Migration guide for Code from HeroUI v2 to v3

The Code component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use native HTML <code> element with Tailwind CSS classes instead.

v2: <Code> component from @heroui/react

v3: Native HTML <code> element with Tailwind classes

The v2 Code component had the following variants that need to be replaced:

v2 Variant v3 Equivalent Notes color="default" bg-default/40 text-default-700 Use Tailwind opacity utilities color="primary" bg-accent/20 text-accent-600 primary renamed to accent color="secondary" bg-default/40 text-default-700 Similar to default color="success" bg-success/20 text-success-700 Same color name color="warning" bg-warning/20 text-warning-700 Same color name color="danger" bg-danger/20 text-danger-600 Same color name size="sm" text-sm Tailwind text size size="md" text-base Tailwind text size size="lg" text-lg Tailwind text size radius="none" rounded-none Tailwind border radius radius="sm" rounded-sm Tailwind border radius radius="md" rounded-md Tailwind border radius radius="lg" rounded-lg Tailwind border radius radius="full" rounded-full Tailwind border radius

In v2, Code was a component wrapper around the native <code> element:

import { Code } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < Code >npm install @heroui/react</ Code >; }

In v3, use the native <code> element directly with Tailwind CSS classes:

export default function App () { return ( < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-sm" > npm install @heroui/react </ code > ); }

v2 v3 { /* Colors */ } < Code color = "primary" >Primary code</ Code > < Code color = "success" >Success code</ Code > { /* Sizes */ } < Code size = "md" >Medium code</ Code > { /* Colors */ } < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-accent/20 text-accent-600 text-sm" > Primary code </ code > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-success/20 text-success-700 text-sm" > Success code </ code > { /* Sizes */ } < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-base" > Medium code </ code >

v2 v3 < Code color = "primary" size = "md" radius = "lg" > npm install @heroui/react </ Code > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-lg bg-accent/20 text-accent-600 text-base" > npm install @heroui/react </ code >

If you use inline code frequently, you can create a simple wrapper component:

v2 v3 import { Code } from "@heroui/react" ; < Code color = "primary" size = "md" >Code snippet</ Code > // components/Code.tsx import { cn } from "@/lib/utils" ; // or your cn utility interface CodeProps extends React . HTMLAttributes < HTMLElement > { color ?: "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger" ; size ?: "sm" | "md" | "lg" ; radius ?: "none" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "full" ; } const colorClasses = { default: "bg-default/40 text-default-700" , accent: "bg-accent/20 text-accent-600" , success: "bg-success/20 text-success-700" , warning: "bg-warning/20 text-warning-700" , danger: "bg-danger/20 text-danger-600" , }; const sizeClasses = { sm: "text-sm" , md: "text-base" , lg: "text-lg" , }; const radiusClasses = { none: "rounded-none" , sm: "rounded-sm" , md: "rounded-md" , lg: "rounded-lg" , full: "rounded-full" , }; export function Code ({ children , className , color = "default" , size = "sm" , radius = "sm" , ... props } : CodeProps ) { return ( < code className = { cn ( "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap" , colorClasses[color], sizeClasses[size], radiusClasses[radius], className )} { ... props} > {children} </ code > ); } // Usage < Code color = "accent" size = "md" >Code snippet</ Code >

v2 v3 import { Code } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < div className = "space-y-4" > < p > Install HeroUI with < Code >npm install @heroui/react</ Code > </ p > < div className = "flex gap-2" > < Code color = "primary" >Primary</ Code > < Code color = "success" >Success</ Code > < Code color = "warning" >Warning</ Code > < Code color = "danger" >Danger</ Code > </ div > < div className = "flex gap-2 items-center" > < Code size = "sm" >Small</ Code > < Code size = "md" >Medium</ Code > < Code size = "lg" >Large</ Code > </ div > </ div > ); } export default function App () { return ( < div className = "space-y-4" > < p > Install HeroUI with{ " " } < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-sm" > npm install @heroui/react </ code > </ p > < div className = "flex gap-2" > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-accent/20 text-accent-600 text-sm" > Primary </ code > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-success/20 text-success-700 text-sm" > Success </ code > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-warning/20 text-warning-700 text-sm" > Warning </ code > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-danger/20 text-danger-600 text-sm" > Danger </ code > </ div > < div className = "flex gap-2 items-center" > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-sm" > Small </ code > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-base" > Medium </ code > < code className = "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-lg" > Large </ code > </ div > </ div > ); }

The v2 Code component used these base styles that you should include:

px-2 - Horizontal padding

- Horizontal padding py-1 - Vertical padding

- Vertical padding h-fit - Height fits content

- Height fits content font-mono - Monospace font family

- Monospace font family font-normal - Normal font weight

- Normal font weight inline-block - Inline block display

- Inline block display whitespace-nowrap - Prevent text wrapping

Component Removed: Code component no longer exists in v3 Import Change: Remove import { Code } from "@heroui/react" Use Native Element: Replace with native <code> HTML element Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly Color Mapping: primary → accent in v3