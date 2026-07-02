Migration guide for Table from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Table documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, Table used separate named imports for each part:
In v3, Table uses the compound component pattern with dot notation and adds
Table.ScrollContainer and
Table.Content:
v2: Separate named imports (
Table,
TableHeader,
TableColumn,
TableBody,
TableRow,
TableCell)
v3: Single import with dot notation:
Table,
Table.ScrollContainer,
Table.Content,
Table.Header,
Table.Column,
Table.Body,
Table.Row,
Table.Cell,
Table.Footer
-
Table is now the root container (styling wrapper)
-
Table.ScrollContainer handles horizontal scrolling with custom scrollbar
-
Table.Content is the actual
<table> element (where
aria-label,
selectionMode,
sortDescriptor etc. go)
-
Table.Footer replaces
bottomContent for pagination and other footer content
|v2 Prop
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
aria-label
Table.Content
aria-label
|Moved to
Table.Content
selectionMode
Table.Content
selectionMode
|Moved to
Table.Content
selectedKeys
Table.Content
selectedKeys
|Moved to
Table.Content
defaultSelectedKeys
Table.Content
defaultSelectedKeys
|Moved to
Table.Content
onSelectionChange
Table.Content
onSelectionChange
|Moved to
Table.Content
sortDescriptor
Table.Content
sortDescriptor
|Moved to
Table.Content
onSortChange
Table.Content
onSortChange
|Moved to
Table.Content
disabledKeys
Table.Content
disabledKeys
|Moved to
Table.Content
disallowEmptySelection
Table.Content
disallowEmptySelection
|Moved to
Table.Content
selectionBehavior
Table.Content
selectionBehavior
|Moved to
Table.Content
disabledBehavior
Table.Content
disabledBehavior
|Moved to
Table.Content
onRowAction
Table.Content
onRowAction
|Moved to
Table.Content
onCellAction
Table.Content
onCellAction
|Moved to
Table.Content
topContent
|-
|Place content inside
Table before
Table.ScrollContainer
bottomContent
|-
|Use
Table.Footer
topContentPlacement
|-
|Removed (compose layout directly)
bottomContentPlacement
|-
|Removed (compose layout directly)
color
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
variant
Table
variant
|Changed to
"primary" (card-style, default) or
"secondary" (flat)
layout
|-
|Removed
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
shadow
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
isStriped
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
isCompact
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
isHeaderSticky
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS
sticky top-0)
fullWidth
|-
|Removed (full width by default)
removeWrapper
|-
|Removed (compose layout directly)
hideHeader
|-
|Removed (omit
Table.Header or use CSS)
isVirtualized
|-
|Use React Aria
Virtualizer wrapper
maxTableHeight
|-
|Use CSS or Virtualizer
rowHeight
|-
|Use
TableLayout with Virtualizer
isKeyboardNavigationDisabled
|-
|Removed
disableAnimation
|-
|Removed
classNames
|-
|Use
className on individual compound components
v2: Checkboxes auto-rendered by the table when
selectionMode is set
v3: Use
Checkbox with
slot="selection" explicitly in columns and rows
v2:
loadingState,
loadingContent,
emptyContent props on
TableBody
v3:
renderEmptyState prop on
Table.Body; use
Table.LoadMore for infinite scroll loading
v2:
bottomContent prop on
Table
v3:
Table.Footer compound component
v2: Not built-in
v3:
Table.ResizableContainer +
Table.ColumnResizer compound components
The v3 Table follows this structure:
v2: React's
key was used for both list reconciliation and selection state.
v3: Use
id on
Table.Row and
Table.Column for selection/sort state; keep React's
key for lists.
- Imports: Separate named imports → single
Table import with dot notation
- New Wrappers:
Table.ScrollContainer and
Table.Content wrap the table structure
- Props Moved:
aria-label,
selectionMode,
sortDescriptor, etc. moved from
Table to
Table.Content
- Bottom Content:
bottomContent prop →
Table.Footer compound component
- Top Content:
topContent prop → place content inside
Table before
Table.ScrollContainer
- Selection Checkboxes: Auto-rendered → explicit
Checkbox with
slot="selection"
- Empty State:
emptyContent prop →
renderEmptyState on
Table.Body
- Loading:
loadingState/
loadingContent →
Table.LoadMore for infinite scroll
- Column Resizing: New
Table.ResizableContainer and
Table.ColumnResizer
- Item Identity:
key →
id on rows and columns
- Styling Props Removed:
color,
radius,
shadow,
isStriped,
isCompact → use Tailwind CSS
- ClassNames Removed: Use
className on individual compound components