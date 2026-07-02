Autocomplete
Migration guide for Autocomplete from HeroUI v2 to v3
In v3, the v2
Autocomplete can be migrated to either the v3 Autocomplete or the v3 ComboBox, depending on your use case. See the section below on choosing the right component. This guide focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Choosing Between Autocomplete and ComboBox
V3 provides two components that replace the v2 Autocomplete:
|Component
|Best For
|Input Style
|Built on
|Autocomplete
|Select-style picker with a search/filter field inside the popover
|Button trigger that shows selected value; search input inside popover
|React Aria
Select +
Autocomplete
|ComboBox
|Text input that filters a dropdown list as you type
|Inline text input with dropdown trigger
|React Aria
ComboBox
Use Autocomplete when the user picks from a predefined list and the search field should appear inside the dropdown (similar to a searchable select).
Use ComboBox when the user types directly into a visible input field to filter or search options (similar to v2 behavior).
Structure Changes
In v2, Autocomplete was a single component that wrapped Input internally:
Migrating to v3 ComboBox (closest to v2 behavior)
ComboBox provides the most similar experience to the v2 Autocomplete, with an inline text input that filters options:
Migrating to v3 Autocomplete (searchable select)
Autocomplete provides a select-style trigger with a search/filter field inside the popover:
Key Changes
1. Two Replacement Components
v2:
Autocomplete (single component)
v3:
ComboBox (inline input + dropdown) or
Autocomplete (select-style with search in popover)
2. Component Structure
v2: Single component with internal Input
v3 ComboBox: Compound components (
ComboBox.InputGroup,
ComboBox.Trigger,
ComboBox.Popover)
v3 Autocomplete: Compound components (
Autocomplete.Trigger,
Autocomplete.Value,
Autocomplete.ClearButton,
Autocomplete.Indicator,
Autocomplete.Popover,
Autocomplete.Filter)
3. Item Components
v2:
AutocompleteItem,
AutocompleteSection
v3:
ListBox.Item,
ListBox.Section (from ListBox component)
4. Item Identification
v2: React's
key was used for both list reconciliation and item identity (selection).
v3: Use
id and
textValue on
ListBox.Item (state and accessibility); keep React's
key on items in lists.
5. Autocomplete-Specific Subcomponents (v3)
The v3 Autocomplete introduces several subcomponents not present in v2:
|Subcomponent
|Purpose
Autocomplete.Trigger
|The button group that opens the popover
Autocomplete.Value
|Displays the currently selected value or placeholder
Autocomplete.ClearButton
|Clears the current selection
Autocomplete.Indicator
|Dropdown chevron icon (rotates when open)
Autocomplete.Popover
|The dropdown popover container
Autocomplete.Filter
|Wraps
SearchField and
ListBox to enable filtering; accepts a
filter function,
inputValue, and
onInputChange
6. SearchField Integration
The v3 Autocomplete uses
SearchField inside
Autocomplete.Filter for the search input within the popover:
SearchField has its own subcomponents:
SearchField.Group,
SearchField.Input,
SearchField.SearchIcon, and
SearchField.ClearButton.
7. useFilter Hook
The v3 Autocomplete uses the
useFilter hook (from React Aria, re-exported by
@heroui/react) to provide locale-aware filtering functions:
The hook returns
contains,
startsWith, and
endsWith functions. The
sensitivity option controls locale-aware matching (
"base",
"accent",
"case",
"variant").
8. Prop Changes (ComboBox)
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
|-
id (on ListBox.Item)
|Item identifier for state
|-
textValue (on ListBox.Item)
|For accessibility (type-ahead)
label
Label
|Use
Label component
description
Description
|Use
Description component
placeholder
Input
placeholder on Input
selectedKey,
onSelectionChange,
inputValue,
onInputChange
ComboBox
|Same
allowsCustomValue,
allowsEmptyCollection,
defaultFilter
ComboBox
|Same
disabledKeys,
isDisabled,
isRequired,
isInvalid,
name
ComboBox
|Same
menuTrigger
ComboBox
"focus" (default),
"input", or
"manual"
variant,
color,
size,
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
labelPlacement
|-
|Removed (use Label positioning)
startContent,
endContent
|-
|Add to Input or InputGroup
selectorIcon,
clearIcon
|-
|Customize ComboBox.Trigger or implement manually
isClearable
|-
|Implement manually
showScrollIndicators
|-
|Removed
classNames
|-
|Use
className on parts
popoverProps,
listboxProps,
inputProps
|-
|Configure components directly
scrollShadowProps,
scrollRef
|-
|Removed
selectorButtonProps,
clearButtonProps,
disableSelectorIconRotation
|-
|Removed
isReadOnly
ComboBox
isReadOnly prop on ComboBox
fullWidth
ComboBox
fullWidth prop on ComboBox
isVirtualized,
maxListboxHeight,
itemHeight
|-
|Removed
onClose,
onClear
|-
|Use other event handlers
validationBehavior,
validate
ComboBox
|Props on ComboBox
9. Prop Changes (Autocomplete)
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
|-
id (on ListBox.Item)
|Item identifier for state
|-
textValue (on ListBox.Item)
|For accessibility (type-ahead)
label
Label
|Use
Label component
description
Description
|Use
Description component
placeholder
Autocomplete
placeholder prop on root
selectedKey /
onSelectionChange
value /
onChange
|Renamed props on Autocomplete
selectionMode
Autocomplete
"single" (default) or
"multiple"
inputValue,
onInputChange
Autocomplete.Filter
inputValue and
onInputChange on Filter
disabledKeys,
isDisabled,
isRequired,
isInvalid,
name
Autocomplete
|Same
variant,
color,
size,
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS);
variant supports
"primary" /
"secondary"
isClearable
Autocomplete.ClearButton
|Built-in subcomponent
selectorIcon
Autocomplete.Indicator
|Pass custom icon as children
onClear
Autocomplete
onClear prop on root
fullWidth
Autocomplete
fullWidth prop on root
classNames
|-
|Use
className on parts
popoverProps,
listboxProps,
inputProps
|-
|Configure components directly
Migration Examples
Controlled Selection (ComboBox)
Controlled Selection (Autocomplete)
With Sections
With useFilter (Autocomplete)
Form Validation
Component Anatomy
ComboBox Anatomy
Autocomplete Anatomy
Summary
- Two Replacement Components: v2
Autocompletecan be migrated to v3
ComboBox(inline input) or v3
Autocomplete(searchable select with filter in popover)
- Component Structure: Single component with props becomes compound components with explicit subcomponents
- Item Components:
AutocompleteItembecomes
ListBox.Item;
AutocompleteSectionbecomes
ListBox.Section
- Item Identity: Use
idand
textValueon items; keep React's
keyfor list reconciliation
- Input: v3 ComboBox requires explicit
Input; v3 Autocomplete uses
SearchFieldinside
Autocomplete.Filter
- Label/Description: Props become separate
Labeland
Descriptioncomponents
- Filtering: v3 Autocomplete uses
Autocomplete.Filterwith
useFilterhook for locale-aware filtering; v3 ComboBox uses
defaultFilterprop
- Clear Button: v3 Autocomplete has built-in
Autocomplete.ClearButton; v3 ComboBox requires manual implementation
- Selection Value Display: v3 Autocomplete has
Autocomplete.Valuefor displaying the selected value with render prop support
- Styling Props Removed:
color,
size,
radiusremoved (use Tailwind CSS);
variantnow supports
"primary"/
"secondary"
- ClassNames Object Removed: Use
classNameprops on individual subcomponents
- useFilter Hook: New in v3, provides
contains,
startsWith,
endsWithfor locale-aware text matching