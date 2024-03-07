Migration guide for Calendar from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Calendar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2,
Calendar was a single component configured entirely through props:
In v3, Calendar uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:
v2: Single
Calendar component with all layout handled internally
v3: Compound components:
Calendar.Header,
Calendar.Heading,
Calendar.NavButton,
Calendar.Grid,
Calendar.GridHeader,
Calendar.GridBody,
Calendar.HeaderCell,
Calendar.Cell,
Calendar.CellIndicator
v2: Built-in month/year pickers via
showMonthAndYearPickers prop
v3: Dedicated compound components:
Calendar.YearPickerTrigger,
Calendar.YearPickerGrid,
Calendar.YearPickerGridBody,
Calendar.YearPickerCell
|v2 Prop
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
value
value
|Same
defaultValue
defaultValue
|Same
onChange
onChange
|Same
focusedValue
focusedValue
|Same
onFocusChange
onFocusChange
|Same
minValue
minValue
|Same
maxValue
maxValue
|Same
isDateUnavailable
isDateUnavailable
|Same
isDisabled
isDisabled
|Same
isReadOnly
isReadOnly
|Same
isInvalid
isInvalid
|Same
visibleMonths
visibleDuration
|Changed to
{months: number} object
showMonthAndYearPickers
|-
|Use
Calendar.YearPickerTrigger and
Calendar.YearPickerGrid
onHeaderExpandedChange
onYearPickerOpenChange
|Renamed
color
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
calendarWidth
|-
|Removed (use
className or Tailwind CSS)
weekdayStyle
|-
|Removed
pageBehavior
pageBehavior
|Same
firstDayOfWeek
|-
|Use
I18nProvider locale instead
hideDisabledDates
|-
|Removed
disableAnimation
|-
|Removed
topContent
|-
|Place custom content inside
Calendar before
Calendar.Grid
bottomContent
|-
|Place custom content inside
Calendar after
Calendar.Grid
classNames
|-
|Use
className on individual compound components
errorMessage
|-
|Removed (handle validation externally)
v2:
color prop with
default,
primary,
secondary,
success,
warning,
danger
v3: No
color prop — style cells using Tailwind CSS classes or customize via
calendar.css overrides
The v3 Calendar follows this structure:
- Component Structure: Single component → compound components with explicit layout control
- Year Picker:
showMonthAndYearPickers prop → dedicated
Calendar.YearPickerTrigger and
Calendar.YearPickerGrid components
- Multiple Months:
visibleMonths={n} →
visibleDuration={{months: n}} with multiple
Calendar.Grid components using
offset
- Color Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes instead
- Top/Bottom Content: Props removed → place content directly as children inside
Calendar
- Cell Customization: New
Calendar.CellIndicator and render prop support on
Calendar.Cell
- Styling:
classNames prop →
className on individual compound components
- Removed Props:
calendarWidth,
weekdayStyle,
hideDisabledDates,
disableAnimation — use Tailwind CSS or omit