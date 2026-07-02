Migration guide for InputOTP from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 InputOTP documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, InputOtp automatically rendered segments based on the length prop:

import { InputOtp } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < InputOtp length = { 4 } />; }

In v3, InputOTP requires manual definition of slots using compound components:

import { InputOTP } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < InputOTP maxLength = { 4 }> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP > ); }

v2: Single component with automatic segment rendering

v3: Compound components: InputOTP.Group , InputOTP.Slot , InputOTP.Separator

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes length InputOTP Renamed to maxLength allowedKeys InputOTP Renamed to pattern (regex) onValueChange InputOTP Use onChange description , errorMessage - Handle with Description / FieldError variant InputOTP Simplified to primary | secondary only color , size , radius - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) classNames - Use className on parts - textAlign New prop: text alignment within slots ( 'left' | 'center' | 'right' ) - inputMode New prop: virtual keyboard type on mobile (default 'numeric' ) - placeholder New prop: placeholder text for empty slots - pasteTransformer New prop: transform pasted text (e.g., remove hyphens)

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( "" ); < InputOtp length = { 4 } value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue} /> import { useState } from "react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( "" ); < InputOTP maxLength = { 4 } value = {value} onChange = {setValue}> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

v2 v3 < InputOtp allowedKeys = "^[a-z]*$" length = { 4 } /> import { REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS } from "@heroui/react" ; < InputOTP maxLength = { 4 } pattern = { REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS }> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

v2 v3 { /* With description */ } < InputOtp description = "Enter the code sent to your email" length = { 4 } /> { /* With error message */ } < InputOtp errorMessage = "Invalid code" isInvalid length = { 4 } /> import { Description, FieldError } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* With description */ } < div className = "flex flex-col gap-2" > < InputOTP maxLength = { 4 }> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP > < Description >Enter the code sent to your email</ Description > </ div > { /* With error message */ } < div className = "flex flex-col gap-2" > < InputOTP isInvalid maxLength = { 4 }> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP > < FieldError >Invalid code</ FieldError > </ div >

v2 v3 < InputOtp length = { 6 } onComplete = {( value ) => console. log ( "Complete:" , value)} /> < InputOTP maxLength = { 6 } onComplete = {( value ) => console. log ( "Complete:" , value)} > < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

The v3 InputOTP follows this structure:

InputOTP (Root) ├── InputOTP.Group │ ├── InputOTP.Slot (index={0}) │ ├── InputOTP.Slot (index={1}) │ └── ... ├── InputOTP.Separator (optional) └── InputOTP.Group (optional, for grouping) └── InputOTP.Slot (index={...})

v3 introduces several new props not available in v2:

textAlign : Controls text alignment within slots ( 'left' | 'center' | 'right' , default 'left' )

: Controls text alignment within slots ( | | , default ) inputMode : Sets the virtual keyboard type on mobile devices ( 'numeric' | 'text' | 'decimal' | 'tel' | 'search' | 'email' | 'url' , default 'numeric' )

: Sets the virtual keyboard type on mobile devices ( | | | | | | , default ) placeholder : Sets placeholder text for empty slots

: Sets placeholder text for empty slots pasteTransformer : A function (text: string) => string to transform pasted text (e.g., removing hyphens from a pasted code)

< InputOTP maxLength = { 6 } inputMode = "numeric" textAlign = "center" placeholder = "-" pasteTransformer = {( text ) => text. replace ( / - / g , "" )} > < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

HeroUI re-exports common regex patterns from the input-otp library for convenience:

import { REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS, REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS, REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARS } from "@heroui/react" ; // Use with the pattern prop < InputOTP pattern = { REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS } maxLength = { 6 }> { /* ... */ } </ InputOTP >

REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS - Only numeric characters (0-9)

- Only numeric characters (0-9) REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS - Only alphabetic characters (a-z, A-Z)

- Only alphabetic characters (a-z, A-Z) REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARS - Alphanumeric characters (0-9, a-z, A-Z)