v3.0.0-rc.1

7 new components (Drawer, ToggleButton, ToggleButtonGroup, Meter, ProgressBar, ProgressCircle, Toolbar), Table & ListBox virtualization, ButtonGroup improvements, and bug fixes.

March 14, 2026

Seven new components: Drawer, ToggleButton, ToggleButtonGroup, Meter, ProgressBar, ProgressCircle, and Toolbar. Table and ListBox gain virtualization, ButtonGroup gets a Separator sub-component + vertical orientation, and React Aria Components is bumped to v1.16.0.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@rc @heroui/react@rc pnpm add @heroui/styles@rc @heroui/react@rc yarn add @heroui/styles@rc @heroui/react@rc bun add @heroui/styles@rc @heroui/react@rc

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

Drawer : Slide-out panel with drag-to-dismiss, 4 placements, backdrop variants, scrollable body (Docs)

: Slide-out panel with drag-to-dismiss, 4 placements, backdrop variants, scrollable body (Docs) ToggleButton : Selected/unselected toggle with all button variants + icon-only mode (Docs)

: Selected/unselected toggle with all button variants + icon-only mode (Docs) ToggleButtonGroup : Single or multi-select toggle group, attached/detached layouts, orientation (Docs)

: Single or multi-select toggle group, attached/detached layouts, orientation (Docs) Meter : Value within a known range — disk usage, password strength, quotas (Docs)

: Value within a known range — disk usage, password strength, quotas (Docs) ProgressBar : Linear progress, determinate + indeterminate, colors, custom formatting (Docs)

: Linear progress, determinate + indeterminate, colors, custom formatting (Docs) ProgressCircle : Circular SVG progress with customizable track + fill circles (Docs)

: Circular SVG progress with customizable track + fill circles (Docs) Toolbar: Groups buttons, toggles, and separators with horizontal or vertical orientation (Docs)

Slide-out panel overlay with top/bottom/left/right placement, drag-to-dismiss gestures, and backdrop variants. Compound parts: Trigger , Backdrop , Content , Dialog , Header , Heading , Body , Footer , Handle , CloseTrigger .

Placements:

With Form:

Stateful toggle between selected and unselected. All button variants and sizes, icon-only mode, controlled or uncontrolled.

Variants:

Single or multi-select toggle group. Attached (connected) and detached layouts, vertical orientation, full-width, and a Separator sub-component.

Selection Mode:

Attached Mode:

Value within a known range — disk usage, password strength, quotas. Compound parts: Root , Output , Track , Fill .

Colors:

Linear progress indicator with determinate + indeterminate states, color variants, sizes, and custom value display. Compound parts: Root , Output , Track , Fill .

Indeterminate:

Circular SVG progress with TrackCircle and FillCircle sub-components for direct SVG control. Determinate + indeterminate states.

Custom SVG:

Groups buttons, toggle buttons, and separators into an accessible toolbar. Horizontal or vertical orientation, composes with ButtonGroup and ToggleButtonGroup .

With Button Group:

New ButtonGroup.Separator sub-component adds an explicit visual divider between buttons. Works in both horizontal and vertical orientations.

Table and ListBox now support virtualization via React Aria's Virtualizer for large datasets. Virtualizer , TableLayout , and ListLayout are re-exported from @heroui/react .

ButtonGroup accepts an orientation prop ( "horizontal" | "vertical" ) with correct border-radius handling and separator direction for both axes. The root element was upgraded from <div> to React Aria's Group for proper role="group" semantics.

Focus rings on grouped buttons now use ring-inset so they stay within button bounds instead of overlapping neighbors.

@heroui/react now supports per-component subpath entrypoints for more explicit imports (#6301):

// Before — root entrypoint import { Button } from "@heroui/react" ; // After — granular subpath import import { Button } from "@heroui/react/button" ;

Upgraded react-aria-components from v1.15.1 to v1.16.0 and related packages:

Package Old New react-aria-components 1.15.1 1.16.0 @react-aria/i18n 3.12.15 3.12.16 @react-aria/utils 3.33.0 3.33.1 @react-types/shared 3.33.0 3.33.1 @react-types/color 3.1.3 3.1.4 @internationalized/date 3.11.0 3.12.0 @react-stately/data 3.15.1 3.15.2

InputGroup : Focus styles now trigger only when the actual input/textarea is focused ( :has([data-slot]:focus) ) instead of any focusable child via :focus-within (#6274)

: Focus styles now trigger only when the actual input/textarea is focused ( ) instead of any focusable child via (#6274) Avatar : Fallback element inherits border-radius from the parent instead of hardcoding rounded-full , so className overrides apply correctly (#6300)

: Fallback element inherits from the parent instead of hardcoding , so overrides apply correctly (#6300) Modal & AlertDialog : Backdrop click events no longer propagate through portals to parent elements (#6297)

: Backdrop click events no longer propagate through portals to parent elements (#6297) Table: Fixed header rounding and background color bleeding in Firefox (#6298)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!