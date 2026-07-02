Migration guide for Code from HeroUI v2 to v3
The Code component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use native HTML
<code> element with Tailwind CSS classes instead.
v2:
<Code> component from
@heroui/react
v3: Native HTML
<code> element with Tailwind classes
The v2 Code component had the following variants that need to be replaced:
|v2 Variant
|v3 Equivalent
|Notes
color="default"
bg-default/40 text-default-700
|Use Tailwind opacity utilities
color="primary"
bg-accent/20 text-accent-600
primary renamed to
accent
color="secondary"
bg-default/40 text-default-700
|Similar to default
color="success"
bg-success/20 text-success-700
|Same color name
color="warning"
bg-warning/20 text-warning-700
|Same color name
color="danger"
bg-danger/20 text-danger-600
|Same color name
size="sm"
text-sm
|Tailwind text size
size="md"
text-base
|Tailwind text size
size="lg"
text-lg
|Tailwind text size
radius="none"
rounded-none
|Tailwind border radius
radius="sm"
rounded-sm
|Tailwind border radius
radius="md"
rounded-md
|Tailwind border radius
radius="lg"
rounded-lg
|Tailwind border radius
radius="full"
rounded-full
|Tailwind border radius
In v2,
Code was a component wrapper around the native
<code> element:
In v3, use the native
<code> element directly with Tailwind CSS classes:
If you use inline code frequently, you can create a simple wrapper component:
The v2 Code component used these base styles that you should include:
-
px-2 - Horizontal padding
-
py-1 - Vertical padding
-
h-fit - Height fits content
-
font-mono - Monospace font family
-
font-normal - Normal font weight
-
inline-block - Inline block display
-
whitespace-nowrap - Prevent text wrapping
- Component Removed:
Code component no longer exists in v3
- Import Change: Remove
import { Code } from "@heroui/react"
- Use Native Element: Replace with native
<code> HTML element
- Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly
- Color Mapping:
primary →
accent in v3
- Remove Import: Remove
Code from
@heroui/react imports
- Replace Component: Replace all
<Code> instances with
<code> elements
- Add Tailwind Classes: Apply equivalent Tailwind classes for styling
- Update Colors: Change
color="primary" to use
accent color classes
- Optional: Create a reusable wrapper component if you use inline code frequently