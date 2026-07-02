Migration guide for Chip from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Chip documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

v2: solid , bordered , light , flat , faded , shadow , dot

v3: primary , secondary , tertiary , soft

v2: default , primary , secondary , success , warning , danger

v3: default , accent , success , warning , danger

v3 introduces a compound component pattern with the Chip.Label subcomponent:

Chip.Label -- Renders the label text inside the chip. Plain-text children are automatically wrapped in <Chip.Label> , so explicit usage is optional but available for custom styling.

{ /* Implicit label -- plain text is auto-wrapped in Chip.Label */ } < Chip >Badge</ Chip > { /* Explicit label -- useful when you need a custom className */ } < Chip > < Chip.Label className = "uppercase tracking-wide" >Badge</ Chip.Label > </ Chip >

v2: sm , md , lg (via the size prop) v3: sm , md , lg (via the size prop -- same API)

The available sizes remain the same, but v3 applies them through BEM-style CSS classes ( chip--sm , chip--md , chip--lg ). The default size is md .

< Chip size = "sm" >Small</ Chip > < Chip size = "md" >Medium (default)</ Chip > < Chip size = "lg" >Large</ Chip >

v3 supports combining variant and color classes for precise styling. These compound classes have default styles defined in the CSS:

Primary variant combinations: .chip--primary.chip--accent , .chip--primary.chip--success , .chip--primary.chip--warning , .chip--primary.chip--danger

Soft variant combinations: .chip--accent.chip--soft , .chip--success.chip--soft , .chip--warning.chip--soft , .chip--danger.chip--soft

You can also target any other combination (e.g., .chip--secondary.chip--accent ) via the @layer components directive in your CSS.

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes radius - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. rounded-full ) avatar - Use children (e.g. <Avatar /> as first child) startContent , endContent - Use children directly onClose - Implement close manually (e.g. CloseButton ) classNames - Use className isDisabled - Use conditional rendering or Tailwind (e.g. opacity-50 )

v2 Variant v3 Equivalent Notes solid primary Filled background bordered secondary Border with transparent background light soft Light background flat tertiary Transparent background faded secondary Similar appearance shadow primary Use Tailwind shadow-* classes dot - Not available, implement manually

v2 Color v3 Equivalent Notes default default Same primary accent Renamed secondary default or accent Depends on context success success Same warning warning Same danger danger Same

In v2, Chip was a component that accepted various props for styling:

import { Chip } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Chip >Chip</ Chip >; }

In v3, Chip has a simplified API with fewer variants:

import { Chip } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Chip >Chip</ Chip >; }

v2 v3 { /* Variants */ } < Chip variant = "solid" >Solid</ Chip > < Chip variant = "bordered" >Bordered</ Chip > < Chip variant = "light" >Light</ Chip > { /* Colors */ } < Chip color = "primary" >Primary</ Chip > < Chip color = "success" >Success</ Chip > { /* Variants */ } < Chip variant = "primary" >Primary</ Chip > < Chip variant = "secondary" >Secondary</ Chip > < Chip variant = "soft" >Soft</ Chip > { /* Colors */ } < Chip color = "accent" >Accent</ Chip > < Chip color = "success" >Success</ Chip >

v2 v3 import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; { /* Start content */ } < Chip startContent = {< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:check" />}> Chip </ Chip > { /* End content */ } < Chip endContent = {< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:chevron-down" />}> Chip </ Chip > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; { /* Start content */ } < Chip > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:check" /> Chip </ Chip > { /* End content */ } < Chip > Chip < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:chevron-down" /> </ Chip >

v2 v3 import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" ; < Chip avatar = {< Avatar name = "JW" src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" />} variant = "flat" > Avatar </ Chip > import { Avatar, Chip } from "@heroui/react" ; < Chip variant = "tertiary" > < Avatar size = "sm" > < Avatar.Image src = "https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt = "JW" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JW</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > Avatar </ Chip >

v2 v3 < Chip onClose = {() => console. log ( "close" )}> Chip </ Chip > import { CloseButton } from "@heroui/react" ; < Chip > Chip < CloseButton aria-label = "Close chip" onPress = {() => console. log ( "close" )} /> </ Chip >

v2 v3 { /* Dot variant */ } < Chip variant = "dot" >Dot</ Chip > { /* Shadow variant */ } < Chip variant = "shadow" >Shadow</ Chip > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; { /* Dot variant - implement manually */ } < Chip > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:circle-fill" width = { 6 } /> Dot </ Chip > { /* Shadow variant - use Tailwind classes */ } < Chip variant = "primary" className = "shadow-md" > Shadow </ Chip >

< Chip classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , content: "custom-content" , dot: "custom-dot" , avatar: "custom-avatar" , closeButton: "custom-close-button" }} />

< Chip className = "custom-base" > { /* Content with custom classes */ } < span className = "custom-content" >Chip</ span > </ Chip >