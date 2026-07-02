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Design Principles

Core principles that guide HeroUI v3's design and development

HeroUI v3 follows 10 core principles that prioritize clarity, accessibility, customization, and developer experience.

Core Principles

1. Semantic Intent Over Visual Style

Use semantic naming (primary, secondary, tertiary) instead of visual descriptions (solid, flat, bordered). Inspired by Uber's Base design system, variants follow a clear hierarchy:

Semantic Intent Hierarchy
// ✅ Semantic variants communicate hierarchy
<Button variant="primary">Save</Button>
<Button variant="secondary">Edit</Button>
<Button variant="tertiary">Cancel</Button>
VariantPurposeUsage
PrimaryMain action to move forward1 per context
SecondaryAlternative actionsMultiple allowed
TertiaryDismissive actions (cancel, skip)Sparingly
DangerDestructive actionsWhen needed

2. Accessibility as Foundation

Built on React Aria Components for WCAG 2.1 AA compliance. Automatic ARIA attributes, keyboard navigation, and screen reader support included.

import { Tabs, TabList, Tab, TabPanel } from '@heroui/react';

<Tabs defaultSelectedKey="profile">
  <TabList aria-label="Settings">
    <Tab id="profile">Profile</Tab>
    <Tab id="security">Security</Tab>
  </TabList>
  <TabPanel id="profile">Content</TabPanel>
  <TabPanel id="security">Content</TabPanel>
</Tabs>

3. Composition Over Configuration

Compound components let you rearrange, customize, or omit parts as needed. Use dot notation, named exports, or mix both.

// Compose parts to build exactly what you need
import {
  Accordion,
  AccordionItem,
  AccordionHeading,
  AccordionTrigger,
  AccordionIndicator,
  AccordionPanel,
  AccordionBody
} from '@heroui/react';

<Accordion>
  <AccordionItem id="1">
    <AccordionHeading>
      <AccordionTrigger>
        Question Text
        <AccordionIndicator />
      </AccordionTrigger>
    </AccordionHeading>
    <AccordionPanel>
      <AccordionBody>Answer content</AccordionBody>
    </AccordionPanel>
  </AccordionItem>
</Accordion>

4. Progressive Disclosure

Start simple, add complexity only when needed. Components work with minimal props and scale up as requirements grow.

// Level 1: Minimal
<Button>Click me</Button>

// Level 2: Enhanced
<Button variant="primary" size="lg">
  <Icon icon="gravity-ui:check" className="mr-2" />
  Submit
</Button>

// Level 3: Advanced
<Button variant="primary" isDisabled={isLoading}>
  {isLoading ? <><Spinner size="sm" className="mr-2" /> Loading...</> : 'Submit'}
</Button>

5. Predictable Behavior

Consistent patterns across all components: sizes (sm, md, lg), variants, className support, and data attributes. Same API, same behavior.

// All components follow the same patterns
<Button size="lg" variant="primary" className="custom" data-pressed="true" />
<Chip size="lg" variant="success" className="custom" />
<Avatar size="lg" className="custom" />

// Compound components support both named exports and dot notation
import { Alert, AlertIcon, CardHeader, AccordionTrigger } from '@heroui/react';

// Named exports
<Alert>
  <AlertIcon />
</Alert>

// Dot notation
<Alert>
  <Alert.Icon />
</Alert>

6. Type Safety First

Full TypeScript support with IntelliSense, auto-completion, and compile-time error detection. Extend types for custom components.

import type { ButtonProps } from '@heroui/react';

// Type-safe props and event handlers
<Button
  variant="primary"  // Autocomplete: primary | secondary | tertiary | danger | ghost
  size="md"          // Type checked: sm | md | lg
  onPress={(e) => {  // e is properly typed as PressEvent
    console.log(e.target);
  }}
/>

// Extend types for custom components
interface CustomButtonProps extends Omit<ButtonProps, 'variant'> {
  intent: 'save' | 'cancel' | 'delete';
}

7. Separation of Styles and Logic

Styles (@heroui/styles) are separate from logic (@heroui/react), enabling use with any framework or vanilla HTML. See Tailwind Play example.

