
|Utility Generation
|Runtime via plugin
|Pre-defined CSS
|CSS Variables
|Generated by plugin
|Defined in CSS
|Configuration
tailwind.config.js
|CSS imports
|Customization
|Plugin config
|CSS variable overrides
|Build Dependency
|Requires plugin
|No plugin needed
CSS Variables & Design Tokens
Variable Naming Changes
v2 used the pattern
--heroui-{property}-{scale} while v3 uses
--{property} or
--color-{property}.
v2 CSS Variables:
v3 CSS Variables:
Color System Changes
v2 Color Structure:
v3 Color Structure:
Key Differences:
- Color Format: v2 used HSL, v3 uses OKLCH
- Naming: v2 used numbered shades (50-900), v3 uses semantic names
- Calculated Colors: v3 uses
color-mix()for hover states
- Foreground Colors: v3 explicitly defines foreground colors
- Primary → Accent:
primarycolor renamed to
accent
- Secondary Color Removed:
secondarysemantic color removed (was purple in v2)
- Numbered Scales Removed: Color scales like
primary-50,
primary-100, etc. no longer exist
Primary → Accent Rename
v2 used
primary as the main brand color. v3 renamed it to
accent for better semantic clarity.
v2 Primary Color:
v3 Accent Color:
Migration:
|v2 Class
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
bg-primary
bg-accent
|Base accent color
text-primary
text-accent
|Accent text color
bg-primary-50
bg-accent-soft
|Light accent variant
bg-primary-100
bg-accent-soft
|Light accent variant
bg-primary-500
bg-accent
|Base accent color
text-primary-600
text-accent
|Accent text color
border-primary
border-accent
|Accent border
Note: v3 doesn't have numbered color scales (
-50,
-100,
-200, etc.). Use semantic variants like
-soft,
-hover, or custom Tailwind classes.
Secondary Color Removed
v2 provided a
secondary semantic color (purple). This has been removed in v3. Component variants named "secondary" now use different colors.
v2 Secondary Color:
v3 Secondary Variant:
Migration:
|v2 Class
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
bg-secondary
bg-default
|Secondary variant uses default color
text-secondary
text-accent
|Use accent for emphasis
bg-secondary-50
bg-default
|Use default color
border-secondary
border-accent
|Use accent border
Note: In v3, "secondary" refers to a component variant style (like
button--secondary), not a color token. The secondary variant typically uses
bg-default and
text-accent-soft-foreground.
Numbered Color Scales Removed
v2 provided numbered color scales (50-900) for all semantic colors. v3 removed these in favor of semantic variants and calculated colors.
v2 Numbered Scales:
v3 Semantic Variants:
Migration:
- Light shades (
-50,
-100,
-200): Use
-softvariants or custom Tailwind opacity classes
- Base color (
-500): Use base color name (
bg-accent,
bg-danger, etc.)
- Dark shades (
-600,
-700,
-800,
-900): Use hover variants or custom Tailwind classes
Content Colors Removed
v2 provided
content1,
content2,
content3, and
content4 colors for layered backgrounds. These have been removed in v3 and replaced with semantic surface colors.
v2 Content Colors:
v3 Surface Colors:
Migration Mapping:
|v2 Class
|v3 Equivalent
|Usage
bg-content1
bg-surface
|Non-overlay components (cards, accordions)
bg-content1
bg-overlay
|Floating components (tooltips, popovers, modals)
bg-content2
bg-surface-secondary
|Secondary surface level
bg-content3
bg-surface-tertiary
|Tertiary surface level
bg-content4
bg-surface-quaternary
|Quaternary surface level
Key Changes:
- Semantic Naming:
content1-4replaced with
surfaceand
overlayfor clearer semantics
- Component-Specific: Use
bg-surfacefor page-level components,
bg-overlayfor floating components
- Auto-Calculated: Surface levels (
secondary,
tertiary,
quaternary) are automatically calculated from the base
surfacecolor using
color-mix()
Spacing & Layout Tokens
v2 Layout Tokens:
v3 Layout Tokens:
Shadow Tokens
v2 Shadows:
v3 Shadows:
Key Changes:
- Semantic Naming: v3 uses semantic names (
surface-shadow,
overlay-shadow) instead of size-based names
- Component-Specific: Shadows are tied to component types (surface, overlay, field)
- Dark Mode: Dark mode shadows are transparent in v3
Visual Differences
Alignment Changes
Button Alignment:
- v2: Icons and text aligned with
items-center justify-center
- v3: Same alignment, but with responsive height adjustments
Input Alignment:
- v2: Text aligned with
text-left
- v3: Same alignment, but padding adjustments may affect visual balance
Spacing Changes
Component Padding:
Most components have increased padding in v3:
- Card: 12px → 16px
- Button: Similar padding, but responsive heights
- Input: Added vertical padding (
py-2)
Gap Spacing:
v3 uses more consistent gap spacing:
- Card:
gap-3between header, content, footer
- Button:
gap-2between icon and text
- Chip:
gap-1.5between elements
Size Changes
Button Heights:
- Small: 32px → 36px (mobile) / 32px (desktop)
- Medium: 40px → 40px (mobile) / 36px (desktop)
- Large: 48px → 44px (mobile) / 40px (desktop)
Input Heights:
- Medium: 40px → 36px (default, only size available)
Border Radius Changes
Default Radius:
- v2: Components used
rounded-medium(12px) by default
- v3: Components use larger radius values:
- Button:
rounded-3xl(24px)
- Card:
rounded-3xl(24px)
- Chip:
rounded-2xl(16px)
- Input:
rounded-field(typically 12-16px)
- Button:
Color Appearance Changes
Color System:
- v2: HSL color format
- v3: OKLCH color format (more perceptually uniform)
Default Colors:
- v2:
primary,
secondary,
success,
warning,
danger
- v3:
accent(replaces
primary),
success,
warning,
danger
Muted Colors:
- v2:
foreground-400,
foreground-500for muted text
- v3:
mutedcolor token for muted text
Migration Examples
Utility Class Migration
Example: Text Utilities
Border Radius Migration
Example: Matching v2 Radius Values
Theme Customization Migration
Example: Custom Colors
Best Practices
- Use Standard Tailwind: Prefer standard Tailwind utilities over custom ones
- Match v2 Values: If exact v2 appearance is needed, use arbitrary values
- Test Responsively: v3 has responsive sizing - test on multiple screen sizes
- Update CSS Variables: If customizing, update CSS variables instead of Tailwind config
- Check Component Docs: Refer to individual component migration guides for API changes