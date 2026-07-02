Spacer
Migration guide for Spacer from HeroUI v2 to v3
The Spacer component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use Tailwind CSS margin utilities directly instead.
Key Changes
1. Component Removal
v2:
<Spacer> component from
@heroui/react
v3: Tailwind CSS margin utilities (
ml-*,
mr-*,
mt-*,
mb-*,
mx-*,
my-*)
2. Props Mapping
The v2 Spacer component had the following props that map to Tailwind utilities:
|v2 Prop
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
x={n}
ml-{n} or
mx-{n}
|Horizontal margin (left or both sides)
y={n}
mt-{n} or
my-{n}
|Vertical margin (top or both sides)
isInline
inline-block or
block
|Display type
3. Spacing Scale
The spacing values in v2 match Tailwind's spacing scale:
x={1}→
ml-1(0.25rem / 4px)
x={2}→
ml-2(0.5rem / 8px)
x={4}→
ml-4(1rem / 16px)
y={4}→
mt-4(1rem / 16px)
- etc.
Migration Examples
Basic Spacing
Using Gap (Recommended)
For flex and grid layouts, using
gap is often better than Spacer:
Complete Example
Spacing Scale Reference
Tailwind CSS spacing scale (matches v2 Spacer values):
|Value
|Size
|Tailwind Class
0
|0px
m-0,
ml-0,
mt-0, etc.
px
|1px
m-px,
ml-px,
mt-px, etc.
0.5
|0.125rem (2px)
m-0.5,
ml-0.5,
mt-0.5, etc.
1
|0.25rem (4px)
m-1,
ml-1,
mt-1, etc.
2
|0.5rem (8px)
m-2,
ml-2,
mt-2, etc.
3
|0.75rem (12px)
m-3,
ml-3,
mt-3, etc.
4
|1rem (16px)
m-4,
ml-4,
mt-4, etc.
5
|1.25rem (20px)
m-5,
ml-5,
mt-5, etc.
6
|1.5rem (24px)
m-6,
ml-6,
mt-6, etc.
8
|2rem (32px)
m-8,
ml-8,
mt-8, etc.
10
|2.5rem (40px)
m-10,
ml-10,
mt-10, etc.
12
|3rem (48px)
m-12,
ml-12,
mt-12, etc.
16
|4rem (64px)
m-16,
ml-16,
mt-16, etc.
20
|5rem (80px)
m-20,
ml-20,
mt-20, etc.
Best Practices
1. Use Gap for Flex/Grid Layouts
Instead of Spacer components, use
gap utilities:
2. Use Space Utilities for Vertical Lists
3. Use Margin Utilities Directly
Apply margin directly to elements instead of using Spacer:
Summary
- Component Removed:
Spacercomponent no longer exists in v3
- Import Change: Remove
import { Spacer } from "@heroui/react"
- Use Tailwind Utilities: Replace with margin utilities (
ml-*,
mt-*,
mx-*,
my-*)
- Use Gap: Prefer
gap-*utilities for flex/grid layouts
- Use Space: Prefer
space-y-*and
space-x-*for consistent spacing
Migration Steps
- Remove Import: Remove
Spacerfrom
@heroui/reactimports
- Replace Spacer: Replace
<Spacer x={n} />with
ml-{n}or
mx-{n}classes
- Replace Spacer: Replace
<Spacer y={n} />with
mt-{n}or
my-{n}classes
- Use Gap: For flex/grid layouts, use
gap-{n}instead of Spacer
- Use Space: For vertical/horizontal lists, use
space-y-{n}or
space-x-{n}