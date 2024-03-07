Migration guide for Calendar from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Calendar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Calendar was a single component configured entirely through props:

import { Calendar } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Calendar aria-label = "Date" />; }

In v3, Calendar uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { Calendar } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Calendar aria-label = "Date" > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Heading /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ Calendar > ); }

v2: Single Calendar component with all layout handled internally v3: Compound components: Calendar.Header , Calendar.Heading , Calendar.NavButton , Calendar.Grid , Calendar.GridHeader , Calendar.GridBody , Calendar.HeaderCell , Calendar.Cell , Calendar.CellIndicator

v2: Built-in month/year pickers via showMonthAndYearPickers prop v3: Dedicated compound components: Calendar.YearPickerTrigger , Calendar.YearPickerGrid , Calendar.YearPickerGridBody , Calendar.YearPickerCell

v2 Prop v3 Equivalent Notes value value Same defaultValue defaultValue Same onChange onChange Same focusedValue focusedValue Same onFocusChange onFocusChange Same minValue minValue Same maxValue maxValue Same isDateUnavailable isDateUnavailable Same isDisabled isDisabled Same isReadOnly isReadOnly Same isInvalid isInvalid Same visibleMonths visibleDuration Changed to {months: number} object showMonthAndYearPickers - Use Calendar.YearPickerTrigger and Calendar.YearPickerGrid onHeaderExpandedChange onYearPickerOpenChange Renamed color - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) calendarWidth - Removed (use className or Tailwind CSS) weekdayStyle - Removed pageBehavior pageBehavior Same firstDayOfWeek - Use I18nProvider locale instead hideDisabledDates - Removed disableAnimation - Removed topContent - Place custom content inside Calendar before Calendar.Grid bottomContent - Place custom content inside Calendar after Calendar.Grid classNames - Use className on individual compound components errorMessage - Removed (handle validation externally)

v2: color prop with default , primary , secondary , success , warning , danger v3: No color prop — style cells using Tailwind CSS classes or customize via calendar.css overrides

v2 v3 import { Calendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { today, getLocalTimeZone } from "@internationalized/date" ; < Calendar aria-label = "Date" defaultValue = { today ( getLocalTimeZone ())} /> import { Calendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { today, getLocalTimeZone } from "@internationalized/date" ; < Calendar aria-label = "Date" defaultValue = { today ( getLocalTimeZone ())} > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Heading /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ Calendar >

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; import { Calendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( parseDate ( "2024-03-07" )); < Calendar aria-label = "Date" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> import { useState } from "react" ; import { Calendar } from "@heroui/react" ; import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( parseDate ( "2024-03-07" )); < Calendar aria-label = "Date" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Heading /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ Calendar >

v2 v3 < Calendar aria-label = "Date" showMonthAndYearPickers /> < Calendar aria-label = "Date" > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.YearPickerTrigger > < Calendar.YearPickerTriggerHeading /> < Calendar.YearPickerTriggerIndicator /> </ Calendar.YearPickerTrigger > < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.YearPickerGrid > < Calendar.YearPickerGridBody > {( year ) => < Calendar.YearPickerCell date = {year} />} </ Calendar.YearPickerGridBody > </ Calendar.YearPickerGrid > </ Calendar >

v2 v3 < Calendar aria-label = "Date" visibleMonths = { 2 } /> < Calendar aria-label = "Date" visibleDuration = {{months: 2 }}> < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Heading /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < div className = "flex gap-4" > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.Grid offset = {{months: 1 }}> < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ div > </ Calendar >

v2 v3 import { isWeekend } from "@internationalized/date" ; import { useLocale } from "@react-aria/i18n" ; const { locale } = useLocale (); < Calendar aria-label = "Date" isDateUnavailable = {( date ) => isWeekend (date, locale)} /> import { isWeekend } from "@internationalized/date" ; import { useLocale } from "@react-aria/i18n" ; const { locale } = useLocale (); < Calendar aria-label = "Date" isDateUnavailable = {( date ) => isWeekend (date, locale)} > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Heading /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ Calendar >

v2 v3 < Calendar aria-label = "Date" topContent = {< p >Select a date</ p >} bottomContent = { < button onClick = {() => setValue ( today ( getLocalTimeZone ()))}> Today </ button > } /> < Calendar aria-label = "Date" > < p >Select a date</ p > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Heading /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > < button onClick = {() => setValue ( today ( getLocalTimeZone ()))}> Today </ button > </ Calendar >

v2 v3 { /* v2 did not have a built-in cell indicator API */ } < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => ( < Calendar.Cell date = {date}> {({ formattedDate }) => ( <> {formattedDate} { hasEvent (date) && < Calendar.CellIndicator />} </> )} </ Calendar.Cell > )} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid >

< Calendar classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , prevButton: "custom-prev" , nextButton: "custom-next" , title: "custom-title" , cell: "custom-cell" , cellButton: "custom-cell-button" , }} />

< Calendar className = "custom-base" > < Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Heading className = "custom-title" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "previous" className = "custom-prev" /> < Calendar.NavButton slot = "next" className = "custom-next" /> </ Calendar.Header > < Calendar.Grid > < Calendar.GridHeader > {( day ) => < Calendar.HeaderCell >{day}</ Calendar.HeaderCell >} </ Calendar.GridHeader > < Calendar.GridBody > {( date ) => < Calendar.Cell date = {date} className = "custom-cell" />} </ Calendar.GridBody > </ Calendar.Grid > </ Calendar >

The v3 Calendar follows this structure:

Calendar (Root) ├── [Custom top content] ├── Calendar.Header │ ├── Calendar.Heading (or Calendar.YearPickerTrigger) │ ├── Calendar.NavButton slot="previous" │ └── Calendar.NavButton slot="next" ├── Calendar.Grid (one per visible month) │ ├── Calendar.GridHeader │ │ └── Calendar.HeaderCell (render prop) │ └── Calendar.GridBody │ └── Calendar.Cell (render prop) │ └── Calendar.CellIndicator (optional) ├── Calendar.YearPickerGrid (optional) │ └── Calendar.YearPickerGridBody │ └── Calendar.YearPickerCell └── [Custom bottom content]