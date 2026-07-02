ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
Getting Started
Components
Releases
Migration

Form

Migration guide for Form from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Form documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Key Changes

1. Form Component Props

The Form component props remain the same between v2 and v3, with one addition:

Propv2v3Notes
validationBehaviorSame: "native" | "aria"
validationErrorsSame: Record<string, string | string[]>
onSubmitSame
onResetSame
actionSame
methodSame
encTypeSame
targetSame
classNameSame
onInvalidNew: Handler called when form validation fails

Structure Changes

In v2, Form component usage:

import { Form, Button } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  const handleSubmit = (e: React.FormEvent) => {
    e.preventDefault();
    console.log("Form submitted");
  };

  return (
    <Form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
      {/* Form content */}
      <Button type="submit">Submit</Button>
    </Form>
  );
}

In v3, Form component usage remains the same:

import { Form, Button } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  const handleSubmit = (e: React.FormEvent) => {
    e.preventDefault();
    console.log("Form submitted");
  };

  return (
    <Form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
      {/* Form content */}
      <Button type="submit">Submit</Button>
    </Form>
  );
}

Migration Examples

Form with Invalid Handler (New in v3)

{/* v2 doesn't have onInvalid prop */}
<Form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
  {/* Form content */}
  <Button type="submit">Submit</Button>
</Form>
<Form
  onInvalid={(e) => {
    e.preventDefault();
    // Custom handling when form validation fails
    console.log("Form validation failed");
  }}
  onSubmit={onSubmit}
>
  {/* Form content */}
  <Button type="submit">Submit</Button>
</Form>

The onInvalid handler is called when form validation fails. By default, the first invalid field will be focused. Use e.preventDefault() to customize this behavior.

Summary

  1. Form Component: No breaking changes - same props and behavior
  2. New Prop: onInvalid prop available for custom validation error handling

Migration Steps

  1. No changes required: The Form component works the same way in v3
  2. Optional: Use the new onInvalid prop if you need custom handling for validation failures

Note on Form Fields

While the Form component itself is unchanged, form field components (like Input, TextField, etc.) have been updated in v3. Refer to their respective migration guides for details on migrating form fields within your forms.

Dropdown

Migration guide for Dropdown from HeroUI v2 to v3

Image

Migration guide for Image from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Key Changes1. Form Component PropsStructure ChangesMigration ExamplesForm with Invalid Handler (New in v3)SummaryMigration StepsNote on Form Fields