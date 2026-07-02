Form
Migration guide for Form from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Form documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Key Changes
1. Form Component Props
The Form component props remain the same between v2 and v3, with one addition:
|Prop
|v2
|v3
|Notes
validationBehavior
|✅
|✅
|Same:
"native" |
"aria"
validationErrors
|✅
|✅
|Same:
Record<string, string | string[]>
onSubmit
|✅
|✅
|Same
onReset
|✅
|✅
|Same
action
|✅
|✅
|Same
method
|✅
|✅
|Same
encType
|✅
|✅
|Same
target
|✅
|✅
|Same
className
|✅
|✅
|Same
onInvalid
|❌
|✅
|New: Handler called when form validation fails
Structure Changes
In v2, Form component usage:
In v3, Form component usage remains the same:
Migration Examples
Form with Invalid Handler (New in v3)
The
onInvalid handler is called when form validation fails. By default, the first invalid field will be focused. Use
e.preventDefault() to customize this behavior.
Summary
- Form Component: No breaking changes - same props and behavior
- New Prop:
onInvalidprop available for custom validation error handling
Migration Steps
- No changes required: The Form component works the same way in v3
- Optional: Use the new
onInvalidprop if you need custom handling for validation failures
Note on Form Fields
While the Form component itself is unchanged, form field components (like
Input,
TextField, etc.) have been updated in v3. Refer to their respective migration guides for details on migrating form fields within your forms.