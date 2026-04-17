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v3.0.3

RAC 1.17 with 90% fewer deps, expandable Table rows, Apache 2.0 license, useTheme hook, DOM polymorphic render-prop API, and bug fixes.

April 17, 2026

Patch release: React Aria Components 1.17 with 90% fewer dependencies, expandable Table rows, Apache 2.0 license, the useTheme hook for Vite and CRA apps, a DOM polymorphic utility for render-prop element swaps, and bug fixes.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

What's New

React Aria Components 1.17

This release upgrades React Aria Components to v1.17.0. The highlight: dependency consolidation drops 90% of RAC's transitive dependencies, resulting in faster installs and builds. See the full RAC 1.17 release notes for details.

Expandable Table rows

Table now supports expandable rows for tree-style data. Set a treeColumn and render a chevron in those cells to expand and collapse child rows — perfect for file browsers, nested categories, and hierarchical data.

useTheme hook

For plain React with Vite or Create React App (no Next.js theme provider), import useTheme from @heroui/react. It accepts any theme name ("light", "dark", "brutalism-light", etc.). Pass "system" to follow the OS preference. It persists the value in localStorage, and sets both data-theme and class on <html> to the resolved theme name.

"use client";

import { Button, useTheme } from "@heroui/react";

export function ThemeSwitch() {
  const { theme, setTheme } = useTheme("light");

  return (
    <div className="flex gap-2">
      <Button onPress={() => setTheme("light")}>
        Light
      </Button>
      <Button onPress={() => setTheme("dark")}>
        Dark
      </Button>
      <Button onPress={() => setTheme("system")}>
        System
      </Button>
      <Button onPress={() => setTheme("brutalism-light")}>
        Brutalism Light
      </Button>
      <span className="text-sm opacity-70">Current: {theme}</span>
    </div>
  );
}

DOM polymorphic utility

The DOM polymorphic helper lets lightweight components that are not built on React Aria primitives change their host element through a render prop.

Example: rendering a Card component as <button />

<Card<"button"> render={(props) => <button {...props} />} />

License change

HeroUI is now licensed under the Apache License 2.0, replacing the previous MIT license. Apache 2.0 provides the same permissive freedoms while adding an explicit patent grant for additional legal protection. No action is required from existing users.

Bug Fixes

  • Tabs: scope secondary-variant styles so nested tab groups no longer inherit the parent variant (#6384)

Dependencies

  • React Aria Components: Updated from 1.16.0 to 1.17.0
  • @react-aria/utils: Updated from 3.33.1 to 3.34.0
  • @react-types/shared: Updated from 3.33.1 to 3.34.0
  • @internationalized/date: Updated from 3.12.0 to 3.12.1

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

Wwingkwong@wingkwongGGdhanush-13@Gdhanush-13Jjrgarciadev@jrgarciadev

v3.0.4

New Typography component, docs theme selector, border-radius design tokens with min() capping, table focus ring rework, and bug fixes.

v3.0.2

Bug fixes, smoother Drawer transitions, new --backdrop theme variable, and style refinements for triggers, arrows, and tags.

On this page

InstallationWhat's NewReact Aria Components 1.17Expandable Table rowsuseTheme hookDOM polymorphic utilityLicense changeBug FixesDependenciesLinksContributors