Enable AI assistants like Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf to understand HeroUI v3

We provide LLMs.txt files to make HeroUI v3 documentation accessible to AI coding assistants.

Core documentation:

/react/llms.txt — Quick reference index for React documentation

/react/llms-full.txt — Complete HeroUI React documentation

For limited context windows:

/react/llms-components.txt — Component documentation only

/react/llms-patterns.txt — Common patterns and recipes

All platforms:

/llms.txt — Quick reference index (React + Native)

/llms-full.txt — Complete documentation (React + Native)

/llms-components.txt — All component documentation

/llms-patterns.txt — All patterns and recipes

Claude Code: Tell Claude to reference the documentation:

Use HeroUI React documentation from https://heroui.com/react/llms.txt

Or add to your project's .claude file for automatic loading.

Cursor: Use the @Docs feature:

@Docs https://heroui.com/react/llms-full.txt

Learn more

Windsurf: Add to your .windsurfrules file:

#docs https://heroui.com/react/llms-full.txt

Learn more

Other AI tools: Most AI assistants can reference documentation by URL. Simply provide:

https://heroui.com/react/llms.txt

For component-specific documentation:

https://heroui.com/react/llms-components.txt

For patterns and best practices:

https://heroui.com/react/llms-patterns.txt

Found an issue with AI-generated code? Help us improve our LLMs.txt files on GitHub.