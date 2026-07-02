Migration guide for Dropdown from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the
v3 Dropdown documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, Dropdown used separate components:
DropdownTrigger,
DropdownMenu,
DropdownItem,
DropdownSection:
import { Dropdown, DropdownTrigger, DropdownMenu, DropdownItem, Button } from "@heroui/react" ;
export default function App () {
return (
< Dropdown >
< DropdownTrigger >
< Button >Open Menu</ Button >
</ DropdownTrigger >
< DropdownMenu >
< DropdownItem key = "new" >New file</ DropdownItem >
< DropdownItem key = "copy" >Copy link</ DropdownItem >
</ DropdownMenu >
</ Dropdown >
); }
In v3, Dropdown uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:
import { Dropdown, Button, Label } from "@heroui/react" ;
export default function App () {
return (
< Dropdown >
< Button >Open Menu</ Button >
< Dropdown.Popover >
< Dropdown.Menu >
< Dropdown.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" >
< Label >New file</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy link" >
< Label >Copy link</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
</ Dropdown.Menu >
</ Dropdown.Popover >
</ Dropdown >
); }
v2: Separate components:
DropdownTrigger,
DropdownMenu,
DropdownItem,
DropdownSection
v3: Compound components:
Dropdown.Trigger,
Dropdown.Popover,
Dropdown.Menu,
Dropdown.Item,
Dropdown.Section
v2 Component v3 Component Notes
DropdownTrigger
Dropdown.Trigger
Same functionality
DropdownMenu
Dropdown.Menu
Wrapped in
Dropdown.Popover
DropdownItem
Dropdown.Item
Use
id and
textValue; keep
key on list items
DropdownSection
Dropdown.Section
Same functionality -
Dropdown.Popover
New wrapper component (required)
v2: Item content passed as children; React's
key was used for both list reconciliation and item identity (selection, focus).
v3: Item content must use
Label component for text. Give each item an
id (for state/focus) and
textValue (for accessibility when content isn't plain text). Keep React's
key on items in lists.
v2 Prop v3 Location Notes
variant,
color (on DropdownMenu)
- Removed (no menu variants)
classNames,
itemClasses (on DropdownMenu)
- Use
className on Menu and items
color (on DropdownItem)
Dropdown.Item
Use
variant="danger" for danger
title
- Use
Label component as child
description
- Use
Description component as child
shortcut
- Use
Kbd component as child
startContent,
endContent
- Use icon/components as children
selectedIcon
- Use
Dropdown.ItemIndicator
showDivider
- Use
Separator between items
classNames (on DropdownItem)
- Use
className on item
isSelected
Dropdown.Menu
Use
selectedKeys on Menu
isDisabled
Dropdown.Menu
Use
disabledKeys on Menu
trigger (on Dropdown)
Dropdown
Still supported:
"press" (default) or
"longPress"
Dropdown.Popover - Required wrapper around
Dropdown.Menu
Dropdown.ItemIndicator - For selection indicators (checkmark/dot)
Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger - For submenu functionality
Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator - For submenu chevron indicator
v2 v3
< DropdownMenu onAction = {( key ) => alert (key)}>
< DropdownItem key = "new" >New file</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownMenu >
< Dropdown.Menu onAction = {( key ) => alert (key)}>
< Dropdown.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" >
< Label >New file</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu >
v2 v3
{ /* With icon */ }
< DropdownItem
key = "new"
startContent = {< AddNoteIcon />}
>
New file
</ DropdownItem >
{ /* With description */ }
< DropdownItem
key = "edit"
description = "Edit the file"
>
Edit file
</ DropdownItem >
{ /* With shortcut */ }
< DropdownItem
key = "copy"
shortcut = "⌘C"
>
Copy </ DropdownItem >
import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ;
import { Label, Description, Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ;
{ /* With icon */ }
< Dropdown.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" >
< Icon icon = "gravity-ui:square-plus" />
< Label >New file</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
{ /* With description */ }
< Dropdown.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit file" >
< Label >Edit file</ Label >
< Description >Edit the file</ Description >
</ Dropdown.Item >
{ /* With shortcut */ }
< Dropdown.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" >
< Label >Copy</ Label >
< Kbd slot = "keyboard" variant = "light" >
< Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" />
< Kbd.Content >C</ Kbd.Content >
</ Kbd > </ Dropdown.Item >
v2 v3
< DropdownItem
key = "delete"
className = "text-danger"
color = "danger"
>
Delete file </ DropdownItem >
< Dropdown.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete file" variant = "danger" >
< Label >Delete file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item >
v2 v3
< DropdownMenu >
< DropdownSection showDivider title = "Actions" >
< DropdownItem key = "new" >New file</ DropdownItem >
< DropdownItem key = "edit" >Edit file</ DropdownItem >
</ DropdownSection >
< DropdownSection title = "Danger zone" >
< DropdownItem key = "delete" color = "danger" >Delete file</ DropdownItem >
</ DropdownSection > </ DropdownMenu >
import { Header, Separator } from "@heroui/react" ;
< Dropdown.Menu >
< Dropdown.Section >
< Header >Actions</ Header >
< Dropdown.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" >
< Label >New file</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit file" >
< Label >Edit file</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
</ Dropdown.Section >
< Separator />
< Dropdown.Section >
< Header >Danger zone</ Header >
< Dropdown.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete file" variant = "danger" >
< Label >Delete file</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
</ Dropdown.Section > </ Dropdown.Menu >
v2 v3
import { useState } from "react" ;
{ /* Single selection */ }
const [ singleSelected , setSingleSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "text" ]));
