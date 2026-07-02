Migration guide for TimeInput to TimeField from HeroUI v2 to v3

Refer to the v3 TimeField documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.

In v2, TimeInput was a single component with props:

import { TimeInput } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return < TimeInput label = "Time" name = "time" />; }

In v3, TimeField requires compound components with DateInputGroup and a render prop for segments:

import { TimeField, DateInputGroup, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; export default function App () { return ( < TimeField className = "w-[256px]" name = "time" > < Label >Time</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ TimeField > ); }

v2: TimeInput

v3: TimeField

v2: Single component with props

v3: Compound components: TimeField (root) + DateInputGroup with DateInputGroup.Input (render prop) and DateInputGroup.Segment ; optionally DateInputGroup.Prefix and DateInputGroup.Suffix

v2 Prop v3 Location Notes label — Use Label component description — Use Description component errorMessage — Use FieldError component value , defaultValue , onChange TimeField Same (React Aria) minValue , maxValue , granularity , placeholderValue TimeField Same isRequired , isDisabled , isReadOnly , isInvalid , name TimeField Same validationBehavior , shouldForceLeadingZeros TimeField Same variant DateInputGroup Simplified to primary | secondary only fullWidth TimeField or DateInputGroup On root or group color — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) size — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) radius — Removed (use Tailwind CSS) labelPlacement — Handle with layout startContent DateInputGroup.Prefix Use Prefix child endContent DateInputGroup.Suffix Use Suffix child classNames — Use className on TimeField and DateInputGroup parts groupProps — Use className or DOM props on DateInputGroup labelProps — Use className on Label fieldProps — Use className on DateInputGroup innerWrapperProps — Use className on group/input parts descriptionProps — Use className on Description errorMessageProps — Use className on FieldError inputRef — Ref handled by TimeField / React Aria

v2 v3 < TimeInput description = "Select start time" label = "Start time" name = "startTime" /> < TimeInput errorMessage = "Please enter a valid time" isInvalid label = "Time" name = "time" /> import { Description, FieldError, Label } from "@heroui/react" ; < TimeField className = "w-[256px]" name = "startTime" > < Label >Start time</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > < Description >Select start time</ Description > </ TimeField > < TimeField className = "w-[256px]" isInvalid name = "time" > < Label >Time</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > < FieldError >Please enter a valid time</ FieldError > </ TimeField >

v2 v3 import { parseTime } from "@internationalized/date" ; import { useState } from "react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( null ); < TimeInput label = "Time" name = "time" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> import type { TimeValue } from "@internationalized/date" ; import { useState } from "react" ; const [ value , setValue ] = useState < TimeValue | null >( null ); < TimeField className = "w-[256px]" name = "time" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} > < Label >Time</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ TimeField >

v2 v3 import { parseTime } from "@internationalized/date" ; < TimeInput granularity = "minute" label = "Time" maxValue = { parseTime ( "18:00" )} minValue = { parseTime ( "09:00" )} name = "time" /> import { parseTime } from "@internationalized/date" ; < TimeField className = "w-[256px]" granularity = "minute" maxValue = { parseTime ( "18:00" )} minValue = { parseTime ( "09:00" )} name = "time" > < Label >Time</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > </ DateInputGroup > </ TimeField >

v2 v3 < TimeInput endContent = {< ClockIcon />} label = "Time" name = "time" startContent = {< ClockIcon />} /> < TimeField className = "w-[256px]" name = "time" > < Label >Time</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Prefix > < ClockIcon /> </ DateInputGroup.Prefix > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > < DateInputGroup.Suffix > < ClockIcon /> </ DateInputGroup.Suffix > </ DateInputGroup > </ TimeField >

The v3 TimeField follows this structure:

TimeField (Root) ├── Label (optional) ├── DateInputGroup │ ├── DateInputGroup.Prefix (optional) │ ├── DateInputGroup.Input → (segment) => DateInputGroup.Segment │ └── DateInputGroup.Suffix (optional) ├── Description (optional) └── FieldError (optional)