Access HeroUI v2 to v3 migration guides in your AI assistant

The HeroUI Migration MCP Server gives AI assistants direct access to HeroUI v2 to v3 migration documentation.

The Migration MCP server uses Streamable HTTP transport (URL-based) and is deployed at https://migration-mcp.heroui.com . View the source code on GitHub.

The Migration MCP is for migration only. After completing migration, switch to the HeroUI React MCP Server for v3 component development.

Add to Cursor Settings → Tools → MCP Servers or your project's .cursor/mcp.json :

.cursor/mcp.json { "mcpServers" : { "heroui-migration" : { "url" : "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com" } } }

To learn more, see the Cursor documentation.

Add to your project's .mcp.json file:

.mcp.json { "mcpServers" : { "heroui-migration" : { "type" : "http" , "url" : "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com" } } }

After adding the configuration, restart Claude Code and run /mcp to see the HeroUI Migration MCP server in the list. If you see Connected, you're ready to use it.

See the Claude Code MCP documentation for more details.

Add the Migration MCP server to your project's .windsurf/mcp.json configuration file:

.windsurf/mcp.json { "mcpServers" : { "heroui-migration" : { "url" : "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com" } } }

After adding the configuration, restart Windsurf to activate the MCP server.

See the Windsurf MCP documentation for more details.

Add the Migration MCP server to your settings.json configuration file. Open settings via Command Palette ( zed: open settings ) or use Cmd-, (Mac) / Ctrl-, (Linux):

settings.json { "context_servers" : { "heroui-migration" : { "url" : "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com" } } }

See the Zed MCP documentation for more details.

To configure MCP in VS Code with GitHub Copilot, add the Migration MCP server to your project's .vscode/mcp.json configuration file:

.vscode/mcp.json { "servers" : { "heroui-migration" : { "type" : "http" , "url" : "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com" } } }

After adding the configuration, open .vscode/mcp.json and click Start next to the heroui-migration server.

See the VS Code MCP documentation for more details.

Add the Migration MCP server to your ~/.codex/config.toml (or a project-scoped .codex/config.toml ):

config.toml [ mcp_servers . heroui-migration ] url = "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com"

After adding the configuration, restart Codex and run /mcp in the TUI to verify the server is active.

See the Codex MCP documentation for more details.

Add the Migration MCP server to your project's opencode.json configuration file:

opencode.json { "$schema" : "https://opencode.ai/config.json" , "mcp" : { "heroui-migration" : { "type" : "remote" , "url" : "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com" } } }

After adding the configuration, restart OpenCode to activate the MCP server.

See the OpenCode MCP documentation for more details.

Once configured, ask your AI assistant questions like:

"Help me migrate Button from HeroUI v2 to v3"

"Get the full migration workflow for my project"

"What are the Checkbox migration changes?"

"Show me the migration guide for Card and Modal"

"Get the styling migration guide"

"What hooks do I need to migrate?"

The Migration MCP server provides these tools to AI assistants:

Tool Description get_migration_workflow Get the comprehensive migration guide. Use migrationType: "full" (default) or "incremental" for full vs incremental migration approach list_component_migration_guides List all 39 available component migration guides get_component_migration_guides Get migration guides for specific components. Pass components: ["button", "card"] (kebab-case) get_styling_migration_guide Get the styling migration guide (utility classes, color tokens, CSS variables) get_hooks_migration_guide Get the hooks migration guide (useDisclosure → useOverlayState, etc.)

The Migration MCP server provides guided prompts that can be used with slash commands in your agent chat:

Prompt Description analyze-and-plan Analyze the project to identify all HeroUI v2 components and create a migration plan. Use this as the first step in migration. Optional: migrationType: "full" (default) or "incremental" implement-migration Implement component migrations phase by phase with checkpoints for user approval. Migrates components, switches dependencies, then guides through hooks and styling. Optional: migrationType: "full" (default) or "incremental"