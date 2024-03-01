Migration guide for RangeCalendar from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 RangeCalendar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2,
RangeCalendar was a single component configured entirely through props:
In v3, RangeCalendar uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:
v2: Single
RangeCalendar component with all layout handled internally
v3: Compound components:
RangeCalendar.Header,
RangeCalendar.Heading,
RangeCalendar.NavButton,
RangeCalendar.Grid,
RangeCalendar.GridHeader,
RangeCalendar.GridBody,
RangeCalendar.HeaderCell,
RangeCalendar.Cell,
RangeCalendar.CellIndicator
v2: Built-in month/year pickers via
showMonthAndYearPickers prop
v3: Dedicated compound components:
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger,
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid,
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridBody,
RangeCalendar.YearPickerCell
|v2 Prop
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
value
value
|Same
defaultValue
defaultValue
|Same
onChange
onChange
|Same
focusedValue
focusedValue
|Same
onFocusChange
onFocusChange
|Same
minValue
minValue
|Same
maxValue
maxValue
|Same
isDateUnavailable
isDateUnavailable
|Same
allowsNonContiguousRanges
allowsNonContiguousRanges
|Same
isDisabled
isDisabled
|Same
isReadOnly
isReadOnly
|Same
isInvalid
isInvalid
|Same
pageBehavior
pageBehavior
|Same
visibleMonths
visibleDuration
|Changed to
{months: number} object
showMonthAndYearPickers
|-
|Use
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger and
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid
onHeaderExpandedChange
onYearPickerOpenChange
|Renamed
color
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
calendarWidth
|-
|Removed (use
className or Tailwind CSS)
weekdayStyle
|-
|Removed
firstDayOfWeek
|-
|Use
I18nProvider locale instead
topContent
|-
|Place custom content inside
RangeCalendar before the grid
bottomContent
|-
|Place custom content inside
RangeCalendar after the grid
errorMessage
|-
|Removed (handle validation externally)
showHelper
|-
|Removed
disableAnimation
|-
|Removed
classNames
|-
|Use
className on individual compound components
The v3 RangeCalendar follows this structure:
- Component Structure: Single component → compound components with explicit layout control
- Year Picker:
showMonthAndYearPickers prop → dedicated
RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger and
RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid components
- Multiple Months:
visibleMonths={n} →
visibleDuration={{months: n}} with multiple
RangeCalendar.Grid components using
offset
- Color Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes instead
- Top/Bottom Content: Props removed → place content directly as children inside
RangeCalendar
- Cell Customization: New
RangeCalendar.CellIndicator and render prop support on
RangeCalendar.Cell
- Styling:
classNames prop →
className on individual compound components
- Removed Props:
calendarWidth,
weekdayStyle,
showHelper,
errorMessage,
disableAnimation — use Tailwind CSS or handle externally