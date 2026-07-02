Migration guide for Snippet from HeroUI v2 to v3

The Snippet component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use native HTML elements with Tailwind CSS classes and implement copy functionality manually using the Clipboard API.

v2: <Snippet> component from @heroui/react

v3: Native HTML elements ( <pre> , <code> ) with manual copy implementation

The v2 Snippet component had the following features that need to be replaced:

v2 Feature v3 Equivalent Notes Copy button Manual Button + Clipboard API Use navigator.clipboard.writeText() Copy tooltip Tooltip component Use v3 Tooltip component Symbol prefix Manual rendering Add symbol as text content Multi-line support Array mapping Map over array of strings Variants ( flat , solid , bordered , shadow ) Tailwind classes Use background/border utilities Colors ( default , primary , etc.) Tailwind classes Use color utilities Sizes ( sm , md , lg ) Tailwind text sizes Use text-sm , text-base , text-lg Radius Tailwind border radius Use rounded-* classes

In v2, Snippet was a component wrapper with built-in copy functionality:

import { Snippet } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Snippet symbol = "$" > npm install @heroui/react </ Snippet > ); }

In v3, use native HTML elements with manual copy implementation:

import { Button, Tooltip } from "@heroui/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; export default function App () { const [ copied , setCopied ] = useState ( false ); const handleCopy = async () => { await navigator.clipboard. writeText ( "npm install @heroui/react" ); setCopied ( true ); setTimeout (() => setCopied ( false ), 2000 ); }; return ( < div className = "flex items-center gap-2 rounded-lg bg-default-100 px-3 py-1.5" > < pre className = "text-sm font-mono" > < span className = "text-default-500" >$ </ span > npm install @heroui/react </ pre > < Tooltip > < Button isIconOnly aria-label = "Copy" size = "sm" variant = "ghost" onPress = {handleCopy} > {copied ? "✓" : "📋" } </ Button > < Tooltip.Content >{copied ? "Copied!" : "Copy to clipboard" }</ Tooltip.Content > </ Tooltip > </ div > ); }

v2 v3 < Snippet symbol = "$" > {[ "npm install @heroui/react" , "yarn add @heroui/react" , "pnpm add @heroui/react" ]} </ Snippet > import { Button, Tooltip } from "@heroui/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function MultiLineSnippet () { const [ copied , setCopied ] = useState ( false ); const lines = [ "npm install @heroui/react" , "yarn add @heroui/react" , "pnpm add @heroui/react" ]; const codeString = lines. join ( "

" ); const handleCopy = async () => { await navigator.clipboard. writeText (codeString); setCopied ( true ); setTimeout (() => setCopied ( false ), 2000 ); }; return ( < div className = "flex items-start gap-2 rounded-lg bg-default-100 p-3" > < div className = "flex-1 space-y-1" > {lines. map (( line , index ) => ( < pre key = {index} className = "text-sm font-mono" > < span className = "text-default-500" >$ </ span > {line} </ pre > ))} </ div > < Tooltip > < Button isIconOnly aria-label = "Copy" size = "sm" variant = "ghost" onPress = {handleCopy} > {copied ? "✓" : "📋" } </ Button > < Tooltip.Content >{copied ? "Copied!" : "Copy to clipboard" }</ Tooltip.Content > </ Tooltip > </ div > ); }

v2 v3 { /* With variants */ } < Snippet variant = "bordered" color = "primary" > npm install @heroui/react </ Snippet > { /* Without symbol */ } < Snippet hideSymbol > npm install @heroui/react </ Snippet > { /* Without copy button */ } < Snippet hideCopyButton > npm install @heroui/react </ Snippet > { /* With variants */ } < div className = "flex items-center gap-2 rounded-lg border border-accent bg-transparent px-3 py-1.5" > < pre className = "text-sm font-mono text-accent" > < span className = "text-accent/60" >$ </ span > npm install @heroui/react </ pre > { /* Copy button */ } </ div > { /* Without symbol */ } < div className = "flex items-center gap-2 rounded-lg bg-default-100 px-3 py-1.5" > < pre className = "text-sm font-mono" > npm install @heroui/react </ pre > { /* Copy button */ } </ div > { /* Without copy button */ } < div className = "rounded-lg bg-default-100 px-3 py-1.5" > < pre className = "text-sm font-mono" > < span className = "text-default-500" >$ </ span > npm install @heroui/react </ pre > </ div >

