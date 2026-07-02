Migration guide for Radio from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Radio documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, Radio used a simple structure with props:
In v3, Radio requires compound components:
v2: Simple Radio with children as label
v3: Compound components:
Radio.Content,
Radio.Control,
Radio.Indicator
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
onValueChange
onChange
|Renamed event handler
label (on RadioGroup)
|—
|Use
Label component
description (on Radio)
|—
|Use
Description component as a sibling of
Radio.Content
size
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
color
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
classNames
|—
|Use
className props on individual components
disableAnimation
|—
|Removed (animations handled differently)
|—
variant
|New prop on
RadioGroup:
"primary" (default) or
"secondary" for lower emphasis styling
|—
isReadOnly
|New prop on
RadioGroup: prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable
v3 introduces a
variant prop on
RadioGroup with
"primary" (default) and
"secondary" options:
v3 supports
isReadOnly on
RadioGroup, which prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable:
The v3 Radio follows this structure:
- Component Structure: Must use compound components (
Radio.Content,
Radio.Control,
Radio.Indicator)
- Label Handling:
label prop removed - use
Label component
- Description Handling:
description prop removed - use
Description component as a sibling of
Radio.Content
- Event Handler:
onValueChange →
onChange
- Styling Props Removed:
size,
color - use Tailwind CSS
- ClassNames Removed: Use
className props on individual components
- Error Message: Use
FieldError component instead of
errorMessage prop
- New
variant Prop:
RadioGroup supports
"primary" (default) and
"secondary" for lower emphasis styling
- New
isReadOnly Prop:
RadioGroup supports
isReadOnly to prevent value changes while keeping the group focusable