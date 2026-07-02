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Colors

Color palette and theming system for HeroUI v3

Theme sourceTailwind CSS

HeroUI's color system is built around semantic intent, not visual abundance. Instead of exposing large raw palettes, the system defines a small, meaningful set of color roles that cover the majority of interface needs.

Most colors in the system are derived automatically from a limited number of base values. This allows HeroUI to maintain consistent contrast, hierarchy, and theming behavior while keeping the system easy to reason about and modify.

Colors should communicate purpose and state first. Visual variation comes from scale, emphasis, and context.

Want to create your own theme? Try the Theme Builder to visually customize colors, radius, fonts, and more — then export the CSS to use in your project.

Accent

The accent color represents the primary brand or product identity. It is used to draw attention to key actions, highlights, and moments of emphasis.

Accent should be used intentionally and sparingly. Overuse reduces its impact and can harm visual hierarchy. In most cases, components derive multiple accent-related values (hover, subtle backgrounds, focus states) automatically from the base accent color.

Accent--accent
Light
Accent
Hover--color-accent-hover
Foreground--accent-foreground
Accent Soft
Hover--color-accent-soft-hover
Foreground--color-accent-soft-foreground
Accent--accent
Dark
Accent
Hover--color-accent-hover
Foreground--accent-foreground
Accent Soft
Hover--color-accent-soft-hover
Foreground--color-accent-soft-foreground

Default (neutrals)

Default colors form the neutral backbone of the system. They are used for most non-emphasized UI elements.

Default--default
Light
Default
Hover--color-default-hover
Foreground--default-foreground
Default--default
Dark
Default
Hover--color-default-hover
Foreground--default-foreground

Success

Success colors communicate positive outcomes, confirmations, and completed states. They are typically used in feedback components, status indicators, and validation states.

Success--success
Light
Success
Hover--color-success-hover
Foreground--success-foreground
Success Soft
Hover--color-success-soft-hover
Foreground--color-success-soft-foreground
Success--success
Dark
Success
Hover--color-success-hover
Foreground--success-foreground
Success Soft
Hover--color-success-soft-hover
Foreground--color-success-soft-foreground

Warning

Warning colors indicate caution, risk, or actions that require attention but are not destructive. They are commonly used for alerts, messages, and transitional states where the user should pause or review information.

Warning--warning
Light
Warning
Hover--color-warning-hover
Foreground--warning-foreground
Warning Soft
Hover--color-warning-soft-hover
Foreground--color-warning-soft-foreground
Warning--warning
Dark
Warning
Hover--color-warning-hover
Foreground--warning-foreground
Warning Soft
Hover--color-warning-soft-hover
Foreground--color-warning-soft-foreground

Danger

Danger colors represent destructive, irreversible, or critical actions and states. They should be immediately recognizable and used consistently for errors, destructive buttons, and critical alerts.

Danger--danger
Light
Danger
Hover--color-danger-hover
Foreground--danger-foreground
Danger Soft
Hover--color-danger-soft-hover
Foreground--color-danger-soft-foreground
Danger--danger
Dark
Danger
Hover--color-danger-hover
Foreground--danger-foreground
Danger Soft
Hover--color-danger-soft-hover
Foreground--color-danger-soft-foreground

Foreground

Foreground colors are used for primary content such as text and icons. These colors are optimized for readability and accessibility and adapt automatically to background and surface contexts. Foreground colors should never be hard-coded at the component level.

Light
Foreground--foreground
Muted--muted
Segment--segment
Overlay--overlay
Link--link
Dark
Foreground--foreground
Muted--muted
Segment--segment
Overlay--overlay
Link--link

Background

Background colors define the base canvas of the interface. They establish overall contrast and mood while staying visually quiet.

