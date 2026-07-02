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Badge

Migration guide for Badge from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Badge documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Structure Changes

In v2, Badge was a wrapper component that positioned content relative to its children:

import { Badge, Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Badge content="5" color="primary">
      <Avatar src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" />
    </Badge>
  );
}

In v3, Badge uses a compound component pattern with Badge.Anchor for positioning:

import { Badge, Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Badge.Anchor>
      <Avatar>
        <Avatar.Image src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt="User" />
        <Avatar.Fallback>U</Avatar.Fallback>
      </Avatar>
      <Badge color="accent">5</Badge>
    </Badge.Anchor>
  );
}

Key Changes

1. Component Structure

v2: Single Badge component wrapping children, with content prop for badge text v3: Compound components: Badge.Anchor (positioning wrapper), Badge (the badge itself), Badge.Label (text slot, auto-wrapped for strings)

2. Variants

v2: solid, flat, faded, shadow v3: primary, secondary, soft

3. Colors

v2: default, primary, secondary, success, warning, danger v3: default, accent, success, warning, danger

4. Prop Changes

v2 Propv3 LocationNotes
contentBadge childrenContent is now passed as children
childrenBadge.AnchorThe anchored element goes inside Badge.Anchor
variantBadgeValues changed (see variant mapping)
colorBadgeprimaryaccent, secondary removed
sizeBadgeSame (sm, md, lg)
placementBadgeSame (top-right, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-left)
shape-Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
showOutline-Removed (use Tailwind CSS e.g. border-2)
disableOutline-Removed
disableAnimation-Removed
isInvisible-Removed (use conditional rendering)
isOneChar-Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
isDot-Omit children to render as dot
classNames-Use className on individual components

5. Variant Mapping

v2 Variantv3 EquivalentNotes
solidprimaryFilled background
flatsoftLight background
fadedsecondaryBorder with background
shadowprimaryUse Tailwind shadow-* classes

6. Color Mapping

v2 Colorv3 EquivalentNotes
defaultdefaultSame
primaryaccentRenamed
secondarydefault or accentDepends on context
successsuccessSame
warningwarningSame
dangerdangerSame

Migration Examples

Basic Badge

import { Badge, Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

<Badge content="5" color="primary">
  <Avatar src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" />
</Badge>
import { Badge, Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

<Badge.Anchor>
  <Avatar>
    <Avatar.Image src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt="User" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>U</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
  <Badge color="accent">5</Badge>
</Badge.Anchor>

Dot Badge

<Badge content="" isDot color="success">
  <Avatar src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" />
</Badge>
<Badge.Anchor>
  <Avatar>
    <Avatar.Image src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt="User" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>U</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
  <Badge color="success" />
</Badge.Anchor>

Placement

<Badge content="5" placement="bottom-right" color="danger">
  <Avatar src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" />
</Badge>
<Badge.Anchor>
  <Avatar>
    <Avatar.Image src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt="User" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>U</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
  <Badge placement="bottom-right" color="danger">5</Badge>
</Badge.Anchor>

Visibility Toggle

const [isInvisible, setIsInvisible] = useState(false);

<Badge content="5" isInvisible={isInvisible} color="danger">
  <Avatar src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" />
</Badge>
const [isVisible, setIsVisible] = useState(true);

<Badge.Anchor>
  <Avatar>
    <Avatar.Image src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt="User" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>U</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
  {isVisible && <Badge color="danger">5</Badge>}
</Badge.Anchor>

With Icon Content

import { Icon } from "@iconify/react";

<Badge content={<Icon icon="gravity-ui:check" />} color="success">
  <Avatar src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" />
</Badge>
import { Icon } from "@iconify/react";

<Badge.Anchor>
  <Avatar>
    <Avatar.Image src="https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt="User" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>U</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
  <Badge color="success">
    <Icon icon="gravity-ui:check" />
  </Badge>
</Badge.Anchor>

Styling Changes

v2: classNames Prop

<Badge
  classNames={{
    base: "custom-base",
    badge: "custom-badge"
  }}
/>

v3: Direct className Props

<Badge.Anchor className="custom-anchor">
  <Avatar />
  <Badge className="custom-badge">
    <Badge.Label className="custom-label">5</Badge.Label>
  </Badge>
</Badge.Anchor>

Component Anatomy

The v3 Badge follows this structure:

Badge.Anchor (positioning wrapper)
  ├── [Anchored element: Avatar, Button, etc.]
  └── Badge (the badge indicator)
      └── Badge.Label (auto-wrapped for string/number children)

Summary

  1. Component Structure: Badge wrapping children → Badge.Anchor + Badge as siblings
  2. Content Prop Removed: content prop → pass content as Badge children
  3. Dot Badge: isDot prop → omit children
  4. Visibility: isInvisible prop → conditional rendering
  5. Variants Reduced: From 4 to 3 variants (primary, secondary, soft)
  6. Color Changes: primaryaccent, secondary removed
  7. Removed Props: shape, showOutline, disableAnimation, isOneChar — use Tailwind CSS
  8. ClassNames Removed: Use className on individual compound components

Avatar

Migration guide for Avatar from HeroUI v2 to v3

Breadcrumbs

Migration guide for Breadcrumbs from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Structure ChangesKey Changes1. Component Structure2. Variants3. Colors4. Prop Changes5. Variant Mapping6. Color MappingMigration ExamplesBasic BadgeDot BadgePlacementVisibility ToggleWith Icon ContentStyling Changesv2: classNames Propv3: Direct className PropsComponent AnatomySummary