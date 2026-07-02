Input
Migration guide for Input from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Input documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Key Change: Input → TextField
v2:
Input was a full-featured component with built-in label, description, error messages, validation, variants, colors, sizes, etc.
v3:
Input is now a primitive component (just the input element). For form fields, use
TextField which wraps
Input with
Label,
Description, and
FieldError components. In v2 there was no separate TextField or InputGroup; the single Input component handled labels, descriptions, start/end content, and validation.
When to Use Input vs TextField
Use TextField (Most Cases)
Use
TextField when you need:
- Labels
- Descriptions
- Error messages
- Validation
- Form integration
Use Input (Primitive Only)
Use
Input when you need:
- Just a basic input element
- Custom label/error handling
- Integration with custom form components
Structure Changes
In v2,
Input was a full-featured component that accepted props for label, description, placeholder, and other elements:
In v3,
Input is a primitive component. For form fields with labels and validation, use
TextField which wraps
Input with
Label,
Description, and
FieldError:
Key Changes
1. Component Split
v2: Single
Input component with all features
v3: Split into
Input (primitive) and
TextField (compound component)
2. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
label
Label
|Use
Label component inside
TextField
description
Description
|Use
Description component inside
TextField
errorMessage
FieldError
|Use
FieldError component inside
TextField
variant
Input
|Changed from multiple variants (flat, bordered, underlined, faded) to
"primary" (default, with shadow) and
"secondary" (lower emphasis, no shadow, for surfaces)
color,
size,
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
fullWidth
Input or
TextField
|Still supported on both
Input and
TextField (
fullWidth boolean prop)
labelPlacement
|-
|Use layout with
Label
startContent
InputGroup.Prefix
|Use
InputGroup with
InputGroup.Prefix inside
TextField
endContent
InputGroup.Suffix
|Use
InputGroup with
InputGroup.Suffix inside
TextField
isClearable
|-
|Implement manually with button
isRequired,
isInvalid
TextField
|Use on
TextField
validate
TextField
|Use
validate on
TextField
classNames
|-
|Use
className on individual components
onValueChange
Input
|Use
onChange event handler
Migration Examples
Form Validation
Input with Start/End Content
For inputs with prefix or suffix content, use the InputGroup compound component:
InputGroup provides proper styling and layout for prefix/suffix content. Use:
InputGroup.Prefixfor content before the input (replaces
startContent)
InputGroup.Suffixfor content after the input (replaces
endContent)
InputGroup.Inputfor the input element itself
Input with Clear Button
Controlled Input
Summary
- Component Split:
Input→
TextFieldfor form fields,
Inputfor primitive input
- Label Required: Must use
Labelcomponent instead of
labelprop
- Error Display: Must use
FieldErrorcomponent instead of
errorMessageprop
- Description: Must use
Descriptioncomponent instead of
descriptionprop
- Validation: Move
validatefunction from
Inputto
TextField
- Start/End Content: Use
InputGroupwith
InputGroup.Prefix/
InputGroup.Suffixinside
TextField
- Clear Button: Implement manually with
CloseButton
- Variants Simplified: v2 had multiple variants (flat, bordered, underlined, faded); v3 has
"primary"(default) and
"secondary"(for surfaces)
- Full Width:
fullWidthprop is still available on both
Inputand
TextField
- Colors Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes
- Sizes Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes
- Radius Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes
- onValueChange Removed: Use
onChangeevent handler
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprops on individual components