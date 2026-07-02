Migration guide for RadioGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 RadioGroup documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, RadioGroup used a label prop:

import { RadioGroup, Radio } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < RadioGroup label = "Select city" > < Radio value = "london" >London</ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" description = "Capital of Japan" >Tokyo</ Radio > < Radio value = "paris" >Paris</ Radio > </ RadioGroup > ); }

In v3, RadioGroup uses Label component and works with compound Radio structure:

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < RadioGroup name = "city" > < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Tokyo </ Radio.Content > < Description >Capital of Japan</ Description > </ Radio > < Radio value = "paris" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Paris </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup > ); }

v2: Used label prop on RadioGroup

v3: Use Label component as a child of RadioGroup

v2: Simple Radio components with children as labels

v3: Compound Radio components with Radio.Content , Radio.Control , and Radio.Indicator

v2: Used description prop on individual Radio components

v3: Use Description component as a sibling of Radio.Content

v2: Used onValueChange prop

v3: Uses onChange prop (from React Aria Components)

v3: name prop is required for form integration

v3: New variant prop: "primary" (default) or "secondary" for lower emphasis styling suitable for Surface components

v3: New isReadOnly prop prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable

v2 v3 < RadioGroup label = "Select plan" > < Radio value = "basic" description = "Basic features" >Basic</ Radio > < Radio value = "pro" description = "All features" >Pro</ Radio > </ RadioGroup > import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label, Description } from "@heroui/react" ; < RadioGroup name = "plan" > < Label >Select plan</ Label > < Radio value = "basic" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Basic </ Radio.Content > < Description >Basic features</ Description > </ Radio > < Radio value = "pro" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Pro </ Radio.Content > < Description >All features</ Description > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup >

v2 v3 { /* v2 did not have variant support */ } < RadioGroup label = "Select plan" > < Radio value = "basic" >Basic</ Radio > < Radio value = "pro" >Pro</ Radio > </ RadioGroup > import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Primary variant (default) */ } < RadioGroup variant = "primary" name = "plan" > < Label >Select plan</ Label > < Radio value = "basic" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Basic </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup > { /* Secondary variant - lower emphasis, suitable for Surface components */ } < RadioGroup variant = "secondary" name = "plan" > < Label >Select plan</ Label > < Radio value = "basic" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Basic </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup >

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Prevents value changes while keeping the group focusable */ } < RadioGroup isReadOnly defaultValue = "basic" name = "plan" > < Label >Select plan</ Label > < Radio value = "basic" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Basic </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > < Radio value = "pro" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Pro </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup >

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; import { RadioGroup, Radio } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( "london" ); < RadioGroup value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue} label = "Select city" > < Radio value = "london" >London</ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" >Tokyo</ Radio > </ RadioGroup > import { useState } from "react" ; import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( "london" ); < RadioGroup name = "city" value = {value} onChange = {setValue}> < Label >Select city</ Label > < Radio value = "london" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > London </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > < Radio value = "tokyo" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Tokyo </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup >