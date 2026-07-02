Migration guide for Table from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Table documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Table used separate named imports for each part:

import { Table, TableHeader, TableColumn, TableBody, TableRow, TableCell } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Table aria-label = "Example table" > < TableHeader > < TableColumn >Name</ TableColumn > < TableColumn >Role</ TableColumn > </ TableHeader > < TableBody > < TableRow key = "1" > < TableCell >Kate Moore</ TableCell > < TableCell >CEO</ TableCell > </ TableRow > </ TableBody > </ Table > ); }

In v3, Table uses the compound component pattern with dot notation and adds Table.ScrollContainer and Table.Content :

import { Table } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Table > < Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Content aria-label = "Example table" > < Table.Header > < Table.Column >Name</ Table.Column > < Table.Column >Role</ Table.Column > </ Table.Header > < Table.Body > < Table.Row > < Table.Cell >Kate Moore</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >CEO</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > </ Table.Body > </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > </ Table > ); }

v2: Separate named imports ( Table , TableHeader , TableColumn , TableBody , TableRow , TableCell ) v3: Single import with dot notation: Table , Table.ScrollContainer , Table.Content , Table.Header , Table.Column , Table.Body , Table.Row , Table.Cell , Table.Footer

Table is now the root container (styling wrapper)

is now the root container (styling wrapper) Table.ScrollContainer handles horizontal scrolling with custom scrollbar

handles horizontal scrolling with custom scrollbar Table.Content is the actual <table> element (where aria-label , selectionMode , sortDescriptor etc. go)

is the actual element (where , , etc. go) Table.Footer replaces bottomContent for pagination and other footer content

v2 Prop v3 Equivalent Notes aria-label Table.Content aria-label Moved to Table.Content selectionMode Table.Content selectionMode Moved to Table.Content selectedKeys Table.Content selectedKeys Moved to Table.Content defaultSelectedKeys Table.Content defaultSelectedKeys Moved to Table.Content onSelectionChange Table.Content onSelectionChange Moved to Table.Content sortDescriptor Table.Content sortDescriptor Moved to Table.Content onSortChange Table.Content onSortChange Moved to Table.Content disabledKeys Table.Content disabledKeys Moved to Table.Content disallowEmptySelection Table.Content disallowEmptySelection Moved to Table.Content selectionBehavior Table.Content selectionBehavior Moved to Table.Content disabledBehavior Table.Content disabledBehavior Moved to Table.Content onRowAction Table.Content onRowAction Moved to Table.Content onCellAction Table.Content onCellAction Moved to Table.Content topContent - Place content inside Table before Table.ScrollContainer bottomContent - Use Table.Footer topContentPlacement - Removed (compose layout directly) bottomContentPlacement - Removed (compose layout directly) color - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) variant Table variant Changed to "primary" (card-style, default) or "secondary" (flat) layout - Removed radius - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) shadow - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) isStriped - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) isCompact - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) isHeaderSticky - Removed (use Tailwind CSS sticky top-0 ) fullWidth - Removed (full width by default) removeWrapper - Removed (compose layout directly) hideHeader - Removed (omit Table.Header or use CSS) isVirtualized - Use React Aria Virtualizer wrapper maxTableHeight - Use CSS or Virtualizer rowHeight - Use TableLayout with Virtualizer isKeyboardNavigationDisabled - Removed disableAnimation - Removed classNames - Use className on individual compound components

v2: Checkboxes auto-rendered by the table when selectionMode is set v3: Use Checkbox with slot="selection" explicitly in columns and rows

v2: loadingState , loadingContent , emptyContent props on TableBody v3: renderEmptyState prop on Table.Body ; use Table.LoadMore for infinite scroll loading

v2: bottomContent prop on Table v3: Table.Footer compound component

v2: Not built-in v3: Table.ResizableContainer + Table.ColumnResizer compound components

v2 v3 import { Table, TableHeader, TableColumn, TableBody, TableRow, TableCell } from "@heroui/react" ; < Table aria-label = "Users" > < TableHeader > < TableColumn >Name</ TableColumn > < TableColumn >Role</ TableColumn > < TableColumn >Status</ TableColumn > </ TableHeader > < TableBody > < TableRow key = "1" > < TableCell >Kate Moore</ TableCell > < TableCell >CEO</ TableCell > < TableCell >Active</ TableCell > </ TableRow > < TableRow key = "2" > < TableCell >John Doe</ TableCell > < TableCell >Developer</ TableCell > < TableCell >Active</ TableCell > </ TableRow > </ TableBody > </ Table > import { Table } from "@heroui/react" ; < Table > < Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Content aria-label = "Users" > < Table.Header > < Table.Column >Name</ Table.Column > < Table.Column >Role</ Table.Column > < Table.Column >Status</ Table.Column > </ Table.Header > < Table.Body > < Table.Row id = "1" > < Table.Cell >Kate Moore</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >CEO</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >Active</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > < Table.Row id = "2" > < Table.Cell >John Doe</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >Developer</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >Active</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > </ Table.Body > </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > </ Table >