< DropdownMenu
selectedKeys = {singleSelected}
selectionMode = "single"
onSelectionChange = {setSingleSelected}
>
< DropdownItem key = "text" >Text</ DropdownItem >
< DropdownItem key = "number" >Number</ DropdownItem >
</ DropdownMenu >
{ /* Multiple selection */ }
const [ multiSelected , setMultiSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "bold" ]));
< DropdownMenu
selectedKeys = {multiSelected}
selectionMode = "multiple"
onSelectionChange = {setMultiSelected}
>
< DropdownItem key = "bold" >Bold</ DropdownItem >
< DropdownItem key = "italic" >Italic</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownMenu >
import { useState } from "react" ;
{ /* Single selection */ }
const [ singleSelected , setSingleSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "text" ]));
< Dropdown.Menu
selectedKeys = {singleSelected}
selectionMode = "single"
onSelectionChange = {setSingleSelected}
>
< Dropdown.Item id = "text" textValue = "Text" >
< Dropdown.ItemIndicator />
< Label >Text</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.Item id = "number" textValue = "Number" >
< Dropdown.ItemIndicator />
< Label >Number</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
</ Dropdown.Menu >
{ /* Multiple selection */ }
const [ multiSelected , setMultiSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "bold" ]));
< Dropdown.Menu
selectedKeys = {multiSelected}
selectionMode = "multiple"
onSelectionChange = {setMultiSelected}
>
< Dropdown.Item id = "bold" textValue = "Bold" >
< Dropdown.ItemIndicator />
< Label >Bold</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.Item id = "italic" textValue = "Italic" >
< Dropdown.ItemIndicator />
< Label >Italic</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu >
v2 v3
< DropdownItem key = "copy" shortcut = "⌘C" >
Copy </ DropdownItem >
import { Label, Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ;
< Dropdown.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" >
< Label >Copy</ Label >
< Kbd slot = "keyboard" variant = "light" >
< Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" />
< Kbd.Content >C</ Kbd.Content >
</ Kbd > </ Dropdown.Item >
The
slot="keyboard" prop on
Kbd positions the shortcut at the end of the menu item, replacing the v2
shortcut prop.
v2 v3 { /* v2 did not have built-in submenu support */ }
import { Label } from "@heroui/react" ;
< Dropdown.Menu >
< Dropdown.Item id = "copy-link" textValue = "Copy Link" >
< Label >Copy Link</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger >
< Dropdown.Item id = "share" textValue = "Share" >
< Label >Share</ Label >
< Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator />
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.Popover >
< Dropdown.Menu >
< Dropdown.Item id = "whatsapp" textValue = "WhatsApp" >
< Label >WhatsApp</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.Item id = "telegram" textValue = "Telegram" >
< Label >Telegram</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
</ Dropdown.Menu >
</ Dropdown.Popover >
</ Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger > </ Dropdown.Menu >
Use
Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger to wrap an item that opens a nested menu. Place
Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator inside the item to render a chevron icon.
v2 v3
< Dropdown >
< DropdownTrigger >
< Button >Long press me</ Button >
</ DropdownTrigger >
< DropdownMenu >
< DropdownItem key = "cut" >Cut</ DropdownItem >
< DropdownItem key = "copy" >Copy</ DropdownItem >
</ DropdownMenu > </ Dropdown >
< Dropdown trigger = "longPress" >
< Button >Long press me</ Button >
< Dropdown.Popover >
< Dropdown.Menu >
< Dropdown.Item id = "cut" textValue = "Cut" >
< Label >Cut</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
< Dropdown.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" >
< Label >Copy</ Label >
</ Dropdown.Item >
</ Dropdown.Menu >
</ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown >
The
trigger prop on
Dropdown accepts
"press" (default) or
"longPress" to control how the menu is opened.
The v3 Dropdown follows this structure:
Dropdown (Root) — accepts trigger="press" | "longPress"
├── Dropdown.Trigger (optional, defaults to first child)
├── Dropdown.Popover (required wrapper)
│ └── Dropdown.Menu
│ ├── Dropdown.Item
│ │ ├── Icon (optional, first child)
│ │ ├── Label (required for text)
│ │ ├── Description (optional)
│ │ ├── Kbd slot="keyboard" (optional, for shortcuts)
│ │ └── Dropdown.ItemIndicator (optional, for selection)
│ ├── Separator (for dividers)
│ ├── Dropdown.Section
│ │ ├── Header (optional)
│ │ └── Dropdown.Item
│ └── Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger
│ ├── Dropdown.Item
│ │ ├── Label
│ │ └── Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator (chevron icon)
│ └── Dropdown.Popover
│ └── Dropdown.Menu │ └── Dropdown.Item
Component Structure: Must use compound components (
Dropdown.Trigger,
Dropdown.Popover,
Dropdown.Menu, etc.)
Dropdown.Popover Required:
Dropdown.Menu must be wrapped in
Dropdown.Popover
Label Component: Item text must use
Label component
Description Component: Use
Description component instead of
description prop
Kbd Component: Use
Kbd with
slot="keyboard" instead of the
shortcut prop — the slot positions the shortcut at the end of the menu item
Icons as Children: Icons go as first child, not
startContent prop
Separator Component: Use
Separator instead of
showDivider prop
ItemIndicator Component: Use
Dropdown.ItemIndicator for selection indicators
Variant Instead of Color: Use
variant="danger" instead of
color="danger"
No Menu Variants:
Dropdown.Menu no longer supports
variant or
color props
ClassNames Removed: Use
className props on individual components
Submenu Support: Use
Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger to wrap an item that opens a nested menu, and
Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator inside the item for a chevron icon
Trigger Prop: Use
trigger="longPress" on
Dropdown root to open the menu on long press instead of the default press