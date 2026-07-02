Migration guide for Alert from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Alert documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Alert was a single component that accepted props for title, description, icon, and other elements:

import { Alert } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Alert title = "This is an alert" description = "Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!" /> ); }

In v3, Alert uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { Alert } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Alert > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >This is an alert</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description > Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter! </ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert > ); }

v2: Single Alert component with props

v3: Compound components: Alert , Alert.Indicator , Alert.Content , Alert.Title , Alert.Description

v2 Color v3 Status Notes default default Same primary accent Renamed secondary default Use default status success success Same warning warning Same danger danger Same

v2 Variants: solid , bordered , flat , faded

v3: No variant prop - use Tailwind CSS classes to achieve similar effects

To achieve v2 variant styles in v3:

v2 solid → v3 status + add background color classes

→ v3 + add background color classes v2 bordered → v3 status + add border classes

→ v3 + add classes v2 flat → v3 default (no additional classes needed)

→ v3 default (no additional classes needed) v2 faded → v3 status + add opacity/background classes

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes variant - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) radius - Removed (use Tailwind e.g. rounded-lg ) startContent - Place content before <Alert.Indicator /> endContent - Place content after <Alert.Content /> hideIcon - Omit <Alert.Indicator /> hideIconWrapper - Removed (no wrapper in v3) icon Alert.Indicator Render icon as child of <Alert.Indicator /> isVisible , isDefaultVisible , onVisibleChange - Removed (handle with conditional rendering) isClosable , onClose , closeButtonProps - Removed (add CloseButton manually) title Alert.Title Use <Alert.Title> inside <Alert.Content> description Alert.Description Use <Alert.Description> inside <Alert.Content>

v2: Used icon prop or hideIcon prop

v3: Use <Alert.Indicator /> with custom children or omit it entirely

v2 v3 import { Icon } from '@iconify/react' ; { /* With custom icon */ } < Alert icon = {< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:box" />} title = "Custom Icon Alert" /> { /* Without icon */ } < Alert hideIcon title = "No Icon Alert" /> import { Icon } from '@iconify/react' ; { /* With custom icon */ } < Alert > < Alert.Indicator > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:box" /> </ Alert.Indicator > < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Custom Icon Alert</ Alert.Title > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert > { /* Without icon */ } < Alert > < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >No Icon Alert</ Alert.Title > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

v2 v3 import { Alert, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; < Alert title = "You have no credits left" description = "Upgrade to a paid plan to continue" endContent = { < Button color = "warning" size = "sm" variant = "flat" > Upgrade </ Button > } /> import { Alert, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; < Alert status = "warning" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >You have no credits left</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description > Upgrade to a paid plan to continue </ Alert.Description > < Button className = "mt-2" size = "sm" variant = "primary" > Upgrade </ Button > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

v2 v3 < Alert title = "Closable Alert" isClosable onClose = {() => console. log ( "Closed" )} /> import { Alert, CloseButton } from "@heroui/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; const [ isVisible , setIsVisible ] = useState ( true ); {isVisible && ( < Alert > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Closable Alert</ Alert.Title > </ Alert.Content > < CloseButton aria-label = "Close" onPress = {() => setIsVisible ( false )} /> </ Alert > )}

< Alert classNames = {{ base: "custom-base" , title: "custom-title" , description: "custom-description" }} />

< Alert className = "custom-base" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title className = "custom-title" >Title</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description className = "custom-description" > Description </ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

The v3 Alert follows this structure:

Alert (Root) ├── Alert.Indicator (optional) ├── Alert.Content (optional) │ ├── Alert.Title (optional) │ └── Alert.Description (optional) └── [Additional content like buttons, close button, etc.] (optional)