Migration guide for DateInput to DateField from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 DateField documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, DateInput was a single component with props:

import { DateInput } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < DateInput label = "Date" name = "date" />; }

In v3, DateField requires compound components with DateInputGroup and a render prop for segments:

import { DateField, DateInputGroup, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ DateField > ); }

v2: DateInput

v3: DateField

v2: Single component with props

v3: Compound components: DateField (root) + DateInputGroup with DateInputGroup.Input (render prop) and DateInputGroup.Segment ; optionally DateInputGroup.Prefix and DateInputGroup.Suffix

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes label - Removed (use Label component) description - Removed (use Description component) errorMessage - Removed (use FieldError component) value , defaultValue , onChange DateField Same (React Aria) minValue , maxValue , granularity , placeholderValue DateField Same isRequired , isDisabled , isReadOnly , isInvalid , name DateField Same createCalendar , validationBehavior DateField Same variant DateInputGroup Simplified to primary | secondary only fullWidth DateField or DateInputGroup On root or group color - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) size - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) radius - Removed (use Tailwind CSS) labelPlacement - Removed (handle with layout) startContent DateInputGroup.Prefix Use Prefix child endContent DateInputGroup.Suffix Use Suffix child classNames - Use className on DateField and DateInputGroup parts groupProps - Removed (use className or DOM props on DateInputGroup ) labelProps - Removed (use className on Label ) fieldProps - Removed (use className on DateInputGroup ) innerWrapperProps - Removed (use className on group/input parts) descriptionProps - Removed (use className on Description ) errorMessageProps - Removed (use className on FieldError ) inputRef - Removed (ref is handled by DateField / React Aria)

v2 v3 < DateInput label = "Date" name = "date" /> < DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >

v2 v3 < DateInput description = "Select your birth date" label = "Birth date" name = "birthdate" /> < DateInput errorMessage = "Please enter a valid date" isInvalid label = "Date" name = "date" /> import { Description, FieldError, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; < DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "birthdate" > < Label >Birth date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > < Description >Select your birth date</ Description > </ DateField > < DateField className = "w-[256px]" isInvalid name = "date" > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > < FieldError >Please enter a valid date</ FieldError > </ DateField >

v2 v3 < DateInput isRequired label = "Date" name = "date" /> < DateField className = "w-[256px]" isRequired name = "date" > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >

v2 v3 import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ; import { useState } from "react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( null ); < DateInput label = "Date" name = "date" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> import type { DateValue } from "@internationalized/date" ; import { useState } from "react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState < DateValue | null >( null ); < DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >

v2 v3 import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ; < DateInput granularity = "day" label = "Date" maxValue = { parseDate ( "2025-12-31" )} minValue = { parseDate ( "2020-01-01" )} name = "date" /> import { parseDate } from "@internationalized/date" ; < DateField className = "w-[256px]" granularity = "day" maxValue = { parseDate ( "2025-12-31" )} minValue = { parseDate ( "2020-01-01" )} name = "date" > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >

v2 v3 < DateInput endContent = {< CalendarIcon />} label = "Date" name = "date" startContent = {< CalendarIcon />} /> < DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Prefix > < CalendarIcon /> </ DateInputGroup.Prefix > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > < DateInputGroup.Suffix > < CalendarIcon /> </ DateInputGroup.Suffix > </ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >

v2 v3 < DateInput label = "Date" name = "date" variant = "bordered" /> < DateInput color = "primary" label = "Date" name = "date" size = "lg" /> < DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup variant = "primary" > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ DateField > < DateField className = "w-[256px]" name = "date" > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup variant = "secondary" > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ DateField >

The v3 DateField follows this structure:

DateField (Root) ├── Label (optional) ├── DateInputGroup │ ├── DateInputGroup.Prefix (optional) │ ├── DateInputGroup.Input → (segment) => DateInputGroup.Segment │ └── DateInputGroup.Suffix (optional) ├── Description (optional) └── FieldError (optional)