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Divider

Migration guide for Divider (renamed to Separator) from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Separator documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Component Rename

v2: Divider
v3: Separator

Key Changes

1. Component Name

v2: Divider
v3: Separator

2. Variant Prop

v3: Separator has a variant prop: default, secondary, tertiary for different emphasis levels (v2 Divider had no variant).

3. Props Comparison

Propv2v3Notes
orientationSame: "horizontal" | "vertical"
classNameSame
variantNew: "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary"

Structure Changes

In v2, the component was named Divider:

import { Divider } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <div>
      <p>Content above</p>
      <Divider />
      <p>Content below</p>
    </div>
  );
}

In v3, the component has been renamed to Separator:

import { Separator } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <div>
      <p>Content above</p>
      <Separator />
      <p>Content below</p>
    </div>
  );
}

Migration Examples

With Variant

{/* v2 has no variant prop */}
<Divider />
<Separator />
<Separator variant="secondary" />
<Separator variant="tertiary" />

Summary

  1. Component Renamed: DividerSeparator
  2. Import Change: Update import from Divider to Separator
  3. New in v3: variant prop (default, secondary, tertiary) for emphasis levels

Migration Steps

  1. Update Import: Change import { Divider } to import { Separator }
  2. Update Component: Replace all <Divider /> with <Separator />
  3. Same Props: orientation and className work the same
  4. Optional: Use variant="secondary" or variant="tertiary" for different emphasis

DateRangePicker

Migration guide for DateRangePicker from HeroUI v2 to v3

Drawer

Migration guide for Drawer from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Component RenameKey Changes1. Component Name2. Variant Prop3. Props ComparisonStructure ChangesMigration ExamplesWith VariantSummaryMigration Steps