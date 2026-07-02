Step-by-step guide for migrating HeroUI v2 to v3 using full migration approach

Full migration is a structured approach to migrating from HeroUI v2 to v3. This method involves migrating all component code first, then switching dependencies, ensuring a clean transition.

Important: Full migration means the project will be broken during migration (v2 and v3 cannot coexist). Work in a feature branch to maintain a working main branch.

AI assistants can help with migration. Use the Migration MCP Server for tools and prompts, Migration Agent Skills for skill-based knowledge, or AGENTS.md for Migration to download migration docs into your project.

IMPORTANT: Since v2 and v3 cannot coexist, the migration happens in two main stages:

Preparation Stage: Migrate all component code while still on v2 dependencies (code will be broken) Switch Stage: Update dependencies to v3 and fix any remaining issues

⚠️ CRITICAL: Don't build to check for errors during migration

Use typecheck (e.g., tsc --noEmit ) if available to check TypeScript errors

(e.g., ) if available to check TypeScript errors Use lint (e.g., eslint , biome check ) if available to check code quality

(e.g., , ) if available to check code quality DO NOT run build commands (e.g., npm run build , next build , vite build )

run build commands (e.g., , , ) DO NOT attempt to start/run the project during migration

Step 3: Remove HeroUIProvider v3 does not require a Provider component. Remove it from your application root. v2 Code: // app.tsx or App.tsx import {HeroUIProvider} from "@heroui/react" ; function App () { return ( < HeroUIProvider > < YourApplication /> </ HeroUIProvider > ); } v3 Code: // app.tsx or App.tsx function App () { return < YourApplication />; } If you were using Provider props: If you were using Provider props like navigate , useHref , locale , disableAnimation , etc., you'll need to handle these differently: Router integration : Use React Router or your routing library directly

: Use React Router or your routing library directly Locale : Use React Aria's I18nProvider directly if needed

: Use React Aria's directly if needed Animation: See the Animation Changes section below Animation Changes v3 removes the Framer Motion dependency and handles animations differently: CSS-based animations : v3 uses native CSS animations and transitions instead of JavaScript-based animations

: v3 uses native CSS animations and transitions instead of JavaScript-based animations Better performance : CSS animations provide better performance and smoother animations

: CSS animations provide better performance and smoother animations No global disable : Unlike v2's Provider disableAnimation prop, there's no global animation toggle in v3

: Unlike v2's Provider prop, there's no global animation toggle in v3 Per-component control : Control animations through CSS or component-specific props where available

: Control animations through CSS or component-specific props where available Custom animations: Use standard CSS @keyframes and transition properties for custom animations

Step 4: Replace Removed Hooks HeroUI v2 provided component hooks (like useSwitch , useInput , useCheckbox , etc.) and utility hooks like useDisclosure . HeroUI v3 removes most component hooks in favor of compound components, and replaces useDisclosure with useOverlayState . See the comprehensive Hooks Migration Guide for: Component hooks removal and migration to compound components

useDisclosure → useOverlayState migration

→ migration Migration strategies and examples

Step 6: Component Migration Use the Component Migration Reference table to find migration guides for each component. Migrate components according to their specific guides. Key points: Review individual component migration guides as needed

Migrate component APIs, props, and structure

Update compound component patterns (Checkbox, Radio, Switch, Card, Modal, etc.)

Update group components (ButtonGroup, CheckboxGroup, RadioGroup)

Handle removed components (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User) - replace with HTML elements

Handle in-progress/planned components - replace with HTML elements until v3 components are available

Step 8: Hooks Migration After component migration is complete, ensure all hooks have been migrated: Replace component hooks: Replace hooks like useSwitch , useInput , useCheckbox , etc. with compound components Migrate useDisclosure: Replace useDisclosure with useOverlayState for overlay state management Reference hooks guide: See the Hooks Migration Guide for detailed migration instructions and examples

Step 9: Styling Migration After hooks migration is complete, proceed with styling changes. This is a separate step to ensure component functionality is verified before addressing visual changes. Styling Migration Guide: See the comprehensive Styling Migration Guide for: Utility class changes ( text-tiny → text-xs , rounded-small → rounded-sm , etc.)

→ , → , etc.) Color token updates ( bg-primary → bg-accent , bg-content1 → bg-surface , etc.)

→ , → , etc.) Component styling differences (sizes, spacing, border radius)

CSS variable changes

Visual differences and alignment changes Key Styling Changes: Utility Classes : Custom utilities replaced with standard Tailwind classes

: Custom utilities replaced with standard Tailwind classes Color Tokens : primary → accent , secondary removed, content1-4 → surface / overlay

: → , removed, → / Numbered Scales : Color scales like primary-50 , primary-100 removed

: Color scales like , removed Border Radius : Default values changed (smaller in v3)

: Default values changed (smaller in v3) Component Styles: Updated default sizes, padding, and spacing Migration Checklist: Review Styling Migration Guide

Update utility classes ( text-tiny → text-xs , etc.)

→ , etc.) Update color tokens ( bg-primary → bg-accent , etc.)

→ , etc.) Update content colors ( bg-content1 → bg-surface or bg-overlay )

→ or ) Update numbered color scales ( bg-primary-50 → bg-accent-soft )

→ ) Review component styling changes (sizes, spacing, border radius)

Test visual appearance and adjust as needed

Step 10: Testing After migration, thoroughly test your application: Visual Testing: Check all components render correctly Functionality: Test all interactions and behaviors Accessibility: Verify keyboard navigation and screen reader support Responsive Design: Test on different screen sizes Performance: Check bundle size and runtime performance

Use this checklist to track your full migration progress:

Update React to v19+

Update HeroUI packages to v3 (after component migration)

Remove Framer Motion

Update Tailwind CSS to v4

Remove heroui() plugin from Tailwind config

plugin from Tailwind config Update CSS imports

Remove hero.ts file (if exists)

Remove HeroUIProvider wrapper

wrapper Handle Provider props migration (router, locale, animations)

Update all component imports to @heroui/react

Migrate renamed components (Divider → Separator, Autocomplete → Combobox, NumberInput → NumberField)

Update compound component patterns (Checkbox, Radio, Switch, Card, Modal, etc.)

Update group components (ButtonGroup, CheckboxGroup, RadioGroup)

Update TypeScript type references (if using component types)

Handle removed components (Code, Image, Navbar, Ripple, Snippet, Spacer, User) - replace with HTML elements

Handle in-progress/planned components - replace with HTML elements until v3 components are available

Consider using asChild prop for flexible composition

prop for flexible composition Verify component functionality before proceeding to hooks migration

Review Hooks Migration Guide

Replace component hooks ( useSwitch , useInput , useCheckbox , etc.) with compound components

, , , etc.) with compound components Replace useDisclosure with useOverlayState for overlay state management

with for overlay state management Update all hook usages according to migration guide

Verify hooks migration before proceeding to styling migration

Review Styling Migration Guide

Update utility classes ( text-tiny → text-xs , rounded-small → rounded-sm , etc.)

→ , → , etc.) Update color tokens ( bg-primary → bg-accent , bg-secondary → bg-default , etc.)

→ , → , etc.) Update content colors ( bg-content1 → bg-surface or bg-overlay )

→ or ) Update numbered color scales ( bg-primary-50 → bg-accent-soft , etc.)

→ , etc.) Update transition utilities ( .transition-background → transition-colors , etc.)

→ , etc.) Review component styling changes (sizes, spacing, border radius)

Update custom theme overrides to CSS variables

Test visual appearance and adjust as needed

Visual regression testing

Functionality testing

Accessibility testing

Performance testing

After completing the full migration: