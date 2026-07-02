InputOTP
Migration guide for InputOTP from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 InputOTP documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2, InputOtp automatically rendered segments based on the
length prop:
In v3, InputOTP requires manual definition of slots using compound components:
Key Changes
1. Component Structure
v2: Single component with automatic segment rendering
v3: Compound components:
InputOTP.Group,
InputOTP.Slot,
InputOTP.Separator
2. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
length
InputOTP
|Renamed to
maxLength
allowedKeys
InputOTP
|Renamed to
pattern (regex)
onValueChange
InputOTP
|Use
onChange
description,
errorMessage
|-
|Handle with Description / FieldError
variant
InputOTP
|Simplified to
primary |
secondary only
color,
size,
radius
|-
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
classNames
|-
|Use
className on parts
|-
textAlign
|New prop: text alignment within slots (
'left' |
'center' |
'right')
|-
inputMode
|New prop: virtual keyboard type on mobile (default
'numeric')
|-
placeholder
|New prop: placeholder text for empty slots
|-
pasteTransformer
|New prop: transform pasted text (e.g., remove hyphens)
Migration Examples
Controlled InputOTP
With Allowed Keys / Pattern
Form Validation
With onComplete Callback
Component Anatomy
The v3 InputOTP follows this structure:
New Props in v3
v3 introduces several new props not available in v2:
textAlign: Controls text alignment within slots (
'left'|
'center'|
'right', default
'left')
inputMode: Sets the virtual keyboard type on mobile devices (
'numeric'|
'text'|
'decimal'|
'tel'|
'search'|
'email'|
'url', default
'numeric')
placeholder: Sets placeholder text for empty slots
pasteTransformer: A function
(text: string) => stringto transform pasted text (e.g., removing hyphens from a pasted code)
Exported Regex Patterns
HeroUI re-exports common regex patterns from the input-otp library for convenience:
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS- Only numeric characters (0-9)
REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS- Only alphabetic characters (a-z, A-Z)
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARS- Alphanumeric characters (0-9, a-z, A-Z)
Summary
- Component Structure: Must manually define slots using
InputOTP.Groupand
InputOTP.Slot
- length → maxLength: Prop renamed
- allowedKeys → pattern: Prop renamed, uses regex pattern
- onValueChange → onChange: Event handler renamed
- Description Removed: Handle separately with
Descriptioncomponent
- Error Message Removed: Handle separately with error display
- Variant Simplified: v3 supports only
variant="primary"and
variant="secondary"
- Colors Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes for styling
- Sizes Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes for styling
- Radius Removed: Use Tailwind CSS classes for styling
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprops on individual components
- New Props: v3 adds
textAlign,
inputMode,
placeholder, and
pasteTransformerprops
- Exported Patterns: Use
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS,
REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS, and
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARSfor the
patternprop