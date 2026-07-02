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LLMs.txt

Enable AI assistants like Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf to understand HeroUI v3

We provide LLMs.txt files to make HeroUI v3 documentation accessible to AI coding assistants.

Available Files

Core documentation:

For limited context windows:

All platforms:

Integration

Claude Code: Tell Claude to reference the documentation:

Use HeroUI React documentation from https://heroui.com/react/llms.txt

Or add to your project's .claude file for automatic loading.

Cursor: Use the @Docs feature:

@Docs https://heroui.com/react/llms-full.txt

Learn more

Windsurf: Add to your .windsurfrules file:

#docs https://heroui.com/react/llms-full.txt

Learn more

Other AI tools: Most AI assistants can reference documentation by URL. Simply provide:

https://heroui.com/react/llms.txt

For component-specific documentation:

https://heroui.com/react/llms-components.txt

For patterns and best practices:

https://heroui.com/react/llms-patterns.txt

Contributing

Found an issue with AI-generated code? Help us improve our LLMs.txt files on GitHub.

Composition

Build flexible UI with component composition patterns

MCP Server

Access HeroUI v3 documentation directly in your AI assistant

On this page

Available FilesIntegrationContributing