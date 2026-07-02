Migration guide for Select from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Select documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, Select used a simple structure with props:
In v3, Select requires compound components and uses
ListBox for items:
v2: Simple Select with
SelectItem children
v3: Compound components (
Select.Trigger,
Select.Value,
Select.Indicator,
Select.Popover) with
ListBox for items
v2:
SelectItem,
SelectSection
v3:
ListBox.Item,
ListBox.Section (with
Header for section titles and
Separator between sections)
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
selectedKeys
value
|Changed from Set/array to single value or array
onSelectionChange
onChange
|Renamed event handler
defaultSelectedKeys
defaultValue
|Renamed prop
label
|—
|Use
Label component
description
|—
|Use
Description component
errorMessage
|—
|Use
FieldError component
variant
variant
|Simplified to
primary |
secondary only
color
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
size
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
radius
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
classNames
|—
|Use
className props on individual components
startContent
|—
|Customize
Select.Trigger directly
endContent
|—
|Customize
Select.Trigger directly
selectorIcon
|—
|Customize
Select.Indicator children
isClearable
|—
|Implement clear button manually
renderValue
|—
|Use
Select.Value render prop
labelPlacement
|—
|Labels are always outside
isRequired
isRequired
|Still exists
disabledKeys
disabledKeys
|Still exists
isOpen
isOpen
|New: controls the open state of the popover (controlled)
defaultOpen
defaultOpen
|New: sets the default open state of the popover (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange
onOpenChange
|New: handler called when the open state changes
selectionMode
selectionMode
|Still exists
disableAnimation
|—
|Removed (animations handled differently)
popoverProps,
listboxProps,
scrollShadowProps
|—
|Use props on
Select.Popover,
ListBox, etc. directly
The v3 Select follows this structure:
- v2: React's
key was used for both list reconciliation and item identity for selection.
- v3: Use
id for state/focus and
textValue for accessibility on
ListBox.Item; keep React's
key for list reconciliation.
- v2:
selectedKeys was a
Set<Key> or array
- v3:
value is
Key | null for single selection or
Key[] for multiple selection
The
isClearable prop has been removed. To implement a clear button:
- Component Structure: Must use compound components (
Select.Trigger,
Select.Value,
Select.Indicator,
Select.Popover)
- Item Components:
SelectItem →
ListBox.Item,
SelectSection →
ListBox.Section (use
Header for section titles and
Separator between sections)
- Label/Description/Error: Use separate components instead of props
- Selection Props:
selectedKeys/
onSelectionChange →
value/
onChange
- Controlled Open State: New
isOpen,
defaultOpen, and
onOpenChange props for controlling the popover open state
- Disabled Options:
disabledKeys prop still supported for disabling specific items
- Required:
isRequired prop still supported for marking the field as required
- Styling:
variant simplified to
primary |
secondary;
color,
size,
radius removed - use Tailwind for more
- ClassNames Removed: Use
className props on individual components
- Content Props Removed:
startContent,
endContent - customize trigger directly
- Clear Button:
isClearable removed - implement manually
- Custom Value: Use
Select.Value render prop instead of
renderValue