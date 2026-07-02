Migration guide for Tabs from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Tabs documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Tabs used Tab component with title prop and children as panel content:

import { Tabs, Tab } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Tabs aria-label = "Options" > < Tab key = "photos" title = "Photos" > < Card >Content here</ Card > </ Tab > </ Tabs > ); }

In v3, Tabs requires compound components with separate tab and panel:

import { Tabs } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Tabs > < Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.List aria-label = "Options" > < Tabs.Tab id = "photos" > Photos < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.Panel id = "photos" > < Card >Content here</ Card > </ Tabs.Panel > </ Tabs > ); }

v2: Tabs with Tab children (title prop + children as panel)

v3: Compound components ( Tabs.ListContainer , Tabs.List , Tabs.Tab , Tabs.Indicator , Tabs.Separator , Tabs.Panel )

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes key (on Tab) id (on Tab and Panel) Changed prop name title (on Tab) — Content goes directly in Tabs.Tab isVertical orientation Changed to "horizontal" | "vertical" placement — Use orientation and layout variant variant Simplified to primary | secondary only color — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) size — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) radius — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) classNames — Use className props on individual components disableCursorAnimation — Use Tabs.Indicator component disableAnimation — Removed (animations handled differently) fullWidth — Removed (use Tailwind CSS)

Tab identification : key → id (must match between Tabs.Tab and Tabs.Panel )

: → (must match between and ) Tab content : title prop → direct children in Tabs.Tab

: prop → direct children in Panel content : Tab children → separate Tabs.Panel component

: Tab children → separate component Indicator : Automatic cursor → explicit Tabs.Indicator component

: Automatic cursor → explicit component Separator: New Tabs.Separator component to display separator lines between tabs

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ( "photos" ); < Tabs selectedKey = {selected} onSelectionChange = {setSelected}> < Tab key = "photos" title = "Photos" >Content</ Tab > < Tab key = "music" title = "Music" >Content</ Tab > </ Tabs > import { useState } from "react" ; const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ( "photos" ); < Tabs selectedKey = {selected} onSelectionChange = {setSelected}> < Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.List aria-label = "Options" > < Tabs.Tab id = "photos" > Photos < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Tab id = "music" > Music < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.Panel id = "photos" >Content</ Tabs.Panel > < Tabs.Panel id = "music" >Content</ Tabs.Panel > </ Tabs >

v2 v3 < Tabs aria-label = "Options" > < Tab key = "photos" title = {<>< PhotoIcon /> Photos</>}> Content </ Tab > </ Tabs > < Tabs > < Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.List aria-label = "Options" > < Tabs.Tab id = "photos" > < PhotoIcon /> Photos < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.Panel id = "photos" >Content</ Tabs.Panel > </ Tabs >

In v3, you can add Tabs.Separator inside each Tabs.Tab (except the first) to display separator lines between tabs. This is a new feature with no v2 equivalent.

< Tabs > < Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.List aria-label = "Options" > < Tabs.Tab id = "photos" > Photos < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Tab id = "music" > < Tabs.Separator /> Music < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Tab id = "videos" > < Tabs.Separator /> Videos < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.Panel id = "photos" >Photos content</ Tabs.Panel > < Tabs.Panel id = "music" >Music content</ Tabs.Panel > < Tabs.Panel id = "videos" >Videos content</ Tabs.Panel > </ Tabs >

The v3 Tabs follows this structure:

Tabs (Root) ├── Tabs.ListContainer │ └── Tabs.List │ └── Tabs.Tab │ ├── Tabs.Separator (optional, omit on first tab) │ └── Tabs.Indicator (optional) └── Tabs.Panel (one per tab, matching id)