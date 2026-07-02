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Code

Migration guide for Code from HeroUI v2 to v3

The Code component has been removed in HeroUI v3. Use native HTML <code> element with Tailwind CSS classes instead.

Key Changes

1. Component Removal

v2: <Code> component from @heroui/react
v3: Native HTML <code> element with Tailwind classes

2. Variants Mapping

The v2 Code component had the following variants that need to be replaced:

v2 Variantv3 EquivalentNotes
color="default"bg-default/40 text-default-700Use Tailwind opacity utilities
color="primary"bg-accent/20 text-accent-600primary renamed to accent
color="secondary"bg-default/40 text-default-700Similar to default
color="success"bg-success/20 text-success-700Same color name
color="warning"bg-warning/20 text-warning-700Same color name
color="danger"bg-danger/20 text-danger-600Same color name
size="sm"text-smTailwind text size
size="md"text-baseTailwind text size
size="lg"text-lgTailwind text size
radius="none"rounded-noneTailwind border radius
radius="sm"rounded-smTailwind border radius
radius="md"rounded-mdTailwind border radius
radius="lg"rounded-lgTailwind border radius
radius="full"rounded-fullTailwind border radius

Structure Changes

In v2, Code was a component wrapper around the native <code> element:

import { Code } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return <Code>npm install @heroui/react</Code>;
}

In v3, use the native <code> element directly with Tailwind CSS classes:

export default function App() {
  return (
    <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-sm">
      npm install @heroui/react
    </code>
  );
}

Migration Examples

Variants

{/* Colors */}
<Code color="primary">Primary code</Code>
<Code color="success">Success code</Code>

{/* Sizes */}
<Code size="md">Medium code</Code>
{/* Colors */}
<code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-accent/20 text-accent-600 text-sm">
  Primary code
</code>
<code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-success/20 text-success-700 text-sm">
  Success code
</code>

{/* Sizes */}
<code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-base">
  Medium code
</code>

Combined Variants

<Code color="primary" size="md" radius="lg">
  npm install @heroui/react
</Code>
<code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-lg bg-accent/20 text-accent-600 text-base">
  npm install @heroui/react
</code>

Creating a Reusable Code Component (Optional)

If you use inline code frequently, you can create a simple wrapper component:

import { Code } from "@heroui/react";

<Code color="primary" size="md">Code snippet</Code>
// components/Code.tsx
import { cn } from "@/lib/utils"; // or your cn utility

interface CodeProps extends React.HTMLAttributes<HTMLElement> {
  color?: "default" | "accent" | "success" | "warning" | "danger";
  size?: "sm" | "md" | "lg";
  radius?: "none" | "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "full";
}

const colorClasses = {
  default: "bg-default/40 text-default-700",
  accent: "bg-accent/20 text-accent-600",
  success: "bg-success/20 text-success-700",
  warning: "bg-warning/20 text-warning-700",
  danger: "bg-danger/20 text-danger-600",
};

const sizeClasses = {
  sm: "text-sm",
  md: "text-base",
  lg: "text-lg",
};

const radiusClasses = {
  none: "rounded-none",
  sm: "rounded-sm",
  md: "rounded-md",
  lg: "rounded-lg",
  full: "rounded-full",
};

export function Code({
  children,
  className,
  color = "default",
  size = "sm",
  radius = "sm",
  ...props
}: CodeProps) {
  return (
    <code
      className={cn(
        "px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap",
        colorClasses[color],
        sizeClasses[size],
        radiusClasses[radius],
        className
      )}
      {...props}
    >
      {children}
    </code>
  );
}

// Usage
<Code color="accent" size="md">Code snippet</Code>

Complete Example

import { Code } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <div className="space-y-4">
      <p>
        Install HeroUI with <Code>npm install @heroui/react</Code>
      </p>
      <div className="flex gap-2">
        <Code color="primary">Primary</Code>
        <Code color="success">Success</Code>
        <Code color="warning">Warning</Code>
        <Code color="danger">Danger</Code>
      </div>
      <div className="flex gap-2 items-center">
        <Code size="sm">Small</Code>
        <Code size="md">Medium</Code>
        <Code size="lg">Large</Code>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}
export default function App() {
  return (
    <div className="space-y-4">
      <p>
        Install HeroUI with{" "}
        <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-sm">
          npm install @heroui/react
        </code>
      </p>
      <div className="flex gap-2">
        <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-accent/20 text-accent-600 text-sm">
          Primary
        </code>
        <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-success/20 text-success-700 text-sm">
          Success
        </code>
        <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-warning/20 text-warning-700 text-sm">
          Warning
        </code>
        <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-danger/20 text-danger-600 text-sm">
          Danger
        </code>
      </div>
      <div className="flex gap-2 items-center">
        <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-sm">
          Small
        </code>
        <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-base">
          Medium
        </code>
        <code className="px-2 py-1 h-fit font-mono font-normal inline-block whitespace-nowrap rounded-sm bg-default/40 text-default-700 text-lg">
          Large
        </code>
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

Base Styles Reference

The v2 Code component used these base styles that you should include:

  • px-2 - Horizontal padding
  • py-1 - Vertical padding
  • h-fit - Height fits content
  • font-mono - Monospace font family
  • font-normal - Normal font weight
  • inline-block - Inline block display
  • whitespace-nowrap - Prevent text wrapping

Summary

  1. Component Removed: Code component no longer exists in v3
  2. Import Change: Remove import { Code } from "@heroui/react"
  3. Use Native Element: Replace with native <code> HTML element
  4. Styling: Apply Tailwind CSS classes directly
  5. Color Mapping: primaryaccent in v3

Migration Steps

  1. Remove Import: Remove Code from @heroui/react imports
  2. Replace Component: Replace all <Code> instances with <code> elements
  3. Add Tailwind Classes: Apply equivalent Tailwind classes for styling
  4. Update Colors: Change color="primary" to use accent color classes
  5. Optional: Create a reusable wrapper component if you use inline code frequently

Chip

Migration guide for Chip from HeroUI v2 to v3

DatePicker

Migration guide for DatePicker from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Key Changes1. Component Removal2. Variants MappingStructure ChangesMigration ExamplesVariantsCombined VariantsCreating a Reusable Code Component (Optional)Complete ExampleBase Styles ReferenceSummaryMigration Steps