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HeroUI
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Dark Mode

Add light, dark, and system theme switching to HeroUI v3

Theme sourceTailwind CSS

HeroUI dark mode is CSS-driven. Components read theme variables from the root element, so you do not need a HeroUI provider. Add the dark class or data-theme="dark" to <html> and HeroUI will apply the dark theme.

<html class="dark" data-theme="dark">
  <body class="bg-background text-foreground">
    <!-- Your app -->
  </body>
</html>

Keep the bg-background and text-foreground classes on your app shell so the page canvas changes with the active theme.

HeroUI's built-in light and dark themes respond to both .light / .dark classes and data-theme="light" / data-theme="dark" attributes. If you set both manually, keep the values in sync.

Next.js with next-themes

Use next-themes when you need theme persistence, system preference support, and no flash before hydration in a Next.js app.

Install next-themes

npm i next-themes
pnpm add next-themes
yarn add next-themes
bun add next-themes

App Router

Create a client provider for next-themes.

// app/providers.tsx
"use client";

import {ThemeProvider as NextThemesProvider} from "next-themes";

export function Providers({children}: {children: React.ReactNode}) {
  return (
    <NextThemesProvider
      attribute="class"
      defaultTheme="system"
      enableSystem
      disableTransitionOnChange
    >
      {children}
    </NextThemesProvider>
  );
}

Wrap your app with the provider from the root layout. Add suppressHydrationWarning to <html> because next-themes updates that element before hydration.

// app/layout.tsx
import "./globals.css";

import {Providers} from "./providers";

export default function RootLayout({children}: {children: React.ReactNode}) {
  return (
    <html lang="en" suppressHydrationWarning>
      <body className="bg-background text-foreground">
        <Providers>{children}</Providers>
      </body>
    </html>
  );
}

Theme switcher

Use useTheme from next-themes inside a client component. Delay rendering until mount because the active theme is not known during SSR.

// app/components/theme-switcher.tsx
"use client";

import {Button} from "@heroui/react";
import {useTheme} from "next-themes";
import {useEffect, useState} from "react";

export function ThemeSwitcher() {
  const [mounted, setMounted] = useState(false);
  const {resolvedTheme, setTheme, theme} = useTheme();

  useEffect(() => {
    setMounted(true);
  }, []);

  if (!mounted) return null;

  const activeTheme = theme === "system" ? resolvedTheme : theme;

  return (
    <div className="flex items-center gap-2">
      <Button
        variant={activeTheme === "light" ? "primary" : "secondary"}
        onPress={() => setTheme("light")}
      >
        Light
      </Button>
      <Button
        variant={activeTheme === "dark" ? "primary" : "secondary"}
        onPress={() => setTheme("dark")}
      >
        Dark
      </Button>
      <Button variant={theme === "system" ? "primary" : "secondary"} onPress={() => setTheme("system")}>
        System
      </Button>
    </div>
  );
}

Pages Router

For pages/, wrap your application in pages/_app.tsx.

// pages/_app.tsx
import "@/styles/globals.css";

import type {AppProps} from "next/app";
import {ThemeProvider as NextThemesProvider} from "next-themes";

export default function App({Component, pageProps}: AppProps) {
  return (
    <NextThemesProvider
      attribute="class"
      defaultTheme="system"
      enableSystem
      disableTransitionOnChange
    >
      <Component {...pageProps} />
    </NextThemesProvider>
  );
}

Using custom theme names

The attribute="class" setup works well for the built-in light and dark themes. If your custom theme CSS is written with data-theme selectors, configure next-themes to write data-theme instead.

<NextThemesProvider
  attribute="data-theme"
  defaultTheme="system"
  enableSystem
  themes={["light", "dark", "ocean", "ocean-dark"]}
>
  {children}
</NextThemesProvider>

When you pass a custom themes list, include "light" and "dark" if you still want the built-in themes available.

React with useTheme

Use HeroUI's useTheme hook when you are building a plain React app, such as Vite or Create React App, and do not need next-themes.

The hook is exported from @heroui/react. It stores the selected theme in localStorage, resolves "system" from the user's OS preference, and applies both the class and data-theme attribute to <html>.

// src/components/theme-switcher.tsx
import {Button, useTheme} from "@heroui/react";

export function ThemeSwitcher() {
  const {resolvedTheme, setTheme, theme} = useTheme("system");

  return (
    <div className="flex items-center gap-2">
      <Button
        variant={resolvedTheme === "light" ? "primary" : "secondary"}
        onPress={() => setTheme("light")}
      >
        Light
      </Button>
      <Button
        variant={resolvedTheme === "dark" ? "primary" : "secondary"}
        onPress={() => setTheme("dark")}
      >
        Dark
      </Button>
      <Button variant={theme === "system" ? "primary" : "secondary"} onPress={() => setTheme("system")}>
        System
      </Button>
    </div>
  );
}

Use one theme controller per app. In Next.js, prefer next-themes and its useTheme hook. In plain React apps, use useTheme from @heroui/react.

Styling for both themes

Theme-aware utilities work automatically because they read CSS variables:

<main className="min-h-screen bg-background text-foreground">
  <section className="bg-surface text-surface-foreground shadow-surface">
    Theme-aware content
  </section>
</main>

Use the dark: variant for one-off changes that only apply in dark mode:

<div className="bg-background text-foreground dark:border-default">
  Custom dark-mode adjustment
</div>

Theming

Customize HeroUI's design system with CSS variables and global styles

Styling

Style HeroUI components with CSS, Tailwind, or CSS-in-JS

On this page

Next.js with next-themesInstall next-themesApp RouterTheme switcherPages RouterUsing custom theme namesReact with useThemeStyling for both themes