Chip
Migration guide for Chip from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Chip documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Key Changes
1. Variants
v2:
solid,
bordered,
light,
flat,
faded,
shadow,
dot
v3:
primary,
secondary,
tertiary,
soft
2. Colors
v2:
default,
primary,
secondary,
success,
warning,
danger
v3:
default,
accent,
success,
warning,
danger
3. Compound Component Pattern
v3 introduces a compound component pattern with the
Chip.Label subcomponent:
Chip.Label-- Renders the label text inside the chip. Plain-text children are automatically wrapped in
<Chip.Label>, so explicit usage is optional but available for custom styling.
4. Size Variants
v2:
sm,
md,
lg (via the
size prop)
v3:
sm,
md,
lg (via the
size prop -- same API)
The available sizes remain the same, but v3 applies them through BEM-style CSS classes (
chip--sm,
chip--md,
chip--lg). The default size is
md.
5. Compound Variant Classes
v3 supports combining variant and color classes for precise styling. These compound classes have default styles defined in the CSS:
Primary variant combinations:
.chip--primary.chip--accent,
.chip--primary.chip--success,
.chip--primary.chip--warning,
.chip--primary.chip--danger
Soft variant combinations:
.chip--accent.chip--soft,
.chip--success.chip--soft,
.chip--warning.chip--soft,
.chip--danger.chip--soft
You can also target any other combination (e.g.,
.chip--secondary.chip--accent) via the
@layer components directive in your CSS.
6. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
rounded-full)
avatar
|-
|Use children (e.g.
<Avatar /> as first child)
startContent,
endContent
|-
|Use children directly
onClose
|-
|Implement close manually (e.g.
CloseButton)
classNames
|-
|Use
className
isDisabled
|-
|Use conditional rendering or Tailwind (e.g.
opacity-50)
7. Variant Mapping
|v2 Variant
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
solid
primary
|Filled background
bordered
secondary
|Border with transparent background
light
soft
|Light background
flat
tertiary
|Transparent background
faded
secondary
|Similar appearance
shadow
primary
|Use Tailwind
shadow-* classes
dot
|-
|Not available, implement manually
8. Color Mapping
|v2 Color
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
default
default
|Same
primary
accent
|Renamed
secondary
default or
accent
|Depends on context
success
success
|Same
warning
warning
|Same
danger
danger
|Same
Structure Changes
In v2,
Chip was a component that accepted various props for styling:
In v3,
Chip has a simplified API with fewer variants:
Migration Examples
Variants and Colors
With Icons
With Avatar
With Close Button
Removed Variants
Styling Changes
v2:
classNames Prop
v3: Direct
className Prop
Summary
- Variants Reduced: From 7 variants to 4 variants
- Color Changes:
primary→
accent,
secondaryremoved
- Compound Component:
Chip.Labelsubcomponent added; plain-text children are auto-wrapped
- Size Variants:
sm,
md,
lgremain available via the
sizeprop, now applied as BEM classes (
chip--sm,
chip--md,
chip--lg)
- Compound Variant Classes: Variant + color combinations (e.g.,
.chip--primary.chip--accent,
.chip--soft.chip--success) have built-in styles and are customizable via
@layer components
- Radius Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes instead
- Avatar Prop Removed: Use children directly
- Start/End Content Removed: Use children directly
- Close Button Removed: Implement manually with
CloseButtoncomponent
- Dot Variant Removed: Implement manually with icon
- Shadow Variant Removed: Use Tailwind
shadow-*classes
- Disabled Prop Removed: Use conditional rendering or CSS classes
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprop directly