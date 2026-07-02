Tabs
Migration guide for Tabs from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Tabs documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2, Tabs used
Tab component with
title prop and children as panel content:
In v3, Tabs requires compound components with separate tab and panel:
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2:
Tabs with
Tab children (title prop + children as panel)
v3: Compound components (
Tabs.ListContainer,
Tabs.List,
Tabs.Tab,
Tabs.Indicator,
Tabs.Separator,
Tabs.Panel)
2. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
key (on Tab)
id (on Tab and Panel)
|Changed prop name
title (on Tab)
|—
|Content goes directly in
Tabs.Tab
isVertical
orientation
|Changed to
"horizontal" |
"vertical"
placement
|—
|Use
orientation and layout
variant
variant
|Simplified to
primary |
secondary only
color
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
size
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
radius
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
classNames
|—
|Use
className props on individual components
disableCursorAnimation
|—
|Use
Tabs.Indicator component
disableAnimation
|—
|Removed (animations handled differently)
fullWidth
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
3. Component Changes
- Tab identification:
key→
id(must match between
Tabs.Taband
Tabs.Panel)
- Tab content:
titleprop → direct children in
Tabs.Tab
- Panel content: Tab children → separate
Tabs.Panelcomponent
- Indicator: Automatic cursor → explicit
Tabs.Indicatorcomponent
- Separator: New
Tabs.Separatorcomponent to display separator lines between tabs
Migration Examples
Controlled Tabs
With Icons
With Separator
In v3, you can add
Tabs.Separator inside each
Tabs.Tab (except the first) to display separator lines between tabs. This is a new feature with no v2 equivalent.
Component Anatomy
The v3 Tabs follows this structure:
Summary
- Component Structure: Must use compound components (
Tabs.ListContainer,
Tabs.List,
Tabs.Tab,
Tabs.Indicator,
Tabs.Separator,
Tabs.Panel)
- Tab Identification:
key→
id(must match between tab and panel)
- Tab Content:
titleprop removed - content goes directly in
Tabs.Tab
- Panel Separation: Panel content moved to separate
Tabs.Panelcomponent
- Indicator: Must explicitly include
Tabs.Indicatorin each tab
- Orientation:
isVertical→
orientationprop
- Styling:
variantsimplified to
primary|
secondary;
color,
size,
radius,
placementremoved - use Tailwind for more
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprops on individual components
- Separator (New): Use
Tabs.Separatorinside
Tabs.Tabto display separator lines between tabs (no v2 equivalent)