v3.0.0-beta.4

New Theme Builder, three new components (Autocomplete, Breadcrumbs, Toast), Tabs secondary variant, Input/InputGroup variants, and various improvements.

January 20, 2026

Critical Build Issue Fixed: This version (beta.4) had a critical build issue that has been fixed in beta.5. Please upgrade to @heroui/styles@3.0.0-beta.5 and @heroui/react@3.0.0-beta.5 to ensure proper TypeScript declaration generation and export resolution.

This release introduces the new Theme Builder for visual theme customization, three new components (Autocomplete, Breadcrumbs, Toast), adds secondary variant to Tabs, primary/secondary variants to Input and InputGroup, TextArea support for InputGroup, and ⚠️ breaking changes removing Link's underline variants and the isInSurface prop from form components.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

We're excited to introduce the Theme Builder - a powerful visual tool for creating and customizing HeroUI themes. Build your perfect theme with real-time preview and export ready-to-use CSS.

Key features:

Visual Color Editing : Adjust colors using OKLCH color pickers with intuitive sliders for lightness, chroma, and hue

: Adjust colors using OKLCH color pickers with intuitive sliders for lightness, chroma, and hue Real-time Preview : See your changes instantly on live component previews

: See your changes instantly on live component previews Custom Accent Colors : Define your brand colors and watch them propagate across all components

: Define your brand colors and watch them propagate across all components Preset Themes : Start from curated presets like Default, Airbnb, Coinbase, Discord, and more

: Start from curated presets like Default, Airbnb, Coinbase, Discord, and more Export Ready : Generate CSS variables ready to copy into your project

: Generate CSS variables ready to copy into your project Light & Dark Mode : Customize both themes simultaneously with linked or independent values

: Customize both themes simultaneously with linked or independent values Keyboard Shortcuts: Undo/redo support and quick actions for efficient workflow

Try it now at v3.heroui.com/themes.

This release introduces 3 new essential components:

Autocomplete : Combines a select with filtering, allowing users to search and select from a list of options. (Documentation)

: Combines a select with filtering, allowing users to search and select from a list of options. (Documentation) Breadcrumbs : Navigation breadcrumbs showing the current page's location within a hierarchy. (Documentation)

: Navigation breadcrumbs showing the current page's location within a hierarchy. (Documentation) Toast: Display temporary notifications and messages with automatic dismissal and customizable placement. (Documentation)

This component is currently in preview and some features might not work as expected.

Added a new secondary variant to Tabs with an underline indicator style. The secondary variant supports both horizontal and vertical orientations.

Usage:

< Tabs variant = "secondary" > < Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.List aria-label = "Options" > < Tabs.Tab id = "overview" > Overview < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Tab id = "analytics" > Analytics < Tabs.Indicator /> </ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.Panel id = "overview" >Content</ Tabs.Panel > < Tabs.Panel id = "analytics" >Content</ Tabs.Panel > </ Tabs >

Added primary and secondary variants to the Input component:

primary (default): Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases

(default): Standard styling with shadow, suitable for most use cases secondary : Lower emphasis variant without shadow, suitable for use in Surface components

The InputGroup component received several improvements:

TextArea Support: Use InputGroup.TextArea for multiline text inputs with prefix and suffix elements.

Variants: Added primary and secondary variants matching the Input component.

Added a new outline variant to both Button and ButtonGroup components for outlined styling.

Added size support to AlertDialog component, allowing you to control the dialog size.

Faster animation and increased stroke width for better feedback on Checkbox.

The Link component now uses Tailwind CSS classes for text decoration instead of built-in variants. This provides more flexibility and follows Tailwind conventions.

Available Tailwind utilities:

underline - Always visible underline

- Always visible underline no-underline - Remove underline

- Remove underline hover:underline - Underline appears on hover

- Underline appears on hover decoration-primary , decoration-secondary , etc. - Set underline color

, , etc. - Set underline color decoration-1 , decoration-2 , decoration-4 - Control thickness

, , - Control thickness underline-offset-1 , underline-offset-2 , etc. - Adjust spacing

The Link component's built-in underline and underlineOffset props have been removed. Use Tailwind CSS classes instead for text decoration.

Before:

< Link href = "#" underline = "hover" underlineOffset = { 4 }> Link text </ Link >

After:

< Link href = "#" className = "hover:underline underline-offset-4" > Link text </ Link >

Available Tailwind classes:

underline , no-underline , hover:underline - Decoration line

, , - Decoration line decoration-primary , decoration-muted , etc. - Decoration color

, , etc. - Decoration color decoration-solid , decoration-dashed , decoration-dotted - Decoration style

, , - Decoration style decoration-1 , decoration-2 , decoration-4 - Decoration thickness

, , - Decoration thickness underline-offset-1 , underline-offset-2 , underline-offset-4 - Underline offset

For more details, see the Link documentation.

The isInSurface prop and automatic surface detection have been removed from form-based components. Instead, use the variant="secondary" prop when placing form components inside Surface, Card, or other surface-based containers.

Before:

< Surface > { /* Input automatically detected surface context */ } < Input isInSurface /> </ Surface >

After:

< Surface > { /* Use variant="secondary" for surface backgrounds */ } < Input variant = "secondary" /> </ Surface >

Affected components:

Input

InputGroup

TextField

TextArea

SearchField

NumberField

DateField

TimeField

Select

ComboBox

Autocomplete

The secondary variant provides lower emphasis styling without shadow, which is appropriate for use on surface backgrounds.

Button : Updated secondary button colors for improved visual consistency

: Updated secondary button colors for improved visual consistency Checkbox : Optimized animation speed and increased stroke width for better feedback (see Checkbox Animation Improvements)

: Optimized animation speed and increased stroke width for better feedback (see Checkbox Animation Improvements) Link : Updated decoration styles and transition timings

: Updated decoration styles and transition timings Focus Visible : Added :not(:focus) to focus-visible selectors to prevent conflicts with hover states

: Added to focus-visible selectors to prevent conflicts with hover states Separator: Fixed styles to only apply to horizontal separator

Fixed Link with Button variants styling

Fixed Fieldset flexbox quirk in Safari with BEM styles

Fixed SearchField empty state to properly disable clear button

Fixed ButtonGroup context to only apply to direct children

Fixed ButtonGroup BUTTON_GROUP_CHILD re-export for type declarations

HeroUI now provides direct exports from react-aria-components for easier access to primitives and utilities. These exports are particularly useful for React Aria Framework setup.

Providers:

RouterProvider - Configure React Aria links to use your client-side router

- Configure React Aria links to use your client-side router I18nProvider - Set the locale used by React Aria components

Hooks and Utilities:

isRTL - Check if a locale is right-to-left

- Check if a locale is right-to-left useLocale - Access the current locale and direction

- Access the current locale and direction useFilter - Filter and sort collections

Components:

Collection - Collection component for managing lists

- Collection component for managing lists ListBoxLoadMoreItem - ListBox item for loading more items

i18n Utilities:

getLocalizationScript - Get localization script for server-side rendering (from react-aria-components/i18n )

All of these can be imported directly from @heroui/react :

import { RouterProvider, I18nProvider, isRTL, useLocale, useFilter, getLocalizationScript } from "@heroui/react" ;

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!