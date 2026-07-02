Migration guide for Checkbox from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Checkbox documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Checkbox accepted children as the label:

import { Checkbox } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Checkbox defaultSelected >Option</ Checkbox >; }

In v3, Checkbox uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { Checkbox, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Checkbox defaultSelected id = "option" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Option </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > ); }

v2: Simple component with children as label

v3: Compound components: Checkbox.Content , Checkbox.Control , Checkbox.Indicator

v2: Label passed as children directly to Checkbox

v3: Label goes inside Checkbox.Content (the clickable label); Description / FieldError are siblings of Checkbox.Content

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes onValueChange Checkbox Use onChange color - Removed (use Tailwind on Checkbox.Control) size - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. size-4 , size-5 ) radius - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. rounded-sm ) lineThrough - Removed (use Tailwind line-through on label) icon - Use custom content in Checkbox.Indicator classNames - Use className on parts disableAnimation - Removed — variant New prop: "primary" (default) or "secondary" for lower emphasis styling

v2: CheckboxGroup (separate component) with label prop and simple Checkbox children

v3: CheckboxGroup (separate component) with Label / Description as children and compound Checkbox structure

For migrating checkbox groups, see the CheckboxGroup migration guide.

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isSelected , setIsSelected ] = useState ( false ); < Checkbox isSelected = {isSelected} onValueChange = {setIsSelected}> Subscribe </ Checkbox > import { useState } from "react" ; import { Label } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ isSelected , setIsSelected ] = useState ( false ); < Checkbox id = "subscribe" isSelected = {isSelected} onChange = {setIsSelected}> < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Subscribe </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox >

v2 v3 { /* v2 doesn't have built-in description support */ } < Checkbox defaultSelected > Option </ Checkbox > < p className = "text-sm text-default-500" >Description text</ p > import { Checkbox, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react" ; < Checkbox id = "option" defaultSelected > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Option </ Checkbox.Content > < Description >Description text</ Description > </ Checkbox >

v2 v3 import { Checkbox, CheckboxGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; < CheckboxGroup label = "Select cities" > < Checkbox value = "buenos-aires" >Buenos Aires</ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "sydney" >Sydney</ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "san-francisco" >San Francisco</ Checkbox > </ CheckboxGroup > import { CheckboxGroup, Checkbox, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react" ; < CheckboxGroup name = "cities" > < Label >Select cities</ Label > < Description >Choose all that apply</ Description > < Checkbox value = "buenos-aires" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Buenos Aires </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "sydney" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Sydney </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > < Checkbox value = "san-francisco" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > San Francisco </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > </ CheckboxGroup >

v2 v3 { /* Colors */ } < Checkbox defaultSelected color = "primary" >Primary</ Checkbox > { /* Sizes */ } < Checkbox defaultSelected size = "md" >Medium</ Checkbox > { /* Colors - use Tailwind classes */ } < Checkbox defaultSelected id = "primary" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control className = "data-[selected=true]:bg-primary data-[selected=true]:border-primary" > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Primary </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > { /* Sizes - use Tailwind classes */ } < Checkbox defaultSelected id = "medium" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control className = "size-5" > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Medium </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox >

v2 v3 < Checkbox defaultSelected icon = {< HeartIcon />}> Option </ Checkbox > < Checkbox defaultSelected id = "option" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator > {({ isSelected }) => isSelected ? < HeartIcon /> : null } </ Checkbox.Indicator > </ Checkbox.Control > Option </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox >

v3 introduces a variant prop with "primary" (default) and "secondary" options:

{ /* Primary variant (default) */ } < Checkbox variant = "primary" id = "primary-option" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Primary </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > { /* Secondary variant - lower emphasis, suitable for Surface components */ } < Checkbox variant = "secondary" id = "secondary-option" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Secondary </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox >

v2 v3 < Checkbox isIndeterminate >Option</ Checkbox > < Checkbox isIndeterminate id = "option" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Option </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox >

v3 Checkbox supports a render prop pattern that provides state information:

< Checkbox id = "terms" > {({ isSelected , isIndeterminate , isHovered , isPressed , isFocused , isDisabled }) => ( <> < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > {isSelected ? "Terms accepted" : "Accept terms" } </ Checkbox.Content > </> )} </ Checkbox >

Checkbox.Indicator also supports a render prop pattern, providing the same state values. This is useful for rendering custom indicator content based on the checkbox state:

< Checkbox id = "custom" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator > {({ isSelected , isIndeterminate }) => isIndeterminate ? < MinusIcon /> : isSelected ? < CheckIcon /> : null } </ Checkbox.Indicator > </ Checkbox.Control > Custom indicator </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox >

Available render props:

isSelected - Whether checkbox is checked

- Whether checkbox is checked isIndeterminate - Whether checkbox is in indeterminate state

- Whether checkbox is in indeterminate state isHovered - Whether checkbox is hovered

- Whether checkbox is hovered isPressed - Whether checkbox is currently pressed

- Whether checkbox is currently pressed isFocused - Whether checkbox is focused

- Whether checkbox is focused isFocusVisible - Whether checkbox should show focus indicator

- Whether checkbox should show focus indicator isDisabled - Whether checkbox is disabled

- Whether checkbox is disabled isReadOnly - Whether checkbox is read only

< Checkbox classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , wrapper: "custom-wrapper" , icon: "custom-icon" , label: "custom-label" }} />

< Checkbox className = "custom-base" id = "option" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control className = "custom-control" > < Checkbox.Indicator className = "custom-indicator" /> </ Checkbox.Control > Option </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox >

The v3 Checkbox follows this structure:

Checkbox (Root) ├── Checkbox.Content (the clickable label) │ ├── Checkbox.Control │ │ └── Checkbox.Indicator │ └── Label ├── Description (optional, sibling) └── FieldError (optional, sibling)