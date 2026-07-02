Migration guide for Form from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Form documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

The Form component props remain the same between v2 and v3, with one addition:

Prop v2 v3 Notes validationBehavior ✅ ✅ Same: "native" | "aria" validationErrors ✅ ✅ Same: Record<string, string | string[]> onSubmit ✅ ✅ Same onReset ✅ ✅ Same action ✅ ✅ Same method ✅ ✅ Same encType ✅ ✅ Same target ✅ ✅ Same className ✅ ✅ Same onInvalid ❌ ✅ New: Handler called when form validation fails

In v2, Form component usage:

import { Form, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { const handleSubmit = ( e : React . FormEvent ) => { e. preventDefault (); console. log ( "Form submitted" ); }; return ( < Form onSubmit = {handleSubmit}> { /* Form content */ } < Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button > </ Form > ); }

In v3, Form component usage remains the same:

import { Form, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { const handleSubmit = ( e : React . FormEvent ) => { e. preventDefault (); console. log ( "Form submitted" ); }; return ( < Form onSubmit = {handleSubmit}> { /* Form content */ } < Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button > </ Form > ); }

v2 v3 { /* v2 doesn't have onInvalid prop */ } < Form onSubmit = {onSubmit}> { /* Form content */ } < Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button > </ Form > < Form onInvalid = {( e ) => { e. preventDefault (); // Custom handling when form validation fails console. log ( "Form validation failed" ); }} onSubmit = {onSubmit} > { /* Form content */ } < Button type = "submit" >Submit</ Button > </ Form >

The onInvalid handler is called when form validation fails. By default, the first invalid field will be focused. Use e.preventDefault() to customize this behavior.

Form Component: No breaking changes - same props and behavior New Prop: onInvalid prop available for custom validation error handling

No changes required: The Form component works the same way in v3 Optional: Use the new onInvalid prop if you need custom handling for validation failures