Full Migration
Step-by-step guide for migrating HeroUI v2 to v3 using full migration approach
Overview
Full migration is a structured approach to migrating from HeroUI v2 to v3. This method involves migrating all component code first, then switching dependencies, ensuring a clean transition.
Important: Full migration means the project will be broken during migration (v2 and v3 cannot coexist). Work in a feature branch to maintain a working main branch.
AI Assistant Resources
AI assistants can help with migration. Use the Migration MCP Server for tools and prompts, Migration Agent Skills for skill-based knowledge, or AGENTS.md for Migration to download migration docs into your project.
Migration Workflow
IMPORTANT: Since v2 and v3 cannot coexist, the migration happens in two main stages:
- Preparation Stage: Migrate all component code while still on v2 dependencies (code will be broken)
- Switch Stage: Update dependencies to v3 and fix any remaining issues
⚠️ CRITICAL: Don't build to check for errors during migration
- Use typecheck (e.g.,
tsc --noEmit) if available to check TypeScript errors
- Use lint (e.g.,
eslint,
biome check) if available to check code quality
- DO NOT run build commands (e.g.,
npm run build,
next build,
vite build)
- DO NOT attempt to start/run the project during migration
Step-by-Step Migration Guide
Step 1: Update Dependencies
Update React
v3 requires React 19+. Update your React version:
Note: These dependency updates can be done before switching HeroUI (won't break project). However, the HeroUI package switch should only happen AFTER all component code is migrated.
Update HeroUI Packages
Important: Do this AFTER migrating all component code. Remove v2 packages and install v3:
Remove Framer Motion
v3 no longer requires Framer Motion:
Update Tailwind CSS
Ensure you're using Tailwind CSS v4:
Step 2: Update Theming Configuration
Remove Tailwind Plugin Configuration
v2 Configuration:
v3 Configuration:
Remove the
heroui() plugin from your Tailwind config. If you only used Tailwind for HeroUI and have no other customizations, you can remove
tailwind.config.js entirely. Otherwise, keep the file but remove the HeroUI plugin configuration.
Update CSS Imports
v2 CSS:
v3 CSS:
Import order matters! Always import
tailwindcss before
@heroui/styles.
Remove Theme Plugin File
If you created a
hero.ts file for v2, you can remove it:
Step 3: Remove HeroUIProvider
v3 does not require a Provider component. Remove it from your application root.
v2 Code:
v3 Code:
If you were using Provider props:
If you were using Provider props like
navigate,
useHref,
locale,
disableAnimation, etc., you'll need to handle these differently:
- Router integration: Use React Router or your routing library directly
- Locale: Use React Aria's
I18nProviderdirectly if needed
- Animation: See the Animation Changes section below
Animation Changes
v3 removes the Framer Motion dependency and handles animations differently:
- CSS-based animations: v3 uses native CSS animations and transitions instead of JavaScript-based animations
- Better performance: CSS animations provide better performance and smoother animations
- No global disable: Unlike v2's Provider
disableAnimationprop, there's no global animation toggle in v3
- Per-component control: Control animations through CSS or component-specific props where available
- Custom animations: Use standard CSS
@keyframesand transition properties for custom animations
Step 4: Replace Removed Hooks
HeroUI v2 provided component hooks (like
useSwitch,
useInput,
useCheckbox, etc.) and utility hooks like
useDisclosure. HeroUI v3 removes most component hooks in favor of compound components, and replaces
useDisclosure with
useOverlayState.
See the comprehensive Hooks Migration Guide for:
- Component hooks removal and migration to compound components
useDisclosure→
useOverlayStatemigration
- Migration strategies and examples
Step 5: Update Component Imports
All components are now imported from a single package:
v2 Imports:
v3 Imports:
TypeScript Considerations
If you're using TypeScript, be aware of type changes in v3:
Common type changes:
- Component prop interfaces may have different names or properties
- Compound component parts have their own type exports
- Ref types updated to match React 19 patterns
Step 6: Component Migration
Use the Component Migration Reference table to find migration guides for each component. Migrate components according to their specific guides.
Key points:
- Review individual component migration guides as needed
- Migrate component APIs, props, and structure
- Update compound component patterns (Checkbox, Radio, Switch, Card, Modal, etc.)
- Update group components (ButtonGroup, CheckboxGroup, RadioGroup)
- Handle removed components (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User) - replace with HTML elements
- Handle in-progress/planned components - replace with HTML elements until v3 components are available
Step 7: Update Custom Theme Overrides
If you had custom theme overrides in v2, you'll need to update them for v3's CSS-based theming system.
v2 Theme Customization:
v3 Theme Customization:
v3 uses CSS variables. Override them in your CSS:
Check the Theming documentation for available CSS variables.
