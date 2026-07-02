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Spacer

Migration guide for Spacer from HeroUI v2 to v3

The Spacer component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use Tailwind CSS margin utilities directly instead.

Key Changes

1. Component Removal

v2: <Spacer> component from @heroui/react
v3: Tailwind CSS margin utilities (ml-*, mr-*, mt-*, mb-*, mx-*, my-*)

2. Props Mapping

The v2 Spacer component had the following props that map to Tailwind utilities:

v2 Propv3 EquivalentNotes
x={n}ml-{n} or mx-{n}Horizontal margin (left or both sides)
y={n}mt-{n} or my-{n}Vertical margin (top or both sides)
isInlineinline-block or blockDisplay type

3. Spacing Scale

The spacing values in v2 match Tailwind's spacing scale:

  • x={1}ml-1 (0.25rem / 4px)
  • x={2}ml-2 (0.5rem / 8px)
  • x={4}ml-4 (1rem / 16px)
  • y={4}mt-4 (1rem / 16px)
  • etc.

Migration Examples

Basic Spacing

import { Spacer } from "@heroui/react";

{/* Vertical spacing */}
<div>
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <Spacer y={4} />
  <div>Item 2</div>
</div>

{/* Horizontal spacing */}
<div className="flex">
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <Spacer x={4} isInline />
  <div>Item 2</div>
</div>
{/* Vertical spacing */}
<div>
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div className="mt-4">Item 2</div>
</div>

{/* Horizontal spacing */}
<div className="flex">
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div className="ml-4">Item 2</div>
</div>

For flex and grid layouts, using gap is often better than Spacer:

import { Spacer } from "@heroui/react";

{/* Horizontal layout */}
<div className="flex">
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <Spacer x={4} isInline />
  <div>Item 2</div>
</div>

{/* Vertical layout */}
<div className="flex flex-col">
  <Button>Button 1</Button>
  <Spacer y={2} />
  <Button>Button 2</Button>
</div>
{/* Horizontal layout */}
<div className="flex gap-4">
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div>Item 2</div>
</div>

{/* Vertical layout */}
<div className="flex flex-col gap-2">
  <Button>Button 1</Button>
  <Button>Button 2</Button>
</div>

Complete Example

import { Spacer, Button } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Title</h1>
      <Spacer y={4} />
      <p>Description text</p>
      <Spacer y={8} />
      <div className="flex">
        <Button>Cancel</Button>
        <Spacer x={4} isInline />
        <Button>Submit</Button>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}
import { Button } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Title</h1>
      <p className="mt-4">Description text</p>
      <div className="mt-8 flex gap-4">
        <Button>Cancel</Button>
        <Button>Submit</Button>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

Spacing Scale Reference

Tailwind CSS spacing scale (matches v2 Spacer values):

ValueSizeTailwind Class
00pxm-0, ml-0, mt-0, etc.
px1pxm-px, ml-px, mt-px, etc.
0.50.125rem (2px)m-0.5, ml-0.5, mt-0.5, etc.
10.25rem (4px)m-1, ml-1, mt-1, etc.
20.5rem (8px)m-2, ml-2, mt-2, etc.
30.75rem (12px)m-3, ml-3, mt-3, etc.
41rem (16px)m-4, ml-4, mt-4, etc.
51.25rem (20px)m-5, ml-5, mt-5, etc.
61.5rem (24px)m-6, ml-6, mt-6, etc.
82rem (32px)m-8, ml-8, mt-8, etc.
102.5rem (40px)m-10, ml-10, mt-10, etc.
123rem (48px)m-12, ml-12, mt-12, etc.
164rem (64px)m-16, ml-16, mt-16, etc.
205rem (80px)m-20, ml-20, mt-20, etc.

Best Practices

1. Use Gap for Flex/Grid Layouts

Instead of Spacer components, use gap utilities:

// ✅ Recommended
<div className="flex gap-4">
  <Button>Button 1</Button>
  <Button>Button 2</Button>
</div>

// ❌ Not recommended
<div className="flex">
  <Button>Button 1</Button>
  <div className="ml-4"><Button>Button 2</Button></div>
</div>

2. Use Space Utilities for Vertical Lists

// ✅ Recommended
<div className="space-y-4">
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div>Item 2</div>
  <div>Item 3</div>
</div>

// Alternative
<div>
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div className="mt-4">Item 2</div>
  <div className="mt-4">Item 3</div>
</div>

3. Use Margin Utilities Directly

Apply margin directly to elements instead of using Spacer:

// ✅ Recommended
<div className="mt-4">Content</div>

// ❌ Not recommended
<>
  <Spacer y={4} />
  <div>Content</div>
</>

Summary

  1. Component Removed: Spacer component no longer exists in v3
  2. Import Change: Remove import { Spacer } from "@heroui/react"
  3. Use Tailwind Utilities: Replace with margin utilities (ml-*, mt-*, mx-*, my-*)
  4. Use Gap: Prefer gap-* utilities for flex/grid layouts
  5. Use Space: Prefer space-y-* and space-x-* for consistent spacing

Migration Steps

  1. Remove Import: Remove Spacer from @heroui/react imports
  2. Replace Spacer: Replace <Spacer x={n} /> with ml-{n} or mx-{n} classes
  3. Replace Spacer: Replace <Spacer y={n} /> with mt-{n} or my-{n} classes
  4. Use Gap: For flex/grid layouts, use gap-{n} instead of Spacer
  5. Use Space: For vertical/horizontal lists, use space-y-{n} or space-x-{n}

Common Patterns

Vertical Stack with Spacing

// Using space-y utility
<div className="space-y-4">
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div>Item 2</div>
  <div>Item 3</div>
</div>

Horizontal Row with Spacing

// Using gap utility
<div className="flex gap-4">
  <Button>Button 1</Button>
  <Button>Button 2</Button>
  <Button>Button 3</Button>
</div>

Custom Spacing Between Specific Elements

<div>
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div className="mt-8">Item 2 (with custom spacing)</div>
  <div className="mt-4">Item 3</div>
</div>

Snippet

Migration guide for Snippet from HeroUI v2 to v3

Spinner

Migration guide for Spinner from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Key Changes1. Component Removal2. Props Mapping3. Spacing ScaleMigration ExamplesBasic SpacingUsing Gap (Recommended)Complete ExampleSpacing Scale ReferenceBest Practices1. Use Gap for Flex/Grid Layouts2. Use Space Utilities for Vertical Lists3. Use Margin Utilities DirectlySummaryMigration StepsCommon PatternsVertical Stack with SpacingHorizontal Row with SpacingCustom Spacing Between Specific Elements