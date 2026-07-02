Migration guide for Accordion from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Accordion documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2,
AccordionItem was a self-contained component that accepted props for title, subtitle, content, and other elements:
In v3, Accordion uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:
v2: Single
AccordionItem component with props
v3: Compound components:
Accordion.Item,
Accordion.Heading,
Accordion.Trigger,
Accordion.Panel,
Accordion.Body,
Accordion.Indicator
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
selectedKeys
Accordion
|Renamed to
expandedKeys; type
Iterable<Key>
defaultSelectedKeys
Accordion
|Renamed to
defaultExpandedKeys
onSelectionChange
Accordion
|Renamed to
onExpandedChange;
(keys: Set<Key>) => void
selectionMode="multiple"
Accordion
|Use
allowsMultipleExpanded (boolean)
isCompact
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS e.g.
text-sm,
py-2)
hideIndicator
|-
|Omit
<Accordion.Indicator /> to hide
disableAnimation,
disableIndicatorAnimation,
motionProps
|-
|Removed (animations not supported / use CSS)
showDivider,
dividerProps
|-
|Removed (add dividers manually or use
Divider)
keepContentMounted
|-
|Removed (content always mounted in v3)
selectionBehavior,
disallowEmptySelection
|-
|Removed (not applicable)
itemClasses
|-
|Use
className on items
startContent
|-
|Place content in
<Accordion.Trigger>
title,
subtitle
|-
|Place content in
<Accordion.Trigger>
v2 Variants:
light,
shadow,
bordered,
splitted
v3 Variants:
default,
surface
The v3 variants are simplified. To achieve similar effects to v2 variants:
- v2
light → v3
default
- v2
shadow → v3
surface
- v2
bordered → v3
default + add border classes
- v2
splitted → v3
default + add background color and spacing/margin between items
v2: React's
key was used for both list reconciliation and expanded state.
v3: Use
id on
Accordion.Item for expanded state; keep React's
key on items in lists.
The v3 Accordion follows this structure:
- Component Structure: Must use compound components instead of props
- State Props:
selectedKeys →
expandedKeys,
onSelectionChange →
onExpandedChange
- Multiple Selection:
selectionMode="multiple" →
allowsMultipleExpanded={true}
- Item identity: Use
id for expanded state; keep React's
key for list reconciliation
- Variants: Reduced from 4 to 2 variants
- Removed Props: Many convenience props removed; use Tailwind CSS classes instead
- Content Structure: Title, subtitle, and start content must be manually placed in
Trigger
- Indicator: Must be explicitly rendered; no automatic indicator