This is a good point to pause and verify component functionality before proceeding to styling migration.
Step 8: Hooks Migration
After component migration is complete, ensure all hooks have been migrated:
- Replace component hooks: Replace hooks like
useSwitch,
useInput,
useCheckbox, etc. with compound components
- Migrate useDisclosure: Replace
useDisclosurewith
useOverlayStatefor overlay state management
- Reference hooks guide: See the Hooks Migration Guide for detailed migration instructions and examples
Step 9: Styling Migration
After hooks migration is complete, proceed with styling changes. This is a separate step to ensure component functionality is verified before addressing visual changes.
Styling Migration Guide:
See the comprehensive Styling Migration Guide for:
- Utility class changes (
text-tiny→
text-xs,
rounded-small→
rounded-sm, etc.)
- Color token updates (
bg-primary→
bg-accent,
bg-content1→
bg-surface, etc.)
- Component styling differences (sizes, spacing, border radius)
- CSS variable changes
- Visual differences and alignment changes
Key Styling Changes:
- Utility Classes: Custom utilities replaced with standard Tailwind classes
- Color Tokens:
primary→
accent,
secondaryremoved,
content1-4→
surface/
overlay
- Numbered Scales: Color scales like
primary-50,
primary-100removed
- Border Radius: Default values changed (smaller in v3)
- Component Styles: Updated default sizes, padding, and spacing
Migration Checklist:
- Review Styling Migration Guide
- Update utility classes (
text-tiny→
text-xs, etc.)
- Update color tokens (
bg-primary→
bg-accent, etc.)
- Update content colors (
bg-content1→
bg-surfaceor
bg-overlay)
- Update numbered color scales (
bg-primary-50→
bg-accent-soft)
- Review component styling changes (sizes, spacing, border radius)
- Test visual appearance and adjust as needed
Step 10: Testing
After migration, thoroughly test your application:
- Visual Testing: Check all components render correctly
- Functionality: Test all interactions and behaviors
- Accessibility: Verify keyboard navigation and screen reader support
- Responsive Design: Test on different screen sizes
- Performance: Check bundle size and runtime performance
Migration Checklist
Use this checklist to track your full migration progress:
Dependencies
- Update React to v19+
- Update HeroUI packages to v3 (after component migration)
- Remove Framer Motion
- Update Tailwind CSS to v4
Configuration
- Remove
heroui()plugin from Tailwind config
- Update CSS imports
- Remove
hero.tsfile (if exists)
Application Code - Component Migration
- Remove
HeroUIProviderwrapper
- Handle Provider props migration (router, locale, animations)
- Update all component imports to
@heroui/react
- Migrate renamed components (Divider → Separator, Autocomplete → Combobox, NumberInput → NumberField)
- Update compound component patterns (Checkbox, Radio, Switch, Card, Modal, etc.)
- Update group components (ButtonGroup, CheckboxGroup, RadioGroup)
- Update TypeScript type references (if using component types)
- Handle removed components (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User) - replace with HTML elements
- Handle in-progress/planned components - replace with HTML elements until v3 components are available
- Consider using
asChildprop for flexible composition
- Verify component functionality before proceeding to hooks migration
Application Code - Hooks Migration
- Review Hooks Migration Guide
- Replace component hooks (
useSwitch,
useInput,
useCheckbox, etc.) with compound components
- Replace
useDisclosurewith
useOverlayStatefor overlay state management
- Update all hook usages according to migration guide
- Verify hooks migration before proceeding to styling migration
Application Code - Styling Migration
- Review Styling Migration Guide
- Update utility classes (
text-tiny→
text-xs,
rounded-small→
rounded-sm, etc.)
- Update color tokens (
bg-primary→
bg-accent,
bg-secondary→
bg-default, etc.)
- Update content colors (
bg-content1→
bg-surfaceor
bg-overlay)
- Update numbered color scales (
bg-primary-50→
bg-accent-soft, etc.)
- Update transition utilities (
.transition-background→
transition-colors, etc.)
- Review component styling changes (sizes, spacing, border radius)
- Update custom theme overrides to CSS variables
- Test visual appearance and adjust as needed
Testing
- Visual regression testing
- Functionality testing
- Accessibility testing
- Performance testing
Next Steps
After completing the full migration:
- Review the v3 component documentation
- Explore new components available in v3
- Check out the styling guide
- Learn about composition patterns