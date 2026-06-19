v3.2.2
Patch release that upgrades React Aria to 1.19.0, adds overflow scrolling to Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes accidental form submission from clear/close buttons and overflow scroll from visually hidden inputs.
Patch release: upgrades to React Aria
1.19.0 (
react-aria@3.50.0), adds overflow scrolling to Tabs via
Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes several regressions — clear and close buttons no longer submit their surrounding form, and visually hidden inputs in
Checkbox,
Radio, and
Switch no longer cause overflow scroll.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.
Features
Tabs
When the tab list exceeds the available space,
Tabs.ListContainer automatically renders scroll chevrons and fading edges so users can navigate hidden tabs. This works for both horizontal and vertical orientations.
- Overflow scrolling: Wrap
Tabs.Listin
Tabs.ListContainerto get scroll chevrons and edge fade (#6696)
Bug Fixes
- Input fields: Set
type="button"on clear and close buttons so they no longer submit the surrounding form when clicked (#6656).
- Checkbox / Radio / Switch: Prevent the visually hidden inputs from causing overflow scroll (#6657).
- Button / Dropdown / Menu: Add
will-change-transformto prevent icon or text shift during transforms (#6661).
- Chip: Set width to
w-fitso chips size to their content instead of stretching to fill the container (#6664).
- DatePicker / DateRangePicker: Use
w-fitinstead of
min-w-(--trigger-width)on the popover to prevent excess width (#6665).
- Autocomplete: Correct the right padding of virtualized list items so rows no longer overflow into the popover edge (#6672).
- Toast: Catch the ViewTransition
readyrejection in the toast queue so superseded transitions no longer surface as unhandled promise rejections (#6674).
Refactor
- React 19 APIs: Replace
useContextwith the
use()hook and pass
refas a normal prop; swap array-index keys for stable keys (#6688).
Dependencies
- React Aria: Upgrade to
react-aria-components@1.19.0and
react-aria@3.50.0(#6658).
- React Aria: Declare
react-aria(
^3.50.0) and
react-aria-components(
^1.19.0) as caret ranges so they dedupe with HeroUI Pro (#6689).
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!