v2 v3 const columns = [ { key: "name" , label: "Name" }, { key: "role" , label: "Role" }, ]; const rows = [ { key: "1" , name: "Kate" , role: "CEO" }, { key: "2" , name: "John" , role: "Developer" }, ]; < Table aria-label = "Users" > < TableHeader columns = {columns}> {( column ) => < TableColumn key = {column.key}>{column.label}</ TableColumn >} </ TableHeader > < TableBody items = {rows}> {( item ) => ( < TableRow key = {item.key}> {( columnKey ) => < TableCell >{item[columnKey]}</ TableCell >} </ TableRow > )} </ TableBody > </ Table > const columns = [ { id: "name" , label: "Name" }, { id: "role" , label: "Role" }, ]; const rows = [ { id: "1" , name: "Kate" , role: "CEO" }, { id: "2" , name: "John" , role: "Developer" }, ]; < Table > < Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Content aria-label = "Users" > < Table.Header columns = {columns}> {( column ) => < Table.Column id = {column.id}>{column.label}</ Table.Column >} </ Table.Header > < Table.Body items = {rows}> {( item ) => ( < Table.Row id = {item.id}> < Table.Cell >{item.name}</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >{item.role}</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > )} </ Table.Body > </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > </ Table >

v2 v3 const [ selectedKeys , setSelectedKeys ] = useState ( new Set ([ "1" ])); < Table aria-label = "Users" selectionMode = "multiple" selectedKeys = {selectedKeys} onSelectionChange = {setSelectedKeys} > < TableHeader > < TableColumn >Name</ TableColumn > < TableColumn >Role</ TableColumn > </ TableHeader > < TableBody > < TableRow key = "1" > < TableCell >Kate</ TableCell > < TableCell >CEO</ TableCell > </ TableRow > < TableRow key = "2" > < TableCell >John</ TableCell > < TableCell >Developer</ TableCell > </ TableRow > </ TableBody > </ Table > import { Table, Checkbox } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ selectedKeys , setSelectedKeys ] = useState ( new Set ([ "1" ])); < Table > < Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Content aria-label = "Users" selectionMode = "multiple" selectedKeys = {selectedKeys} onSelectionChange = {setSelectedKeys} > < Table.Header > < Table.Column > < Checkbox slot = "selection" /> </ Table.Column > < Table.Column >Name</ Table.Column > < Table.Column >Role</ Table.Column > </ Table.Header > < Table.Body > < Table.Row id = "1" > < Table.Cell > < Checkbox slot = "selection" /> </ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >Kate</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >CEO</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > < Table.Row id = "2" > < Table.Cell > < Checkbox slot = "selection" /> </ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >John</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >Developer</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > </ Table.Body > </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > </ Table >

v2 v3 const [ sortDescriptor , setSortDescriptor ] = useState ({ column: "name" , direction: "ascending" , }); < Table aria-label = "Users" sortDescriptor = {sortDescriptor} onSortChange = {setSortDescriptor} > < TableHeader > < TableColumn key = "name" allowsSorting >Name</ TableColumn > < TableColumn key = "role" allowsSorting >Role</ TableColumn > </ TableHeader > < TableBody items = {sortedItems}> {( item ) => ( < TableRow key = {item.key}> {( columnKey ) => < TableCell >{item[columnKey]}</ TableCell >} </ TableRow > )} </ TableBody > </ Table > const [ sortDescriptor , setSortDescriptor ] = useState ({ column: "name" , direction: "ascending" , }); < Table > < Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Content aria-label = "Users" sortDescriptor = {sortDescriptor} onSortChange = {setSortDescriptor} > < Table.Header > < Table.Column id = "name" allowsSorting >Name</ Table.Column > < Table.Column id = "role" allowsSorting >Role</ Table.Column > </ Table.Header > < Table.Body items = {sortedItems}> {( item ) => ( < Table.Row id = {item.id}> < Table.Cell >{item.name}</ Table.Cell > < Table.Cell >{item.role}</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > )} </ Table.Body > </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > </ Table >

v2 v3 < Table aria-label = "Users" bottomContent = { < Pagination total = { 10 } page = {page} onChange = {setPage} /> } bottomContentPlacement = "outside" > { /* ... */ } </ Table > < Table > < Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Content aria-label = "Users" > { /* Header and Body */ } </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > < Table.Footer > { /* Pagination component */ } </ Table.Footer > </ Table >

v2 v3 < TableBody emptyContent = "No rows to display." > {[]} </ TableBody > < Table.Body items = {[]} renderEmptyState = {() => ( < p className = "text-center py-4" >No rows to display.</ p > )} > {[]} </ Table.Body >

< Table classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , wrapper: "custom-wrapper" , table: "custom-table" , thead: "custom-header" , tbody: "custom-body" , tr: "custom-row" , th: "custom-column" , td: "custom-cell" , }} />

< Table className = "custom-base" > < Table.ScrollContainer className = "custom-wrapper" > < Table.Content aria-label = "Table" className = "custom-table" > < Table.Header className = "custom-header" > < Table.Column className = "custom-column" >Name</ Table.Column > </ Table.Header > < Table.Body className = "custom-body" > < Table.Row className = "custom-row" > < Table.Cell className = "custom-cell" >Value</ Table.Cell > </ Table.Row > </ Table.Body > </ Table.Content > </ Table.ScrollContainer > </ Table >

The v3 Table follows this structure:

Table (Root container) ├── Table.ScrollContainer (horizontal scroll) │ └── Table.Content (<table> element, aria-label, selectionMode, etc.) │ ├── Table.Header (<thead>) │ │ └── Table.Column (<th>, allowsSorting, etc.) │ │ └── Table.ColumnResizer (optional) │ └── Table.Body (<tbody>, items, renderEmptyState) │ ├── Table.Row (<tr>) │ │ └── Table.Cell (<td>) │ └── Table.LoadMore (optional, infinite scroll) │ └── Table.LoadMoreContent └── Table.Footer (optional, pagination, etc.)

v2: React's key was used for both list reconciliation and selection state. v3: Use id on Table.Row and Table.Column for selection/sort state; keep React's key for lists.