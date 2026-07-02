Migration guide for RadioGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 RadioGroup documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2,
RadioGroup used a
label prop:
In v3,
RadioGroup uses
Label component and works with compound Radio structure:
v2: Used
label prop on
RadioGroup
v3: Use
Label component as a child of
RadioGroup
v2: Simple Radio components with children as labels
v3: Compound Radio components with
Radio.Content,
Radio.Control, and
Radio.Indicator
v2: Used
description prop on individual
Radio components
v3: Use
Description component as a sibling of
Radio.Content
v2: Used
onValueChange prop
v3: Uses
onChange prop (from React Aria Components)
v3:
name prop is required for form integration
v3: New
variant prop:
"primary" (default) or
"secondary" for lower emphasis styling suitable for Surface components
v3: New
isReadOnly prop prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable
- Replace
label prop with
Label component as child
- Update Radio children to use compound component structure
- Replace
description prop on Radio with
Description component as a sibling of
Radio.Content
- Change
onValueChange to
onChange
- Add
name prop for form integration
- New
variant prop:
"primary" (default) or
"secondary" for lower emphasis styling
- New
isReadOnly prop: prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable
- Better accessibility through React Aria Components