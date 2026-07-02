Migration guide for Divider (renamed to Separator) from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Separator documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

v2: Divider

v3: Separator

v2: Divider

v3: Separator

v3: Separator has a variant prop: default , secondary , tertiary for different emphasis levels (v2 Divider had no variant).

Prop v2 v3 Notes orientation ✅ ✅ Same: "horizontal" | "vertical" className ✅ ✅ Same variant ❌ ✅ New: "default" | "secondary" | "tertiary"

In v2, the component was named Divider :

import { Divider } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < div > < p >Content above</ p > < Divider /> < p >Content below</ p > </ div > ); }

In v3, the component has been renamed to Separator :

import { Separator } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < div > < p >Content above</ p > < Separator /> < p >Content below</ p > </ div > ); }

v2 v3 { /* v2 has no variant prop */ } < Divider /> < Separator /> < Separator variant = "secondary" /> < Separator variant = "tertiary" />

Component Renamed: Divider → Separator Import Change: Update import from Divider to Separator New in v3: variant prop ( default , secondary , tertiary ) for emphasis levels