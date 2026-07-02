LLMs.txt
Enable AI assistants like Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf to understand HeroUI v3
We provide LLMs.txt files to make HeroUI v3 documentation accessible to AI coding assistants.
Available Files
Core documentation:
- /react/llms.txt — Quick reference index for React documentation
- /react/llms-full.txt — Complete HeroUI React documentation
For limited context windows:
- /react/llms-components.txt — Component documentation only
- /react/llms-patterns.txt — Common patterns and recipes
All platforms:
- /llms.txt — Quick reference index (React + Native)
- /llms-full.txt — Complete documentation (React + Native)
- /llms-components.txt — All component documentation
- /llms-patterns.txt — All patterns and recipes
Integration
Claude Code: Tell Claude to reference the documentation:
Or add to your project's
.claude file for automatic loading.
Cursor: Use the
@Docs feature:
Windsurf: Add to your
.windsurfrules file:
Other AI tools: Most AI assistants can reference documentation by URL. Simply provide:
For component-specific documentation:
For patterns and best practices:
Contributing
Found an issue with AI-generated code? Help us improve our LLMs.txt files on GitHub.