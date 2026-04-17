v3.0.3
RAC 1.17 with 90% fewer deps, expandable Table rows, Apache 2.0 license, useTheme hook, DOM polymorphic render-prop API, and bug fixes.
Patch release: React Aria Components 1.17 with 90% fewer dependencies, expandable Table rows, Apache 2.0 license, the
useTheme hook for Vite and CRA apps, a DOM polymorphic utility for render-prop element swaps, and bug fixes.
Installation
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What's New
React Aria Components 1.17
This release upgrades React Aria Components to v1.17.0. The highlight: dependency consolidation drops 90% of RAC's transitive dependencies, resulting in faster installs and builds. See the full RAC 1.17 release notes for details.
Expandable Table rows
Table now supports expandable rows for tree-style data. Set a
treeColumn and render a chevron in those cells to expand and collapse child rows — perfect for file browsers, nested categories, and hierarchical data.
useTheme hook
For plain React with Vite or Create React App (no Next.js theme provider), import
useTheme from
@heroui/react. It accepts any theme name (
"light",
"dark",
"brutalism-light", etc.). Pass
"system" to follow the OS preference. It persists the value in
localStorage, and sets both
data-theme and
class on
<html> to the resolved theme name.
DOM polymorphic utility
The DOM polymorphic helper lets lightweight components that are not built on React Aria primitives change their host element through a render prop.
Example: rendering a Card component as
<button />
License change
HeroUI is now licensed under the Apache License 2.0, replacing the previous MIT license. Apache 2.0 provides the same permissive freedoms while adding an explicit patent grant for additional legal protection. No action is required from existing users.
Bug Fixes
- Tabs: scope secondary-variant styles so nested tab groups no longer inherit the parent variant (#6384)
Dependencies
- React Aria Components: Updated from
1.16.0to
1.17.0
- @react-aria/utils: Updated from
3.33.1to
3.34.0
- @react-types/shared: Updated from
3.33.1to
3.34.0
- @internationalized/date: Updated from
3.12.0to
3.12.1
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!