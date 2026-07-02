Migration guide for Accordion from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Accordion documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, AccordionItem was a self-contained component that accepted props for title, subtitle, content, and other elements:

import { Accordion, AccordionItem } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Accordion > < AccordionItem key = "1" title = "Accordion 1" > Content here </ AccordionItem > < AccordionItem key = "2" title = "Accordion 2" > Content here </ AccordionItem > </ Accordion > ); }

In v3, Accordion uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { Accordion } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Accordion > < Accordion.Item id = "1" > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > Accordion 1 < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content here</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Item id = "2" > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > Accordion 2 < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content here</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion > ); }

v2: Single AccordionItem component with props

v3: Compound components: Accordion.Item , Accordion.Heading , Accordion.Trigger , Accordion.Panel , Accordion.Body , Accordion.Indicator

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes selectedKeys Accordion Renamed to expandedKeys ; type Iterable<Key> defaultSelectedKeys Accordion Renamed to defaultExpandedKeys onSelectionChange Accordion Renamed to onExpandedChange ; (keys: Set<Key>) => void selectionMode="multiple" Accordion Use allowsMultipleExpanded (boolean) isCompact - Removed (use Tailwind CSS e.g. text-sm , py-2 ) hideIndicator - Omit <Accordion.Indicator /> to hide disableAnimation , disableIndicatorAnimation , motionProps - Removed (animations not supported / use CSS) showDivider , dividerProps - Removed (add dividers manually or use Divider ) keepContentMounted - Removed (content always mounted in v3) selectionBehavior , disallowEmptySelection - Removed (not applicable) itemClasses - Use className on items startContent - Place content in <Accordion.Trigger> title , subtitle - Place content in <Accordion.Trigger>

v2 Variants: light , shadow , bordered , splitted

v3 Variants: default , surface

The v3 variants are simplified. To achieve similar effects to v2 variants:

v2 light → v3 default

→ v3 v2 shadow → v3 surface

→ v3 v2 bordered → v3 default + add border classes

→ v3 + add border classes v2 splitted → v3 default + add background color and spacing/margin between items

v2: React's key was used for both list reconciliation and expanded state.

v3: Use id on Accordion.Item for expanded state; keep React's key on items in lists.

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; import { Accordion, AccordionItem } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ selectedKeys , setSelectedKeys ] = useState ( new Set ([ "1" ])); < Accordion selectedKeys = {selectedKeys} onSelectionChange = {setSelectedKeys} > < AccordionItem key = "1" title = "Item 1" > Content 1 </ AccordionItem > < AccordionItem key = "2" title = "Item 2" > Content 2 </ AccordionItem > </ Accordion > import { useState } from "react" ; import { Accordion } from "@heroui/react" ; import type { Key } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ expandedKeys , setExpandedKeys ] = useState < Set < Key >>( new Set ([ "1" ])); < Accordion expandedKeys = {expandedKeys} onExpandedChange = {setExpandedKeys} > < Accordion.Item id = "1" > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > Item 1 < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content 1</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Item id = "2" > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > Item 2 < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content 2</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

v2 v3 import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Accordion > < AccordionItem key = "1" title = "Accordion 1" subtitle = "Press to expand" startContent = {< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:box" />} > Content here </ AccordionItem > </ Accordion > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Accordion > < Accordion.Item id = "1" > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:box" className = "mr-2" /> < div className = "flex flex-col" > < span >Accordion 1</ span > < span className = "text-sm text-muted" >Press to expand</ span > </ div > < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content here</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

v2 v3 import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; < Accordion > < AccordionItem key = "1" title = "Item 1" indicator = {( props ) => ( props.isOpen ? < Icon icon = "mdi:minus" /> : < Icon icon = "mdi:plus" /> )} > Content </ AccordionItem > </ Accordion > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; import { Accordion } from "@heroui/react" ; import type { Key } from "@heroui/react" ; const [ expandedKeys , setExpandedKeys ] = useState < Set < Key >>( new Set ()); < Accordion expandedKeys = {expandedKeys} onExpandedChange = {setExpandedKeys} > < Accordion.Item id = "1" > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > Item 1 < Accordion.Indicator > {expandedKeys. has ( "1" ) ? ( < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:minus" /> ) : ( < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:plus" /> )} </ Accordion.Indicator > </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

v2 v3 < Accordion defaultExpandedKeys = {[ "1" ]} disabledKeys = {[ "2" ]} > < AccordionItem key = "1" title = "Item 1" > Content 1 </ AccordionItem > < AccordionItem key = "2" title = "Item 2" > Content 2 </ AccordionItem > </ Accordion > < Accordion defaultExpandedKeys = {[ "1" ]}> < Accordion.Item id = "1" > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > Item 1 < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content 1</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Item id = "2" isDisabled > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger > Item 2 < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body >Content 2</ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

< AccordionItem classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , title: "custom-title" , content: "custom-content" }} />

< Accordion.Item className = "custom-base" > < Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Trigger className = "custom-title" > Title < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > </ Accordion.Heading > < Accordion.Panel > < Accordion.Body className = "custom-content" > Content </ Accordion.Body > </ Accordion.Panel > </ Accordion.Item >

The v3 Accordion follows this structure:

Accordion (Root) └── Accordion.Item ├── Accordion.Heading │ └── Accordion.Trigger │ ├── [Your content: title, subtitle, icons, etc.] │ └── Accordion.Indicator (optional) └── Accordion.Panel └── Accordion.Body └── [Your content]