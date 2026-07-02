Migration guide for ScrollShadow from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 ScrollShadow documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, ScrollShadow was a wrapper component:

import { ScrollShadow } from "@heroui/scroll-shadow" ; export default function App () { return ( < ScrollShadow > { /* scrollable content */ } </ ScrollShadow > ); }

In v3, ScrollShadow has the same basic structure but with more configuration options:

import { ScrollShadow } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < ScrollShadow > { /* scrollable content */ } </ ScrollShadow > ); }

v2: Imported from @heroui/scroll-shadow package

v3: Imported from @heroui/react unified package

v2: visibility prop controlled shadow placement

v3: Enhanced visibility prop with more options and onVisibilityChange callback

v2: Shadow size was fixed or limited customization

v3: size prop allows custom shadow size in pixels

v3: New props available:

size - Shadow size in pixels (default: 40)

- Shadow size in pixels (default: 40) offset - Scroll offset before showing shadows (default: 0)

- Scroll offset before showing shadows (default: 0) isEnabled - Enable/disable shadow detection (default: true)

- Enable/disable shadow detection (default: true) hideScrollBar - Hide scrollbar while maintaining scroll functionality

- Hide scrollbar while maintaining scroll functionality variant - Shadow effect type (default: fade )

- Shadow effect type (default: ) onVisibilityChange - Callback when shadow visibility changes

v2 v3 < ScrollShadow > { /* Shadow size was fixed */ } </ ScrollShadow > < ScrollShadow size = { 80 } className = "max-h-[400px]" > { /* Large shadow */ } </ ScrollShadow >

v2 v3 < ScrollShadow visibility = "bottom" > { /* content */ } </ ScrollShadow > import { useState } from "react" ; import { ScrollShadow } from "@heroui/react" ; function App () { const [ visibility , setVisibility ] = useState ( "none" ); return ( <> < p >Shadow state: {visibility}</ p > < ScrollShadow onVisibilityChange = {setVisibility} className = "max-h-[400px]" > { /* content */ } </ ScrollShadow > </> ); }

v2 v3 < ScrollShadow > { /* v2 used theme variants (e.g. orientation, hideScrollBar) */ } </ ScrollShadow > < ScrollShadow variant = "fade" className = "max-h-[400px]" > { /* Shadow effect controlled by variant (default: fade) */ } </ ScrollShadow >