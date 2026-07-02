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Animation

Add smooth animations and transitions to HeroUI v3 components

HeroUI components support multiple animation approaches: built-in CSS transitions, custom CSS animations, and JavaScript libraries like Framer Motion.

Built-in Animations

HeroUI components use data attributes to expose their state for animation:

/* Popover entrance/exit */
.popover[data-entering] {
  @apply animate-in zoom-in-90 fade-in-0 duration-200;
}

.popover[data-exiting] {
  @apply animate-out zoom-out-95 fade-out duration-150;
}

/* Button press effect */
.button:active,
.button[data-pressed="true"] {
  transform: scale(0.97);
}

/* Accordion expansion */
.accordion__panel[aria-hidden="false"] {
  @apply h-[var(--panel-height)] opacity-100;
}

State attributes for styling:

  • [data-hovered="true"] - Hover state
  • [data-pressed="true"] - Active/pressed state
  • [data-focus-visible="true"] - Keyboard focus
  • [data-disabled="true"] - Disabled state
  • [data-entering] / [data-exiting] - Transition states
  • [aria-expanded="true"] - Expanded state

CSS Animations

Using Tailwind utilities:

// Pulse on hover
<Button className="hover:animate-pulse">
  Hover me
</Button>

// Fade in entrance
<Alert className="animate-fade-in">
  Welcome message
</Alert>

// Staggered list
<div className="space-y-2">
  <Card className="animate-fade-in animate-delay-100">Item 1</Card>
  <Card className="animate-fade-in animate-delay-200">Item 2</Card>
</div>

Custom transitions:

/* Slower accordion */
.accordion__panel {
  @apply transition-all duration-500;
}

/* Bouncy button */
.button:active {
  animation: bounce 0.3s;
}

@keyframes bounce {
  50% { transform: scale(0.95); }
}

Framer Motion

HeroUI components work seamlessly with Framer Motion for advanced animations.

Basic usage:

import { motion } from 'framer-motion';
import { Button } from '@heroui/react';

const MotionButton = motion(Button);

<MotionButton
  whileHover={{ scale: 1.05 }}
  whileTap={{ scale: 0.95 }}
>
  Animated Button
</MotionButton>

Entrance animations:

<motion.div
  initial={{ opacity: 0, y: 20 }}
  animate={{ opacity: 1, y: 0 }}
  transition={{ duration: 0.5 }}
>
  <Alert>
    <Alert.Title>Welcome!</Alert.Title>
  </Alert>
</motion.div>

Layout animations:

import { AnimatePresence, motion } from 'framer-motion';

function Tabs({ items, selected }) {
  return (
    <div className="flex gap-2">
      {items.map((item, i) => (
        <Button key={i} onPress={() => setSelected(i)}>
          {item}
          {selected === i && (
            <motion.div
              layoutId="active"
              className="absolute inset-0 bg-accent"
              transition={{ type: "spring", bounce: 0.2 }}
            />
          )}
        </Button>
      ))}
    </div>
  );
}

Render Props

Apply dynamic animations based on component state:

<Button>
  {({ isPressed, isHovered }) => (
    <motion.span
      animate={{
        scale: isPressed ? 0.95 : isHovered ? 1.05 : 1
      }}
    >
      Interactive Button
    </motion.span>
  )}
</Button>

Accessibility

Respecting motion preferences: HeroUI automatically respects user motion preferences using Tailwind's motion-reduce: utility. All built-in transitions and animations are disabled when users enable "reduce motion" in their system settings.

HeroUI extends Tailwind's motion-reduce: variant to support both the native prefers-reduced-motion media query and the data-reduce-motion attribute.

/* HeroUI pattern - uses Tailwind's motion-reduce: */
.button {
  @apply transition-colors motion-reduce:transition-none;
}

/* Expands to support both approaches: */
@media (prefers-reduced-motion: reduce) {
  .button {
    transition: none;
  }
}

[data-reduce-motion="true"] .button {
  transition: none;
}

With Framer Motion:

import { useReducedMotion } from 'framer-motion';

function AnimatedCard() {
  const shouldReduceMotion = useReducedMotion();

  return (
    <motion.div
      initial={{ opacity: 0 }}
      animate={{ opacity: 1 }}
      transition={{ duration: shouldReduceMotion ? 0 : 0.5 }}
    >
      <Card>Content</Card>
    </motion.div>
  );
}

Disabling animations globally: Add data-reduce-motion="true" to the <html> or <body> tag:

<html data-reduce-motion="true">
  <!-- All HeroUI animations will be disabled -->
</html>

HeroUI automatically detects the user's prefers-reduced-motion: reduce setting and disables animations accordingly.

Performance Tips

Use GPU-accelerated properties: Prefer transform and opacity for smooth animations:

/* Good - GPU accelerated */
.slide-in {
  transform: translateX(-100%);
  transition: transform 0.3s;
}

/* Avoid - Triggers layout */
.slide-in {
  left: -100%;
  transition: left 0.3s;
}

Will-change optimization: Use will-change to optimize animations, but remove it when not animating:

.button {
  will-change: transform;
}

.button:not(:hover) {
  will-change: auto;
}

Next Steps

Styling

Style HeroUI components with CSS, Tailwind, or CSS-in-JS

Composition

Build flexible UI with component composition patterns

On this page

Built-in AnimationsCSS AnimationsFramer MotionRender PropsAccessibilityPerformance TipsNext Steps