Since Snippet functionality is commonly needed, here's a complete reusable component:

v2 v3 import { Snippet } from "@heroui/react" ; < Snippet symbol = "$" variant = "bordered" color = "primary" size = "md" > npm install @heroui/react </ Snippet > import { Button, Tooltip } from "@heroui/react" ; import { useState, ReactNode } from "react" ; import { cn } from "@/lib/utils" ; // or your cn utility interface SnippetProps { children : string | string []; symbol ?: string | ReactNode ; variant ?: "flat" | "solid" | "bordered" | "shadow" ; color ?: "default" | "primary" | "secondary" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" ; size ?: "sm" | "md" | "lg" ; radius ?: "none" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "full" ; hideSymbol ?: boolean ; hideCopyButton ?: boolean ; disableCopy ?: boolean ; disableTooltip ?: boolean ; className ?: string ; codeString ?: string ; onCopy ?: ( value : string ) => void ; } const variantClasses = { flat: "bg-default-100" , solid: "bg-default-200" , bordered: "border border-default-200 bg-transparent" , shadow: "bg-default-100 shadow-sm" , }; const colorClasses = { default: "text-default-foreground" , primary: "text-accent" , secondary: "text-default-600" , success: "text-success" , warning: "text-warning" , danger: "text-danger" , }; const sizeClasses = { sm: "px-1.5 py-0.5 text-xs" , md: "px-3 py-1.5 text-sm" , lg: "px-4 py-2 text-base" , }; const radiusClasses = { none: "rounded-none" , sm: "rounded-sm" , md: "rounded-md" , lg: "rounded-lg" , full: "rounded-full" , }; export function Snippet ({ children , symbol = "$" , variant = "flat" , color = "default" , size = "md" , radius = "md" , hideSymbol = false , hideCopyButton = false , disableCopy = false , disableTooltip = false , className , codeString , onCopy , } : SnippetProps ) { const [ copied , setCopied ] = useState ( false ); const isMultiLine = Array. isArray (children); const lines = isMultiLine ? children : [children]; const textToCopy = codeString || (isMultiLine ? lines. join ( "

" ) : String (children)); const handleCopy = async () => { if (disableCopy) return ; try { await navigator.clipboard. writeText (textToCopy); setCopied ( true ); setTimeout (() => setCopied ( false ), 2000 ); onCopy ?.(textToCopy); } catch (error) { console. error ( "Failed to copy:" , error); } }; const symbolElement = hideSymbol ? null : ( < span className = { cn ( "text-default-500" , colorClasses[color], "opacity-60" )}> {symbol}{ typeof symbol === "string" ? " " : "" } </ span > ); const copyButton = hideCopyButton ? null : ( < Tooltip isDisabled = {disableTooltip || disableCopy}> < Button isIconOnly aria-label = "Copy" size = "sm" variant = "ghost" onPress = {handleCopy} isDisabled = {disableCopy} className = "shrink-0" > {copied ? ( < span className = "text-success" >✓</ span > ) : ( < span >📋</ span > )} </ Button > < Tooltip.Content >{copied ? "Copied!" : "Copy to clipboard" }</ Tooltip.Content > </ Tooltip > ); return ( < div className = { cn ( "flex items-start gap-2 font-mono" , variantClasses[variant], sizeClasses[size], radiusClasses[radius], className )} > < div className = "flex-1 min-w-0" > {isMultiLine ? ( < div className = "space-y-1" > {lines. map (( line , index ) => ( < pre key = {index} className = { cn ( "m-0" , colorClasses[color])}> {symbolElement} {line} </ pre > ))} </ div > ) : ( < pre className = { cn ( "m-0" , colorClasses[color])}> {symbolElement} {children} </ pre > )} </ div > {copyButton} </ div > ); } // Usage < Snippet symbol = "$" variant = "bordered" color = "primary" size = "md" > npm install @heroui/react </ Snippet >

Component Removed: Snippet component no longer exists in v3 Import Change: Remove import { Snippet } from "@heroui/react" Use Native Elements: Replace with native <pre> and <code> elements Manual Copy: Implement copy functionality using Clipboard API Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly for variants, colors, sizes Tooltip: Use v3 Tooltip component for copy button tooltips Button: Use v3 Button component for copy button

Remove Import: Remove Snippet from @heroui/react imports Replace Component: Replace all <Snippet> instances with native HTML elements Add Copy Functionality: Implement copy using navigator.clipboard.writeText() Add Copy Button: Use v3 Button component with Tooltip Apply Styling: Use Tailwind CSS classes for variants, colors, sizes Handle Multi-line: Map over arrays if multi-line snippets are needed Optional: Create reusable Snippet component for your application

The Clipboard API requires:

HTTPS (or localhost for development)

User interaction (can't be called automatically)

Browser support (modern browsers)

For fallback support: