Migration guide for DateInput to DateField from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the
v3 DateField documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
In v2, DateInput was a single component with props:
import { DateInput } from "@heroui/react" ;
export default function App () {
return < DateInput label = "Date" name = "date" />; }
In v3, DateField requires compound components with DateInputGroup and a render prop for segments:
import { DateField, DateInputGroup, Label } from "@heroui/react" ;
export default function App () {
return (
< DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" >
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup >
</ DateField >
); }
v2:
DateInput
v3:
DateField
v2: Single component with props
v3: Compound components:
DateField (root) +
DateInputGroup with
DateInputGroup.Input (render prop) and
DateInputGroup.Segment; optionally
DateInputGroup.Prefix and
DateInputGroup.Suffix
v2 Prop v3 Location Notes
label
- Removed (use
Label component)
description
- Removed (use
Description component)
errorMessage
- Removed (use
FieldError component)
value,
defaultValue,
onChange
DateField
Same (React Aria)
minValue,
maxValue,
granularity,
placeholderValue
DateField
Same
isRequired,
isDisabled,
isReadOnly,
isInvalid,
name
DateField
Same
createCalendar,
validationBehavior
DateField
Same
variant
DateInputGroup
Simplified to
primary |
secondary only
fullWidth
DateField or
DateInputGroup
On root or group
color
- Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
size
- Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
radius
- Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
labelPlacement
- Removed (handle with layout)
startContent
DateInputGroup.Prefix
Use Prefix child
endContent
DateInputGroup.Suffix
Use Suffix child
classNames
- Use
className on
DateField and
DateInputGroup parts
groupProps
- Removed (use
className or DOM props on
DateInputGroup)
labelProps
- Removed (use
className on
Label)
fieldProps
- Removed (use
className on
DateInputGroup)
innerWrapperProps
- Removed (use
className on group/input parts)
descriptionProps
- Removed (use
className on
Description)
errorMessageProps
- Removed (use
className on
FieldError)
inputRef
- Removed (ref is handled by
DateField / React Aria)
v2 v3 < DateInput label = "Date" name = "date" />
< DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" >
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >
v2 v3
< DateInput
description = "Select your birth date"
label = "Birth date"
name = "birthdate"
/>
< DateInput
errorMessage = "Please enter a valid date"
isInvalid
label = "Date"
name = "date" />
import { Description, FieldError, Label } from "@heroui/react" ;
< DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "birthdate" >
< Label >Birth date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup >
< Description >Select your birth date</ Description >
</ DateField >
< DateField className = "w-[256px]" isInvalid name = "date" >
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup >
< FieldError >Please enter a valid date</ FieldError > </ DateField >
v2 v3 < DateInput isRequired label = "Date" name = "date" />
< DateField className = "w-[256px]" isRequired name = "date" >
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >
v2 v3
import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ;
import { useState } from "react" ;
const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( null );
< DateInput
label = "Date"
name = "date"
value = {value}
onChange = {setValue} />
import type { DateValue } from "@internationalized/date" ;
import { useState } from "react" ;
const [ value , setValue ] = useState < DateValue | null >( null );
< DateField
className = "w-[256px]"
name = "date"
value = {value}
onChange = {setValue}
>
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >
v2 v3
import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ;
< DateInput
granularity = "day"
label = "Date"
maxValue = { parseDate ( "2025-12-31" )}
minValue = { parseDate ( "2020-01-01" )}
name = "date" />
import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ;
< DateField
className = "w-[256px]"
granularity = "day"
maxValue = { parseDate ( "2025-12-31" )}
minValue = { parseDate ( "2020-01-01" )}
name = "date"
>
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >
v2 v3
< DateInput
endContent = {< CalendarIcon />}
label = "Date"
name = "date"
startContent = {< CalendarIcon />} />
< DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" >
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup >
< DateInputGroup.Prefix >
< CalendarIcon />
</ DateInputGroup.Prefix >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
< DateInputGroup.Suffix >
< CalendarIcon />
</ DateInputGroup.Suffix >
</ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >
v2 v3
< DateInput label = "Date" name = "date" variant = "bordered" /> < DateInput color = "primary" label = "Date" name = "date" size = "lg" />
< DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" >
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup variant = "primary" >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup >
</ DateField >
< DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" >
< Label >Date</ Label >
< DateInputGroup variant = "secondary" >
< DateInputGroup.Input >
{( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />}
</ DateInputGroup.Input >
</ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >
The v3 DateField follows this structure:
DateField (Root)
├── Label (optional)
├── DateInputGroup
│ ├── DateInputGroup.Prefix (optional)
│ ├── DateInputGroup.Input → (segment) => DateInputGroup.Segment
│ └── DateInputGroup.Suffix (optional)
├── Description (optional) └── FieldError (optional)
Component Renamed:
DateInput →
DateField
Component Structure: Must use compound components:
DateField (root) and
DateInputGroup with
DateInputGroup.Input (render prop) and
DateInputGroup.Segment
Label/Description/Error: Use separate components (
Label,
Description,
FieldError)
Date Props Unchanged:
value,
defaultValue,
onChange,
minValue,
maxValue,
granularity,
placeholderValue,
isRequired,
isDisabled,
isInvalid,
name,
createCalendar stay on
DateField
Variant on DateInputGroup: v3 supports only
variant="primary" and
variant="secondary" on
DateInputGroup;
color,
size,
radius removed — use Tailwind CSS
Start/End Content:
startContent/
endContent →
DateInputGroup.Prefix and
DateInputGroup.Suffix
Label Placement Removed:
labelPlacement removed — handle with layout
DOM/Class Props:
groupProps,
labelProps,
fieldProps,
classNames removed — use
className (and standard DOM props) on the relevant parts