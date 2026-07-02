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Migration

MCP Server

Access HeroUI v2 to v3 migration guides in your AI assistant

The HeroUI Migration MCP Server gives AI assistants direct access to HeroUI v2 to v3 migration documentation.

The Migration MCP server uses Streamable HTTP transport (URL-based) and is deployed at https://migration-mcp.heroui.com. View the source code on GitHub.

The Migration MCP is for migration only. After completing migration, switch to the HeroUI React MCP Server for v3 component development.

Quick Setup

Cursor

Add to Cursor SettingsToolsMCP Servers or your project's .cursor/mcp.json:

.cursor/mcp.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "heroui-migration": {
      "url": "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com"
    }
  }
}

To learn more, see the Cursor documentation.

Claude Code

Add to your project's .mcp.json file:

.mcp.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "heroui-migration": {
      "type": "http",
      "url": "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com"
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, restart Claude Code and run /mcp to see the HeroUI Migration MCP server in the list. If you see Connected, you're ready to use it.

See the Claude Code MCP documentation for more details.

Windsurf

Add the Migration MCP server to your project's .windsurf/mcp.json configuration file:

.windsurf/mcp.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "heroui-migration": {
      "url": "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com"
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, restart Windsurf to activate the MCP server.

See the Windsurf MCP documentation for more details.

Zed

Add the Migration MCP server to your settings.json configuration file. Open settings via Command Palette (zed: open settings) or use Cmd-, (Mac) / Ctrl-, (Linux):

settings.json
{
  "context_servers": {
    "heroui-migration": {
      "url": "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com"
    }
  }
}

See the Zed MCP documentation for more details.

VS Code

To configure MCP in VS Code with GitHub Copilot, add the Migration MCP server to your project's .vscode/mcp.json configuration file:

.vscode/mcp.json
{
  "servers": {
    "heroui-migration": {
      "type": "http",
      "url": "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com"
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, open .vscode/mcp.json and click Start next to the heroui-migration server.

See the VS Code MCP documentation for more details.

Codex

Add the Migration MCP server to your ~/.codex/config.toml (or a project-scoped .codex/config.toml):

config.toml
[mcp_servers.heroui-migration]
url = "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com"

After adding the configuration, restart Codex and run /mcp in the TUI to verify the server is active.

See the Codex MCP documentation for more details.

OpenCode

Add the Migration MCP server to your project's opencode.json configuration file:

opencode.json
{
  "$schema": "https://opencode.ai/config.json",
  "mcp": {
    "heroui-migration": {
      "type": "remote",
      "url": "https://migration-mcp.heroui.com"
    }
  }
}

After adding the configuration, restart OpenCode to activate the MCP server.

See the OpenCode MCP documentation for more details.

Usage

Once configured, ask your AI assistant questions like:

  • "Help me migrate Button from HeroUI v2 to v3"
  • "Get the full migration workflow for my project"
  • "What are the Checkbox migration changes?"
  • "Show me the migration guide for Card and Modal"
  • "Get the styling migration guide"
  • "What hooks do I need to migrate?"

Available Tools

The Migration MCP server provides these tools to AI assistants:

ToolDescription
get_migration_workflowGet the comprehensive migration guide. Use migrationType: "full" (default) or "incremental" for full vs incremental migration approach
list_component_migration_guidesList all 39 available component migration guides
get_component_migration_guidesGet migration guides for specific components. Pass components: ["button", "card"] (kebab-case)
get_styling_migration_guideGet the styling migration guide (utility classes, color tokens, CSS variables)
get_hooks_migration_guideGet the hooks migration guide (useDisclosure → useOverlayState, etc.)

Available Prompts

The Migration MCP server provides guided prompts that can be used with slash commands in your agent chat:

PromptDescription
analyze-and-planAnalyze the project to identify all HeroUI v2 components and create a migration plan. Use this as the first step in migration. Optional: migrationType: "full" (default) or "incremental"
implement-migrationImplement component migrations phase by phase with checkpoints for user approval. Migrates components, switches dependencies, then guides through hooks and styling. Optional: migrationType: "full" (default) or "incremental"

Workflow: Run analyze-and-plan first to create your migration plan, then use implement-migration to execute it step by step.

Migration

Complete guide to migrate your HeroUI v2 application to v3

Agent Skills

Enable AI assistants to migrate HeroUI v2 to v3

On this page

Quick SetupCursorClaude CodeWindsurfZedVS CodeCodexOpenCodeUsageAvailable ToolsAvailable PromptsLinks