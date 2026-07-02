Migration guide for Autocomplete from HeroUI v2 to v3

In v3, the v2 Autocomplete can be migrated to either the v3 Autocomplete or the v3 ComboBox, depending on your use case. See the section below on choosing the right component. This guide focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

V3 provides two components that replace the v2 Autocomplete:

Component Best For Input Style Built on Autocomplete Select-style picker with a search/filter field inside the popover Button trigger that shows selected value; search input inside popover React Aria Select + Autocomplete ComboBox Text input that filters a dropdown list as you type Inline text input with dropdown trigger React Aria ComboBox

Use Autocomplete when the user picks from a predefined list and the search field should appear inside the dropdown (similar to a searchable select).

Use ComboBox when the user types directly into a visible input field to filter or search options (similar to v2 behavior).

In v2, Autocomplete was a single component that wrapped Input internally:

import { Autocomplete, AutocompleteItem } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Autocomplete label = "Select an animal" > < AutocompleteItem key = "cat" >Cat</ AutocompleteItem > < AutocompleteItem key = "dog" >Dog</ AutocompleteItem > </ Autocomplete > ); }

ComboBox provides the most similar experience to the v2 Autocomplete, with an inline text input that filters options:

import { ComboBox, Input, Label, ListBox } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < ComboBox > < Label >Select an animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox > ); }

Autocomplete provides a select-style trigger with a search/filter field inside the popover:

import { Autocomplete, Label, SearchField, ListBox, useFilter } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { const { contains } = useFilter ({ sensitivity: "base" }); return ( < Autocomplete > < Label >Select an animal</ Label > < Autocomplete.Trigger > < Autocomplete.Value /> < Autocomplete.ClearButton /> < Autocomplete.Indicator /> </ Autocomplete.Trigger > < Autocomplete.Popover > < Autocomplete.Filter filter = {contains}> < SearchField > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input placeholder = "Search..." /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Autocomplete.Filter > </ Autocomplete.Popover > </ Autocomplete > ); }

v2: Autocomplete (single component) v3: ComboBox (inline input + dropdown) or Autocomplete (select-style with search in popover)

v2: Single component with internal Input v3 ComboBox: Compound components ( ComboBox.InputGroup , ComboBox.Trigger , ComboBox.Popover ) v3 Autocomplete: Compound components ( Autocomplete.Trigger , Autocomplete.Value , Autocomplete.ClearButton , Autocomplete.Indicator , Autocomplete.Popover , Autocomplete.Filter )

v2: AutocompleteItem , AutocompleteSection v3: ListBox.Item , ListBox.Section (from ListBox component)

v2: React's key was used for both list reconciliation and item identity (selection). v3: Use id and textValue on ListBox.Item (state and accessibility); keep React's key on items in lists.

The v3 Autocomplete introduces several subcomponents not present in v2:

Subcomponent Purpose Autocomplete.Trigger The button group that opens the popover Autocomplete.Value Displays the currently selected value or placeholder Autocomplete.ClearButton Clears the current selection Autocomplete.Indicator Dropdown chevron icon (rotates when open) Autocomplete.Popover The dropdown popover container Autocomplete.Filter Wraps SearchField and ListBox to enable filtering; accepts a filter function, inputValue , and onInputChange

The v3 Autocomplete uses SearchField inside Autocomplete.Filter for the search input within the popover:

< Autocomplete.Filter filter = {contains}> < SearchField > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input placeholder = "Search..." /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField > < ListBox >...</ ListBox > </ Autocomplete.Filter >

SearchField has its own subcomponents: SearchField.Group , SearchField.Input , SearchField.SearchIcon , and SearchField.ClearButton .

The v3 Autocomplete uses the useFilter hook (from React Aria, re-exported by @heroui/react ) to provide locale-aware filtering functions:

import { useFilter } from "@heroui/react" ; const { contains } = useFilter ({ sensitivity: "base" }); // Pass to Autocomplete.Filter < Autocomplete.Filter filter = {contains}> ... </ Autocomplete.Filter >

The hook returns contains , startsWith , and endsWith functions. The sensitivity option controls locale-aware matching ( "base" , "accent" , "case" , "variant" ).

