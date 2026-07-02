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Chip

Migration guide for Chip from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Chip documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Key Changes

1. Variants

v2: solid, bordered, light, flat, faded, shadow, dot
v3: primary, secondary, tertiary, soft

2. Colors

v2: default, primary, secondary, success, warning, danger
v3: default, accent, success, warning, danger

3. Compound Component Pattern

v3 introduces a compound component pattern with the Chip.Label subcomponent:

  • Chip.Label -- Renders the label text inside the chip. Plain-text children are automatically wrapped in <Chip.Label>, so explicit usage is optional but available for custom styling.
{/* Implicit label -- plain text is auto-wrapped in Chip.Label */}
<Chip>Badge</Chip>

{/* Explicit label -- useful when you need a custom className */}
<Chip>
  <Chip.Label className="uppercase tracking-wide">Badge</Chip.Label>
</Chip>

4. Size Variants

v2: sm, md, lg (via the size prop) v3: sm, md, lg (via the size prop -- same API)

The available sizes remain the same, but v3 applies them through BEM-style CSS classes (chip--sm, chip--md, chip--lg). The default size is md.

<Chip size="sm">Small</Chip>
<Chip size="md">Medium (default)</Chip>
<Chip size="lg">Large</Chip>

5. Compound Variant Classes

v3 supports combining variant and color classes for precise styling. These compound classes have default styles defined in the CSS:

Primary variant combinations: .chip--primary.chip--accent, .chip--primary.chip--success, .chip--primary.chip--warning, .chip--primary.chip--danger

Soft variant combinations: .chip--accent.chip--soft, .chip--success.chip--soft, .chip--warning.chip--soft, .chip--danger.chip--soft

You can also target any other combination (e.g., .chip--secondary.chip--accent) via the @layer components directive in your CSS.

6. Prop Changes

v2 Propv3 LocationNotes
radius-Removed (use Tailwind e.g. rounded-full)
avatar-Use children (e.g. <Avatar /> as first child)
startContent, endContent-Use children directly
onClose-Implement close manually (e.g. CloseButton)
classNames-Use className
isDisabled-Use conditional rendering or Tailwind (e.g. opacity-50)

7. Variant Mapping

v2 Variantv3 EquivalentNotes
solidprimaryFilled background
borderedsecondaryBorder with transparent background
lightsoftLight background
flattertiaryTransparent background
fadedsecondarySimilar appearance
shadowprimaryUse Tailwind shadow-* classes
dot-Not available, implement manually

8. Color Mapping

v2 Colorv3 EquivalentNotes
defaultdefaultSame
primaryaccentRenamed
secondarydefault or accentDepends on context
successsuccessSame
warningwarningSame
dangerdangerSame

Structure Changes

In v2, Chip was a component that accepted various props for styling:

import { Chip } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return <Chip>Chip</Chip>;
}

In v3, Chip has a simplified API with fewer variants:

import { Chip } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return <Chip>Chip</Chip>;
}

Migration Examples

Variants and Colors

{/* Variants */}
<Chip variant="solid">Solid</Chip>
<Chip variant="bordered">Bordered</Chip>
<Chip variant="light">Light</Chip>

{/* Colors */}
<Chip color="primary">Primary</Chip>
<Chip color="success">Success</Chip>
{/* Variants */}
<Chip variant="primary">Primary</Chip>
<Chip variant="secondary">Secondary</Chip>
<Chip variant="soft">Soft</Chip>

{/* Colors */}
<Chip color="accent">Accent</Chip>
<Chip color="success">Success</Chip>

With Icons

import { Icon } from "@iconify/react";

{/* Start content */}
<Chip startContent={<Icon icon="gravity-ui:check" />}>
  Chip
</Chip>

{/* End content */}
<Chip endContent={<Icon icon="gravity-ui:chevron-down" />}>
  Chip
</Chip>
import { Icon } from "@iconify/react";

{/* Start content */}
<Chip>
  <Icon icon="gravity-ui:check" />
  Chip
</Chip>

{/* End content */}
<Chip>
  Chip
  <Icon icon="gravity-ui:chevron-down" />
</Chip>

With Avatar

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react";

<Chip
  avatar={<Avatar name="JW" src="https://example.com/avatar.jpg" />}
  variant="flat"
>
  Avatar
</Chip>
import { Avatar, Chip } from "@heroui/react";

<Chip variant="tertiary">
  <Avatar size="sm">
    <Avatar.Image src="https://example.com/avatar.jpg" alt="JW" />
    <Avatar.Fallback>JW</Avatar.Fallback>
  </Avatar>
  Avatar
</Chip>

With Close Button

<Chip onClose={() => console.log("close")}>
  Chip
</Chip>
import { CloseButton } from "@heroui/react";

<Chip>
  Chip
  <CloseButton 
    aria-label="Close chip"
    onPress={() => console.log("close")}
  />
</Chip>

Removed Variants

{/* Dot variant */}
<Chip variant="dot">Dot</Chip>

{/* Shadow variant */}
<Chip variant="shadow">Shadow</Chip>
import { Icon } from "@iconify/react";

{/* Dot variant - implement manually */}
<Chip>
  <Icon icon="gravity-ui:circle-fill" width={6} />
  Dot
</Chip>

{/* Shadow variant - use Tailwind classes */}
<Chip variant="primary" className="shadow-md">
  Shadow
</Chip>

Styling Changes

v2: classNames Prop

<Chip 
  classNames={{
    base: "custom-base",
    content: "custom-content",
    dot: "custom-dot",
    avatar: "custom-avatar",
    closeButton: "custom-close-button"
  }}
/>

v3: Direct className Prop

<Chip className="custom-base">
  {/* Content with custom classes */}
  <span className="custom-content">Chip</span>
</Chip>

Summary

  1. Variants Reduced: From 7 variants to 4 variants
  2. Color Changes: primaryaccent, secondary removed
  3. Compound Component: Chip.Label subcomponent added; plain-text children are auto-wrapped
  4. Size Variants: sm, md, lg remain available via the size prop, now applied as BEM classes (chip--sm, chip--md, chip--lg)
  5. Compound Variant Classes: Variant + color combinations (e.g., .chip--primary.chip--accent, .chip--soft.chip--success) have built-in styles and are customizable via @layer components
  6. Radius Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes instead
  7. Avatar Prop Removed: Use children directly
  8. Start/End Content Removed: Use children directly
  9. Close Button Removed: Implement manually with CloseButton component
  10. Dot Variant Removed: Implement manually with icon
  11. Shadow Variant Removed: Use Tailwind shadow-* classes
  12. Disabled Prop Removed: Use conditional rendering or CSS classes
  13. ClassNames Removed: Use className prop directly

CheckboxGroup

Migration guide for CheckboxGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3

Code

Migration guide for Code from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Key Changes1. Variants2. Colors3. Compound Component Pattern4. Size Variants5. Compound Variant Classes6. Prop Changes7. Variant Mapping8. Color MappingStructure ChangesMigration ExamplesVariants and ColorsWith IconsWith AvatarWith Close ButtonRemoved VariantsStyling Changesv2: classNames Propv3: Direct className PropSummary