Migration guide for Spacer from HeroUI v2 to v3

The Spacer component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use Tailwind CSS margin utilities directly instead.

v2: <Spacer> component from @heroui/react

v3: Tailwind CSS margin utilities ( ml-* , mr-* , mt-* , mb-* , mx-* , my-* )

The v2 Spacer component had the following props that map to Tailwind utilities:

v2 Prop v3 Equivalent Notes x={n} ml-{n} or mx-{n} Horizontal margin (left or both sides) y={n} mt-{n} or my-{n} Vertical margin (top or both sides) isInline inline-block or block Display type

The spacing values in v2 match Tailwind's spacing scale:

x={1} → ml-1 (0.25rem / 4px)

→ (0.25rem / 4px) x={2} → ml-2 (0.5rem / 8px)

→ (0.5rem / 8px) x={4} → ml-4 (1rem / 16px)

→ (1rem / 16px) y={4} → mt-4 (1rem / 16px)

→ (1rem / 16px) etc.

v2 v3 import { Spacer } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Vertical spacing */ } < div > < div >Item 1</ div > < Spacer y = { 4 } /> < div >Item 2</ div > </ div > { /* Horizontal spacing */ } < div className = "flex" > < div >Item 1</ div > < Spacer x = { 4 } isInline /> < div >Item 2</ div > </ div > { /* Vertical spacing */ } < div > < div >Item 1</ div > < div className = "mt-4" >Item 2</ div > </ div > { /* Horizontal spacing */ } < div className = "flex" > < div >Item 1</ div > < div className = "ml-4" >Item 2</ div > </ div >

For flex and grid layouts, using gap is often better than Spacer:

v2 v3 import { Spacer } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* Horizontal layout */ } < div className = "flex" > < div >Item 1</ div > < Spacer x = { 4 } isInline /> < div >Item 2</ div > </ div > { /* Vertical layout */ } < div className = "flex flex-col" > < Button >Button 1</ Button > < Spacer y = { 2 } /> < Button >Button 2</ Button > </ div > { /* Horizontal layout */ } < div className = "flex gap-4" > < div >Item 1</ div > < div >Item 2</ div > </ div > { /* Vertical layout */ } < div className = "flex flex-col gap-2" > < Button >Button 1</ Button > < Button >Button 2</ Button > </ div >

v2 v3 import { Spacer, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < div > < h1 >Title</ h1 > < Spacer y = { 4 } /> < p >Description text</ p > < Spacer y = { 8 } /> < div className = "flex" > < Button >Cancel</ Button > < Spacer x = { 4 } isInline /> < Button >Submit</ Button > </ div > </ div > ); } import { Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < div > < h1 >Title</ h1 > < p className = "mt-4" >Description text</ p > < div className = "mt-8 flex gap-4" > < Button >Cancel</ Button > < Button >Submit</ Button > </ div > </ div > ); }

Tailwind CSS spacing scale (matches v2 Spacer values):

Value Size Tailwind Class 0 0px m-0 , ml-0 , mt-0 , etc. px 1px m-px , ml-px , mt-px , etc. 0.5 0.125rem (2px) m-0.5 , ml-0.5 , mt-0.5 , etc. 1 0.25rem (4px) m-1 , ml-1 , mt-1 , etc. 2 0.5rem (8px) m-2 , ml-2 , mt-2 , etc. 3 0.75rem (12px) m-3 , ml-3 , mt-3 , etc. 4 1rem (16px) m-4 , ml-4 , mt-4 , etc. 5 1.25rem (20px) m-5 , ml-5 , mt-5 , etc. 6 1.5rem (24px) m-6 , ml-6 , mt-6 , etc. 8 2rem (32px) m-8 , ml-8 , mt-8 , etc. 10 2.5rem (40px) m-10 , ml-10 , mt-10 , etc. 12 3rem (48px) m-12 , ml-12 , mt-12 , etc. 16 4rem (64px) m-16 , ml-16 , mt-16 , etc. 20 5rem (80px) m-20 , ml-20 , mt-20 , etc.

Instead of Spacer components, use gap utilities:

// ✅ Recommended < div className = "flex gap-4" > < Button >Button 1</ Button > < Button >Button 2</ Button > </ div > // ❌ Not recommended < div className = "flex" > < Button >Button 1</ Button > < div className = "ml-4" >< Button >Button 2</ Button ></ div > </ div >

// ✅ Recommended < div className = "space-y-4" > < div >Item 1</ div > < div >Item 2</ div > < div >Item 3</ div > </ div > // Alternative < div > < div >Item 1</ div > < div className = "mt-4" >Item 2</ div > < div className = "mt-4" >Item 3</ div > </ div >

Apply margin directly to elements instead of using Spacer:

// ✅ Recommended < div className = "mt-4" >Content</ div > // ❌ Not recommended <> < Spacer y = { 4 } /> < div >Content</ div > </>

Component Removed: Spacer component no longer exists in v3 Import Change: Remove import { Spacer } from "@heroui/react" Use Tailwind Utilities: Replace with margin utilities ( ml-* , mt-* , mx-* , my-* ) Use Gap: Prefer gap-* utilities for flex/grid layouts Use Space: Prefer space-y-* and space-x-* for consistent spacing

Remove Import: Remove Spacer from @heroui/react imports Replace Spacer: Replace <Spacer x={n} /> with ml-{n} or mx-{n} classes Replace Spacer: Replace <Spacer y={n} /> with mt-{n} or my-{n} classes Use Gap: For flex/grid layouts, use gap-{n} instead of Spacer Use Space: For vertical/horizontal lists, use space-y-{n} or space-x-{n}

// Using space-y utility < div className = "space-y-4" > < div >Item 1</ div > < div >Item 2</ div > < div >Item 3</ div > </ div >

// Using gap utility < div className = "flex gap-4" > < Button >Button 1</ Button > < Button >Button 2</ Button > < Button >Button 3</ Button > </ div >