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes - id (on ListBox.Item) Item identifier for state - textValue (on ListBox.Item) For accessibility (type-ahead) label Label Use Label component description Description Use Description component placeholder Input placeholder on Input selectedKey , onSelectionChange , inputValue , onInputChange ComboBox Same allowsCustomValue , allowsEmptyCollection , defaultFilter ComboBox Same disabledKeys , isDisabled , isRequired , isInvalid , name ComboBox Same menuTrigger ComboBox "focus" (default), "input" , or "manual" variant , color , size , radius - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) labelPlacement - Removed (use Label positioning) startContent , endContent - Add to Input or InputGroup selectorIcon , clearIcon - Customize ComboBox.Trigger or implement manually isClearable - Implement manually showScrollIndicators - Removed classNames - Use className on parts popoverProps , listboxProps , inputProps - Configure components directly scrollShadowProps , scrollRef - Removed selectorButtonProps , clearButtonProps , disableSelectorIconRotation - Removed isReadOnly ComboBox isReadOnly prop on ComboBox fullWidth ComboBox fullWidth prop on ComboBox isVirtualized , maxListboxHeight , itemHeight - Removed onClose , onClear - Use other event handlers validationBehavior , validate ComboBox Props on ComboBox

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes - id (on ListBox.Item) Item identifier for state - textValue (on ListBox.Item) For accessibility (type-ahead) label Label Use Label component description Description Use Description component placeholder Autocomplete placeholder prop on root selectedKey / onSelectionChange value / onChange Renamed props on Autocomplete selectionMode Autocomplete "single" (default) or "multiple" inputValue , onInputChange Autocomplete.Filter inputValue and onInputChange on Filter disabledKeys , isDisabled , isRequired , isInvalid , name Autocomplete Same variant , color , size , radius - Removed (use Tailwind CSS); variant supports "primary" / "secondary" isClearable Autocomplete.ClearButton Built-in subcomponent selectorIcon Autocomplete.Indicator Pass custom icon as children onClear Autocomplete onClear prop on root fullWidth Autocomplete fullWidth prop on root classNames - Use className on parts popoverProps , listboxProps , inputProps - Configure components directly

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ selectedKey , setSelectedKey ] = useState ( "cat" ); < Autocomplete selectedKey = {selectedKey} onSelectionChange = {setSelectedKey} label = "Animal" > < AutocompleteItem key = "cat" >Cat</ AutocompleteItem > < AutocompleteItem key = "dog" >Dog</ AutocompleteItem > </ Autocomplete > import { useState } from "react" ; import type { Key } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ selectedKey , setSelectedKey ] = useState < Key | null >( "cat" ); < ComboBox selectedKey = {selectedKey} onSelectionChange = {setSelectedKey} > < Label >Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > Dog < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ selectedKey , setSelectedKey ] = useState ( "cat" ); < Autocomplete selectedKey = {selectedKey} onSelectionChange = {setSelectedKey} label = "Animal" > < AutocompleteItem key = "cat" >Cat</ AutocompleteItem > < AutocompleteItem key = "dog" >Dog</ AutocompleteItem > </ Autocomplete > import { useState } from "react" ; import type { Key } from "@heroui/react" ; import { Autocomplete, Label, SearchField, ListBox, useFilter } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState < Key | Key [] | null >( "cat" ); const { contains } = useFilter ({ sensitivity: "base" }); < Autocomplete value = {value} onChange = {setValue}> < Label >Animal</ Label > < Autocomplete.Trigger > < Autocomplete.Value /> < Autocomplete.ClearButton /> < Autocomplete.Indicator /> </ Autocomplete.Trigger > < Autocomplete.Popover > < Autocomplete.Filter filter = {contains}> < SearchField > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input placeholder = "Search..." /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > < Label >Cat</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > < Label >Dog</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Autocomplete.Filter > </ Autocomplete.Popover > </ Autocomplete >

v2 v3 < Autocomplete label = "Country" > < AutocompleteSection title = "North America" > < AutocompleteItem key = "usa" >United States</ AutocompleteItem > < AutocompleteItem key = "canada" >Canada</ AutocompleteItem > </ AutocompleteSection > < AutocompleteSection title = "Europe" > < AutocompleteItem key = "uk" >United Kingdom</ AutocompleteItem > </ AutocompleteSection > </ Autocomplete > import { Header, Separator } from "@heroui/react" ; < ComboBox > < Label >Country</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search countries..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Section > < Header >North America</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "usa" textValue = "United States" > United States < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "canada" textValue = "Canada" > Canada < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > < Separator /> < ListBox.Section > < Header >Europe</ Header > < ListBox.Item id = "uk" textValue = "United Kingdom" > United Kingdom < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox.Section > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > </ ComboBox >

v2 v3 { /* v2 handled filtering internally */ } < Autocomplete label = "Animal" > < AutocompleteItem key = "cat" >Cat</ AutocompleteItem > < AutocompleteItem key = "dog" >Dog</ AutocompleteItem > </ Autocomplete > import { Autocomplete, Label, SearchField, ListBox, useFilter } from "@heroui/react" ; function FilterExample () { const { contains } = useFilter ({ sensitivity: "base" }); return ( < Autocomplete > < Label >Animal</ Label > < Autocomplete.Trigger > < Autocomplete.Value /> < Autocomplete.ClearButton /> < Autocomplete.Indicator /> </ Autocomplete.Trigger > < Autocomplete.Popover > < Autocomplete.Filter filter = {contains}> < SearchField > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input placeholder = "Search..." /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > < Label >Cat</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > < ListBox.Item id = "dog" textValue = "Dog" > < Label >Dog</ Label > < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ Autocomplete.Filter > </ Autocomplete.Popover > </ Autocomplete > ); }

v2 v3 { /* Required field */ } < Autocomplete label = "Animal" isRequired > < AutocompleteItem key = "cat" >Cat</ AutocompleteItem > </ Autocomplete > { /* With error message */ } < Autocomplete label = "Animal" isInvalid errorMessage = "Please select an animal" > < AutocompleteItem key = "cat" >Cat</ AutocompleteItem > </ Autocomplete > import { FieldError, Form } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Required field */ } < Form > < ComboBox isRequired name = "animal" > < Label >Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < FieldError /> </ ComboBox > </ Form > { /* With error message */ } < ComboBox isInvalid > < Label >Animal</ Label > < ComboBox.InputGroup > < Input placeholder = "Search animals..." /> < ComboBox.Trigger /> </ ComboBox.InputGroup > < ComboBox.Popover > < ListBox > < ListBox.Item id = "cat" textValue = "Cat" > Cat < ListBox.ItemIndicator /> </ ListBox.Item > </ ListBox > </ ComboBox.Popover > < FieldError >Please select an animal</ FieldError > </ ComboBox >

ComboBox (Root) ├── Label ├── ComboBox.InputGroup │ ├── Input │ └── ComboBox.Trigger ├── Description (optional) ├── ComboBox.Popover │ └── ListBox │ ├── ListBox.Item │ │ ├── [Content] │ │ └── ListBox.ItemIndicator (optional) │ └── ListBox.Section (optional) │ ├── Header │ └── ListBox.Item └── FieldError (optional)

Autocomplete (Root) ├── Label ├── Autocomplete.Trigger │ ├── Autocomplete.Value │ ├── Autocomplete.ClearButton │ └── Autocomplete.Indicator ├── Description (optional) ├── Autocomplete.Popover │ └── Autocomplete.Filter │ ├── SearchField │ │ └── SearchField.Group │ │ ├── SearchField.SearchIcon │ │ └── SearchField.Input │ └── ListBox │ ├── ListBox.Item │ │ ├── [Content] │ │ └── ListBox.ItemIndicator (optional) │ └── ListBox.Section (optional) │ ├── Header │ └── ListBox.Item └── FieldError (optional)