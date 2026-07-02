Migration guide for ButtonGroup from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 ButtonGroup documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, ButtonGroup grouped buttons together:

import { ButtonGroup, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < ButtonGroup > < Button >First</ Button > < Button >Second</ Button > < Button >Third</ Button > </ ButtonGroup > ); }

In v3, ButtonGroup has the same basic structure but with enhanced prop inheritance:

import { ButtonGroup, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < ButtonGroup > < Button >First</ Button > < Button >Second</ Button > < Button >Third</ Button > </ ButtonGroup > ); }

v2: Imported from @heroui/react

v3: Imported from @heroui/react (same package, but unified import)

v2: ButtonGroup passed size , color , variant , radius , isIconOnly , isDisabled , disableAnimation , disableRipple , and fullWidth to child buttons.

v3: ButtonGroup passes size , variant , isDisabled , and fullWidth to child buttons. Props such as color and radius no longer exist on Button (replaced by variant ); disableAnimation and disableRipple were removed from the design system.

v3: New hideSeparator prop to hide visual separators between buttons.