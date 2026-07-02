Migration guide for Radio from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Radio documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Radio used a simple structure with props:

import { RadioGroup, Radio } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < RadioGroup label = "Select city" > < Radio value = "london" >London</ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" description = "Capital of Japan" >Tokyo</ Radio > </ RadioGroup > ); }

In v3, Radio requires compound components:

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < RadioGroup > < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Tokyo </ Radio.Content > < Description >Capital of Japan</ Description > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup > ); }

v2: Simple Radio with children as label

v3: Compound components: Radio.Content , Radio.Control , Radio.Indicator

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes onValueChange onChange Renamed event handler label (on RadioGroup) — Use Label component description (on Radio) — Use Description component as a sibling of Radio.Content size — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) color — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) classNames — Use className props on individual components disableAnimation — Removed (animations handled differently) — variant New prop on RadioGroup : "primary" (default) or "secondary" for lower emphasis styling — isReadOnly New prop on RadioGroup : prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable

v2 v3 { /* With description */ } < RadioGroup label = "Select city" > < Radio value = "london" description = "Capital of England" > London </ Radio > </ RadioGroup > { /* With validation */ } < RadioGroup isInvalid errorMessage = "Please select an option" label = "Select city" > < Radio value = "london" >London</ Radio > </ RadioGroup > import { Label, Description, FieldError } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* With description */ } < RadioGroup > < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > < Description >Capital of England</ Description > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup > { /* With validation */ } < RadioGroup isInvalid > < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > < FieldError >Please select an option</ FieldError > </ RadioGroup >

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ( "london" ); < RadioGroup value = {selected} onValueChange = {setSelected} > < Radio value = "london" >London</ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" >Tokyo</ Radio > </ RadioGroup > import { useState } from "react" ; const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ( "london" ); < RadioGroup value = {selected} onChange = {setSelected}> < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Tokyo </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup >

v2 v3 < RadioGroup orientation = "horizontal" label = "Select city" > < Radio value = "london" >London</ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" >Tokyo</ Radio > </ RadioGroup > < RadioGroup orientation = "horizontal" > < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Tokyo </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup >

v3 introduces a variant prop on RadioGroup with "primary" (default) and "secondary" options:

{ /* Primary variant (default) */ } < RadioGroup variant = "primary" > < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup > { /* Secondary variant - lower emphasis, suitable for Surface components */ } < RadioGroup variant = "secondary" > < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup >

v3 supports isReadOnly on RadioGroup , which prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable:

< RadioGroup isReadOnly defaultValue = "london" > < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Tokyo </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup >

The v3 Radio follows this structure:

RadioGroup (Root) ├── Label (optional) ├── Radio │ ├── Radio.Content (the clickable label) │ │ ├── Radio.Control │ │ │ └── Radio.Indicator │ │ └── Label │ └── Description (optional, sibling) └── FieldError (optional)