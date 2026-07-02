Badge
Migration guide for Badge from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Badge documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2,
Badge was a wrapper component that positioned content relative to its children:
In v3, Badge uses a compound component pattern with
Badge.Anchor for positioning:
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2: Single
Badge component wrapping children, with
content prop for badge text
v3: Compound components:
Badge.Anchor (positioning wrapper),
Badge (the badge itself),
Badge.Label (text slot, auto-wrapped for strings)
2. Variants
v2:
solid,
flat,
faded,
shadow
v3:
primary,
secondary,
soft
3. Colors
v2:
default,
primary,
secondary,
success,
warning,
danger
v3:
default,
accent,
success,
warning,
danger
4. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
content
Badge children
|Content is now passed as children
children
Badge.Anchor
|The anchored element goes inside
Badge.Anchor
variant
Badge
|Values changed (see variant mapping)
color
Badge
primary →
accent,
secondary removed
size
Badge
|Same (
sm,
md,
lg)
placement
Badge
|Same (
top-right,
top-left,
bottom-right,
bottom-left)
shape
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
showOutline
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS e.g.
border-2)
disableOutline
|-
|Removed
disableAnimation
|-
|Removed
isInvisible
|-
|Removed (use conditional rendering)
isOneChar
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
isDot
|-
|Omit children to render as dot
classNames
|-
|Use
className on individual components
5. Variant Mapping
|v2 Variant
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
solid
primary
|Filled background
flat
soft
|Light background
faded
secondary
|Border with background
shadow
primary
|Use Tailwind
shadow-* classes
6. Color Mapping
|v2 Color
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
default
default
|Same
primary
accent
|Renamed
secondary
default or
accent
|Depends on context
success
success
|Same
warning
warning
|Same
danger
danger
|Same
Migration Examples
Basic Badge
Dot Badge
Placement
Visibility Toggle
With Icon Content
Styling Changes
v2:
classNames Prop
v3: Direct
className Props
Component Anatomy
The v3 Badge follows this structure:
Summary
- Component Structure:
Badgewrapping children →
Badge.Anchor+
Badgeas siblings
- Content Prop Removed:
contentprop → pass content as
Badgechildren
- Dot Badge:
isDotprop → omit children
- Visibility:
isInvisibleprop → conditional rendering
- Variants Reduced: From 4 to 3 variants (
primary,
secondary,
soft)
- Color Changes:
primary→
accent,
secondaryremoved
- Removed Props:
shape,
showOutline,
disableAnimation,
isOneChar— use Tailwind CSS
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameon individual compound components