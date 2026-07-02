Migration guide for Dropdown from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 Dropdown documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, Dropdown used separate components: DropdownTrigger , DropdownMenu , DropdownItem , DropdownSection :

import { Dropdown, DropdownTrigger, DropdownMenu, DropdownItem, Button } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Dropdown > < DropdownTrigger > < Button >Open Menu</ Button > </ DropdownTrigger > < DropdownMenu > < DropdownItem key = "new" >New file</ DropdownItem > < DropdownItem key = "copy" >Copy link</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownMenu > </ Dropdown > ); }

In v3, Dropdown uses a compound component pattern with explicit subcomponents:

import { Dropdown, Button, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < Dropdown > < Button >Open Menu</ Button > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" > < Label >New file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy link" > < Label >Copy link</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown > ); }

v2: Separate components: DropdownTrigger , DropdownMenu , DropdownItem , DropdownSection

v3: Compound components: Dropdown.Trigger , Dropdown.Popover , Dropdown.Menu , Dropdown.Item , Dropdown.Section

v2 Component v3 Component Notes DropdownTrigger Dropdown.Trigger Same functionality DropdownMenu Dropdown.Menu Wrapped in Dropdown.Popover DropdownItem Dropdown.Item Use id and textValue ; keep key on list items DropdownSection Dropdown.Section Same functionality - Dropdown.Popover New wrapper component (required)

v2: Item content passed as children; React's key was used for both list reconciliation and item identity (selection, focus).

v3: Item content must use Label component for text. Give each item an id (for state/focus) and textValue (for accessibility when content isn't plain text). Keep React's key on items in lists.

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes variant , color (on DropdownMenu) - Removed (no menu variants) classNames , itemClasses (on DropdownMenu) - Use className on Menu and items color (on DropdownItem) Dropdown.Item Use variant="danger" for danger title - Use Label component as child description - Use Description component as child shortcut - Use Kbd component as child startContent , endContent - Use icon/components as children selectedIcon - Use Dropdown.ItemIndicator showDivider - Use Separator between items classNames (on DropdownItem) - Use className on item isSelected Dropdown.Menu Use selectedKeys on Menu isDisabled Dropdown.Menu Use disabledKeys on Menu trigger (on Dropdown) Dropdown Still supported: "press" (default) or "longPress"

Dropdown.Popover - Required wrapper around Dropdown.Menu

- Required wrapper around Dropdown.ItemIndicator - For selection indicators (checkmark/dot)

- For selection indicators (checkmark/dot) Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger - For submenu functionality

- For submenu functionality Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator - For submenu chevron indicator

v2 v3 < DropdownMenu onAction = {( key ) => alert (key)}> < DropdownItem key = "new" >New file</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownMenu > < Dropdown.Menu onAction = {( key ) => alert (key)}> < Dropdown.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" > < Label >New file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu >

v2 v3 { /* With icon */ } < DropdownItem key = "new" startContent = {< AddNoteIcon />} > New file </ DropdownItem > { /* With description */ } < DropdownItem key = "edit" description = "Edit the file" > Edit file </ DropdownItem > { /* With shortcut */ } < DropdownItem key = "copy" shortcut = "⌘C" > Copy </ DropdownItem > import { Icon } from "@iconify/react" ; import { Label, Description, Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ; { /* With icon */ } < Dropdown.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:square-plus" /> < Label >New file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > { /* With description */ } < Dropdown.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit file" > < Label >Edit file</ Label > < Description >Edit the file</ Description > </ Dropdown.Item > { /* With shortcut */ } < Dropdown.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" > < Label >Copy</ Label > < Kbd slot = "keyboard" variant = "light" > < Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" /> < Kbd.Content >C</ Kbd.Content > </ Kbd > </ Dropdown.Item >

v2 v3 < DropdownItem key = "delete" className = "text-danger" color = "danger" > Delete file </ DropdownItem > < Dropdown.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete file" variant = "danger" > < Label >Delete file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item >

v2 v3 < DropdownMenu > < DropdownSection showDivider title = "Actions" > < DropdownItem key = "new" >New file</ DropdownItem > < DropdownItem key = "edit" >Edit file</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownSection > < DropdownSection title = "Danger zone" > < DropdownItem key = "delete" color = "danger" >Delete file</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownSection > </ DropdownMenu > import { Header, Separator } from "@heroui/react" ; < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Section > < Header >Actions</ Header > < Dropdown.Item id = "new" textValue = "New file" > < Label >New file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "edit" textValue = "Edit file" > < Label >Edit file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Section > < Separator /> < Dropdown.Section > < Header >Danger zone</ Header > < Dropdown.Item id = "delete" textValue = "Delete file" variant = "danger" > < Label >Delete file</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Section > </ Dropdown.Menu >

