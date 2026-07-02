ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
Getting Started
Components
Releases
Migration

Progress

Migration guide for Progress from HeroUI v2 to v3 (now ProgressBar)

Refer to the v3 ProgressBar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Looking for the CircularProgress migration? See the CircularProgress migration guide.

Component Rename

Progress has been renamed to ProgressBar in v3.

Structure Changes

In v2, Progress was a single component configured with props:

import { Progress } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Progress label="Loading..." value={60} />
  );
}

In v3, ProgressBar uses a compound component pattern:

import { ProgressBar, Label } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <ProgressBar value={60}>
      <Label>Loading...</Label>
      <ProgressBar.Output />
      <ProgressBar.Track>
        <ProgressBar.Fill />
      </ProgressBar.Track>
    </ProgressBar>
  );
}

Key Changes

1. Component Structure

v2: Single Progress component with all parts rendered internally v3: Compound components: ProgressBar, ProgressBar.Output, ProgressBar.Track, ProgressBar.Fill, plus external Label

2. Colors

v2: default, primary, secondary, success, warning, danger v3: default, accent, success, warning, danger

3. Prop Changes

v2 Propv3 EquivalentNotes
valuevalueSame
minValueminValueSame
maxValuemaxValueSame
isIndeterminateisIndeterminateSame
formatOptionsformatOptionsSame
sizesizeSame (sm, md, lg)
colorcolorprimaryaccent, secondary removed
label-Use Label component
valueLabelvalueLabelSame
showValueLabel-Include or omit ProgressBar.Output
radius-Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
isStriped-Removed (use Tailwind CSS on ProgressBar.Fill)
isDisabled-Removed
disableAnimation-Removed
classNames-Use className on individual compound components

Migration Examples

Basic Progress

import { Progress } from "@heroui/react";

<Progress label="Loading..." value={60} color="primary" />
import { ProgressBar, Label } from "@heroui/react";

<ProgressBar value={60} color="accent">
  <Label>Loading...</Label>
  <ProgressBar.Output />
  <ProgressBar.Track>
    <ProgressBar.Fill />
  </ProgressBar.Track>
</ProgressBar>

Indeterminate

<Progress isIndeterminate aria-label="Loading..." size="sm" />
<ProgressBar isIndeterminate aria-label="Loading..." size="sm">
  <ProgressBar.Track>
    <ProgressBar.Fill />
  </ProgressBar.Track>
</ProgressBar>

Without Label (Accessibility)

<Progress aria-label="Loading..." value={70} />
<ProgressBar aria-label="Loading..." value={70}>
  <ProgressBar.Track>
    <ProgressBar.Fill />
  </ProgressBar.Track>
</ProgressBar>

Custom Formatting

<Progress
  label="Budget"
  formatOptions={{ style: "currency", currency: "USD" }}
  maxValue={10000}
  value={4000}
/>
<ProgressBar
  formatOptions={{ style: "currency", currency: "USD" }}
  maxValue={10000}
  value={4000}
>
  <Label>Budget</Label>
  <ProgressBar.Output />
  <ProgressBar.Track>
    <ProgressBar.Fill />
  </ProgressBar.Track>
</ProgressBar>

Styling Changes

v2: classNames Prop

<Progress
  classNames={{
    base: "custom-base",
    track: "custom-track",
    indicator: "custom-fill",
    label: "custom-label",
    value: "custom-value",
  }}
/>

v3: Direct className Props

<ProgressBar className="custom-base" value={60}>
  <Label className="custom-label">Loading</Label>
  <ProgressBar.Output className="custom-value" />
  <ProgressBar.Track className="custom-track">
    <ProgressBar.Fill className="custom-fill" />
  </ProgressBar.Track>
</ProgressBar>

Component Anatomy

ProgressBar (Root)
  ├── Label (optional)
  ├── ProgressBar.Output (optional, formatted value display)
  └── ProgressBar.Track
      └── ProgressBar.Fill

Summary

  1. Renamed: ProgressProgressBar
  2. Component Structure: Single component → compound components (ProgressBar.Output, ProgressBar.Track, ProgressBar.Fill)
  3. Label: label prop → Label component
  4. Value Display: showValueLabel prop → include or omit ProgressBar.Output
  5. Color Changes: primaryaccent, secondary removed
  6. Removed Props: radius, isStriped, isDisabled, disableAnimation → use Tailwind CSS
  7. ClassNames Removed: Use className on individual compound components

Popover

Migration guide for Popover from HeroUI v2 to v3

CircularProgress

Migration guide for CircularProgress from HeroUI v2 to v3 (now ProgressCircle)

On this page

Component RenameStructure ChangesKey Changes1. Component Structure2. Colors3. Prop ChangesMigration ExamplesBasic ProgressIndeterminateWithout Label (Accessibility)Custom FormattingStyling Changesv2: classNames Propv3: Direct className PropsComponent AnatomySummary