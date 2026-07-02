ButtonGroup
Migration guide for ButtonGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 ButtonGroup documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2,
ButtonGroup grouped buttons together:
In v3,
ButtonGroup has the same basic structure but with enhanced prop inheritance:
Key Changes
1. Import Path
v2: Imported from
@heroui/react
v3: Imported from
@heroui/react (same package, but unified import)
2. Prop Inheritance
v2: ButtonGroup passed
size,
color,
variant,
radius,
isIconOnly,
isDisabled,
disableAnimation,
disableRipple, and
fullWidth to child buttons.
v3: ButtonGroup passes
size,
variant,
isDisabled, and
fullWidth to child buttons. Props such as
color and
radius no longer exist on Button (replaced by
variant);
disableAnimation and
disableRipple were removed from the design system.
3. Hide Separator
v3: New
hideSeparator prop to hide visual separators between buttons.
Summary
- Set
size,
variant,
isDisabled, and
fullWidthon ButtonGroup to apply to all child buttons (replace v2’s
color+
variantwith v3’s single
variant)
- Use the new
hideSeparatorprop to hide separators between buttons
- Structure stays the same; removed props (
radius,
disableAnimation,
disableRipple) are no longer available on Button in v3