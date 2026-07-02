ScrollShadow
Migration guide for ScrollShadow from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 ScrollShadow documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2,
ScrollShadow was a wrapper component:
In v3,
ScrollShadow has the same basic structure but with more configuration options:
Key Changes
1. Import Path
v2: Imported from
@heroui/scroll-shadow package
v3: Imported from
@heroui/react unified package
2. Visibility Control
v2:
visibility prop controlled shadow placement
v3: Enhanced
visibility prop with more options and
onVisibilityChange callback
3. Shadow Size Control
v2: Shadow size was fixed or limited customization
v3:
size prop allows custom shadow size in pixels
4. Enhanced Props
v3: New props available:
size- Shadow size in pixels (default: 40)
offset- Scroll offset before showing shadows (default: 0)
isEnabled- Enable/disable shadow detection (default: true)
hideScrollBar- Hide scrollbar while maintaining scroll functionality
variant- Shadow effect type (default:
fade)
onVisibilityChange- Callback when shadow visibility changes
Migration Examples
Custom Shadow Size
Enhanced Visibility Control
Variant
Summary
- Update import from
@heroui/scroll-shadowto
@heroui/react
- Enhanced API with more configuration options
- Better shadow detection and visibility control
- Same orientation support (vertical / horizontal); import from
@heroui/react
- Customizable shadow size and variant (e.g. fade)
- Improved performance and accessibility