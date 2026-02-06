v3.0.0-beta.6

6 new color components (ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorField, ColorSwatch, ColorSwatchPicker), toast improvements, and various style fixes.

February 6, 2026

This release introduces a comprehensive Color System with six new components for color selection and manipulation: ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorField, ColorSwatch, and ColorSwatchPicker. Also includes Separator variants and various style improvements.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

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We're excited to introduce a comprehensive Color System - a complete suite of components for color selection, manipulation, and display. These components are built on React Aria's color primitives and work together seamlessly.

Key features:

Full Color Space Support : Work with HSL, HSB, and RGB color spaces

: Work with HSL, HSB, and RGB color spaces Channel-based Editing : Manipulate individual color channels (hue, saturation, lightness, brightness, red, green, blue, alpha)

: Manipulate individual color channels (hue, saturation, lightness, brightness, red, green, blue, alpha) Accessible by Default : Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support

: Full keyboard navigation and screen reader support Composable Design: Mix and match components to build custom color pickers

This release introduces 6 new color components:

ColorPicker : Complete color picker with trigger, popover, and composable internals. (Documentation)

: Complete color picker with trigger, popover, and composable internals. (Documentation) ColorArea : 2D gradient area for selecting two color channels simultaneously. (Documentation)

: 2D gradient area for selecting two color channels simultaneously. (Documentation) ColorSlider : Single-channel slider for precise color adjustments. (Documentation)

: Single-channel slider for precise color adjustments. (Documentation) ColorField : Text input for entering and editing color values. (Documentation)

: Text input for entering and editing color values. (Documentation) ColorSwatch : Visual color preview with support for transparency. (Documentation)

: Visual color preview with support for transparency. (Documentation) ColorSwatchPicker: Grid of selectable color swatches for quick color selection. (Documentation)

The ColorPicker is a compound component that combines all color components into a complete color selection experience.

A 2D gradient area for selecting two color channels at once, typically saturation and brightness.

A slider for adjusting individual color channels like hue, saturation, lightness, or alpha.

With different channels:

A text input field for entering color values directly. Supports various color formats.

A visual display of a color value with support for transparency patterns.

A grid of color swatches for quick color selection from a predefined palette.

The Toast component has been significantly improved with new features and better stability (#6151):

New Features:

Loading State : Added isLoading prop to show a spinner instead of the default indicator

: Added prop to show a spinner instead of the default indicator Default Timeout : Toasts now auto-dismiss after 4 seconds by default (configurable via timeout prop)

: Toasts now auto-dismiss after 4 seconds by default (configurable via prop) Width Control : Added width prop to Toast.Provider for customizable toast width

: Added prop to for customizable toast width Adaptive Height : Toasts now adapt their height based on content

: Toasts now adapt their height based on content Better Stacking : Fixed layout shifts when toasts stack using absolute positioning and height synchronization

: Fixed layout shifts when toasts stack using absolute positioning and height synchronization Improved Close Handling : Deferred onClose callback to prevent toast transition deadlock

: Deferred callback to prevent toast transition deadlock Front-most Close Button : Close button only appears on the front-most toast for cleaner UI

: Close button only appears on the front-most toast for cleaner UI Enhanced Promise Support: Improved toast.promise() with better loading states and error handling

New Demos:

Promise & Loading states

Callbacks and timeout handling

Added variants to the Separator component for different visual styles.

The Chip component now supports a Chip.Label subcomponent for better visual alignment. When removing start or end content (like icons), the label text was too close to the chip edges. Plain text children are automatically wrapped in <Chip.Label> for backward compatibility.

Usage:

import { Chip } from '@heroui/react' ; // Automatic wrapping (backward compatible) < Chip >Label text</ Chip > // Explicit label with custom styling < Chip > < Chip.Label className = "font-bold" >Custom Label</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > // Mixing icons and labels < Chip > < Icon icon = "gravity-ui:check" /> < Chip.Label >With Icon</ Chip.Label > </ Chip >

Overlay Content : Fixed blur effect on overlay content (#6136)

: Fixed blur effect on overlay content (#6136) Invalid Field : Converted ring to outline for invalid field states (#6184)

: Converted ring to outline for invalid field states (#6184) Link with Button : Fixed styling for Link components using button variants (#6138)

: Fixed styling for Link components using button variants (#6138) Toast Content : Fixed vertical alignment of toast content (#6147)

: Fixed vertical alignment of toast content (#6147) Safari SVG : Fixed SVG shifting issue in Safari (#6149)

: Fixed SVG shifting issue in Safari (#6149) Placeholder Color : Aligned placeholder color with input text (#6139)

: Aligned placeholder color with input text (#6139) Tooltip : Removed cursor style from tooltip trigger component

: Removed cursor style from tooltip trigger component CSS Variables: Made calculated variables depend only on root variables (#6154)

Fixed page interactivity during view transitions (#6128)

Fixed markdown URL formatting (#6162)

Fixed incorrect link to combo box page (#6164)

Fixed autocomplete styles import order in index.css

Fixed hyphenated format for CSS classes (#6191)

The Toast.Container component has been renamed to Toast.Provider for better semantic clarity (#6151).

