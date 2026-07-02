Add smooth animations and transitions to HeroUI v3 components

HeroUI components support multiple animation approaches: built-in CSS transitions, custom CSS animations, and JavaScript libraries like Framer Motion.

HeroUI components use data attributes to expose their state for animation:

/* Popover entrance/exit */ .popover [ data-entering ] { @ apply animate-in zoom-in- 90 fade-in- 0 duration- 200; } .popover [ data-exiting ] { @ apply animate-out zoom-out- 95 fade-out duration- 150; } /* Button press effect */ .button:active , .button [ data-pressed = "true" ] { transform : scale ( 0.97 ); } /* Accordion expansion */ .accordion__panel [ aria-hidden = "false" ] { @ apply h- [ var ( --panel-height )] opacity- 100; }

State attributes for styling:

[data-hovered="true"] - Hover state

- Hover state [data-pressed="true"] - Active/pressed state

- Active/pressed state [data-focus-visible="true"] - Keyboard focus

- Keyboard focus [data-disabled="true"] - Disabled state

- Disabled state [data-entering] / [data-exiting] - Transition states

/ - Transition states [aria-expanded="true"] - Expanded state

Using Tailwind utilities:

// Pulse on hover < Button className = "hover:animate-pulse" > Hover me </ Button > // Fade in entrance < Alert className = "animate-fade-in" > Welcome message </ Alert > // Staggered list < div className = "space-y-2" > < Card className = "animate-fade-in animate-delay-100" >Item 1</ Card > < Card className = "animate-fade-in animate-delay-200" >Item 2</ Card > </ div >

Custom transitions:

/* Slower accordion */ .accordion__panel { @ apply transition-all duration- 500; } /* Bouncy button */ .button:active { animation : bounce 0.3 s ; } @keyframes bounce { 50% { transform : scale ( 0.95 ); } }

HeroUI components work seamlessly with Framer Motion for advanced animations.

Basic usage:

import { motion } from 'framer-motion' ; import { Button } from '@heroui/react' ; const MotionButton = motion (Button); < MotionButton whileHover = {{ scale: 1.05 }} whileTap = {{ scale: 0.95 }} > Animated Button </ MotionButton >

Entrance animations:

< motion.div initial = {{ opacity: 0 , y: 20 }} animate = {{ opacity: 1 , y: 0 }} transition = {{ duration: 0.5 }} > < Alert > < Alert.Title >Welcome!</ Alert.Title > </ Alert > </ motion.div >

Layout animations:

import { AnimatePresence, motion } from 'framer-motion' ; function Tabs ({ items , selected }) { return ( < div className = "flex gap-2" > {items. map (( item , i ) => ( < Button key = {i} onPress = {() => setSelected (i)}> {item} {selected === i && ( < motion.div layoutId = "active" className = "absolute inset-0 bg-accent" transition = {{ type: "spring" , bounce: 0.2 }} /> )} </ Button > ))} </ div > ); }

Apply dynamic animations based on component state:

< Button > {({ isPressed , isHovered }) => ( < motion.span animate = {{ scale: isPressed ? 0.95 : isHovered ? 1.05 : 1 }} > Interactive Button </ motion.span > )} </ Button >

Respecting motion preferences: HeroUI automatically respects user motion preferences using Tailwind's motion-reduce: utility. All built-in transitions and animations are disabled when users enable "reduce motion" in their system settings.

HeroUI extends Tailwind's motion-reduce: variant to support both the native prefers-reduced-motion media query and the data-reduce-motion attribute.

/* HeroUI pattern - uses Tailwind's motion-reduce: */ .button { @ apply transition-colors motion-reduce :transition-none; } /* Expands to support both approaches: */ @media (prefers-reduced-motion: reduce) { .button { transition : none ; } } [ data-reduce-motion = "true" ] .button { transition : none ; }

With Framer Motion:

import { useReducedMotion } from 'framer-motion' ; function AnimatedCard () { const shouldReduceMotion = useReducedMotion (); return ( < motion.div initial = {{ opacity: 0 }} animate = {{ opacity: 1 }} transition = {{ duration: shouldReduceMotion ? 0 : 0.5 }} > < Card >Content</ Card > </ motion.div > ); }

Disabling animations globally: Add data-reduce-motion="true" to the <html> or <body> tag:

< html data-reduce-motion = "true" > <!-- All HeroUI animations will be disabled --> </ html >

HeroUI automatically detects the user's prefers-reduced-motion: reduce setting and disables animations accordingly.

Use GPU-accelerated properties: Prefer transform and opacity for smooth animations:

/* Good - GPU accelerated */ .slide-in { transform : translateX ( -100 % ); transition : transform 0.3 s ; } /* Avoid - Triggers layout */ .slide-in { left : -100 % ; transition : left 0.3 s ; }

Will-change optimization: Use will-change to optimize animations, but remove it when not animating:

.button { will-change : transform; } .button:not ( :hover ) { will-change : auto ; }