v3.0.0-rc.1
7 new components (Drawer, ToggleButton, ToggleButtonGroup, Meter, ProgressBar, ProgressCircle, Toolbar), Table & ListBox virtualization, ButtonGroup improvements, and bug fixes.
Seven new components: Drawer, ToggleButton, ToggleButtonGroup, Meter, ProgressBar, ProgressCircle, and Toolbar. Table and ListBox gain virtualization, ButtonGroup gets a
Separator sub-component + vertical orientation, and React Aria Components is bumped to v1.16.0.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
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What's New
New Components
- Drawer: Slide-out panel with drag-to-dismiss, 4 placements, backdrop variants, scrollable body (Docs)
- ToggleButton: Selected/unselected toggle with all button variants + icon-only mode (Docs)
- ToggleButtonGroup: Single or multi-select toggle group, attached/detached layouts, orientation (Docs)
- Meter: Value within a known range — disk usage, password strength, quotas (Docs)
- ProgressBar: Linear progress, determinate + indeterminate, colors, custom formatting (Docs)
- ProgressCircle: Circular SVG progress with customizable track + fill circles (Docs)
- Toolbar: Groups buttons, toggles, and separators with horizontal or vertical orientation (Docs)
Drawer
Slide-out panel overlay with top/bottom/left/right placement, drag-to-dismiss gestures, and backdrop variants. Compound parts:
Trigger,
Backdrop,
Content,
Dialog,
Header,
Heading,
Body,
Footer,
Handle,
CloseTrigger.
Placements:
With Form:
Toggle Button
Stateful toggle between selected and unselected. All button variants and sizes, icon-only mode, controlled or uncontrolled.
Variants:
Toggle Button Group
Single or multi-select toggle group. Attached (connected) and detached layouts, vertical orientation, full-width, and a
Separator sub-component.
Selection Mode:
Attached Mode:
Meter
Value within a known range — disk usage, password strength, quotas. Compound parts:
Root,
Output,
Track,
Fill.
Colors:
Progress Bar
Linear progress indicator with determinate + indeterminate states, color variants, sizes, and custom value display. Compound parts:
Root,
Output,
Track,
Fill.
Indeterminate:
Progress Circle
Circular SVG progress with
TrackCircle and
FillCircle sub-components for direct SVG control. Determinate + indeterminate states.
Custom SVG:
Toolbar
Groups buttons, toggle buttons, and separators into an accessible toolbar. Horizontal or vertical orientation, composes with
ButtonGroup and
ToggleButtonGroup.
With Button Group:
Component Improvements
ButtonGroup Enhancements
New
ButtonGroup.Separator sub-component adds an explicit visual divider between buttons. Works in both horizontal and vertical orientations.
Table & ListBox Virtualization
Table and ListBox now support virtualization via React Aria's
Virtualizer for large datasets.
Virtualizer,
TableLayout, and
ListLayout are re-exported from
@heroui/react.
ButtonGroup Orientation
ButtonGroup accepts an
orientation prop (
"horizontal" |
"vertical") with correct border-radius handling and separator direction for both axes. The root element was upgraded from
<div> to React Aria's
Group for proper
role="group" semantics.
ButtonGroup Focus Ring
Focus rings on grouped buttons now use
ring-inset so they stay within button bounds instead of overlapping neighbors.
Granular Component Imports
@heroui/react now supports per-component subpath entrypoints for more explicit imports (#6301):
Dependencies
Upgraded
react-aria-components from v1.15.1 to v1.16.0 and related packages:
|Package
|Old
|New
react-aria-components
|1.15.1
|1.16.0
@react-aria/i18n
|3.12.15
|3.12.16
@react-aria/utils
|3.33.0
|3.33.1
@react-types/shared
|3.33.0
|3.33.1
@react-types/color
|3.1.3
|3.1.4
@internationalized/date
|3.11.0
|3.12.0
@react-stately/data
|3.15.1
|3.15.2
Bug Fixes
- InputGroup: Focus styles now trigger only when the actual input/textarea is focused (
:has([data-slot]:focus)) instead of any focusable child via
:focus-within(#6274)
- Avatar: Fallback element inherits
border-radiusfrom the parent instead of hardcoding
rounded-full, so
classNameoverrides apply correctly (#6300)
- Modal & AlertDialog: Backdrop click events no longer propagate through portals to parent elements (#6297)
- Table: Fixed header rounding and background color bleeding in Firefox (#6298)
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
Introducing HeroUI v3
A ground-up rewrite for React and React Native. 75+ web components, 37 native components, Tailwind CSS v4, React Aria, compound architecture, and built for AI-assisted development.
v3.0.0-beta.8
3 new components (Badge, Pagination, Table), DateField improvements, and key API/style fixes.