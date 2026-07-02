TimeInput
Migration guide for TimeInput to TimeField from HeroUI v2 to v3
Refer to the v3 TimeField documentation for complete API reference, styling guide, and advanced examples. This guide only focuses on migrating from HeroUI v2.
Structure Changes
In v2, TimeInput was a single component with props:
In v3, TimeField requires compound components with DateInputGroup and a render prop for segments:
Key Changes
1. Component Naming
v2:
TimeInput
v3:
TimeField
2. Component Structure
v2: Single component with props
v3: Compound components:
TimeField (root) +
DateInputGroup with
DateInputGroup.Input (render prop) and
DateInputGroup.Segment; optionally
DateInputGroup.Prefix and
DateInputGroup.Suffix
3. Prop Changes
|v2 Prop
|v3 Location
|Notes
label
|—
|Use
Label component
description
|—
|Use
Description component
errorMessage
|—
|Use
FieldError component
value,
defaultValue,
onChange
TimeField
|Same (React Aria)
minValue,
maxValue,
granularity,
placeholderValue
TimeField
|Same
isRequired,
isDisabled,
isReadOnly,
isInvalid,
name
TimeField
|Same
validationBehavior,
shouldForceLeadingZeros
TimeField
|Same
variant
DateInputGroup
|Simplified to
primary |
secondary only
fullWidth
TimeField or
DateInputGroup
|On root or group
color
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
size
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
radius
|—
|Removed (use Tailwind CSS)
labelPlacement
|—
|Handle with layout
startContent
DateInputGroup.Prefix
|Use Prefix child
endContent
DateInputGroup.Suffix
|Use Suffix child
classNames
|—
|Use
className on
TimeField and
DateInputGroup parts
groupProps
|—
|Use
className or DOM props on
DateInputGroup
labelProps
|—
|Use
className on
Label
fieldProps
|—
|Use
className on
DateInputGroup
innerWrapperProps
|—
|Use
className on group/input parts
descriptionProps
|—
|Use
className on
Description
errorMessageProps
|—
|Use
className on
FieldError
inputRef
|—
|Ref handled by
TimeField / React Aria
Migration Examples
With Description and Error
Controlled
Min/Max and Granularity
Start/End Content
Component Anatomy
The v3 TimeField follows this structure:
Summary
- Component Renamed:
TimeInput→
TimeField
- Component Structure: Must use compound components:
TimeField(root) and
DateInputGroupwith
DateInputGroup.Input(render prop) and
DateInputGroup.Segment
- Label/Description/Error: Use separate components (
Label,
Description,
FieldError)
- Time Props Unchanged:
value,
defaultValue,
onChange,
minValue,
maxValue,
granularity,
placeholderValue,
isRequired,
isDisabled,
isInvalid,
name,
validationBehavior,
shouldForceLeadingZerosstay on
TimeField
- Variant on DateInputGroup: v3 supports only
variant="primary"and
variant="secondary"on
DateInputGroup;
color,
size,
radiusremoved — use Tailwind CSS
- Start/End Content:
startContent/
endContent→
DateInputGroup.Prefixand
DateInputGroup.Suffix
- Label Placement Removed:
labelPlacementremoved — handle with layout
- DOM/Class Props:
groupProps,
labelProps,
fieldProps,
classNamesremoved — use
className(and standard DOM props) on the relevant parts