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Image

Migration guide for Image from HeroUI v2 to v3

The Image component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use native HTML <img> element or Next.js Image component with Tailwind CSS classes instead.

Key Changes

1. Component Removal

v2: <Image> component from @heroui/react
v3: Native HTML <img> element or Next.js Image component

2. Features Mapping

The v2 Image component had several features that need to be replaced:

v2 Featurev3 EquivalentNotes
radius proprounded-* Tailwind classesUse rounded-sm, rounded-md, rounded-lg, rounded-full
shadow propshadow-* Tailwind classesUse shadow-sm, shadow-md, shadow-lg
isBlurred propManual blur implementationUse CSS filter: blur() or Tailwind blur-* utilities
isZoomed propManual hover zoomUse hover:scale-* Tailwind classes
fallbackSrc propManual error handlingUse onError handler with state
disableSkeleton / Loading skeletonManual loading stateUse React state + conditional rendering
removeWrapper propDirect renderingNo wrapper needed, render <img> directly

Structure Changes

In v2, Image was a component wrapper around the native <img> element:

import { Image } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Image
      src="https://example.com/image.jpg"
      alt="Example image"
      width={300}
      height={200}
    />
  );
}

In v3, use the native <img> element directly with Tailwind CSS classes:

export default function App() {
  return (
    <img
      src="https://example.com/image.jpg"
      alt="Example image"
      width={300}
      height={200}
      className="rounded-lg"
    />
  );
}

Migration Examples

If you're using Next.js, use the optimized Image component:

import { Image } from "@heroui/react";

<Image
  src="/image.jpg"
  alt="Example"
  width={300}
  height={200}
/>
import Image from "next/image";

<Image
  src="/image.jpg"
  alt="Example"
  width={300}
  height={200}
  className="rounded-lg"
/>

With Zoom Effect

<Image isZoomed src="..." alt="..." />
<div className="relative overflow-hidden rounded-lg">
  <img
    src="..."
    alt="..."
    className="object-cover transition-transform duration-300 hover:scale-125"
  />
</div>

With Blur Effect

<Image isBlurred src="..." alt="..." />
<div className="relative">
  <img
    src="..."
    alt="..."
    className="relative z-10"
  />
  <img
    src="..."
    alt=""
    aria-hidden="true"
    className="absolute inset-0 z-0 h-full w-full scale-105 object-cover blur-lg opacity-30 saturate-150"
  />
</div>

With Fallback Image

<Image
  src="https://example.com/image.jpg"
  fallbackSrc="/fallback.jpg"
  alt="Example"
/>
import { useState } from "react";

function ImageWithFallback({ src, fallbackSrc, alt, ...props }) {
  const [imgSrc, setImgSrc] = useState(src);

  return (
    <img
      src={imgSrc}
      alt={alt}
      onError={() => setImgSrc(fallbackSrc)}
      {...props}
    />
  );
}

<ImageWithFallback
  src="https://example.com/image.jpg"
  fallbackSrc="/fallback.jpg"
  alt="Example"
/>

With Loading Skeleton

<Image
  src="https://example.com/image.jpg"
  alt="Example"
  disableSkeleton={false}
/>
import { useState } from "react";

function ImageWithSkeleton({ src, alt, ...props }) {
  const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(true);
  const [hasError, setHasError] = useState(false);

  return (
    <div className="relative overflow-hidden rounded-lg bg-default-200">
      {isLoading && (
        <div className="absolute inset-0 animate-pulse bg-gradient-to-r from-transparent via-default-300 to-transparent" />
      )}
      <img
        src={src}
        alt={alt}
        className={`transition-opacity duration-300 ${
          isLoading ? "opacity-0" : "opacity-100"
        }`}
        onLoad={() => setIsLoading(false)}
        onError={() => {
          setIsLoading(false);
          setHasError(true);
        }}
        {...props}
      />
    </div>
  );
}

<ImageWithSkeleton src="https://example.com/image.jpg" alt="Example" />

Combined Features

<Image
  src="https://example.com/image.jpg"
  alt="Example"
  radius="lg"
  shadow="md"
  isZoomed
  isBlurred
  width={400}
  height={300}
/>
<div className="relative overflow-hidden rounded-lg shadow-md">
  <img
    src="https://example.com/image.jpg"
    alt="Example"
    width={400}
    height={300}
    className="relative z-10 object-cover transition-transform duration-300 hover:scale-125"
  />
  <img
    src="https://example.com/image.jpg"
    alt=""
    aria-hidden="true"
    className="absolute inset-0 z-0 h-full w-full scale-105 object-cover blur-lg opacity-30 saturate-150"
  />
</div>

Creating a Reusable Image Component (Optional)

If you frequently use images with similar features, you can create a reusable component:

import { Image } from "@heroui/react";

<Image
  src="..."
  radius="lg"
  shadow="md"
  isZoomed
/>
import { useState } from "react";
import { cn } from "@/lib/utils"; // or your cn utility

interface CustomImageProps extends React.ImgHTMLAttributes<HTMLImageElement> {
  radius?: "none" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "full";
  shadow?: "none" | "sm" | "md" | "lg";
  isZoomed?: boolean;
  isBlurred?: boolean;
  fallbackSrc?: string;
}

const radiusClasses = {
  none: "rounded-none",
  sm: "rounded-sm",
  md: "rounded-md",
  lg: "rounded-lg",
  full: "rounded-full",
};

const shadowClasses = {
  none: "shadow-none",
  sm: "shadow-sm",
  md: "shadow-md",
  lg: "shadow-lg",
};

export function CustomImage({
  src,
  alt,
  className,
  radius = "lg",
  shadow = "none",
  isZoomed = false,
  isBlurred = false,
  fallbackSrc,
  onError,
  ...props
}: CustomImageProps) {
  const [imgSrc, setImgSrc] = useState(src);
  const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(true);

  const handleError = (e: React.SyntheticEvent<HTMLImageElement, Event>) => {
    if (fallbackSrc && imgSrc !== fallbackSrc) {
      setImgSrc(fallbackSrc);
    }
    onError?.(e);
  };

  const imageElement = (
    <img
      src={imgSrc}
      alt={alt}
      className={cn(
        radiusClasses[radius],
        shadowClasses[shadow],
        isZoomed && "object-cover transition-transform duration-300 hover:scale-125",
        isLoading && "opacity-0",
        "transition-opacity duration-300",
        className
      )}
      onLoad={() => setIsLoading(false)}
      onError={handleError}
      {...props}
    />
  );

  if (isBlurred) {
    return (
      <div className={cn("relative", radiusClasses[radius], shadowClasses[shadow])}>
        {imageElement}
        <img
          src={imgSrc}
          alt=""
          aria-hidden="true"
          className={cn(
            "absolute inset-0 z-0 h-full w-full scale-105 object-cover blur-lg opacity-30 saturate-150",
            radiusClasses[radius]
          )}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }

  if (isZoomed || isLoading) {
    return (
      <div className={cn("relative overflow-hidden", radiusClasses[radius], shadowClasses[shadow])}>
        {isLoading && (
          <div className="absolute inset-0 animate-pulse bg-gradient-to-r from-transparent via-default-300 to-transparent" />
        )}
        {imageElement}
      </div>
    );
  }

  return imageElement;
}

// Usage
<CustomImage
  src="..."
  alt="Example"
  radius="lg"
  shadow="md"
  isZoomed
  isBlurred
  fallbackSrc="/fallback.jpg"
/>

Complete Example

import { Image } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <div className="space-y-4">
      <Image
        src="https://example.com/image1.jpg"
        alt="Image 1"
        width={300}
        height={200}
        radius="lg"
        shadow="md"
      />
      <Image
        src="https://example.com/image2.jpg"
        alt="Image 2"
        width={300}
        height={200}
        isZoomed
        radius="lg"
      />
      <Image
        src="https://example.com/image3.jpg"
        alt="Image 3"
        width={300}
        height={200}
        isBlurred
        radius="full"
      />
    </div>
  );
}
export default function App() {
  return (
    <div className="space-y-4">
      <img
        src="https://example.com/image1.jpg"
        alt="Image 1"
        width={300}
        height={200}
        className="rounded-lg shadow-md"
      />
      <div className="relative overflow-hidden rounded-lg">
        <img
          src="https://example.com/image2.jpg"
          alt="Image 2"
          width={300}
          height={200}
          className="object-cover transition-transform duration-300 hover:scale-125"
        />
      </div>
      <div className="relative rounded-full">
        <img
          src="https://example.com/image3.jpg"
          alt="Image 3"
          width={300}
          height={300}
          className="relative z-10 rounded-full"
        />
        <img
          src="https://example.com/image3.jpg"
          alt=""
          aria-hidden="true"
          className="absolute inset-0 z-0 h-full w-full scale-105 object-cover rounded-full blur-lg opacity-30 saturate-150"
        />
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

Summary

  1. Component Removed: Image component no longer exists in v3
  2. Import Change: Remove import { Image } from "@heroui/react"
  3. Use Native Element: Replace with native <img> HTML element or Next.js Image
  4. Features: Implement blur, zoom, skeleton, and fallback manually
  5. Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly for radius, shadow, and effects

Migration Steps

  1. Remove Import: Remove Image from @heroui/react imports
  2. Replace Component: Replace all <Image> instances with <img> elements
  3. Add Tailwind Classes: Apply equivalent Tailwind classes for styling (radius, shadow)
  4. Implement Features: Add manual implementations for blur, zoom, skeleton, and fallback if needed
  5. Use Next.js Image: If using Next.js, consider using next/image for optimization
  6. Optional: Create reusable wrapper components for frequently used patterns

Next.js Image Component

If you're using Next.js, the Image component from next/image provides:

  • Automatic image optimization
  • Lazy loading by default
  • Responsive images with srcSet
  • Placeholder blur support
  • Built-in loading states
import Image from "next/image";

<Image
  src="/image.jpg"
  alt="Example"
  width={300}
  height={200}
  className="rounded-lg shadow-md"
  placeholder="blur" // Optional: blur placeholder
  blurDataURL="data:image/..." // Optional: base64 blur data
/>

Form

Migration guide for Form from HeroUI v2 to v3

Input

Migration guide for Input from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Key Changes1. Component Removal2. Features MappingStructure ChangesMigration ExamplesWith Next.js Image (Recommended)With Zoom EffectWith Blur EffectWith Fallback ImageWith Loading SkeletonCombined FeaturesCreating a Reusable Image Component (Optional)Complete ExampleSummaryMigration StepsNext.js Image Component