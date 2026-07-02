Migration guide for Badge from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Badge documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Badge was a wrapper component that positioned content relative to its children:

import { Badge, Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Badge content = "5" color = "primary" > < Avatar src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" /> </ Badge > ); }

In v3, Badge uses a compound component pattern with Badge.Anchor for positioning:

import { Badge, Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Badge.Anchor > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Badge color = "accent" >5</ Badge > </ Badge.Anchor > ); }

v2: Single Badge component wrapping children, with content prop for badge text v3: Compound components: Badge.Anchor (positioning wrapper), Badge (the badge itself), Badge.Label (text slot, auto-wrapped for strings)

v2: solid , flat , faded , shadow v3: primary , secondary , soft

v2: default , primary , secondary , success , warning , danger v3: default , accent , success , warning , danger

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes content Badge children Content is now passed as children children Badge.Anchor The anchored element goes inside Badge.Anchor variant Badge Values changed (see variant mapping) color Badge primary → accent , secondary removed size Badge Same ( sm , md , lg ) placement Badge Same ( top-right , top-left , bottom-right , bottom-left ) shape - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) showOutline - Removed (use Tailwind CSS e.g. border-2 ) disableOutline - Removed disableAnimation - Removed isInvisible - Removed (use conditional rendering) isOneChar - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) isDot - Omit children to render as dot classNames - Use className on individual components

v2 Variant v3 Equivalent Notes solid primary Filled background flat soft Light background faded secondary Border with background shadow primary Use Tailwind shadow-* classes

v2 Color v3 Equivalent Notes default default Same primary accent Renamed secondary default or accent Depends on context success success Same warning warning Same danger danger Same

v2 v3 import { Badge, Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; < Badge content = "5" color = "primary" > < Avatar src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" /> </ Badge > import { Badge, Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; < Badge.Anchor > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Badge color = "accent" >5</ Badge > </ Badge.Anchor >

v2 v3 < Badge content = "" isDot color = "success" > < Avatar src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" /> </ Badge > < Badge.Anchor > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Badge color = "success" /> </ Badge.Anchor >

v2 v3 < Badge content = "5" placement = "bottom-right" color = "danger" > < Avatar src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" /> </ Badge > < Badge.Anchor > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Badge placement = "bottom-right" color = "danger" >5</ Badge > </ Badge.Anchor >

v2 v3 const [ isInvisible , setIsInvisible ] = useState ( false ); < Badge content = "5" isInvisible = {isInvisible} color = "danger" > < Avatar src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" /> </ Badge > const [ isVisible , setIsVisible ] = useState ( true ); < Badge.Anchor > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > {isVisible && < Badge color = "danger" >5</ Badge >} </ Badge.Anchor >

v2 v3 import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Badge content = {< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:check" />} color = "success" > < Avatar src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" /> </ Badge > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Badge.Anchor > < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "https://i.pravatar.cc/300" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >U</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Badge color = "success" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:check" /> </ Badge > </ Badge.Anchor >

< Badge classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , badge: "custom-badge" }} />

< Badge.Anchor className = "custom-anchor" > < Avatar /> < Badge className = "custom-badge" > < Badge.Label className = "custom-label" >5</ Badge.Label > </ Badge > </ Badge.Anchor >

The v3 Badge follows this structure:

Badge.Anchor (positioning wrapper) ├── [Anchored element: Avatar, Button, etc.] └── Badge (the badge indicator) └── Badge.Label (auto-wrapped for string/number children)