Popover
Migration guide for Popover from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Popover documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2, Popover used separate components:
In v3, Popover uses compound components:
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2: Separate components (
Popover,
PopoverTrigger,
PopoverContent)
v3: Compound components (
Popover,
Popover.Trigger,
Popover.Content,
Popover.Dialog,
Popover.Heading,
Popover.Arrow)
2. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
placement
placement (on Content)
|Moved to
Popover.Content
offset
offset (on Content)
|Moved to
Popover.Content
shouldFlip
shouldFlip (on Content)
|Moved to
Popover.Content
isOpen /
defaultOpen /
onOpenChange
|Same (on root)
|Controlled state stays on root
Popover
showArrow
|—
|Use
Popover.Arrow component
size
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
color
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
radius
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
shadow
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
backdrop
|—
|Removed
motionProps
|—
|Removed (animations handled differently)
classNames
|—
|Use
className on each part
onClose
|—
|Use
onOpenChange((open) => { if (!open) { ... } }) instead
Migration Examples
Content Configuration
With Heading
Controlled
Custom Trigger
Component Anatomy
The v3 Popover follows this structure:
New Capabilities in v3
Popover.Arrow Component
In v2, the arrow was controlled by the
showArrow boolean prop on the root
Popover. In v3,
Popover.Arrow is a dedicated component placed inside
Popover.Content, giving you full control over its rendering:
Popover.Arrow also accepts a
render prop for fully custom arrow rendering.
Controlled Open State
Controlled open state remains on the root
Popover component, using the same prop names as v2:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Controls popover visibility (controlled)
defaultOpen
boolean
false
|Initial open state (uncontrolled)
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Called when open state changes
Custom Render Function
Popover.Content and
Popover.Arrow both support a
render prop that allows you to override the default DOM element with a custom render function for advanced use cases.
Summary
- Component Structure: Must use compound components (
Popover.Content,
Popover.Dialog, etc.)
- Trigger: Can use
Popover.Triggeror Button directly
- Content Wrapper: Content must be wrapped in
Popover.Dialog
- Arrow:
showArrowprop removed - use
Popover.Arrowcomponent
- Heading: Use
Popover.Headingcomponent for titles
- Props Moved:
placement,
offset,
shouldFlipmoved to
Popover.Content
- Styling Props Removed:
size,
color,
radius,
shadow- use Tailwind CSS
- Backdrop Removed:
backdropprop removed
- Motion Removed:
motionPropsremoved, animations handled differently
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprops on individual components