Migration guide for Skeleton from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Skeleton documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Skeleton wrapped children and showed/hid them based on isLoaded :

import { Skeleton } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { const isLoaded = false ; return ( < Skeleton isLoaded = {isLoaded}> < div className = "h-24 bg-secondary" /> </ Skeleton > ); }

In v3, Skeleton is a standalone placeholder that you control visibility of manually:

import { Skeleton } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { const isLoaded = false ; return ( <> { ! isLoaded ? ( < Skeleton className = "h-24 rounded-lg" /> ) : ( < div className = "h-24 bg-secondary" /> )} </> ); }

v2: Wrapped children and showed/hid them based on isLoaded

v3: Standalone placeholder - you control visibility manually

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes isLoaded — Control visibility manually with conditional rendering disableAnimation animationType Use animationType="shimmer" | "pulse" | "none" (use "none" to disable) classNames — Use className prop directly children — Skeleton no longer wraps content

animationType - Controls animation type: "shimmer" (default), "pulse" , or "none"

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isLoaded , setIsLoaded ] = useState ( false ); < Skeleton className = "rounded-lg" isLoaded = {isLoaded}> < div className = "h-24 rounded-lg bg-secondary" /> </ Skeleton > import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isLoaded , setIsLoaded ] = useState ( false ); { ! isLoaded ? ( < Skeleton className = "h-24 rounded-lg" /> ) : ( < div className = "h-24 rounded-lg bg-secondary" /> )}

v2 v3 < div className = "flex items-center gap-3" > < Skeleton className = "flex rounded-full w-12 h-12" /> < div className = "w-full flex flex-col gap-2" > < Skeleton className = "h-3 w-3/5 rounded-lg" /> < Skeleton className = "h-3 w-4/5 rounded-lg" /> </ div > </ div > < div className = "flex items-center gap-3" > < Skeleton className = "h-12 w-12 shrink-0 rounded-lg" /> < div className = "flex-1 space-y-2" > < Skeleton className = "h-3 w-full rounded" /> < Skeleton className = "h-3 w-4/5 rounded" /> </ div > </ div >

v2 v3 { /* Shimmer (default) */ } < Skeleton > < div className = "h-24 bg-default-300" /> </ Skeleton > { /* No animation */ } < Skeleton disableAnimation > < div className = "h-24 bg-default-300" /> </ Skeleton > { /* Shimmer (default) */ } < Skeleton animationType = "shimmer" className = "h-24 rounded-lg" /> { /* Pulse */ } < Skeleton animationType = "pulse" className = "h-24 rounded-lg" /> { /* No animation */ } < Skeleton animationType = "none" className = "h-24 rounded-lg" />

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isLoaded , setIsLoaded ] = useState ( false ); < Card className = "w-[200px] space-y-5 p-4" radius = "lg" > < Skeleton className = "rounded-lg" isLoaded = {isLoaded}> < div className = "h-24 rounded-lg bg-secondary" /> </ Skeleton > < div className = "space-y-3" > < Skeleton className = "w-3/5 rounded-lg" isLoaded = {isLoaded}> < div className = "h-3 w-full rounded-lg bg-secondary" /> </ Skeleton > < Skeleton className = "w-4/5 rounded-lg" isLoaded = {isLoaded}> < div className = "h-3 w-full rounded-lg bg-secondary-300" /> </ Skeleton > </ div > </ Card > import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isLoaded , setIsLoaded ] = useState ( false ); < Card className = "w-[250px] space-y-5 rounded-lg p-4" > { ! isLoaded ? ( <> < Skeleton className = "h-32 rounded-lg" /> < div className = "space-y-3" > < Skeleton className = "h-3 w-3/5 rounded-lg" /> < Skeleton className = "h-3 w-4/5 rounded-lg" /> </ div > </> ) : ( <> < div className = "h-32 rounded-lg bg-secondary" /> < div className = "space-y-3" > < div className = "h-3 w-3/5 rounded-lg bg-secondary" /> < div className = "h-3 w-4/5 rounded-lg bg-secondary-300" /> </ div > </> )} </ Card >

In v3, you can create a synchronized shimmer that passes over all skeleton elements at once. Apply the skeleton--shimmer class to a parent container and set animationType="none" on each child Skeleton:

{ /* The parent container drives a single shimmer across all children */ } < div className = "skeleton--shimmer space-y-4 rounded-lg p-4" > < Skeleton animationType = "none" className = "h-32 rounded-lg" /> < div className = "space-y-3" > < Skeleton animationType = "none" className = "h-3 w-3/5 rounded-lg" /> < Skeleton animationType = "none" className = "h-3 w-4/5 rounded-lg" /> </ div > </ div >

This is useful for card-like layouts where you want a single, unified shimmer sweep instead of each skeleton animating independently.

In v3, you can set a default animation type globally using CSS variables:

:root { --skeleton-animation : pulse; /* shimmer, pulse, or none */ }

This can be overridden by the animationType prop on individual components.