Light
Background--background
Secondary--color-background-secondary
Tertiary--color-background-tertiary
Inverse--color-background-inverse
Dark
Background--background
Secondary--color-background-secondary
Tertiary--color-background-tertiary
Inverse--color-background-inverse

Surface

Surface colors sit on top of backgrounds and are used for containers such as cards, panels, modals, and dropdown. Surfaces help create visual separation and hierarchy through elevation, contrast, and layering rather than strong color shifts.

Light
Surface--surface
Secondary--surface-secondary
Tertiary--surface-tertiary
Dark
Surface--surface
Secondary--surface-secondary
Tertiary--surface-tertiary

Form field

Form field colors are specialized tokens used for inputs, controls, and interactive fields. They account for multiple states such as default, focus, and hover. Isolating them ensures form elements have a distinct visual language from buttons and the rest of the UI.

Light
Bg
Hover--color-field-hover
Focus--color-field-focus
Placeholder
Foreground
Dark
Bg
Hover--color-field-hover
Focus--color-field-focus
Placeholder
Foreground

Separator

Separator colors are used for dividers, outlines, and subtle boundaries. They exist to structure content and guide the eye without adding noise. Separator colors should remain low contrast and unobtrusive.

Light
Separator--separator
Secondary--color-separator-secondary
Tertiary--color-separator-tertiary
Dark
Separator--separator
Secondary--color-separator-secondary
Tertiary--color-separator-tertiary

Other

Other colors serve specific utility roles across the interface. They exist to structure content and guide the eye without adding noise.

Light
Border--border
Backdrop--backdrop
Overlay--overlay
Segment--segment
Dark
Border--border
Backdrop--backdrop
Overlay--overlay
Segment--segment

Primitive

Primitive colors are mode agnostic values used as foundations for semantic color tokens. They do not change between light and dark themes.

White--white
Black--black
Snow--snow
Eclipse--eclipse

How to Use Colors

In your components:

<div className="bg-background text-foreground">
  <button className="bg-accent text-accent-foreground hover:bg-accent-hover">
    Click me
  </button>
</div>

In CSS files:

global.css
/* Direct CSS variables */
.my-component {
  background: var(--accent);
  color: var(--accent-foreground);
  border: 1px solid var(--border);
}

/* With @apply and @layer */
@layer components {
  .button {
    @apply bg-accent text-accent-foreground;

    &:hover,
    &[data-hovered="true"] {
      @apply bg-accent-hover;
    }

    &:active,
    &[data-pressed="true"] {
      @apply bg-accent-hover;
      transform: scale(0.97);
    }
  }
}

Default Theme

The complete theme definition can be found in (variables.css). This theme automatically switches between light and dark modes based on the class="dark" or data-theme="dark" attributes.

@layer base {
  /* HeroUI Default Theme */
  :root {
    color-scheme: light;

Customizing Colors

Override existing colors:

:root {
  /* Override default colors */
  --accent: oklch(0.7 0.15 250);
  --success: oklch(0.65 0.15 155);
}

[data-theme="dark"] {
  /* Override dark theme colors */
  --accent: oklch(0.8 0.12 250);
  --success: oklch(0.75 0.12 155);
}

Tip: Convert colors at oklch.com

Add your own colors:

:root,
[data-theme="light"] {
  --info: oklch(0.6 0.15 210);
  --info-foreground: oklch(0.98 0 0);
}

.dark,
[data-theme="dark"] {
  --info: oklch(0.7 0.12 210);
  --info-foreground: oklch(0.15 0 0);
}

/* Make the color available to Tailwind */
@theme inline {
  --color-info: var(--info);
  --color-info-foreground: var(--info-foreground);
}

Now you can use it:

<div className="bg-info text-info-foreground">Info message</div>

Note: To learn more about theme variables and how they work in Tailwind CSS v4, see the Tailwind CSS Theme documentation.

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Theming

Customize HeroUI's design system with CSS variables and global styles

On this page

AccentDefault (neutrals)SuccessWarningDangerForegroundBackgroundSurfaceForm fieldSeparatorOtherPrimitiveHow to Use ColorsDefault ThemeCustomizing Colors