<!-- Use with plain HTML -->
<button class="button button--primary">Click me</button>

or with React:

// Apply styles to any component
import { buttonVariants } from '@heroui/styles';

<Link className={buttonVariants({ variant: "primary" })} href="/home">
  Home
</Link>

8. Developer Experience Excellence

Clear APIs, descriptive errors, IntelliSense, AI-friendly markdown docs, and Storybook for visual testing.

9. Complete Customization

Beautiful defaults out-of-the-box. Transform the entire look with CSS variables or BEM classes. Every slot is customizable.

/* Theme-wide changes with variables */
:root {
  --accent: oklch(0.7 0.25 260);
  --radius: 0.375rem;
  --spacing: 0.5rem;
}

/* Component-specific customization */
@layer components {
  .button {
    @apply uppercase tracking-wider;
  }
  .button--primary {
    @apply bg-gradient-to-r from-purple-500 to-pink-500;
  }
}

10. Open and Extensible

Wrap, extend, and customize components to match your needs. Use variant functions, direct BEM class application, or create custom wrappers.

Apply styles with variant functions:

import { Link } from '@heroui/react';
import { linkVariants } from '@heroui/styles';
import NextLink from 'next/link';

// Use variant functions to style framework-specific components
const slots = linkVariants({ underline: "hover" });

<NextLink className={slots.base()} href="/about">
  About Page
  <Link.Icon className={slots.icon()} />
</NextLink>

Apply BEM classes directly:

import Link from 'next/link';

// Apply HeroUI's BEM classes directly to any element
<Link className="button button--primary" href="/dashboard">
  Dashboard
</Link>

Create custom wrapper components:

// Custom wrapper component
const CTAButton = ({
  intent = 'primary-cta',
  children,
  ref,
  ...props
}: CTAButtonProps) => {
  const variantMap = {
    'primary-cta': 'primary',
    'secondary-cta': 'secondary',
    'minimal': 'ghost'
  };

  return (
    <Button ref={ref} variant={variantMap[intent]} {...props}>
      {children}
    </Button>
  );
};

Extend with Tailwind Variants:

import { Button } from '@heroui/react';
import { buttonVariants, tv } from '@heroui/styles';

// Extend button styles with custom variants
const myButtonVariants = tv({
  extend: buttonVariants,
  variants: {
    variant: {
      'primary-cta': 'bg-gradient-to-r from-blue-500 to-purple-600 text-white shadow-lg',
      'secondary-cta': 'border-2 border-blue-500 text-blue-500 hover:bg-blue-50',
    }
  }
});

// Use the custom variants
function CustomButton({ variant, className, ...props }) {
  return <Button className={myButtonVariants({ variant, className })} {...props} />;
}

// Usage
<CustomButton variant="primary-cta">Get Started</CustomButton>
<CustomButton variant="secondary-cta">Learn More</CustomButton>

Comparison with HeroUI v2

AspectHeroUI v2HeroUI v3
AnimationsFramer MotionCSS + GPU accelerated
Component PatternSingle components with many propsCompound components
VariantsVisual-based (solid, bordered, flat)Semantic (primary, secondary, tertiary)
StylingTailwind v4 partially supportedTailwind v4 fully supported
AccessibilityExcellent (React Aria powered)Excellent (React Aria powered)
Bundle SizeLarger (Bundle)Smaller (tree-shakeable)
Customization DifficultyMedium (Props-based)Simple (Compound components + Native CSS)

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On this page

Core Principles1. Semantic Intent Over Visual Style2. Accessibility as Foundation3. Composition Over Configuration4. Progressive Disclosure5. Predictable Behavior6. Type Safety First7. Separation of Styles and Logic8. Developer Experience Excellence9. Complete Customization10. Open and ExtensibleComparison with HeroUI v2