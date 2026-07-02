Migration guide for Navbar from HeroUI v2 to v3
The Navbar component has been
removed in HeroUI v3. Build navigation bars manually using native HTML elements and Tailwind CSS classes. This guide focuses on common patterns and simplifies complex features.
v2:
<Navbar> and subcomponents (
NavbarBrand,
NavbarContent,
NavbarItem,
NavbarMenu,
NavbarMenuItem,
NavbarMenuToggle)
v3: Manual composition using native HTML elements
v2 Component v3 Equivalent Notes
Navbar
<nav> element
Main container
NavbarBrand
<div> or
<a>
Logo/brand area
NavbarContent
<ul> element
Navigation list
NavbarItem
<li> element
Navigation item
NavbarMenu
Mobile menu overlay Custom implementation
NavbarMenuItem
<li> in mobile menu
Mobile menu item
NavbarMenuToggle
<button>
Mobile menu toggle
shouldHideOnScroll - Requires custom scroll detection
isBlurred - Use Tailwind
backdrop-blur utilities
isBordered - Use Tailwind border classes
position variants - Use Tailwind
sticky,
fixed classes
maxWidth variants - Use Tailwind
max-w-* classes
Mobile menu animations - Requires custom implementation
Scroll blocking - Requires custom implementation (see "Scroll Blocking" below)
v2 v3
import { Navbar, NavbarBrand, NavbarContent, NavbarItem, Link, Button } from "@heroui/react" ;
{ /* Basic */ }
< Navbar >
< NavbarBrand >
< Logo />
< p className = "font-bold" >ACME</ p >
</ NavbarBrand >
< NavbarContent >
< NavbarItem >< Link href = "#" >Features</ Link ></ NavbarItem >
< NavbarItem >< Link href = "#" >Pricing</ Link ></ NavbarItem >
</ NavbarContent >
</ Navbar >
{ /* With right-aligned content */ }
< Navbar >
< NavbarBrand >Logo</ NavbarBrand >
< NavbarContent justify = "end" >
< NavbarItem >< Button >Sign Up</ Button ></ NavbarItem >
</ NavbarContent > </ Navbar >
import { Link, Button } from "@heroui/react" ;
{ /* Basic */ }
< nav className = "sticky top-0 z-40 w-full border-b border-separator bg-background/70 backdrop-blur-lg" >
< header className = "flex h-16 items-center justify-between px-6" >
< div className = "flex items-center gap-3" >
< Logo />
< p className = "font-bold" >ACME</ p >
</ div >
< ul className = "flex items-center gap-4" >
< li >< Link href = "#" >Features</ Link ></ li >
< li >< Link href = "#" >Pricing</ Link ></ li >
</ ul >
</ header >
</ nav >
{ /* With right-aligned content */ }
< nav className = "sticky top-0 z-40 w-full border-b border-separator bg-background/70 backdrop-blur-lg" >
< header className = "flex h-16 items-center justify-between px-6" >
< div >Logo</ div >
< ul className = "flex items-center gap-4" >
< li >< Button >Sign Up</ Button ></ li >
</ ul >
</ header > </ nav >
v2 v3
import {
Navbar,
NavbarBrand,
NavbarContent,
NavbarItem,
NavbarMenu,
NavbarMenuItem,
NavbarMenuToggle,
} from "@heroui/react" ;
function App () {
const [ isMenuOpen , setIsMenuOpen ] = useState ( false );
return (
< Navbar onMenuOpenChange = {setIsMenuOpen}>
< NavbarContent >
< NavbarMenuToggle className = "sm:hidden" />
< NavbarBrand >Logo</ NavbarBrand >
</ NavbarContent >
< NavbarContent className = "hidden md:flex" >
< NavbarItem >Features</ NavbarItem >
< NavbarItem >Pricing</ NavbarItem >
</ NavbarContent >
< NavbarMenu >
< NavbarMenuItem >Features</ NavbarMenuItem >
< NavbarMenuItem >Pricing</ NavbarMenuItem >
</ NavbarMenu >
</ Navbar >
); }
import { useState } from "react" ;
import { Link, Button } from "@heroui/react" ;
function App () {
const [ isMenuOpen , setIsMenuOpen ] = useState ( false );
return (
< nav className = "sticky top-0 z-40 w-full border-b border-separator bg-background/70 backdrop-blur-lg" >
< header className = "flex h-16 items-center justify-between px-6" >
< div className = "flex items-center gap-4" >
< button
className = "md:hidden"
onClick = {() => setIsMenuOpen ( ! isMenuOpen)}
aria-label = "Toggle menu"
>
< span className = "sr-only" >Menu</ span >
< svg
className = "h-6 w-6"
fill = "none"
stroke = "currentColor"
viewBox = "0 0 24 24"
>
{isMenuOpen ? (
< path
strokeLinecap = "round"
strokeLinejoin = "round"
strokeWidth = { 2 }
d = "M6 18L18 6M6 6l12 12"
/>
) : (
< path
strokeLinecap = "round"
strokeLinejoin = "round"
strokeWidth = { 2 }
d = "M4 6h16M4 12h16M4 18h16"
/>
)}
</ svg >
</ button >
< div >Logo</ div >
</ div >
< ul className = "hidden items-center gap-4 md:flex" >
< li >
< Link href = "#" >Features</ Link >
</ li >
< li >
< Link href = "#" >Pricing</ Link >
</ li >
</ ul >
</ header >
{isMenuOpen && (
< div className = "border-t border-separator md:hidden" >
< ul className = "flex flex-col gap-2 p-4" >
< li >
< Link href = "#" className = "block py-2" >
Features
</ Link >
</ li >
< li >
< Link href = "#" className = "block py-2" >
Pricing
</ Link >
</ li >
</ ul >
</ div >
)}
</ nav >
); }
v2 v3
import {
Navbar,
NavbarBrand,
NavbarContent,
NavbarItem,
NavbarMenu,
NavbarMenuItem,
NavbarMenuToggle,
Link,
Button,
} from "@heroui/react" ;
export default function App () {
const [ isMenuOpen , setIsMenuOpen ] = useState ( false );
return (
< Navbar position = "sticky" maxWidth = "lg" onMenuOpenChange = {setIsMenuOpen}>
< NavbarContent >
< NavbarMenuToggle className = "sm:hidden" />
< NavbarBrand >
< Logo />
< p className = "font-bold" >ACME</ p >
</ NavbarBrand >
</ NavbarContent >
< NavbarContent className = "hidden md:flex" >
< NavbarItem >
< Link href = "#" >Features</ Link >
</ NavbarItem >
< NavbarItem isActive >
< Link href = "#" >Dashboard</ Link >
</ NavbarItem >
< NavbarItem >
< Link href = "#" >Pricing</ Link >
</ NavbarItem >
</ NavbarContent >
< NavbarContent justify = "end" >
< NavbarItem >
< Link href = "#" >Login</ Link >
</ NavbarItem >
< NavbarItem >
< Button >Sign Up</ Button >
</ NavbarItem >
</ NavbarContent >
< NavbarMenu >
< NavbarMenuItem >
< Link href = "#" >Features</ Link >
</ NavbarMenuItem >
< NavbarMenuItem >
< Link href = "#" >Dashboard</ Link >
</ NavbarMenuItem >
< NavbarMenuItem >
< Link href = "#" >Pricing</ Link >
</ NavbarMenuItem >
</ NavbarMenu >
</ Navbar >
); }
import { useState } from "react" ;
import { Link, Button } from "@heroui/react" ;
export default function App () {
const [ isMenuOpen , setIsMenuOpen ] = useState ( false );
return (
< nav className = "sticky top-0 z-40 w-full border-b border-separator bg-background/70 backdrop-blur-lg" >
< header className = "mx-auto flex h-16 max-w-5xl items-center justify-between px-6" >
< div className = "flex items-center gap-4" >
< button
className = "md:hidden"
onClick = {() => setIsMenuOpen ( ! isMenuOpen)}
aria-label = "Toggle menu"
aria-expanded = {isMenuOpen}
>
< span className = "sr-only" >Menu</ span >
< svg
className = "h-6 w-6"
fill = "none"
stroke = "currentColor"
viewBox = "0 0 24 24"
>
{isMenuOpen ? (
< path
strokeLinecap = "round"
strokeLinejoin = "round"
strokeWidth = { 2 }
d = "M6 18L18 6M6 6l12 12"
/>
) : (
< path
strokeLinecap = "round"
strokeLinejoin = "round"
strokeWidth = { 2 }
d = "M4 6h16M4 12h16M4 18h16"
/>
)}
</ svg >
</ button >
< div className = "flex items-center gap-3" >
< Logo />
< p className = "font-bold" >ACME</ p >
</ div >
</ div >
< ul className = "hidden items-center gap-4 md:flex" >
< li >
< Link href = "#" >Features</ Link >
</ li >
< li >
< Link href = "#" className = "font-medium text-accent" aria-current = "page" >
Dashboard
</ Link >
</ li >
< li >
< Link href = "#" >Pricing</ Link >
</ li >
</ ul >
< div className = "hidden items-center gap-4 md:flex" >
< Link href = "#" >Login</ Link >
< Button >Sign Up</ Button >
</ div >
</ header >
{isMenuOpen && (
< div className = "border-t border-separator md:hidden" >
< ul className = "flex flex-col gap-2 p-4" >
< li >
< Link href = "#" className = "block py-2" >
Features
</ Link >
</ li >
< li >
< Link href = "#" className = "block py-2 font-medium text-accent" >
Dashboard
</ Link >
</ li >
< li >
< Link href = "#" className = "block py-2" >
Pricing
</ Link >
</ li >
< li className = "mt-4 flex flex-col gap-2 border-t border-separator pt-4" >
< Link href = "#" className = "block py-2" >
Login
</ Link >
< Button className = "w-full" >Sign Up</ Button >
</ li >
</ ul >
</ div >
)}
</ nav >
); }
Since navbars are commonly needed, here's a simplified reusable component:
import { useState, ReactNode } from "react" ;
import { Link, Button } from "@heroui/react" ;
import { cn } from "@/lib/utils" ; // or your cn utility
interface NavbarItem {
label : string ;
href : string ;
isActive ?: boolean ;
}
interface NavbarProps {
brand : ReactNode ;
items : NavbarItem [];
rightContent ?: ReactNode ;
className ?: string ;
maxWidth ?: "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl" | "2xl" | "full" ;
position ?: "static" | "sticky" | "fixed" ;
}
const maxWidthClasses = {
sm: "max-w-[640px]" ,
md: "max-w-[768px]" ,
lg: "max-w-[1024px]" ,
xl: "max-w-[1280px]" ,
"2xl" : "max-w-[1536px]" ,
full: "max-w-full" ,
};
export function Navbar ({
brand ,
items ,
rightContent ,
className ,
maxWidth = "lg" ,
position = "sticky" ,
} : NavbarProps ) {
const [ isMenuOpen , setIsMenuOpen ] = useState ( false );
return (
< nav
className = { cn (
"z-40 w-full border-b border-separator bg-background/70 backdrop-blur-lg" ,
position === "sticky" && "sticky top-0" ,
position === "fixed" && "fixed top-0" ,
className
)}
>
< header
className = { cn (
"flex h-16 items-center justify-between px-6" ,
maxWidth !== "full" && maxWidthClasses[maxWidth],
"mx-auto"
)}
>
< div className = "flex items-center gap-4" >
< button
className = "md:hidden"
onClick = {() => setIsMenuOpen ( ! isMenuOpen)}
aria-label = "Toggle menu"
aria-expanded = {isMenuOpen}
>
< span className = "sr-only" >Menu</ span >
< svg className = "h-6 w-6" fill = "none" stroke = "currentColor" viewBox = "0 0 24 24" >
{isMenuOpen ? (
< path
strokeLinecap = "round"
strokeLinejoin = "round"
strokeWidth = { 2 }
d = "M6 18L18 6M6 6l12 12"
/>
) : (
< path
strokeLinecap = "round"
strokeLinejoin = "round"
strokeWidth = { 2 }
d = "M4 6h16M4 12h16M4 18h16"
/>
)}
</ svg >
</ button >
{brand}
</ div >
< ul className = "hidden items-center gap-4 md:flex" >
{items. map (( item ) => (
< li key = {item.href}>
< Link
href = {item.href}
className = { cn (item.isActive && "font-medium text-accent" )}
aria-current = {item.isActive ? "page" : undefined }
>
{item.label}
</ Link >
</ li >
))}
</ ul >
{rightContent && < div className = "hidden items-center gap-4 md:flex" >{rightContent}</ div >}
</ header >
{isMenuOpen && (
< div className = "border-t border-separator md:hidden" >
< ul className = "flex flex-col gap-2 p-4" >
{items. map (( item ) => (
< li key = {item.href}>
< Link
href = {item.href}
className = { cn (
"block py-2" ,
item.isActive && "font-medium text-accent"
)}
>
{item.label}
</ Link >
</ li >
))}
{rightContent && (
< li className = "mt-4 flex flex-col gap-2 border-t border-separator pt-4" >
{rightContent}
</ li >
)}
</ ul >
</ div >
)}
</ nav >
);
}
// Usage
< Navbar
brand = {
<>
< Logo />
< p className = "font-bold" >ACME</ p >
</>
}
items = {[
{ label: "Features" , href: "#features" },
{ label: "Dashboard" , href: "#dashboard" , isActive: true },
{ label: "Pricing" , href: "#pricing" },
]}
rightContent = {
<>
< Link href = "#login" >Login</ Link >
< Button >Sign Up</ Button >
</>
} />
The
shouldHideOnScroll feature requires custom scroll detection:
import { useState, useEffect } from "react" ;
function useScrollDirection () {
const [ isHidden , setIsHidden ] = useState ( false );
const [ lastScrollY , setLastScrollY ] = useState ( 0 );
useEffect (() => {
const handleScroll = () => {
const currentScrollY = window.scrollY;
setIsHidden (currentScrollY > lastScrollY && currentScrollY > 64 );
setLastScrollY (currentScrollY);
};
window. addEventListener ( "scroll" , handleScroll);
return () => window. removeEventListener ( "scroll" , handleScroll);
}, [lastScrollY]);
return isHidden;
}
function NavbarWithHideOnScroll () {
const isHidden = useScrollDirection ();
return (
< nav
className = { cn (
"sticky top-0 z-40 w-full transition-transform duration-300" ,
isHidden && "-translate-y-full"
)}
>
{ /* navbar content */ }
</ nav >
); }
For blocking scroll when mobile menu is open:
useEffect (() => {
if (isMenuOpen) {
document.body.style.overflow = "hidden" ;
} else {
document.body.style.overflow = "" ;
}
return () => {
document.body.style.overflow = "" ;
}; }, [isMenuOpen]);
Component Removed: All Navbar components removed (
Navbar,
NavbarBrand,
NavbarContent,
NavbarItem,
NavbarMenu,
NavbarMenuItem,
NavbarMenuToggle)
Import Change: Remove all Navbar imports from
@heroui/react
Manual Composition: Build navbars using native HTML elements
Mobile Menu: Implement mobile menu manually with state management
Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly
Advanced Features: Hide on scroll, animations require custom implementation
Remove Imports: Remove all Navbar-related imports
Replace Structure: Replace
<Navbar> with
<nav> element
Replace Subcomponents: Replace subcomponents with semantic HTML (
<header>,
<ul>,
<li>)
Add Mobile Menu: Implement mobile menu toggle and menu manually
Apply Styling: Use Tailwind CSS classes for layout and styling
Handle State: Manage mobile menu state with React
useState
Optional: Create reusable Navbar component for your application
< nav className = "sticky top-0 z-40 w-full border-b border-separator bg-background" >
< header className = "flex h-16 items-center justify-between px-6" >
< div >Logo</ div >
< ul className = "flex items-center gap-4" >
< li >< Link href = "#" >Home</ Link ></ li >
< li >< Link href = "#" >About</ Link ></ li >
< li >< Link href = "#" >Contact</ Link ></ li >
</ ul >
</ header > </ nav >
import { Dropdown, Button, Label } from "@heroui/react" ;
< ul className = "flex items-center gap-4" >
< li >
< Dropdown >
< Button variant = "ghost" >Features</ Button >
< Dropdown.Popover >
< Dropdown.Menu >
< Dropdown.Item id = "feature1" textValue = "Feature 1" >
< Label >Feature 1</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.Item id = "feature2" textValue = "Feature 2" >
< Label >Feature 2</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
</ Dropdown.Menu >
</ Dropdown.Popover >
</ Dropdown >
</ li > </ ul >