Migration guide for Checkbox from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Checkbox documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2,
Checkbox accepted children as the label:
In v3, Checkbox uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:
v2: Simple component with children as label
v3: Compound components:
Checkbox.Content,
Checkbox.Control,
Checkbox.Indicator
v2: Label passed as children directly to
Checkbox
v3: Label goes inside
Checkbox.Content (the clickable label);
Description/
FieldError are siblings of
Checkbox.Content
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
onValueChange
Checkbox
|Use
onChange
color
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind on Checkbox.Control)
size
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
size-4,
size-5)
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
rounded-sm)
lineThrough
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind
line-through on label)
icon
|-
|Use custom content in
Checkbox.Indicator
classNames
|-
|Use
className on parts
disableAnimation
|-
|Removed
|—
variant
|New prop:
"primary" (default) or
"secondary" for lower emphasis styling
v2:
CheckboxGroup (separate component) with
label prop and simple
Checkbox children
v3:
CheckboxGroup (separate component) with
Label/
Description as children and compound
Checkbox structure
For migrating checkbox groups, see the CheckboxGroup migration guide.
v3 introduces a
variant prop with
"primary" (default) and
"secondary" options:
v3 Checkbox supports a render prop pattern that provides state information:
Checkbox.Indicator also supports a render prop pattern, providing the same state values. This is useful for rendering custom indicator content based on the checkbox state:
Available render props:
-
isSelected - Whether checkbox is checked
-
isIndeterminate - Whether checkbox is in indeterminate state
-
isHovered - Whether checkbox is hovered
-
isPressed - Whether checkbox is currently pressed
-
isFocused - Whether checkbox is focused
-
isFocusVisible - Whether checkbox should show focus indicator
-
isDisabled - Whether checkbox is disabled
-
isReadOnly - Whether checkbox is read only
The v3 Checkbox follows this structure:
- Component Structure: Must use compound components (
Button,
Control,
Indicator)
- Label Handling: Labels go inside
Checkbox.Content
- onValueChange → onChange: Event handler prop renamed
- Color Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes on
Checkbox.Control
- Size Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes on
Checkbox.Control
- Radius Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes on
Checkbox.Control
- LineThrough Removed: Use Tailwind
line-through class on label
- Icon Prop Removed: Use custom content in
Checkbox.Indicator
- CheckboxGroup: Same component name; use
Label/
Description as children and compound
Checkbox structure
- ClassNames Removed: Use
className props on individual components
- New
variant Prop: Supports
"primary" (default) and
"secondary" for lower emphasis styling
- Indicator Render Props:
Checkbox.Indicator accepts a render function with state values (
isSelected,
isIndeterminate, etc.)