v2 v3 import { useState } from "react" ; { /* Single selection */ } const [ singleSelected , setSingleSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "text" ])); < DropdownMenu selectedKeys = {singleSelected} selectionMode = "single" onSelectionChange = {setSingleSelected} > < DropdownItem key = "text" >Text</ DropdownItem > < DropdownItem key = "number" >Number</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownMenu > { /* Multiple selection */ } const [ multiSelected , setMultiSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "bold" ])); < DropdownMenu selectedKeys = {multiSelected} selectionMode = "multiple" onSelectionChange = {setMultiSelected} > < DropdownItem key = "bold" >Bold</ DropdownItem > < DropdownItem key = "italic" >Italic</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownMenu > import { useState } from "react" ; { /* Single selection */ } const [ singleSelected , setSingleSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "text" ])); < Dropdown.Menu selectedKeys = {singleSelected} selectionMode = "single" onSelectionChange = {setSingleSelected} > < Dropdown.Item id = "text" textValue = "Text" > < Dropdown.ItemIndicator /> < Label >Text</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "number" textValue = "Number" > < Dropdown.ItemIndicator /> < Label >Number</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu > { /* Multiple selection */ } const [ multiSelected , setMultiSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ "bold" ])); < Dropdown.Menu selectedKeys = {multiSelected} selectionMode = "multiple" onSelectionChange = {setMultiSelected} > < Dropdown.Item id = "bold" textValue = "Bold" > < Dropdown.ItemIndicator /> < Label >Bold</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "italic" textValue = "Italic" > < Dropdown.ItemIndicator /> < Label >Italic</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu >

v2 v3 < DropdownItem key = "copy" shortcut = "⌘C" > Copy </ DropdownItem > import { Label, Kbd } from "@heroui/react" ; < Dropdown.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" > < Label >Copy</ Label > < Kbd slot = "keyboard" variant = "light" > < Kbd.Abbr keyValue = "command" /> < Kbd.Content >C</ Kbd.Content > </ Kbd > </ Dropdown.Item > The slot="keyboard" prop on Kbd positions the shortcut at the end of the menu item, replacing the v2 shortcut prop.

v2 v3 { /* v2 did not have built-in submenu support */ } import { Label } from "@heroui/react" ; < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Item id = "copy-link" textValue = "Copy Link" > < Label >Copy Link</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger > < Dropdown.Item id = "share" textValue = "Share" > < Label >Share</ Label > < Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator /> </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Item id = "whatsapp" textValue = "WhatsApp" > < Label >WhatsApp</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "telegram" textValue = "Telegram" > < Label >Telegram</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger > </ Dropdown.Menu > Use Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger to wrap an item that opens a nested menu. Place Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator inside the item to render a chevron icon.

v2 v3 < Dropdown > < DropdownTrigger > < Button >Long press me</ Button > </ DropdownTrigger > < DropdownMenu > < DropdownItem key = "cut" >Cut</ DropdownItem > < DropdownItem key = "copy" >Copy</ DropdownItem > </ DropdownMenu > </ Dropdown > < Dropdown trigger = "longPress" > < Button >Long press me</ Button > < Dropdown.Popover > < Dropdown.Menu > < Dropdown.Item id = "cut" textValue = "Cut" > < Label >Cut</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > < Dropdown.Item id = "copy" textValue = "Copy" > < Label >Copy</ Label > </ Dropdown.Item > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.Popover > </ Dropdown > The trigger prop on Dropdown accepts "press" (default) or "longPress" to control how the menu is opened.

The v3 Dropdown follows this structure:

Dropdown (Root) — accepts trigger="press" | "longPress" ├── Dropdown.Trigger (optional, defaults to first child) ├── Dropdown.Popover (required wrapper) │ └── Dropdown.Menu │ ├── Dropdown.Item │ │ ├── Icon (optional, first child) │ │ ├── Label (required for text) │ │ ├── Description (optional) │ │ ├── Kbd slot="keyboard" (optional, for shortcuts) │ │ └── Dropdown.ItemIndicator (optional, for selection) │ ├── Separator (for dividers) │ ├── Dropdown.Section │ │ ├── Header (optional) │ │ └── Dropdown.Item │ └── Dropdown.SubmenuTrigger │ ├── Dropdown.Item │ │ ├── Label │ │ └── Dropdown.SubmenuIndicator (chevron icon) │ └── Dropdown.Popover │ └── Dropdown.Menu │ └── Dropdown.Item