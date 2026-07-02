Migration guide for Input from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Input documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

v2: Input was a full-featured component with built-in label, description, error messages, validation, variants, colors, sizes, etc.

v3: Input is now a primitive component (just the input element). For form fields, use TextField which wraps Input with Label , Description , and FieldError components. In v2 there was no separate TextField or InputGroup; the single Input component handled labels, descriptions, start/end content, and validation.

Use TextField when you need:

Labels

Descriptions

Error messages

Validation

Form integration

Use Input when you need:

Just a basic input element

Custom label/error handling

Integration with custom form components

In v2, Input was a full-featured component that accepted props for label, description, placeholder, and other elements:

import { Input } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Input label = "Email" placeholder = "Enter your email" type = "email" /> ); }

In v3, Input is a primitive component. For form fields with labels and validation, use TextField which wraps Input with Label , Description , and FieldError :

import { TextField, Label, Input, FieldError } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < TextField name = "email" type = "email" > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> < FieldError /> </ TextField > ); }

v2: Single Input component with all features

v3: Split into Input (primitive) and TextField (compound component)

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes label Label Use Label component inside TextField description Description Use Description component inside TextField errorMessage FieldError Use FieldError component inside TextField variant Input Changed from multiple variants (flat, bordered, underlined, faded) to "primary" (default, with shadow) and "secondary" (lower emphasis, no shadow, for surfaces) color , size , radius - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) fullWidth Input or TextField Still supported on both Input and TextField ( fullWidth boolean prop) labelPlacement - Use layout with Label startContent InputGroup.Prefix Use InputGroup with InputGroup.Prefix inside TextField endContent InputGroup.Suffix Use InputGroup with InputGroup.Suffix inside TextField isClearable - Implement manually with button isRequired , isInvalid TextField Use on TextField validate TextField Use validate on TextField classNames - Use className on individual components onValueChange Input Use onChange event handler

v2 v3 { /* With description */ } < Input description = "We'll never share your email" label = "Email" type = "email" /> { /* With error message */ } < Input errorMessage = "Please enter a valid email" isInvalid label = "Email" type = "email" /> { /* Required */ } < Input isRequired label = "Email" type = "email" /> import { Description } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* With description */ } < TextField name = "email" type = "email" > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input /> < Description >We'll never share your email</ Description > < FieldError /> </ TextField > { /* With error message */ } < TextField isInvalid name = "email" type = "email" validate = {( value ) => { if ( ! / ^ [A-Z0-9._%+-] + @ [A-Z0-9.-] + \. [A-Z] {2,}$ / i . test (value)) { return "Please enter a valid email" ; } return null ; }} > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input /> < FieldError /> </ TextField > { /* Required */ } < TextField isRequired name = "email" type = "email" > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input /> < FieldError /> </ TextField >

For inputs with prefix or suffix content, use the InputGroup compound component:

v2 v3 < Input label = "Price" startContent = {< span >$</ span >} type = "number" /> import { InputGroup } from "@heroui/react" ; < TextField name = "price" type = "number" > < Label >Price</ Label > < InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix >$</ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input /> </ InputGroup > < FieldError /> </ TextField >

InputGroup provides proper styling and layout for prefix/suffix content. Use:

InputGroup.Prefix for content before the input (replaces startContent )

for content before the input (replaces ) InputGroup.Suffix for content after the input (replaces endContent )

for content after the input (replaces ) InputGroup.Input for the input element itself

v2 v3 < Input isClearable label = "Email" onClear = {() => console. log ( "cleared" )} type = "email" /> import { useState } from "react" ; import { CloseButton } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( "" ); < TextField name = "email" type = "email" > < Label >Email</ Label > < div className = "flex items-center" > < Input value = {value} onChange = {( e ) => setValue (e.target.value)} /> {value && ( < CloseButton aria-label = "Clear" onPress = {() => setValue ( "" )} /> )} </ div > < FieldError /> </ TextField >

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( "" ); < Input label = "Email" onValueChange = {setValue} type = "email" value = {value} /> import { useState } from "react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( "" ); < TextField name = "email" type = "email" > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input onChange = {( e ) => setValue (e.target.value)} value = {value} /> < FieldError /> </ TextField >