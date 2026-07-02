Design Principles

Core principles that guide HeroUI v3's design and development

HeroUI v3 follows 10 core principles that prioritize clarity, accessibility, customization, and developer experience.

Use semantic naming (primary, secondary, tertiary) instead of visual descriptions (solid, flat, bordered). Inspired by Uber's Base design system, variants follow a clear hierarchy:

// ✅ Semantic variants communicate hierarchy < Button variant = "primary" >Save</ Button > < Button variant = "secondary" >Edit</ Button > < Button variant = "tertiary" >Cancel</ Button >

Variant Purpose Usage Primary Main action to move forward 1 per context Secondary Alternative actions Multiple allowed Tertiary Dismissive actions (cancel, skip) Sparingly Danger Destructive actions When needed

Built on React Aria Components for WCAG 2.1 AA compliance. Automatic ARIA attributes, keyboard navigation, and screen reader support included.

import { Tabs, TabList, Tab, TabPanel } from '@heroui/react' ; < Tabs defaultSelectedKey = "profile" > < TabList aria-label = "Settings" > < Tab id = "profile" >Profile</ Tab > < Tab id = "security" >Security</ Tab > </ TabList > < TabPanel id = "profile" >Content</ TabPanel > < TabPanel id = "security" >Content</ TabPanel > </ Tabs >

Compound components let you rearrange, customize, or omit parts as needed. Use dot notation, named exports, or mix both.

// Compose parts to build exactly what you need import { Accordion, AccordionItem, AccordionHeading, AccordionTrigger, AccordionIndicator, AccordionPanel, AccordionBody } from '@heroui/react' ; < Accordion > < AccordionItem id = "1" > < AccordionHeading > < AccordionTrigger > Question Text < AccordionIndicator /> </ AccordionTrigger > </ AccordionHeading > < AccordionPanel > < AccordionBody >Answer content</ AccordionBody > </ AccordionPanel > </ AccordionItem > </ Accordion >

Start simple, add complexity only when needed. Components work with minimal props and scale up as requirements grow.

// Level 1: Minimal < Button >Click me</ Button > // Level 2: Enhanced < Button variant = "primary" size = "lg" > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:check" className = "mr-2" /> Submit </ Button > // Level 3: Advanced < Button variant = "primary" isDisabled = {isLoading}> {isLoading ? <>< Spinner size = "sm" className = "mr-2" /> Loading...</> : 'Submit' } </ Button >

Consistent patterns across all components: sizes ( sm , md , lg ), variants, className support, and data attributes. Same API, same behavior.

// All components follow the same patterns < Button size = "lg" variant = "primary" className = "custom" data-pressed = "true" /> < Chip size = "lg" variant = "success" className = "custom" /> < Avatar size = "lg" className = "custom" /> // Compound components support both named exports and dot notation import { Alert, AlertIcon, CardHeader, AccordionTrigger } from '@heroui/react' ; // Named exports < Alert > < AlertIcon /> </ Alert > // Dot notation < Alert > < Alert.Icon /> </ Alert >

Full TypeScript support with IntelliSense, auto-completion, and compile-time error detection. Extend types for custom components.

import type { ButtonProps } from '@heroui/react' ; // Type-safe props and event handlers < Button variant = "primary" // Autocomplete: primary | secondary | tertiary | danger | ghost size = "md" // Type checked: sm | md | lg onPress = {( e ) => { // e is properly typed as PressEvent console. log (e.target); }} /> // Extend types for custom components interface CustomButtonProps extends Omit < ButtonProps , 'variant' > { intent : 'save' | 'cancel' | 'delete' ; }

Styles ( @heroui/styles ) are separate from logic ( @heroui/react ), enabling use with any framework or vanilla HTML. See Tailwind Play example.

<!-- Use with plain HTML --> < button class = "button button--primary" >Click me</ button >

or with React:

// Apply styles to any component import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; < Link className = { buttonVariants ({ variant: "primary" })} href = "/home" > Home </ Link >

Clear APIs, descriptive errors, IntelliSense, AI-friendly markdown docs, and Storybook for visual testing.

Beautiful defaults out-of-the-box. Transform the entire look with CSS variables or BEM classes. Every slot is customizable.

/* Theme-wide changes with variables */ :root { --accent : oklch ( 0.7 0.25 260 ); --radius : 0.375 rem ; --spacing : 0.5 rem ; } /* Component-specific customization */ @layer components { .button { @ apply uppercase tracking-wider ; } .button--primary { @ apply bg-gradient-to-r from-purple- 500 to-pink- 500; } }

Wrap, extend, and customize components to match your needs. Use variant functions, direct BEM class application, or create custom wrappers.

Apply styles with variant functions:

import { Link } from '@heroui/react' ; import { linkVariants } from '@heroui/styles' ; import NextLink from 'next/link' ; // Use variant functions to style framework-specific components const slots = linkVariants ({ underline: "hover" }); < NextLink className = {slots. base ()} href = "/about" > About Page < Link.Icon className = {slots. icon ()} /> </ NextLink >

Apply BEM classes directly:

import Link from 'next/link' ; // Apply HeroUI's BEM classes directly to any element < Link className = "button button--primary" href = "/dashboard" > Dashboard </ Link >

Create custom wrapper components:

// Custom wrapper component const CTAButton = ({ intent = 'primary-cta' , children, ref, ... props } : CTAButtonProps ) => { const variantMap = { 'primary-cta' : 'primary' , 'secondary-cta' : 'secondary' , 'minimal' : 'ghost' }; return ( < Button ref = {ref} variant = {variantMap[intent]} { ... props}> {children} </ Button > ); };

Extend with Tailwind Variants:

import { Button } from '@heroui/react' ; import { buttonVariants, tv } from '@heroui/styles' ; // Extend button styles with custom variants const myButtonVariants = tv ({ extend: buttonVariants, variants: { variant: { 'primary-cta' : 'bg-gradient-to-r from-blue-500 to-purple-600 text-white shadow-lg' , 'secondary-cta' : 'border-2 border-blue-500 text-blue-500 hover:bg-blue-50' , } } }); // Use the custom variants function CustomButton ({ variant , className , ... props }) { return < Button className = { myButtonVariants ({ variant, className })} { ... props} />; } // Usage < CustomButton variant = "primary-cta" >Get Started</ CustomButton > < CustomButton variant = "secondary-cta" >Learn More</ CustomButton >