Spinner
Migration guide for Spinner from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 Spinner documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2, Spinner supported multiple variants and labels:
In v3, Spinner is simplified to a single circular variant:
Key Changes
1. Component Behavior
v2: Supported multiple variants (
default,
simple,
gradient,
wave,
dots,
spinner) and labels
v3: Single circular spinner variant, no label support
2. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
label
|—
|Add label manually with separate element if needed
variant
|—
|Only one spinner variant available
labelColor
|—
|No label support
classNames
|—
|Use
className prop directly
size
size
|Changed:
"sm" | "md" | "lg" →
"sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl"
color
color
|Changed values (see below)
3. Changed Color Values
"default"→
"current"(inherits current text color)
"primary"→
"accent"
"secondary"→ Removed (use
"current"or
"accent")
"success",
"warning",
"danger"→ Still available
Migration Examples
With Label
Sizes and Colors
Variants (Removed)
Color Mapping
When migrating colors, use this mapping:
|v2 Color
|v3 Color
|Notes
"default"
"current"
|Inherits current text color
"primary"
"accent"
|Use accent color
"secondary"
"current" or
"accent"
|Use current or accent
"success"
"success"
|No change
"warning"
"warning"
|No change
"danger"
"danger"
|No change
Summary
- No Label Support:
labelprop removed - add label manually if needed
- No Variants:
variantprop removed - only one circular spinner available
- No Label Color:
labelColorprop removed - style label manually
- Color Values Changed:
"default"→
"current",
"primary"→
"accent",
"secondary"removed
- Size Added: New
"xl"size option available
- ClassNames Removed: Use
classNameprop directly