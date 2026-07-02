Add smooth animations and transitions to HeroUI v3 components
HeroUI components support multiple animation approaches: built-in CSS transitions, custom CSS animations, and JavaScript libraries like Framer Motion.
HeroUI components use data attributes to expose their state for animation:
/* Popover entrance/exit */
.popover [ data-entering ] {
@ apply animate-in zoom-in- 90 fade-in- 0 duration- 200;
}
.popover [ data-exiting ] {
@ apply animate-out zoom-out- 95 fade-out duration- 150;
}
/* Button press effect */
.button:active ,
.button [ data-pressed = "true" ] {
transform : scale ( 0.97 );
}
/* Accordion expansion */
.accordion__panel [ aria-hidden = "false" ] {
@ apply h- [ var ( --panel-height )] opacity- 100; }
State attributes for styling:
[data-hovered="true"] - Hover state
[data-pressed="true"] - Active/pressed state
[data-focus-visible="true"] - Keyboard focus
[data-disabled="true"] - Disabled state
[data-entering] /
[data-exiting] - Transition states
[aria-expanded="true"] - Expanded state
Using Tailwind utilities:
// Pulse on hover
< Button className = "hover:animate-pulse" >
Hover me
</ Button >
// Fade in entrance
< Alert className = "animate-fade-in" >
Welcome message
</ Alert >
// Staggered list
< div className = "space-y-2" >
< Card className = "animate-fade-in animate-delay-100" >Item 1</ Card >
< Card className = "animate-fade-in animate-delay-200" >Item 2</ Card > </ div >
Custom transitions:
/* Slower accordion */
.accordion__panel {
@ apply transition-all duration- 500;
}
/* Bouncy button */
.button:active {
animation : bounce 0.3 s ;
}
@keyframes bounce {
50% { transform : scale ( 0.95 ); } }
HeroUI components work seamlessly with Framer Motion for advanced animations.
Basic usage:
import { motion } from 'framer-motion' ;
import { Button } from '@heroui/react' ;
const MotionButton = motion (Button);
< MotionButton
whileHover = {{ scale: 1.05 }}
whileTap = {{ scale: 0.95 }}
>
Animated Button </ MotionButton >
Entrance animations:
< motion.div
initial = {{ opacity: 0 , y: 20 }}
animate = {{ opacity: 1 , y: 0 }}
transition = {{ duration: 0.5 }}
>
< Alert >
< Alert.Title >Welcome!</ Alert.Title >
</ Alert > </ motion.div >
Layout animations:
import { AnimatePresence, motion } from 'framer-motion' ;
function Tabs ({ items , selected }) {
return (
< div className = "flex gap-2" >
{items. map (( item , i ) => (
< Button key = {i} onPress = {() => setSelected (i)}>
{item}
{selected === i && (
< motion.div
layoutId = "active"
className = "absolute inset-0 bg-accent"
transition = {{ type: "spring" , bounce: 0.2 }}
/>
)}
</ Button >
))}
</ div >
); }
Apply dynamic animations based on component state:
< Button >
{({ isPressed , isHovered }) => (
< motion.span
animate = {{
scale: isPressed ? 0.95 : isHovered ? 1.05 : 1
}}
>
Interactive Button
</ motion.span >
)} </ Button >
Respecting motion preferences: HeroUI automatically respects user motion preferences using Tailwind's
motion-reduce: utility. All built-in transitions and animations are disabled when users enable "reduce motion" in their system settings.
HeroUI extends Tailwind's
motion-reduce: variant to support both the native
prefers-reduced-motion media query and the
data-reduce-motion attribute.
/* HeroUI pattern - uses Tailwind's motion-reduce: */
.button {
@ apply transition-colors motion-reduce :transition-none;
}
/* Expands to support both approaches: */
@media (prefers-reduced-motion: reduce) {
.button {
transition : none ;
}
}
[ data-reduce-motion = "true" ] .button {
transition : none ; }
With Framer Motion:
import { useReducedMotion } from 'framer-motion' ;
function AnimatedCard () {
const shouldReduceMotion = useReducedMotion ();
return (
< motion.div
initial = {{ opacity: 0 }}
animate = {{ opacity: 1 }}
transition = {{ duration: shouldReduceMotion ? 0 : 0.5 }}
>
< Card >Content</ Card >
</ motion.div >
); }
Disabling animations globally: Add
data-reduce-motion="true" to the
<html> or
<body> tag:
< html data-reduce-motion = "true" >
<!-- All HeroUI animations will be disabled --> </ html >
HeroUI automatically detects the user's
prefers-reduced-motion: reduce setting and disables animations accordingly.
Use GPU-accelerated properties: Prefer
transform and
opacity for smooth animations:
/* Good - GPU accelerated */
.slide-in {
transform : translateX ( -100 % );
transition : transform 0.3 s ;
}
/* Avoid - Triggers layout */
.slide-in {
left : -100 % ;
transition : left 0.3 s ; }
Will-change optimization: Use
will-change to optimize animations, but remove it when not animating:
.button {
will-change : transform;
}
.button:not ( :hover ) {
will-change : auto ; }