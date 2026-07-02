Migration guide for Progress from HeroUI v2 to v3 (now ProgressBar)

Refer to the v3 ProgressBar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Looking for the CircularProgress migration? See the CircularProgress migration guide.

Progress has been renamed to ProgressBar in v3.

In v2, Progress was a single component configured with props:

import { Progress } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Progress label = "Loading..." value = { 60 } /> ); }

In v3, ProgressBar uses a compound component pattern:

import { ProgressBar, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < ProgressBar value = { 60 }> < Label >Loading...</ Label > < ProgressBar.Output /> < ProgressBar.Track > < ProgressBar.Fill /> </ ProgressBar.Track > </ ProgressBar > ); }

v2: Single Progress component with all parts rendered internally v3: Compound components: ProgressBar , ProgressBar.Output , ProgressBar.Track , ProgressBar.Fill , plus external Label

v2: default , primary , secondary , success , warning , danger v3: default , accent , success , warning , danger

v2 Prop v3 Equivalent Notes value value Same minValue minValue Same maxValue maxValue Same isIndeterminate isIndeterminate Same formatOptions formatOptions Same size size Same ( sm , md , lg ) color color primary → accent , secondary removed label - Use Label component valueLabel valueLabel Same showValueLabel - Include or omit ProgressBar.Output radius - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) isStriped - Removed (use Tailwind CSS on ProgressBar.Fill ) isDisabled - Removed disableAnimation - Removed classNames - Use className on individual compound components

v2 v3 import { Progress } from "@heroui/react" ; < Progress label = "Loading..." value = { 60 } color = "primary" /> import { ProgressBar, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; < ProgressBar value = { 60 } color = "accent" > < Label >Loading...</ Label > < ProgressBar.Output /> < ProgressBar.Track > < ProgressBar.Fill /> </ ProgressBar.Track > </ ProgressBar >

v2 v3 < Progress isIndeterminate aria-label = "Loading..." size = "sm" /> < ProgressBar isIndeterminate aria-label = "Loading..." size = "sm" > < ProgressBar.Track > < ProgressBar.Fill /> </ ProgressBar.Track > </ ProgressBar >

v2 v3 < Progress aria-label = "Loading..." value = { 70 } /> < ProgressBar aria-label = "Loading..." value = { 70 }> < ProgressBar.Track > < ProgressBar.Fill /> </ ProgressBar.Track > </ ProgressBar >

v2 v3 < Progress label = "Budget" formatOptions = {{ style: "currency" , currency: "USD" }} maxValue = { 10000 } value = { 4000 } /> < ProgressBar formatOptions = {{ style: "currency" , currency: "USD" }} maxValue = { 10000 } value = { 4000 } > < Label >Budget</ Label > < ProgressBar.Output /> < ProgressBar.Track > < ProgressBar.Fill /> </ ProgressBar.Track > </ ProgressBar >

< Progress classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , track: "custom-track" , indicator: "custom-fill" , label: "custom-label" , value: "custom-value" , }} />

< ProgressBar className = "custom-base" value = { 60 }> < Label className = "custom-label" >Loading</ Label > < ProgressBar.Output className = "custom-value" /> < ProgressBar.Track className = "custom-track" > < ProgressBar.Fill className = "custom-fill" /> </ ProgressBar.Track > </ ProgressBar >

ProgressBar (Root) ├── Label (optional) ├── ProgressBar.Output (optional, formatted value display) └── ProgressBar.Track └── ProgressBar.Fill