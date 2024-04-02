Step-by-step guide for migrating HeroUI v2 to v3 incrementally while keeping both versions working side-by-side

Incremental migration with coexistence allows you to migrate from HeroUI v2 to v3 component-by-component while keeping your project functional throughout the migration process. This approach uses special setup strategies to allow both v2 and v3 components to work side-by-side.

AI assistants can help with migration. Use the Migration MCP Server for tools and prompts, Migration Agent Skills for skill-based knowledge, or AGENTS.md for Migration to download migration docs into your project.

Before choosing this approach, be aware of:

Bundle Size : Both versions will be included during migration, increasing bundle size

: Both versions will be included during migration, increasing bundle size Styling Conflicts : v2 and v3 styles may conflict; test thoroughly

: v2 and v3 styles may conflict; test thoroughly Type Conflicts : TypeScript may show conflicts if both versions are imported in the same file

: TypeScript may show conflicts if both versions are imported in the same file Provider : v2 requires HeroUIProvider , v3 doesn't - you may need conditional provider wrapping

: v2 requires , v3 doesn't - you may need conditional provider wrapping React Version : v3 requires React 19+, v2 supports React 18+ - ensure React 19 is installed

: v3 requires React 19+, v2 supports React 18+ - ensure React 19 is installed Setup Complexity: Requires more complex initial setup compared to full migration

Since v2 and v3 can coexist, v2 components that have no v3 counterpart can remain in your project. These components will continue to work during migration:

Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User

You do not need to replace them to complete the migration. If you prefer to remove them and use native HTML or manual implementations instead, you may ask your agent to help using the Component Migration Reference guides.

Choose your strategy based on how you currently import v2 components:

Using @heroui/react : Use Strategy A (pnpm aliases)

: Use Strategy A (pnpm aliases) Using component packages ( @heroui/button , @heroui/card , etc.): Use Strategy B (component packages)

This strategy uses pnpm package aliases to install v3 packages under different names, allowing both versions to coexist.

Install v3 packages with aliases:

{ "dependencies" : { "@heroui/react" : "2.8.6" , "@heroui/theme" : "2.4.24" , "@heroui-v3/react" : "npm:@heroui/react@latest" , "@heroui-v3/styles" : "npm:@heroui/styles@latest" } }

Import v2 components from @heroui/react :

import {Button} from "@heroui/react" ; // v2

Import v3 components from @heroui-v3/react :

import {Button} from "@heroui-v3/react" ; // v3

Migrate one component at a time: Update imports to use @heroui-v3/react

Update component code to v3 API

Test the migrated component

Verify styling looks correct

For v2 components with no v3 counterpart (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User), leave them in place. They will continue to work during coexistence. Continue until all components are migrated Track which components have been migrated

Test each migrated component thoroughly

If you want to remove v2 removed components later, use the Component Migration Reference guides and ask your agent to help replace them with native HTML or manual implementations. Once all components are migrated, switch to v3-only: Remove v2 dependencies ( @heroui/react , @heroui/theme )

, ) Remove aliases

Update all imports to @heroui/react (remove -v3 suffix)

(remove suffix) Complete styling migration

Both CSS systems will be loaded (v2 via Tailwind plugin, v3 via CSS import)

You'll need both Tailwind configs temporarily

Bundle size will be larger during migration

Some styling conflicts may occur

This strategy uses v2's component-specific packages alongside v3's unified package.