Before:

< Toast.Container placement = "bottom" />

After:

< Toast.Provider placement = "bottom" />

Additional Changes:

Default gap prop changed from 14 to 12 pixels

prop changed from to pixels Default timeout is now 4000 (4 seconds) instead of requiring explicit timeout

is now (4 seconds) instead of requiring explicit timeout Toast.Action has been renamed to Toast.ActionButton for consistency

CSS classes have been renamed to use hyphenated format for consistency (#6141). This follows BEM conventions more closely and improves compatibility with Tailwind CSS.

Important Note: The textarea class was initially renamed to text-area but was rolled back to textarea in PR #6191 due to conflicts with Tailwind's native textarea class. No changes are needed for TextArea component classes.

The following CSS class names have been updated. If you have custom CSS targeting these classes directly, update your selectors:

Component Old Class Name New Class Name Notes ComboBox .combobox .combo-box All related classes updated .combobox__input-group .combo-box__input-group .combobox__trigger .combo-box__trigger .combobox__popover .combo-box__popover .combobox--full-width .combo-box--full-width ListBox .listbox .list-box All related classes updated ListBoxItem .listbox-item .list-box-item All related classes updated .listbox-item__indicator .list-box-item__indicator .listbox-item--default .list-box-item--default .listbox-item--danger .list-box-item--danger ListBoxSection .listbox-section .list-box-section All related classes updated TextArea .textarea .textarea No change - Rolled back to avoid Tailwind conflict

Before:

/* Custom styles targeting old class names */ .combobox { /* styles */ } .listbox-item { /* styles */ }

After:

/* Update to new hyphenated class names */ .combo-box { /* styles */ } .list-box-item { /* styles */ }

JavaScript/TypeScript Updates:

If you're using these class names in JavaScript or TypeScript code:

// Before < div className = "combobox" /> < ListBoxItem className = "listbox-item" /> // After < div className = "combo-box" /> < ListBoxItem className = "list-box-item" />

Note: Component props and TypeScript types remain unchanged. Only CSS class names have been updated.

Several CSS variables have been removed as part of the surface color refactoring (#6204). These variables were either replaced with direct variable references or removed entirely.

The following calculated surface color variables have been removed and replaced with direct variable references:

Removed:

--color-surface-secondary (was calculated via color-mix )

(was calculated via ) --color-surface-tertiary (was calculated via color-mix )

Replacement: These variables now directly reference the base variables defined in variables.css :

--color-surface-secondary → Uses var(--surface-secondary) directly

→ Uses directly --color-surface-tertiary → Uses var(--surface-tertiary) directly

The base variables --surface-secondary and --surface-tertiary are now defined directly in variables.css instead of being calculated in theme.css .

All --color-on-surface-* variables have been removed entirely:

Removed:

--color-on-surface

--color-on-surface-foreground

--color-on-surface-hover

--color-on-surface-focus

--color-on-surface-secondary

--color-on-surface-secondary-foreground

--color-on-surface-secondary-hover

--color-on-surface-secondary-focus

--color-on-surface-tertiary

--color-on-surface-tertiary-foreground

--color-on-surface-tertiary-hover

--color-on-surface-tertiary-focus

Migration:

If you were using these variables, update your code to use the appropriate surface variables directly:

/* Before */ .element { background : var ( --color-on-surface ); color : var ( --color-on-surface-foreground ); } .element:hover { background : var ( --color-on-surface-hover ); } /* After */ .element { background : var ( --surface-secondary ); color : var ( --surface-secondary-foreground ); } .element:hover { background : color-mix ( in oklab , var ( --surface-secondary ) 92 % , var ( --surface-secondary-foreground ) 8 % ); }

Or use the Tailwind utilities:

// Before < div className = "bg-on-surface text-on-surface-foreground" /> // After < div className = "bg-surface-secondary text-surface-secondary-foreground" />

Related PR: #6204

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!