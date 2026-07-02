Migration guide for Popover from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Popover documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Popover used separate components:

import { Popover, PopoverTrigger, PopoverContent, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Popover placement = "right" > < PopoverTrigger > < Button >Open</ Button > </ PopoverTrigger > < PopoverContent > < div >Content</ div > </ PopoverContent > </ Popover > ); }

In v3, Popover uses compound components:

import { Popover, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Popover > < Button >Open</ Button > < Popover.Content > < Popover.Dialog > < Popover.Heading >Title</ Popover.Heading > < div >Content</ div > </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover > ); }

v2: Separate components ( Popover , PopoverTrigger , PopoverContent )

v3: Compound components ( Popover , Popover.Trigger , Popover.Content , Popover.Dialog , Popover.Heading , Popover.Arrow )

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes placement placement (on Content) Moved to Popover.Content offset offset (on Content) Moved to Popover.Content shouldFlip shouldFlip (on Content) Moved to Popover.Content isOpen / defaultOpen / onOpenChange Same (on root) Controlled state stays on root Popover showArrow — Use Popover.Arrow component size — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) color — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) radius — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) shadow — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) backdrop — Removed motionProps — Removed (animations handled differently) classNames — Use className on each part onClose — Use onOpenChange((open) => { if (!open) { ... } }) instead

v2 v3 { /* With arrow */ } < Popover showArrow > < PopoverTrigger >< Button >Open</ Button ></ PopoverTrigger > < PopoverContent >< div >Content</ div ></ PopoverContent > </ Popover > { /* With placement */ } < Popover placement = "top" > < PopoverTrigger >< Button >Open</ Button ></ PopoverTrigger > < PopoverContent >< div >Content</ div ></ PopoverContent > </ Popover > { /* With offset */ } < Popover offset = { 10 }> < PopoverTrigger >< Button >Open</ Button ></ PopoverTrigger > < PopoverContent >< div >Content</ div ></ PopoverContent > </ Popover > { /* With arrow - use component */ } < Popover > < Button >Open</ Button > < Popover.Content > < Popover.Dialog > < Popover.Arrow /> < div >Content</ div > </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover > { /* With placement - moved to Content */ } < Popover > < Button >Open</ Button > < Popover.Content placement = "top" > < Popover.Dialog > < Popover.Arrow /> < div >Content</ div > </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover > { /* With offset - moved to Content */ } < Popover > < Button >Open</ Button > < Popover.Content offset = { 10 }> < Popover.Dialog > < div >Content</ div > </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover >

v2 v3 < PopoverContent > < div className = "px-1 py-2" > < div className = "text-small font-bold" >Title</ div > < div className = "text-tiny" >Content</ div > </ div > </ PopoverContent > < Popover.Content > < Popover.Dialog > < Popover.Heading >Title</ Popover.Heading > < p className = "text-muted mt-2 text-sm" >Content</ p > </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content >

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isOpen , setIsOpen ] = useState ( false ); < Popover isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen}> < PopoverTrigger > < Button >Open</ Button > </ PopoverTrigger > < PopoverContent > < div >Content</ div > </ PopoverContent > </ Popover > import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isOpen , setIsOpen ] = useState ( false ); < Popover isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen}> < Button >Open</ Button > < Popover.Content > < Popover.Dialog > < div >Content</ div > </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover >

v2 v3 < PopoverTrigger > < CustomButton >Custom</ CustomButton > </ PopoverTrigger > < Popover.Trigger > < CustomButton >Custom</ CustomButton > </ Popover.Trigger >

The v3 Popover follows this structure:

Popover (Root) ├── Popover.Trigger (optional, or use Button directly) └── Popover.Content └── Popover.Dialog ├── Popover.Arrow (optional) ├── Popover.Heading (optional) └── Content

In v2, the arrow was controlled by the showArrow boolean prop on the root Popover . In v3, Popover.Arrow is a dedicated component placed inside Popover.Content , giving you full control over its rendering:

< Popover > < Button >Open</ Button > < Popover.Content > < Popover.Arrow className = "custom-arrow" /> < Popover.Dialog > < div >Content</ div > </ Popover.Dialog > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover >

Popover.Arrow also accepts a render prop for fully custom arrow rendering.

Controlled open state remains on the root Popover component, using the same prop names as v2:

Prop Type Default Description isOpen boolean - Controls popover visibility (controlled) defaultOpen boolean false Initial open state (uncontrolled) onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Called when open state changes

Popover.Content and Popover.Arrow both support a render prop that allows you to override the default DOM element with a custom render function for advanced use cases.