Link
Migration guide for Link from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Link documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2: Single component with icon props
v3: Compound component:
Link.Icon for icons
2. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
showAnchorIcon,
anchorIcon
|-
|Use
Link.Icon component with children
isExternal
|-
|Use
target="_blank" and
rel="noopener noreferrer"
size,
color,
isBlock
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
disableAnimation
|-
|Removed
underline
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind
underline, etc.)
3. New Props
onPress- Event handler fired when the link is activated (via click or keyboard). Accepts a
(e: PressEvent) => voidcallback.
Structure Changes
In v2, Link component usage:
In v3, Link component usage remains the same for basic cases:
Migration Examples
With Icons
External Link
Underline and offset (v3: use Tailwind)
With routing libraries
Component Anatomy
The v3 Link follows this structure:
Summary
- Icon Handling:
showAnchorIconand
anchorIconprops replaced with
Link.Iconcomponent
- External Links:
isExternalprop removed - handle manually with
targetand
rel
- Size Prop Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes (
text-sm,
text-base,
text-lg)
- Color Prop Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes (
text-primary,
text-danger, etc.)
- Block Prop Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes (
block,
hover:bg-surface)
- Underline: No longer a prop; Link underlines on hover by default. Use Tailwind (
underline,
no-underline,
underline-offset-1, etc.) to customize it.
- Routing: v3 Link does not support
asor
asChild; use your router's Link with Tailwind classes (e.g.
link,
link__icon) for consistent styling
- Animation Removed:
disableAnimationprop removed
onPressHandler: New
onPressprop available for handling link activation events (click or keyboard)