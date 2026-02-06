v3.0.0-beta.6
6 new color components (ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorField, ColorSwatch, ColorSwatchPicker), toast improvements, and various style fixes.
This release introduces a comprehensive Color System with six new components for color selection and manipulation: ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorField, ColorSwatch, and ColorSwatchPicker. Also includes Separator variants and various style improvements.
Installation
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What's New
Color System
We're excited to introduce a comprehensive Color System - a complete suite of components for color selection, manipulation, and display. These components are built on React Aria's color primitives and work together seamlessly.
Key features:
- Full Color Space Support: Work with HSL, HSB, and RGB color spaces
- Channel-based Editing: Manipulate individual color channels (hue, saturation, lightness, brightness, red, green, blue, alpha)
- Accessible by Default: Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support
- Composable Design: Mix and match components to build custom color pickers
New Components
This release introduces 6 new color components:
- ColorPicker: Complete color picker with trigger, popover, and composable internals. (Documentation)
- ColorArea: 2D gradient area for selecting two color channels simultaneously. (Documentation)
- ColorSlider: Single-channel slider for precise color adjustments. (Documentation)
- ColorField: Text input for entering and editing color values. (Documentation)
- ColorSwatch: Visual color preview with support for transparency. (Documentation)
- ColorSwatchPicker: Grid of selectable color swatches for quick color selection. (Documentation)
ColorPicker
The ColorPicker is a compound component that combines all color components into a complete color selection experience.
ColorArea
A 2D gradient area for selecting two color channels at once, typically saturation and brightness.
ColorSlider
A slider for adjusting individual color channels like hue, saturation, lightness, or alpha.
With different channels:
ColorField
A text input field for entering color values directly. Supports various color formats.
ColorSwatch
A visual display of a color value with support for transparency patterns.
ColorSwatchPicker
A grid of color swatches for quick color selection from a predefined palette.
Component Improvements
Toast Enhancements
The Toast component has been significantly improved with new features and better stability (#6151):
New Features:
- Loading State: Added
isLoadingprop to show a spinner instead of the default indicator
- Default Timeout: Toasts now auto-dismiss after 4 seconds by default (configurable via
timeoutprop)
- Width Control: Added
widthprop to
Toast.Providerfor customizable toast width
- Adaptive Height: Toasts now adapt their height based on content
- Better Stacking: Fixed layout shifts when toasts stack using absolute positioning and height synchronization
- Improved Close Handling: Deferred
onClosecallback to prevent toast transition deadlock
- Front-most Close Button: Close button only appears on the front-most toast for cleaner UI
- Enhanced Promise Support: Improved
toast.promise()with better loading states and error handling
New Demos:
- Promise & Loading states
- Callbacks and timeout handling
Separator Variants
Added variants to the Separator component for different visual styles.
Chip Component - Label Slot
The Chip component now supports a
Chip.Label subcomponent for better visual alignment. When removing start or end content (like icons), the label text was too close to the chip edges. Plain text children are automatically wrapped in
<Chip.Label> for backward compatibility.
Usage:
Style Fixes
- Overlay Content: Fixed blur effect on overlay content (#6136)
- Invalid Field: Converted ring to outline for invalid field states (#6184)
- Link with Button: Fixed styling for Link components using button variants (#6138)
- Toast Content: Fixed vertical alignment of toast content (#6147)
- Safari SVG: Fixed SVG shifting issue in Safari (#6149)
- Placeholder Color: Aligned placeholder color with input text (#6139)
- Tooltip: Removed cursor style from tooltip trigger component
- CSS Variables: Made calculated variables depend only on root variables (#6154)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed page interactivity during view transitions (#6128)
- Fixed markdown URL formatting (#6162)
- Fixed incorrect link to combo box page (#6164)
- Fixed autocomplete styles import order in index.css
- Fixed hyphenated format for CSS classes (#6191)
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Toast Component - Container Renamed to Provider
The
Toast.Container component has been renamed to
Toast.Provider for better semantic clarity (#6151).
Before:
After:
Additional Changes:
- Default
gapprop changed from
14to
12pixels
- Default
timeoutis now
4000(4 seconds) instead of requiring explicit timeout
Toast.Actionhas been renamed to
Toast.ActionButtonfor consistency
CSS Class Naming Convention
CSS classes have been renamed to use hyphenated format for consistency (#6141). This follows BEM conventions more closely and improves compatibility with Tailwind CSS.
Important Note: The
textarea class was initially renamed to
text-area but was rolled back to
textarea in PR #6191 due to conflicts with Tailwind's native
textarea class. No changes are needed for TextArea component classes.
Component Class Name Changes
The following CSS class names have been updated. If you have custom CSS targeting these classes directly, update your selectors:
|Component
|Old Class Name
|New Class Name
|Notes
|ComboBox
.combobox
.combo-box
|All related classes updated
.combobox__input-group
.combo-box__input-group
.combobox__trigger
.combo-box__trigger
.combobox__popover
.combo-box__popover
.combobox--full-width
.combo-box--full-width
|ListBox
.listbox
.list-box
|All related classes updated
|ListBoxItem
.listbox-item
.list-box-item
|All related classes updated
.listbox-item__indicator
.list-box-item__indicator
.listbox-item--default
.list-box-item--default
.listbox-item--danger
.list-box-item--danger
|ListBoxSection
.listbox-section
.list-box-section
|All related classes updated
|TextArea
.textarea
.textarea
|No change - Rolled back to avoid Tailwind conflict
Migration Guide
Before:
After:
JavaScript/TypeScript Updates:
If you're using these class names in JavaScript or TypeScript code:
Note: Component props and TypeScript types remain unchanged. Only CSS class names have been updated.
Removed CSS Variables
Several CSS variables have been removed as part of the surface color refactoring (#6204). These variables were either replaced with direct variable references or removed entirely.
Surface Color Variables
The following calculated surface color variables have been removed and replaced with direct variable references:
Removed:
--color-surface-secondary(was calculated via
color-mix)
--color-surface-tertiary(was calculated via
color-mix)
Replacement:
These variables now directly reference the base variables defined in
variables.css:
--color-surface-secondary→ Uses
var(--surface-secondary)directly
--color-surface-tertiary→ Uses
var(--surface-tertiary)directly
The base variables
--surface-secondary and
--surface-tertiary are now defined directly in
variables.css instead of being calculated in
theme.css.
On Surface Color Variables
All
--color-on-surface-* variables have been removed entirely:
Removed:
--color-on-surface
--color-on-surface-foreground
--color-on-surface-hover
--color-on-surface-focus
--color-on-surface-secondary
--color-on-surface-secondary-foreground
--color-on-surface-secondary-hover
--color-on-surface-secondary-focus
--color-on-surface-tertiary
--color-on-surface-tertiary-foreground
--color-on-surface-tertiary-hover
--color-on-surface-tertiary-focus
Migration:
If you were using these variables, update your code to use the appropriate surface variables directly:
Or use the Tailwind utilities:
Related PR: #6204
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!