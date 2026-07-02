Migration guide for Snippet from HeroUI v2 to v3
The Snippet component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use native HTML elements with Tailwind CSS classes and implement copy functionality manually using the Clipboard API.
v2:
<Snippet> component from
@heroui/react
v3: Native HTML elements (
<pre>,
<code>) with manual copy implementation
The v2 Snippet component had the following features that need to be replaced:
|v2 Feature
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
|Copy button
|Manual Button + Clipboard API
|Use
navigator.clipboard.writeText()
|Copy tooltip
|Tooltip component
|Use v3 Tooltip component
|Symbol prefix
|Manual rendering
|Add symbol as text content
|Multi-line support
|Array mapping
|Map over array of strings
|Variants (
flat,
solid,
bordered,
shadow)
|Tailwind classes
|Use background/border utilities
|Colors (
default,
primary, etc.)
|Tailwind classes
|Use color utilities
|Sizes (
sm,
md,
lg)
|Tailwind text sizes
|Use
text-sm,
text-base,
text-lg
|Radius
|Tailwind border radius
|Use
rounded-* classes
In v2,
Snippet was a component wrapper with built-in copy functionality:
In v3, use native HTML elements with manual copy implementation:
Since Snippet functionality is commonly needed, here's a complete reusable component:
- Component Removed:
Snippet component no longer exists in v3
- Import Change: Remove
import { Snippet } from "@heroui/react"
- Use Native Elements: Replace with native
<pre> and
<code> elements
- Manual Copy: Implement copy functionality using Clipboard API
- Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly for variants, colors, sizes
- Tooltip: Use v3 Tooltip component for copy button tooltips
- Button: Use v3 Button component for copy button
- Remove Import: Remove
Snippet from
@heroui/react imports
- Replace Component: Replace all
<Snippet> instances with native HTML elements
- Add Copy Functionality: Implement copy using
navigator.clipboard.writeText()
- Add Copy Button: Use v3 Button component with Tooltip
- Apply Styling: Use Tailwind CSS classes for variants, colors, sizes
- Handle Multi-line: Map over arrays if multi-line snippets are needed
- Optional: Create reusable Snippet component for your application
The Clipboard API requires:
- HTTPS (or localhost for development)
- User interaction (can't be called automatically)
- Browser support (modern browsers)
For fallback support: