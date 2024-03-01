Migration guide for RangeCalendar from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 RangeCalendar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, RangeCalendar was a single component configured entirely through props:

import { RangeCalendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { today, getLocalTimeZone } from "@internationalized/date" ; export default function App () { return ( < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" defaultValue = {{ start: today ( getLocalTimeZone ()), end: today ( getLocalTimeZone ()). add ({ weeks: 1 }), }} /> ); }

In v3, RangeCalendar uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { RangeCalendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { today, getLocalTimeZone } from "@internationalized/date" ; export default function App () { return ( < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" defaultValue = {{ start: today ( getLocalTimeZone ()), end: today ( getLocalTimeZone ()). add ({ weeks: 1 }), }} > < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Heading /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > </ RangeCalendar > ); }

v2: Single RangeCalendar component with all layout handled internally v3: Compound components: RangeCalendar.Header , RangeCalendar.Heading , RangeCalendar.NavButton , RangeCalendar.Grid , RangeCalendar.GridHeader , RangeCalendar.GridBody , RangeCalendar.HeaderCell , RangeCalendar.Cell , RangeCalendar.CellIndicator

v2: Built-in month/year pickers via showMonthAndYearPickers prop v3: Dedicated compound components: RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger , RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid , RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridBody , RangeCalendar.YearPickerCell

v2 Prop v3 Equivalent Notes value value Same defaultValue defaultValue Same onChange onChange Same focusedValue focusedValue Same onFocusChange onFocusChange Same minValue minValue Same maxValue maxValue Same isDateUnavailable isDateUnavailable Same allowsNonContiguousRanges allowsNonContiguousRanges Same isDisabled isDisabled Same isReadOnly isReadOnly Same isInvalid isInvalid Same pageBehavior pageBehavior Same visibleMonths visibleDuration Changed to {months: number} object showMonthAndYearPickers - Use RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger and RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid onHeaderExpandedChange onYearPickerOpenChange Renamed color - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) calendarWidth - Removed (use className or Tailwind CSS) weekdayStyle - Removed firstDayOfWeek - Use I18nProvider locale instead topContent - Place custom content inside RangeCalendar before the grid bottomContent - Place custom content inside RangeCalendar after the grid errorMessage - Removed (handle validation externally) showHelper - Removed disableAnimation - Removed classNames - Use className on individual compound components

v2 v3 import { RangeCalendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { today, getLocalTimeZone } from "@internationalized/date" ; < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" defaultValue = {{ start: today ( getLocalTimeZone ()), end: today ( getLocalTimeZone ()). add ({ weeks: 1 }), }} /> import { RangeCalendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { today, getLocalTimeZone } from "@internationalized/date" ; < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" defaultValue = {{ start: today ( getLocalTimeZone ()), end: today ( getLocalTimeZone ()). add ({ weeks: 1 }), }} > < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Heading /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > </ RangeCalendar >

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; import { RangeCalendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ({ start: parseDate ( "2024-03-01" ), end: parseDate ( "2024-03-07" ), }); < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> import { useState } from "react" ; import { RangeCalendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ({ start: parseDate ( "2024-03-01" ), end: parseDate ( "2024-03-07" ), }); < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} > < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Heading /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > </ RangeCalendar >

v2 v3 < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" showMonthAndYearPickers /> < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" > < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger > < RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading /> < RangeCalendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicator /> </ RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger > < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid > < RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridBody > {( year ) => < RangeCalendar.YearPickerCell date = {year} />} </ RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridBody > </ RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid > </ RangeCalendar >

v2 v3 < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" visibleMonths = { 2 } /> < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" visibleDuration = {{months: 2 }}> < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Heading /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < div className = "flex gap-4" > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.Grid offset = {{months: 1 }}> < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > </ div > </ RangeCalendar >

v2 v3 import { isWeekend } from "@internationalized/date" ; import { useLocale } from "@react-aria/i18n" ; const { locale } = useLocale (); < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" isDateUnavailable = {( date ) => isWeekend (date, locale)} allowsNonContiguousRanges /> import { isWeekend } from "@internationalized/date" ; import { useLocale } from "@react-aria/i18n" ; const { locale } = useLocale (); < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" isDateUnavailable = {( date ) => isWeekend (date, locale)} allowsNonContiguousRanges > < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Heading /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > </ RangeCalendar >

v2 v3 < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" topContent = {< p >Select your travel dates</ p >} bottomContent = { < button onClick = {handleReset}>Reset</ button > } /> < RangeCalendar aria-label = "Trip dates" > < p >Select your travel dates</ p > < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Heading /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > < button onClick = {handleReset}>Reset</ button > </ RangeCalendar >

< RangeCalendar classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , prevButton: "custom-prev" , nextButton: "custom-next" , title: "custom-title" , cell: "custom-cell" , cellButton: "custom-cell-button" , }} />

< RangeCalendar className = "custom-base" > < RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Heading className = "custom-title" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "previous" className = "custom-prev" /> < RangeCalendar.NavButton slot = "next" className = "custom-next" /> </ RangeCalendar.Header > < RangeCalendar.Grid > < RangeCalendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ RangeCalendar.HeaderCell >} </ RangeCalendar.GridHeader > < RangeCalendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < RangeCalendar.Cell date = {date} className = "custom-cell" />} </ RangeCalendar.GridBody > </ RangeCalendar.Grid > </ RangeCalendar >

The v3 RangeCalendar follows this structure:

RangeCalendar (Root) ├── [Custom top content] ├── RangeCalendar.Header │ ├── RangeCalendar.Heading (or RangeCalendar.YearPickerTrigger) │ ├── RangeCalendar.NavButton slot="previous" │ └── RangeCalendar.NavButton slot="next" ├── RangeCalendar.Grid (one per visible month) │ ├── RangeCalendar.GridHeader │ │ └── RangeCalendar.HeaderCell (render prop) │ └── RangeCalendar.GridBody │ └── RangeCalendar.Cell (render prop) │ └── RangeCalendar.CellIndicator (optional) ├── RangeCalendar.YearPickerGrid (optional) │ └── RangeCalendar.YearPickerGridBody │ └── RangeCalendar.YearPickerCell └── [Custom bottom content]