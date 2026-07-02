Add light, dark, and system theme switching to HeroUI v3
HeroUI dark mode is CSS-driven. Components read theme variables from the root element, so you do not need a HeroUI provider. Add the
dark class or
data-theme="dark" to
<html> and HeroUI will apply the dark theme.
< html class = "dark" data-theme = "dark" >
< body class = "bg-background text-foreground" >
<!-- Your app -->
</ body > </ html >
Keep the
bg-background and
text-foreground classes on your app shell so the page canvas changes with the active theme.
HeroUI's built-in light and dark themes respond to both
.light /
.dark classes and
data-theme="light" /
data-theme="dark" attributes. If you set both manually, keep the values in sync.
Use
next-themes when you need theme persistence, system preference support, and no flash before hydration in a Next.js app.
Create a client provider for
next-themes.
// app/providers.tsx
"use client" ;
import {ThemeProvider as NextThemesProvider} from "next-themes" ;
export function Providers ({ children } : { children : React . ReactNode }) {
return (
< NextThemesProvider
attribute = "class"
defaultTheme = "system"
enableSystem
disableTransitionOnChange
>
{children}
</ NextThemesProvider >
); }
Wrap your app with the provider from the root layout. Add
suppressHydrationWarning to
<html> because
next-themes updates that element before hydration.
// app/layout.tsx
import "./globals.css" ;
import {Providers} from "./providers" ;
export default function RootLayout ({ children } : { children : React . ReactNode }) {
return (
< html lang = "en" suppressHydrationWarning >
< body className = "bg-background text-foreground" >
< Providers >{children}</ Providers >
</ body >
</ html >
); }
Use
useTheme from
next-themes inside a client component. Delay rendering until mount because the active theme is not known during SSR.
// app/components/theme-switcher.tsx
"use client" ;
import {Button} from "@heroui/react" ;
import {useTheme} from "next-themes" ;
import {useEffect, useState} from "react" ;
export function ThemeSwitcher () {
const [ mounted , setMounted ] = useState ( false );
const { resolvedTheme , setTheme , theme } = useTheme ();
useEffect (() => {
setMounted ( true );
}, []);
if ( ! mounted) return null ;
const activeTheme = theme === "system" ? resolvedTheme : theme;
return (
< div className = "flex items-center gap-2" >
< Button
variant = {activeTheme === "light" ? "primary" : "secondary" }
onPress = {() => setTheme ( "light" )}
>
Light
</ Button >
< Button
variant = {activeTheme === "dark" ? "primary" : "secondary" }
onPress = {() => setTheme ( "dark" )}
>
Dark
</ Button >
< Button variant = {theme === "system" ? "primary" : "secondary" } onPress = {() => setTheme ( "system" )}>
System
</ Button >
</ div >
); }
For
pages/, wrap your application in
pages/_app.tsx.
// pages/_app.tsx
import "@/styles/globals.css" ;
import type {AppProps} from "next/app" ;
import {ThemeProvider as NextThemesProvider} from "next-themes" ;
export default function App ({ Component , pageProps } : AppProps ) {
return (
< NextThemesProvider
attribute = "class"
defaultTheme = "system"
enableSystem
disableTransitionOnChange
>
< Component { ... pageProps} />
</ NextThemesProvider >
); }
The
attribute="class" setup works well for the built-in
light and
dark themes. If your custom theme CSS is written with
data-theme selectors, configure
next-themes to write
data-theme instead.
< NextThemesProvider
attribute = "data-theme"
defaultTheme = "system"
enableSystem
themes = {[ "light" , "dark" , "ocean" , "ocean-dark" ]}
>
{children} </ NextThemesProvider >
When you pass a custom
themes list, include
"light" and
"dark" if you still want the built-in themes available.
Use HeroUI's
useTheme hook when you are building a plain React app, such as Vite or Create React App, and do not need
next-themes.
The hook is exported from
@heroui/react. It stores the selected theme in
localStorage, resolves
"system" from the user's OS preference, and applies both the class and
data-theme attribute to
<html>.
// src/components/theme-switcher.tsx
import {Button, useTheme} from "@heroui/react" ;
export function ThemeSwitcher () {
const { resolvedTheme , setTheme , theme } = useTheme ( "system" );
return (
< div className = "flex items-center gap-2" >
< Button
variant = {resolvedTheme === "light" ? "primary" : "secondary" }
onPress = {() => setTheme ( "light" )}
>
Light
</ Button >
< Button
variant = {resolvedTheme === "dark" ? "primary" : "secondary" }
onPress = {() => setTheme ( "dark" )}
>
Dark
</ Button >
< Button variant = {theme === "system" ? "primary" : "secondary" } onPress = {() => setTheme ( "system" )}>
System
</ Button >
</ div >
); }
Use one theme controller per app. In Next.js, prefer
next-themes and its
useTheme hook. In plain React apps, use
useTheme from
@heroui/react.
Theme-aware utilities work automatically because they read CSS variables:
< main className = "min-h-screen bg-background text-foreground" >
< section className = "bg-surface text-surface-foreground shadow-surface" >
Theme-aware content
</ section > </ main >
Use the
dark: variant for one-off changes that only apply in dark mode:
< div className = "bg-background text-foreground dark:border-default" >
Custom dark-mode adjustment </ div >