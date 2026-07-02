Design Principles

Core principles that guide HeroUI v3's design and development
HeroUI v3 follows 10 core principles that prioritize clarity, accessibility, customization, and developer experience.
Use semantic naming (primary, secondary, tertiary) instead of visual descriptions (solid, flat, bordered). Inspired by Uber's Base design system, variants follow a clear hierarchy:
|Variant
|Purpose
|Usage
|Primary
|Main action to move forward
|1 per context
|Secondary
|Alternative actions
|Multiple allowed
|Tertiary
|Dismissive actions (cancel, skip)
|Sparingly
|Danger
|Destructive actions
|When needed
Built on React Aria Components for WCAG 2.1 AA compliance. Automatic ARIA attributes, keyboard navigation, and screen reader support included.
Compound components let you rearrange, customize, or omit parts as needed. Use dot notation, named exports, or mix both.
Start simple, add complexity only when needed. Components work with minimal props and scale up as requirements grow.
Consistent patterns across all components: sizes (
sm,
md,
lg), variants, className support, and data attributes. Same API, same behavior.
Full TypeScript support with IntelliSense, auto-completion, and compile-time error detection. Extend types for custom components.
Styles (
@heroui/styles) are separate from logic (
@heroui/react), enabling use with any framework or vanilla HTML. See Tailwind Play example.
or with React:
Clear APIs, descriptive errors, IntelliSense, AI-friendly markdown docs, and Storybook for visual testing.
Beautiful defaults out-of-the-box. Transform the entire look with CSS variables or BEM classes. Every slot is customizable.
Wrap, extend, and customize components to match your needs. Use variant functions, direct BEM class application, or create custom wrappers.
Apply styles with variant functions:
Apply BEM classes directly:
Create custom wrapper components:
Extend with Tailwind Variants:
|Aspect
|HeroUI v2
|HeroUI v3
|Animations
|Framer Motion
|CSS + GPU accelerated
|Component Pattern
|Single components with many props
|Compound components
|Variants
|Visual-based (solid, bordered, flat)
|Semantic (primary, secondary, tertiary)
|Styling
|Tailwind v4 partially supported
|Tailwind v4 fully supported
|Accessibility
|Excellent (React Aria powered)
|Excellent (React Aria powered)
|Bundle Size
|Larger (Bundle)
|Smaller (tree-shakeable)
|Customization Difficulty
|Medium (Props-based)
|Simple (Compound components + Native CSS)