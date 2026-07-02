HeroUI dark mode is CSS-driven. Components read theme variables from the root element, so you do not need a HeroUI provider. Add the dark class or data-theme="dark" to <html> and HeroUI will apply the dark theme.

< html class = "dark" data-theme = "dark" > < body class = "bg-background text-foreground" > <!-- Your app --> </ body > </ html >

Keep the bg-background and text-foreground classes on your app shell so the page canvas changes with the active theme.

HeroUI's built-in light and dark themes respond to both .light / .dark classes and data-theme="light" / data-theme="dark" attributes. If you set both manually, keep the values in sync.

Use next-themes when you need theme persistence, system preference support, and no flash before hydration in a Next.js app.

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i next-themes pnpm add next-themes yarn add next-themes bun add next-themes

Create a client provider for next-themes .

// app/providers.tsx "use client" ; import {ThemeProvider as NextThemesProvider} from "next-themes" ; export function Providers ({ children } : { children : React . ReactNode }) { return ( < NextThemesProvider attribute = "class" defaultTheme = "system" enableSystem disableTransitionOnChange > {children} </ NextThemesProvider > ); }

Wrap your app with the provider from the root layout. Add suppressHydrationWarning to <html> because next-themes updates that element before hydration.

// app/layout.tsx import "./globals.css" ; import {Providers} from "./providers" ; export default function RootLayout ({ children } : { children : React . ReactNode }) { return ( < html lang = "en" suppressHydrationWarning > < body className = "bg-background text-foreground" > < Providers >{children}</ Providers > </ body > </ html > ); }

Use useTheme from next-themes inside a client component. Delay rendering until mount because the active theme is not known during SSR.

// app/components/theme-switcher.tsx "use client" ; import {Button} from "@heroui/react" ; import {useTheme} from "next-themes" ; import {useEffect, useState} from "react" ; export function ThemeSwitcher () { const [ mounted , setMounted ] = useState ( false ); const { resolvedTheme , setTheme , theme } = useTheme (); useEffect (() => { setMounted ( true ); }, []); if ( ! mounted) return null ; const activeTheme = theme === "system" ? resolvedTheme : theme; return ( < div className = "flex items-center gap-2" > < Button variant = {activeTheme === "light" ? "primary" : "secondary" } onPress = {() => setTheme ( "light" )} > Light </ Button > < Button variant = {activeTheme === "dark" ? "primary" : "secondary" } onPress = {() => setTheme ( "dark" )} > Dark </ Button > < Button variant = {theme === "system" ? "primary" : "secondary" } onPress = {() => setTheme ( "system" )}> System </ Button > </ div > ); }

For pages/ , wrap your application in pages/_app.tsx .

// pages/_app.tsx import "@/styles/globals.css" ; import type {AppProps} from "next/app" ; import {ThemeProvider as NextThemesProvider} from "next-themes" ; export default function App ({ Component , pageProps } : AppProps ) { return ( < NextThemesProvider attribute = "class" defaultTheme = "system" enableSystem disableTransitionOnChange > < Component { ... pageProps} /> </ NextThemesProvider > ); }

The attribute="class" setup works well for the built-in light and dark themes. If your custom theme CSS is written with data-theme selectors, configure next-themes to write data-theme instead.

< NextThemesProvider attribute = "data-theme" defaultTheme = "system" enableSystem themes = {[ "light" , "dark" , "ocean" , "ocean-dark" ]} > {children} </ NextThemesProvider >

When you pass a custom themes list, include "light" and "dark" if you still want the built-in themes available.

Use HeroUI's useTheme hook when you are building a plain React app, such as Vite or Create React App, and do not need next-themes .

The hook is exported from @heroui/react . It stores the selected theme in localStorage , resolves "system" from the user's OS preference, and applies both the class and data-theme attribute to <html> .

// src/components/theme-switcher.tsx import {Button, useTheme} from "@heroui/react" ; export function ThemeSwitcher () { const { resolvedTheme , setTheme , theme } = useTheme ( "system" ); return ( < div className = "flex items-center gap-2" > < Button variant = {resolvedTheme === "light" ? "primary" : "secondary" } onPress = {() => setTheme ( "light" )} > Light </ Button > < Button variant = {resolvedTheme === "dark" ? "primary" : "secondary" } onPress = {() => setTheme ( "dark" )} > Dark </ Button > < Button variant = {theme === "system" ? "primary" : "secondary" } onPress = {() => setTheme ( "system" )}> System </ Button > </ div > ); }

Use one theme controller per app. In Next.js, prefer next-themes and its useTheme hook. In plain React apps, use useTheme from @heroui/react .

Theme-aware utilities work automatically because they read CSS variables:

< main className = "min-h-screen bg-background text-foreground" > < section className = "bg-surface text-surface-foreground shadow-surface" > Theme-aware content </ section > </ main >

Use the dark: variant for one-off changes that only apply in dark mode: