Migration guide for Toast from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Toast documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Toast used a provider and hook pattern:

import { ToastProvider, useToast } from "@heroui/react" ; function App () { return ( < ToastProvider > < MyComponent /> </ ToastProvider > ); } function MyComponent () { const { toast } = useToast (); return ( < button onClick = {() => toast. show ( "Hello!" )}> Show Toast </ button > ); }

In v3, Toast uses a provider component and a global toast() function:

import { Toast } from "@heroui/react" ; function App () { return ( <> < Toast.Provider /> < MyComponent /> </> ); } function MyComponent () { return ( < button onClick = {() => toast ( "Hello!" )}> Show Toast </ button > ); }

v2: Required ToastProvider wrapper

v3: Uses Toast.Provider component (can be placed anywhere)

v2: Used useToast() hook

v3: Uses toast() function directly

v2: Used toast.show() method

v3: toast() is a function with helper methods ( toast.success() , toast.danger() , etc.)

v2: Variants like success , error , warning , info

v3: Variants: default , accent , success , warning , danger

v3: Toast uses compound components for custom rendering:

Toast - Main toast container

- Main toast container Toast.Content - Content wrapper

- Content wrapper Toast.Title - Title text

- Title text Toast.Description - Description text

- Description text Toast.Indicator - Icon/indicator

- Icon/indicator Toast.CloseButton - Close button

- Close button Toast.ActionButton - Action button

v3: Built-in promise support with toast.promise() for handling async operations

v2 v3 const { toast } = useToast (); toast. show ({ title: "Success" , description: "Your changes have been saved" , variant: "success" }); import { toast } from "@heroui/react" ; toast. success ( "Success" , { description: "Your changes have been saved" });

v2 v3 const { toast } = useToast (); toast. show ({ variant: "success" , title: "Success" }); toast. show ({ variant: "error" , title: "Error" }); toast. show ({ variant: "warning" , title: "Warning" }); toast. show ({ variant: "info" , title: "Info" }); import { toast } from "@heroui/react" ; toast. success ( "Success" ); toast. danger ( "Error" ); toast. warning ( "Warning" ); toast. info ( "Info" );

v2 v3 const { toast } = useToast (); const handleAsync = async () => { try { await someAsyncOperation (); toast. show ({ title: "Success" , variant: "success" }); } catch { toast. show ({ title: "Error" , variant: "error" }); } }; import { toast } from "@heroui/react" ; const handleAsync = async () => { toast. promise ( someAsyncOperation (), { loading: "Processing..." , success: "Operation completed!" , error: "Operation failed" }); };

v2 v3 const { toast } = useToast (); toast. show ({ title: "Custom" , render : ( toast ) => ( < div >Custom content</ div > ) }); import { Toast, ToastContent, ToastTitle } from "@heroui/react" ; < Toast.Provider > {({ toast : toastItem }) => ( < Toast toast = {toastItem}> < ToastContent > < ToastTitle >Custom content</ ToastTitle > </ ToastContent > </ Toast > )} </ Toast.Provider >