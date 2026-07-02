HeroUI's color system is built around semantic intent, not visual abundance. Instead of exposing large raw palettes, the system defines a small, meaningful set of color roles that cover the majority of interface needs.

Most colors in the system are derived automatically from a limited number of base values. This allows HeroUI to maintain consistent contrast, hierarchy, and theming behavior while keeping the system easy to reason about and modify.

Colors should communicate purpose and state first. Visual variation comes from scale, emphasis, and context.

Want to create your own theme? Try the Theme Builder to visually customize colors, radius, fonts, and more — then export the CSS to use in your project.

The accent color represents the primary brand or product identity. It is used to draw attention to key actions, highlights, and moments of emphasis.

Accent should be used intentionally and sparingly. Overuse reduces its impact and can harm visual hierarchy. In most cases, components derive multiple accent-related values (hover, subtle backgrounds, focus states) automatically from the base accent color.

Accent --accent Light Accent Hover --color-accent-hover Foreground --accent-foreground Accent Soft Hover --color-accent-soft-hover Foreground --color-accent-soft-foreground Accent --accent Dark Accent Hover --color-accent-hover Foreground --accent-foreground Accent Soft Hover --color-accent-soft-hover Foreground --color-accent-soft-foreground

Default colors form the neutral backbone of the system. They are used for most non-emphasized UI elements.

Default --default Light Default Hover --color-default-hover Foreground --default-foreground Default --default Dark Default Hover --color-default-hover Foreground --default-foreground

Success colors communicate positive outcomes, confirmations, and completed states. They are typically used in feedback components, status indicators, and validation states.

Success --success Light Success Hover --color-success-hover Foreground --success-foreground Success Soft Hover --color-success-soft-hover Foreground --color-success-soft-foreground Success --success Dark Success Hover --color-success-hover Foreground --success-foreground Success Soft Hover --color-success-soft-hover Foreground --color-success-soft-foreground

Warning colors indicate caution, risk, or actions that require attention but are not destructive. They are commonly used for alerts, messages, and transitional states where the user should pause or review information.

Warning --warning Light Warning Hover --color-warning-hover Foreground --warning-foreground Warning Soft Hover --color-warning-soft-hover Foreground --color-warning-soft-foreground Warning --warning Dark Warning Hover --color-warning-hover Foreground --warning-foreground Warning Soft Hover --color-warning-soft-hover Foreground --color-warning-soft-foreground

Danger colors represent destructive, irreversible, or critical actions and states. They should be immediately recognizable and used consistently for errors, destructive buttons, and critical alerts.

Danger --danger Light Danger Hover --color-danger-hover Foreground --danger-foreground Danger Soft Hover --color-danger-soft-hover Foreground --color-danger-soft-foreground Danger --danger Dark Danger Hover --color-danger-hover Foreground --danger-foreground Danger Soft Hover --color-danger-soft-hover Foreground --color-danger-soft-foreground

Foreground colors are used for primary content such as text and icons. These colors are optimized for readability and accessibility and adapt automatically to background and surface contexts. Foreground colors should never be hard-coded at the component level.

Light Foreground --foreground Muted --muted Segment --segment Overlay --overlay Link --link Dark Foreground --foreground Muted --muted Segment --segment Overlay --overlay Link --link

Background colors define the base canvas of the interface. They establish overall contrast and mood while staying visually quiet.

Light Background --background Secondary --color-background-secondary Tertiary --color-background-tertiary Inverse --color-background-inverse Dark Background --background Secondary --color-background-secondary Tertiary --color-background-tertiary Inverse --color-background-inverse

Surface colors sit on top of backgrounds and are used for containers such as cards, panels, modals, and dropdown. Surfaces help create visual separation and hierarchy through elevation, contrast, and layering rather than strong color shifts.

Light Surface --surface Secondary --surface-secondary Tertiary --surface-tertiary Dark Surface --surface Secondary --surface-secondary Tertiary --surface-tertiary

Form field colors are specialized tokens used for inputs, controls, and interactive fields. They account for multiple states such as default, focus, and hover. Isolating them ensures form elements have a distinct visual language from buttons and the rest of the UI.

Light Bg Hover --color-field-hover Focus --color-field-focus Placeholder Foreground Dark Bg Hover --color-field-hover Focus --color-field-focus Placeholder Foreground

Separator colors are used for dividers, outlines, and subtle boundaries. They exist to structure content and guide the eye without adding noise. Separator colors should remain low contrast and unobtrusive.

Light Separator --separator Secondary --color-separator-secondary Tertiary --color-separator-tertiary Dark Separator --separator Secondary --color-separator-secondary Tertiary --color-separator-tertiary

Other colors serve specific utility roles across the interface. They exist to structure content and guide the eye without adding noise.

Light Border --border Backdrop --backdrop Overlay --overlay Segment --segment Dark Border --border Backdrop --backdrop Overlay --overlay Segment --segment

Primitive colors are mode agnostic values used as foundations for semantic color tokens. They do not change between light and dark themes.

White --white Black --black Snow --snow Eclipse --eclipse

In your components:

< div className = "bg-background text-foreground" > < button className = "bg-accent text-accent-foreground hover:bg-accent-hover" > Click me </ button > </ div >

In CSS files:

global.css /* Direct CSS variables */ .my-component { background : var ( --accent ); color : var ( --accent-foreground ); border : 1 px solid var ( --border ); } /* With @apply and @layer */ @layer components { .button { @ apply bg-accent text-accent-foreground ; &:hover, &[data-hovered= "true" ] { @apply bg-accent-hover; } & :active , &[ data-pressed = "true" ] { @ apply bg-accent-hover ; transform : scale ( 0.97 ); } } }

The complete theme definition can be found in (variables.css). This theme automatically switches between light and dark modes based on the class="dark" or data-theme="dark" attributes.

@layer base { /* HeroUI Default Theme */ :root { color-scheme : light ; Expand code

Override existing colors:

:root { /* Override default colors */ --accent : oklch ( 0.7 0.15 250 ); --success : oklch ( 0.65 0.15 155 ); } [ data-theme = "dark" ] { /* Override dark theme colors */ --accent : oklch ( 0.8 0.12 250 ); --success : oklch ( 0.75 0.12 155 ); }

Tip: Convert colors at oklch.com

Add your own colors:

:root , [ data-theme = "light" ] { --info : oklch ( 0.6 0.15 210 ); --info-foreground : oklch ( 0.98 0 0 ); } .dark , [ data-theme = "dark" ] { --info : oklch ( 0.7 0.12 210 ); --info-foreground : oklch ( 0.15 0 0 ); } /* Make the color available to Tailwind */ @theme inline { --color-info: var(--info); --color-info-foreground: var(--info-foreground); }

Now you can use it:

< div className = "bg-info text-info-foreground" >Info message</ div >