Install v3 main package and v2 component packages:

{ "dependencies" : { "@heroui/react" : "latest" , // v3 "@heroui/styles" : "latest" , // v3 "@heroui/button" : "2.8.6" , // v2 "@heroui/card" : "2.8.6" , // v2 // ... other v2 component packages as needed } }

Import v3 components from @heroui/react :

import {Button} from "@heroui/react" ; // v3

Import v2 components from component packages:

import {Card} from "@heroui/card" ; // v2

Install v3 packages ( @heroui/react , @heroui/styles ) Install v2 component packages for components not yet migrated Migrate one component at a time: Remove the v2 component package from dependencies

Update imports to use @heroui/react (v3)

(v3) Update component code to v3 API

Test the migrated component

For v2 components with no v3 counterpart (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User), leave them in place. They will continue to work during coexistence. Continue until all components are migrated If you want to remove v2 removed components later, use the Component Migration Reference guides and ask your agent to help replace them with native HTML or manual implementations. Remove remaining v2 component packages Complete styling migration

Only works if your project uses component-specific packages

Requires managing multiple package dependencies

v3 doesn't have component packages, so this is a one-way migration path

During coexistence, you'll need both CSS systems:

/* globals.css */ @import "tailwindcss" ; /* v2 styles via Tailwind plugin */ /* (configured in tailwind.config.js) */ /* v3 styles */ @import "@heroui/styles" ;

Important: Import order matters. Import tailwindcss first, then @heroui/styles .

You'll need both Tailwind configs temporarily:

v2 Config (tailwind.config.js):

const { heroui } = require ( "@heroui/react" ); module . exports = { plugins: [ heroui ()], // ... other config };

v3 Config: No plugin needed, but ensure Tailwind v4 is installed.

For each component you migrate:

Review the component migration guide Use the Component Migration Reference table

Check component-specific migration guides Update imports Strategy A: Change @heroui/react → @heroui-v3/react

→ Strategy B: Change component package → @heroui/react Update component code Follow component migration guide

Update props, component structure, and API calls

Replace hooks with compound components if needed Test the migrated component Verify component renders correctly

Test functionality and interactions

Check for styling conflicts

Ensure v2 components still styled correctly Document migration Track which components have been migrated

Note any issues or concerns

During coexistence, both v2 and v3 CSS systems will be loaded. Monitor for conflicts:

Watch for styling inconsistencies Check if v2 and v3 styles are conflicting

Verify both CSS imports are present and in correct order Guide conflict resolution Ensure CSS import order: tailwindcss first, then @heroui/styles

first, then Check Tailwind config has v2 plugin configured

Verify v3 CSS is imported correctly Test styling after each migration Verify migrated components look correct

Check for unexpected style overrides

Ensure v2 components still styled correctly

Once all components are migrated:

Remove v2 dependencies: Remove @heroui/react and @heroui/theme (Strategy A)

and (Strategy A) Remove all @heroui/* component packages (Strategy B)

component packages (Strategy B) Remove aliases (Strategy A)

If you left v2 removed components in place (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User), you have two options: (1) Replace them per the migration guides before removing v2 dependencies, or (2) Keep v2 dependencies until you are ready to replace them. You may ask an agent to help remove them using the provided guides. Update all imports: Change @heroui-v3/react → @heroui/react (Strategy A)

→ (Strategy A) Change component package imports → @heroui/react (Strategy B) Update CSS: Remove v2 Tailwind plugin from config

Keep only @import "@heroui/styles"; Complete styling migration: Follow the Styling Migration Guide

Update utility classes, color tokens, etc.

Use this checklist to track your incremental migration progress:

Choose strategy (A: aliases or B: component packages)

Install v3 packages (with aliases or directly)

Configure CSS for both versions

Ensure React 19+ is installed

Set up both Tailwind configs temporarily

Review component migration guide

Update imports (Strategy A or B)

Update component code to v3 API

Test the migrated component

Check for styling conflicts

Document migration progress

Identify v2 removed components (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User) — leave in place or replace per guides

Migrate all components

Optional: Replace removed components using migration guides before removing v2 deps, or remove v2 deps only after all removed components are replaced

Remove v2 dependencies

Remove aliases (Strategy A)

Update all imports to v3-only

Remove v2 Tailwind plugin

Update CSS to v3-only

Complete styling migration

Test entire application

After completing the incremental migration: