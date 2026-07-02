Alert
Migration guide for Alert from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Alert documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2,
Alert was a single component that accepted props for title, description, icon, and other elements:
In v3, Alert uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2: Single
Alert component with props
v3: Compound components:
Alert,
Alert.Indicator,
Alert.Content,
Alert.Title,
Alert.Description
2. Color/Status Props
|v2 Color
|v3 Status
|Notes
default
default
|Same
primary
accent
|Renamed
secondary
default
|Use
default status
success
success
|Same
warning
warning
|Same
danger
danger
|Same
3. Variants Removed
v2 Variants:
solid,
bordered,
flat,
faded
v3: No variant prop - use Tailwind CSS classes to achieve similar effects
To achieve v2 variant styles in v3:
- v2
solid→ v3
status+ add background color classes
- v2
bordered→ v3
status+ add
borderclasses
- v2
flat→ v3 default (no additional classes needed)
- v2
faded→ v3
status+ add opacity/background classes
4. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
variant
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind e.g.
rounded-lg)
startContent
|-
|Place content before
<Alert.Indicator />
endContent
|-
|Place content after
<Alert.Content />
hideIcon
|-
|Omit
<Alert.Indicator />
hideIconWrapper
|-
|Removed (no wrapper in v3)
icon
Alert.Indicator
|Render icon as child of
<Alert.Indicator />
isVisible,
isDefaultVisible,
onVisibleChange
|-
|Removed (handle with conditional rendering)
isClosable,
onClose,
closeButtonProps
|-
|Removed (add
CloseButton manually)
title
Alert.Title
|Use
<Alert.Title> inside
<Alert.Content>
description
Alert.Description
|Use
<Alert.Description> inside
<Alert.Content>
5. Icon Handling
v2: Used
icon prop or
hideIcon prop
v3: Use
<Alert.Indicator /> with custom children or omit it entirely
Migration Examples
Icon Handling
With Action Button (End Content)
Closable Alert
Styling Changes
v2:
classNames Prop
v3: Direct
className Props
Component Anatomy
The v3 Alert follows this structure:
Summary
- Component Structure: Must use compound components instead of props
- Color → Status:
colorprop renamed to
status,
primary→
accent,
secondary→
default
- Variants Removed: No
variantprop; use Tailwind CSS classes
- Radius Removed: No
radiusprop; use Tailwind CSS classes
- No Built-in Close Button: Must add
CloseButtonmanually
- No Visibility Control: Handle visibility with conditional rendering
- No Start/End Content Props: Place content directly in the component tree
- Icon Handling: Use
<Alert.Indicator />with children or omit it