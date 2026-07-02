Migration guide for Image from HeroUI v2 to v3
The Image component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use native HTML
<img> element or Next.js
Image component with Tailwind CSS classes instead.
v2:
<Image> component from
@heroui/react
v3: Native HTML
<img> element or Next.js
Image component
The v2 Image component had several features that need to be replaced:
|v2 Feature
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
radius prop
rounded-* Tailwind classes
|Use
rounded-sm,
rounded-md,
rounded-lg,
rounded-full
shadow prop
shadow-* Tailwind classes
|Use
shadow-sm,
shadow-md,
shadow-lg
isBlurred prop
|Manual blur implementation
|Use CSS
filter: blur() or Tailwind
blur-* utilities
isZoomed prop
|Manual hover zoom
|Use
hover:scale-* Tailwind classes
fallbackSrc prop
|Manual error handling
|Use
onError handler with state
disableSkeleton / Loading skeleton
|Manual loading state
|Use React state + conditional rendering
removeWrapper prop
|Direct rendering
|No wrapper needed, render
<img> directly
In v2,
Image was a component wrapper around the native
<img> element:
In v3, use the native
<img> element directly with Tailwind CSS classes:
If you're using Next.js, use the optimized
Image component:
If you frequently use images with similar features, you can create a reusable component:
- Component Removed:
Image component no longer exists in v3
- Import Change: Remove
import { Image } from "@heroui/react"
- Use Native Element: Replace with native
<img> HTML element or Next.js
Image
- Features: Implement blur, zoom, skeleton, and fallback manually
- Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly for radius, shadow, and effects
- Remove Import: Remove
Image from
@heroui/react imports
- Replace Component: Replace all
<Image> instances with
<img> elements
- Add Tailwind Classes: Apply equivalent Tailwind classes for styling (radius, shadow)
- Implement Features: Add manual implementations for blur, zoom, skeleton, and fallback if needed
- Use Next.js Image: If using Next.js, consider using
next/image for optimization
- Optional: Create reusable wrapper components for frequently used patterns
If you're using Next.js, the
Image component from
next/image provides:
- Automatic image optimization
- Lazy loading by default
- Responsive images with
srcSet
- Placeholder blur support
- Built-in loading states