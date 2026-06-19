Patch release that upgrades React Aria to 1.19.0, adds overflow scrolling to Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes accidental form submission from clear/close buttons and overflow scroll from visually hidden inputs.

June 19, 2026

Patch release: upgrades to React Aria 1.19.0 ( react-aria@3.50.0 ), adds overflow scrolling to Tabs via Tabs.ListContainer , and fixes several regressions — clear and close buttons no longer submit their surrounding form, and visually hidden inputs in Checkbox , Radio , and Switch no longer cause overflow scroll.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

When the tab list exceeds the available space, Tabs.ListContainer automatically renders scroll chevrons and fading edges so users can navigate hidden tabs. This works for both horizontal and vertical orientations.

Overflow scrolling: Wrap Tabs.List in Tabs.ListContainer to get scroll chevrons and edge fade (#6696)

Input fields : Set type="button" on clear and close buttons so they no longer submit the surrounding form when clicked (#6656).

: Set on clear and close buttons so they no longer submit the surrounding form when clicked (#6656). Checkbox / Radio / Switch : Prevent the visually hidden inputs from causing overflow scroll (#6657).

: Prevent the visually hidden inputs from causing overflow scroll (#6657). Button / Dropdown / Menu : Add will-change-transform to prevent icon or text shift during transforms (#6661).

: Add to prevent icon or text shift during transforms (#6661). Chip : Set width to w-fit so chips size to their content instead of stretching to fill the container (#6664).

: Set width to so chips size to their content instead of stretching to fill the container (#6664). DatePicker / DateRangePicker : Use w-fit instead of min-w-(--trigger-width) on the popover to prevent excess width (#6665).

: Use instead of on the popover to prevent excess width (#6665). Autocomplete : Correct the right padding of virtualized list items so rows no longer overflow into the popover edge (#6672).

: Correct the right padding of virtualized list items so rows no longer overflow into the popover edge (#6672). Toast: Catch the ViewTransition ready rejection in the toast queue so superseded transitions no longer surface as unhandled promise rejections (#6674).

React 19 APIs: Replace useContext with the use() hook and pass ref as a normal prop; swap array-index keys for stable keys (#6688).

React Aria : Upgrade to react-aria-components@1.19.0 and react-aria@3.50.0 (#6658).

: Upgrade to and (#6658). React Aria: Declare react-aria ( ^3.50.0 ) and react-aria-components ( ^1.19.0 ) as caret ranges so they dedupe with HeroUI Pro (#6689).

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!