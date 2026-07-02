Migration guide for Select from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Select documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Select used a simple structure with props:

import { Select, SelectItem } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Select label = "Select animal" placeholder = "Choose one" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "dog" >Dog</ SelectItem > </ Select > ); }

In v3, Select requires compound components and uses ListBox for items:

import { Select, Label, ListBox } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Select placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select > ); }

v2: Simple Select with SelectItem children

v3: Compound components ( Select.Trigger , Select.Value , Select.Indicator , Select.Popover ) with ListBox for items

v2: SelectItem , SelectSection v3: ListBox.Item , ListBox.Section (with Header for section titles and Separator between sections)

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes selectedKeys value Changed from Set/array to single value or array onSelectionChange onChange Renamed event handler defaultSelectedKeys defaultValue Renamed prop label — Use Label component description — Use Description component errorMessage — Use FieldError component variant variant Simplified to primary | secondary only color — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) size — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) radius — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) classNames — Use className props on individual components startContent — Customize Select.Trigger directly endContent — Customize Select.Trigger directly selectorIcon — Customize Select.Indicator children isClearable — Implement clear button manually renderValue — Use Select.Value render prop labelPlacement — Labels are always outside isRequired isRequired Still exists disabledKeys disabledKeys Still exists isOpen isOpen New: controls the open state of the popover (controlled) defaultOpen defaultOpen New: sets the default open state of the popover (uncontrolled) onOpenChange onOpenChange New: handler called when the open state changes selectionMode selectionMode Still exists disableAnimation — Removed (animations handled differently) popoverProps , listboxProps , scrollShadowProps — Use props on Select.Popover , ListBox , etc. directly

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; { /* Single selection */ } const [ singleValue , setSingleValue ] = useState ( new Set ([])); < Select selectedKeys = {singleValue} onSelectionChange = {setSingleValue} label = "Select animal" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "dog" >Dog</ SelectItem > </ Select > { /* Multiple selection */ } const [ multiValue , setMultiValue ] = useState ( new Set ([])); < Select selectionMode = "multiple" selectedKeys = {multiValue} onSelectionChange = {setMultiValue} label = "Select animals" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "dog" >Dog</ SelectItem > </ Select > import { useState } from "react" ; import type { Key } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Single selection */ } const [ singleValue , setSingleValue ] = useState < Key | null >( null ); < Select value = {singleValue} onChange = {setSingleValue} placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select > { /* Multiple selection */ } const [ multiValue , setMultiValue ] = useState < Key []>([]); < Select selectionMode = "multiple" value = {multiValue} onChange = {setMultiValue} placeholder = "Choose multiple" > < Label >Select animals</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select >

v2 v3 { /* With description */ } < Select label = "Select animal" description = "Choose your favorite" placeholder = "Choose one" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > </ Select > { /* With validation */ } < Select isInvalid errorMessage = "Please select an option" label = "Select animal" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > </ Select > import { Label, Description, FieldError } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* With description */ } < Select placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Description >Choose your favorite</ Description > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select > { /* With validation */ } < Select isInvalid placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > < FieldError >Please select an option</ FieldError > </ Select >

v2 v3 import { Select, SelectItem, SelectSection } from "@heroui/react" ; < Select label = "Select animal" > < SelectSection title = "Mammals" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "dog" >Dog</ SelectItem > </ SelectSection > < SelectSection title = "Birds" > < SelectItem key = "eagle" >Eagle</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "parrot" >Parrot</ SelectItem > </ SelectSection > </ Select > import { Select, Label, ListBox, Header, Separator } from "@heroui/react" ; < Select placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Section > < Header >Mammals</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > < Separator /> < ListBox.Section > < Header >Birds</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "eagle" textValue = "Eagle" > Eagle < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "parrot" textValue = "Parrot" > Parrot < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select >

v2 v3 { /* v2 did not have controlled open state */ } < Select label = "Select animal" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "dog" >Dog</ SelectItem > </ Select > import { useState } from "react" ; import { Select, Label, ListBox } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ isOpen , setIsOpen ] = useState ( false ); < Select isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen} placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select >

v2 v3 import { Select, SelectItem } from "@heroui/react" ; < Select label = "Select animal" disabledKeys = {[ "dog" ]}> < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "dog" >Dog</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "parrot" >Parrot</ SelectItem > </ Select > import { Select, Label, ListBox } from "@heroui/react" ; < Select disabledKeys = {[ "dog" ]} placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "parrot" textValue = "Parrot" > Parrot < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select >

v2 v3 import { Select, SelectItem } from "@heroui/react" ; < Select isRequired label = "Select animal" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > < SelectItem key = "dog" >Dog</ SelectItem > </ Select > import { Select, Label, ListBox } from "@heroui/react" ; < Select isRequired placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select >

v2 v3 < Select selectorIcon = {< CustomIcon />} label = "Select animal" > < SelectItem key = "cat" >Cat</ SelectItem > </ Select > < Select placeholder = "Choose one" > < Label >Select animal</ Label > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.Indicator > < CustomIcon /> </ Select.Indicator > </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Select.Popover > </ Select >

The v3 Select follows this structure:

Select (Root) ├── Label (optional) ├── Select.Trigger │ ├── Select.Value │ └── Select.Indicator ├── Description (optional) ├── Select.Popover │ └── ListBox │ ├── ListBox.Item │ │ ├── Label (optional) │ │ ├── Description (optional) │ │ └── ListBox.ItemIndicator │ ├── ListBox.Section (optional) │ │ ├── Header (section title) │ │ └── ListBox.Item │ └── Separator (optional, between sections) └── FieldError (optional)

v2: React's key was used for both list reconciliation and item identity for selection.

React's was used for both list reconciliation and item identity for selection. v3: Use id for state/focus and textValue for accessibility on ListBox.Item ; keep React's key for list reconciliation.

v2: selectedKeys was a Set<Key> or array

was a or array v3: value is Key | null for single selection or Key[] for multiple selection

The isClearable prop has been removed. To implement a clear button:

< Select value = {value} onChange = {setValue}> < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> {value && ( < button onClick = {() => setValue ( null )}>Clear</ button > )} < Select.Indicator /> </ Select.Trigger > { /* ... */ } </ Select >