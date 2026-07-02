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ButtonGroup

Migration guide for ButtonGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 ButtonGroup documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

Structure Changes

In v2, ButtonGroup grouped buttons together:

import { ButtonGroup, Button } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <ButtonGroup>
      <Button>First</Button>
      <Button>Second</Button>
      <Button>Third</Button>
    </ButtonGroup>
  );
}

In v3, ButtonGroup has the same basic structure but with enhanced prop inheritance:

import { ButtonGroup, Button } from "@heroui/react";

export default function App() {
  return (
    <ButtonGroup>
      <Button>First</Button>
      <Button>Second</Button>
      <Button>Third</Button>
    </ButtonGroup>
  );
}

Key Changes

1. Import Path

v2: Imported from @heroui/react
v3: Imported from @heroui/react (same package, but unified import)

2. Prop Inheritance

v2: ButtonGroup passed size, color, variant, radius, isIconOnly, isDisabled, disableAnimation, disableRipple, and fullWidth to child buttons.

v3: ButtonGroup passes size, variant, isDisabled, and fullWidth to child buttons. Props such as color and radius no longer exist on Button (replaced by variant); disableAnimation and disableRipple were removed from the design system.

3. Hide Separator

v3: New hideSeparator prop to hide visual separators between buttons.

Summary

  • Set size, variant, isDisabled, and fullWidth on ButtonGroup to apply to all child buttons (replace v2’s color + variant with v3’s single variant)
  • Use the new hideSeparator prop to hide separators between buttons
  • Structure stays the same; removed props (radius, disableAnimation, disableRipple) are no longer available on Button in v3

Button

Migration guide for Button from HeroUI v2 to v3

Card

Migration guide for Card from HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Structure ChangesKey Changes1. Import Path2. Prop Inheritance3. Hide SeparatorSummary