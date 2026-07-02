Migration guide for Image from HeroUI v2 to v3

The Image component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use native HTML <img> element or Next.js Image component with Tailwind CSS classes instead.

v2: <Image> component from @heroui/react

v3: Native HTML <img> element or Next.js Image component

The v2 Image component had several features that need to be replaced:

v2 Feature v3 Equivalent Notes radius prop rounded-* Tailwind classes Use rounded-sm , rounded-md , rounded-lg , rounded-full shadow prop shadow-* Tailwind classes Use shadow-sm , shadow-md , shadow-lg isBlurred prop Manual blur implementation Use CSS filter: blur() or Tailwind blur-* utilities isZoomed prop Manual hover zoom Use hover:scale-* Tailwind classes fallbackSrc prop Manual error handling Use onError handler with state disableSkeleton / Loading skeleton Manual loading state Use React state + conditional rendering removeWrapper prop Direct rendering No wrapper needed, render <img> directly

In v2, Image was a component wrapper around the native <img> element:

import { Image } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Image src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" alt = "Example image" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } /> ); }

In v3, use the native <img> element directly with Tailwind CSS classes:

export default function App () { return ( < img src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" alt = "Example image" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } className = "rounded-lg" /> ); }

If you're using Next.js, use the optimized Image component:

v2 v3 import { Image } from "@heroui/react" ; < Image src = "/image.jpg" alt = "Example" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } /> import Image from "next/image" ; < Image src = "/image.jpg" alt = "Example" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } className = "rounded-lg" />

v2 v3 < Image isZoomed src = "..." alt = "..." /> < div className = "relative overflow-hidden rounded-lg" > < img src = "..." alt = "..." className = "object-cover transition-transform duration-300 hover:scale-125" /> </ div >

v2 v3 < Image isBlurred src = "..." alt = "..." /> < div className = "relative" > < img src = "..." alt = "..." className = "relative z-10" /> < img src = "..." alt = "" aria-hidden = "true" className = "absolute inset-0 z-0 h-full w-full scale-105 object-cover blur-lg opacity-30 saturate-150" /> </ div >

v2 v3 < Image src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" fallbackSrc = "/fallback.jpg" alt = "Example" /> import { useState } from "react" ; function ImageWithFallback ({ src , fallbackSrc , alt , ... props }) { const [ imgSrc , setImgSrc ] = useState (src); return ( < img src = {imgSrc} alt = {alt} onError = {() => setImgSrc (fallbackSrc)} { ... props} /> ); } < ImageWithFallback src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" fallbackSrc = "/fallback.jpg" alt = "Example" />

v2 v3 < Image src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" alt = "Example" disableSkeleton = { false } /> import { useState } from "react" ; function ImageWithSkeleton ({ src , alt , ... props }) { const [ isLoading , setIsLoading ] = useState ( true ); const [ hasError , setHasError ] = useState ( false ); return ( < div className = "relative overflow-hidden rounded-lg bg-default-200" > {isLoading && ( < div className = "absolute inset-0 animate-pulse bg-gradient-to-r from-transparent via-default-300 to-transparent" /> )} < img src = {src} alt = {alt} className = { `transition-opacity duration-300 ${ isLoading ? "opacity-0" : "opacity-100" }` } onLoad = {() => setIsLoading ( false )} onError = {() => { setIsLoading ( false ); setHasError ( true ); }} { ... props} /> </ div > ); } < ImageWithSkeleton src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" alt = "Example" />

v2 v3 < Image src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" alt = "Example" radius = "lg" shadow = "md" isZoomed isBlurred width = { 400 } height = { 300 } /> < div className = "relative overflow-hidden rounded-lg shadow-md" > < img src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" alt = "Example" width = { 400 } height = { 300 } className = "relative z-10 object-cover transition-transform duration-300 hover:scale-125" /> < img src = "https://example.com/image.jpg" alt = "" aria-hidden = "true" className = "absolute inset-0 z-0 h-full w-full scale-105 object-cover blur-lg opacity-30 saturate-150" /> </ div >

