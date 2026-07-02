Progress
Migration guide for Progress from HeroUI v2 to v3 (now ProgressBar)
Refer to the v3 ProgressBar documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Component Rename
Progress has been renamed to
ProgressBar in v3.
Structure Changes
In v2,
Progress was a single component configured with props:
In v3,
ProgressBar uses a compound component pattern:
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2: Single
Progress component with all parts rendered internally
v3: Compound components:
ProgressBar,
ProgressBar.Output,
ProgressBar.Track,
ProgressBar.Fill, plus external
Label
2. Colors
v2:
default,
primary,
secondary,
success,
warning,
danger
v3:
default,
accent,
success,
warning,
danger
3. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
value
value
|Same
minValue
minValue
|Same
maxValue
maxValue
|Same
isIndeterminate
isIndeterminate
|Same
formatOptions
formatOptions
|Same
size
size
|Same (
sm,
md,
lg)
color
color
primary →
accent,
secondary removed
label
|-
|Use
Label component
valueLabel
valueLabel
|Same
showValueLabel
|-
|Include or omit
ProgressBar.Output
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
isStriped
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS on
ProgressBar.Fill)
isDisabled
|-
|Removed
disableAnimation
|-
|Removed
classNames
|-
|Use
className on individual compound components
Migration Examples
Basic Progress
Indeterminate
Without Label (Accessibility)
Custom Formatting
Styling Changes
v2:
classNames Prop
v3: Direct
className Props
Component Anatomy
Summary
- Renamed:
Progress→
ProgressBar
- Component Structure: Single component → compound components (
ProgressBar.Output,
ProgressBar.Track,
ProgressBar.Fill)
- Label:
labelprop →
Labelcomponent
- Value Display:
showValueLabelprop → include or omit
ProgressBar.Output
- Color Changes:
primary→
accent,
secondaryremoved
- Removed Props:
radius,
isStriped,
isDisabled,
disableAnimation→ use Tailwind CSS
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameon individual compound components