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Radio

Migration guide for Radio from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Radio documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Structure Changes

In v2, Radio used a simple structure with props:

import { RadioGroup, Radio } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <RadioGroup label="Select city">
      <Radio value="london">London</Radio>
      <Radio value="tokyo" description="Capital of Japan">Tokyo</Radio>
    </RadioGroup>
  );
}

In v3, Radio requires compound components:

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <RadioGroup>
      <Label>Select city</Label>
      <Radio value="london">
        <Radio.Content>
          <Radio.Control>
            <Radio.Indicator />
          </Radio.Control>
          London
        </Radio.Content>
      </Radio>
      <Radio value="tokyo">
        <Radio.Content>
          <Radio.Control>
            <Radio.Indicator />
          </Radio.Control>
          Tokyo
        </Radio.Content>
        <Description>Capital of Japan</Description>
      </Radio>
    </RadioGroup>
  );
}

Key Changes

1. Component Structure

v2: Simple Radio with children as label
v3: Compound components: Radio.Content, Radio.Control, Radio.Indicator

2. Prop Changes

v2 Propv3 LocationNotes
onValueChangeonChangeRenamed event handler
label (on RadioGroup)Use Label component
description (on Radio)Use Description component as a sibling of Radio.Content
sizeRemoved (use Tailwind CSS)
colorRemoved (use Tailwind CSS)
classNamesUse className props on individual components
disableAnimationRemoved (animations handled differently)
variantNew prop on RadioGroup: "primary" (default) or "secondary" for lower emphasis styling
isReadOnlyNew prop on RadioGroup: prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable

Migration Examples

Form Validation

{/* With description */}
<RadioGroup label="Select city">
  <Radio value="london" description="Capital of England">
    London
  </Radio>
</RadioGroup>

{/* With validation */}
<RadioGroup
  isInvalid
  errorMessage="Please select an option"
  label="Select city"
>
  <Radio value="london">London</Radio>
</RadioGroup>
import { Label, Description, FieldError } from "@heroui/react";

{/* With description */}
<RadioGroup>
  <Label>Select city</Label>
  <Radio value="london">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      London
    </Radio.Content>
    <Description>Capital of England</Description>
  </Radio>
</RadioGroup>

{/* With validation */}
<RadioGroup isInvalid>
  <Label>Select city</Label>
  <Radio value="london">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      London
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
  <FieldError>Please select an option</FieldError>
</RadioGroup>

Controlled

import { useState } from "react";

const [selected, setSelected] = useState("london");

<RadioGroup
  value={selected}
  onValueChange={setSelected}
>
  <Radio value="london">London</Radio>
  <Radio value="tokyo">Tokyo</Radio>
</RadioGroup>
import { useState } from "react";

const [selected, setSelected] = useState("london");

<RadioGroup value={selected} onChange={setSelected}>
  <Label>Select city</Label>
  <Radio value="london">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      London
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
  <Radio value="tokyo">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      Tokyo
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
</RadioGroup>

Horizontal Orientation

<RadioGroup orientation="horizontal" label="Select city">
  <Radio value="london">London</Radio>
  <Radio value="tokyo">Tokyo</Radio>
</RadioGroup>
<RadioGroup orientation="horizontal">
  <Label>Select city</Label>
  <Radio value="london">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      London
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
  <Radio value="tokyo">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      Tokyo
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
</RadioGroup>

Variants

v3 introduces a variant prop on RadioGroup with "primary" (default) and "secondary" options:

{/* Primary variant (default) */}
<RadioGroup variant="primary">
  <Label>Select city</Label>
  <Radio value="london">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      London
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
</RadioGroup>

{/* Secondary variant - lower emphasis, suitable for Surface components */}
<RadioGroup variant="secondary">
  <Label>Select city</Label>
  <Radio value="london">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      London
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
</RadioGroup>

Read Only

v3 supports isReadOnly on RadioGroup, which prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable:

<RadioGroup isReadOnly defaultValue="london">
  <Label>Select city</Label>
  <Radio value="london">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      London
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
  <Radio value="tokyo">
    <Radio.Content>
      <Radio.Control>
        <Radio.Indicator />
      </Radio.Control>
      Tokyo
    </Radio.Content>
  </Radio>
</RadioGroup>

Component Anatomy

The v3 Radio follows this structure:

RadioGroup (Root)
  ├── Label (optional)
  ├── Radio
  │   ├── Radio.Content (the clickable label)
  │   │   ├── Radio.Control
  │   │   │   └── Radio.Indicator
  │   │   └── Label
  │   └── Description (optional, sibling)
  └── FieldError (optional)

Summary

  1. Component Structure: Must use compound components (Radio.Content, Radio.Control, Radio.Indicator)
  2. Label Handling: label prop removed - use Label component
  3. Description Handling: description prop removed - use Description component as a sibling of Radio.Content
  4. Event Handler: onValueChangeonChange
  5. Styling Props Removed: size, color - use Tailwind CSS
  6. ClassNames Removed: Use className props on individual components
  7. Error Message: Use FieldError component instead of errorMessage prop
  8. New variant Prop: RadioGroup supports "primary" (default) and "secondary" for lower emphasis styling
  9. New isReadOnly Prop: RadioGroup supports isReadOnly to prevent value changes while keeping the group focusable

CircularProgress

Migration guide for CircularProgress from HeroUI v2 to v3 (now ProgressCircle)

RangeCalendar

Migration guide for RangeCalendar from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Structure ChangesKey Changes1. Component Structure2. Prop ChangesMigration ExamplesForm ValidationControlledHorizontal OrientationVariantsRead OnlyComponent AnatomySummary