If you frequently use images with similar features, you can create a reusable component:

v2 v3 import { Image } from "@heroui/react" ; < Image src = "..." radius = "lg" shadow = "md" isZoomed /> import { useState } from "react" ; import { cn } from "@/lib/utils" ; // or your cn utility interface CustomImageProps extends React . ImgHTMLAttributes < HTMLImageElement > { radius ?: "none" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "full" ; shadow ?: "none" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" ; isZoomed ?: boolean ; isBlurred ?: boolean ; fallbackSrc ?: string ; } const radiusClasses = { none: "rounded-none" , sm: "rounded-sm" , md: "rounded-md" , lg: "rounded-lg" , full: "rounded-full" , }; const shadowClasses = { none: "shadow-none" , sm: "shadow-sm" , md: "shadow-md" , lg: "shadow-lg" , }; export function CustomImage ({ src , alt , className , radius = "lg" , shadow = "none" , isZoomed = false , isBlurred = false , fallbackSrc , onError , ... props } : CustomImageProps ) { const [ imgSrc , setImgSrc ] = useState (src); const [ isLoading , setIsLoading ] = useState ( true ); const handleError = ( e : React . SyntheticEvent < HTMLImageElement , Event >) => { if (fallbackSrc && imgSrc !== fallbackSrc) { setImgSrc (fallbackSrc); } onError ?.(e); }; const imageElement = ( < img src = {imgSrc} alt = {alt} className = { cn ( radiusClasses[radius], shadowClasses[shadow], isZoomed && "object-cover transition-transform duration-300 hover:scale-125" , isLoading && "opacity-0" , "transition-opacity duration-300" , className )} onLoad = {() => setIsLoading ( false )} onError = {handleError} { ... props} /> ); if (isBlurred) { return ( < div className = { cn ( "relative" , radiusClasses[radius], shadowClasses[shadow])}> {imageElement} < img src = {imgSrc} alt = "" aria-hidden = "true" className = { cn ( "absolute inset-0 z-0 h-full w-full scale-105 object-cover blur-lg opacity-30 saturate-150" , radiusClasses[radius] )} /> </ div > ); } if (isZoomed || isLoading) { return ( < div className = { cn ( "relative overflow-hidden" , radiusClasses[radius], shadowClasses[shadow])}> {isLoading && ( < div className = "absolute inset-0 animate-pulse bg-gradient-to-r from-transparent via-default-300 to-transparent" /> )} {imageElement} </ div > ); } return imageElement; } // Usage < CustomImage src = "..." alt = "Example" radius = "lg" shadow = "md" isZoomed isBlurred fallbackSrc = "/fallback.jpg" />

v2 v3 import { Image } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < div className = "space-y-4" > < Image src = "https://example.com/image1.jpg" alt = "Image 1" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } radius = "lg" shadow = "md" /> < Image src = "https://example.com/image2.jpg" alt = "Image 2" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } isZoomed radius = "lg" /> < Image src = "https://example.com/image3.jpg" alt = "Image 3" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } isBlurred radius = "full" /> </ div > ); } export default function App () { return ( < div className = "space-y-4" > < img src = "https://example.com/image1.jpg" alt = "Image 1" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } className = "rounded-lg shadow-md" /> < div className = "relative overflow-hidden rounded-lg" > < img src = "https://example.com/image2.jpg" alt = "Image 2" width = { 300 } height = { 200 } className = "object-cover transition-transform duration-300 hover:scale-125" /> </ div > < div className = "relative rounded-full" > < img src = "https://example.com/image3.jpg" alt = "Image 3" width = { 300 } height = { 300 } className = "relative z-10 rounded-full" /> < img src = "https://example.com/image3.jpg" alt = "" aria-hidden = "true" className = "absolute inset-0 z-0 h-full w-full scale-105 object-cover rounded-full blur-lg opacity-30 saturate-150" /> </ div > </ div > ); }

Component Removed: Image component no longer exists in v3 Import Change: Remove import { Image } from "@heroui/react" Use Native Element: Replace with native <img> HTML element or Next.js Image Features: Implement blur, zoom, skeleton, and fallback manually Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly for radius, shadow, and effects

Remove Import: Remove Image from @heroui/react imports Replace Component: Replace all <Image> instances with <img> elements Add Tailwind Classes: Apply equivalent Tailwind classes for styling (radius, shadow) Implement Features: Add manual implementations for blur, zoom, skeleton, and fallback if needed Use Next.js Image: If using Next.js, consider using next/image for optimization Optional: Create reusable wrapper components for frequently used patterns

If you're using Next.js, the Image component from next/image provides:

Automatic image optimization

Lazy loading by default

Responsive images with srcSet

Placeholder blur support

Built-in loading states