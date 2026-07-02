Toast
Migration guide for Toast from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Toast documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2, Toast used a provider and hook pattern:
In v3, Toast uses a provider component and a global
toast() function:
Key Changes
1. Provider Pattern
v2: Required
ToastProvider wrapper
v3: Uses
Toast.Provider component (can be placed anywhere)
2. Hook → Function
v2: Used
useToast() hook
v3: Uses
toast() function directly
3. API Changes
v2: Used
toast.show() method
v3:
toast() is a function with helper methods (
toast.success(),
toast.danger(), etc.)
4. Variant Names
v2: Variants like
success,
error,
warning,
info
v3: Variants:
default,
accent,
success,
warning,
danger
5. Compound Component Structure
v3: Toast uses compound components for custom rendering:
Toast- Main toast container
Toast.Content- Content wrapper
Toast.Title- Title text
Toast.Description- Description text
Toast.Indicator- Icon/indicator
Toast.CloseButton- Close button
Toast.ActionButton- Action button
6. Promise Support
v3: Built-in promise support with
toast.promise() for handling async operations
Migration Examples
Toast with Title and Description
Helper Methods for Variants
Promise Support
Custom Toast Rendering
Summary
- Replace
ToastProviderwith
Toast.Provider
- Replace
useToast()hook with
toast()function
- Update variant names (
error→
danger,
info→
accent)
- Use helper methods:
toast.success(),
toast.danger(), etc.
- Use
toast.promise()for async operations
- Compound component structure for custom rendering
- Better TypeScript support and queue management