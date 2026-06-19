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HeroUI
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v3.2.2

Patch release that upgrades React Aria to 1.19.0, adds overflow scrolling to Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes accidental form submission from clear/close buttons and overflow scroll from visually hidden inputs.

June 19, 2026

Patch release: upgrades to React Aria 1.19.0 (react-aria@3.50.0), adds overflow scrolling to Tabs via Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes several regressions — clear and close buttons no longer submit their surrounding form, and visually hidden inputs in Checkbox, Radio, and Switch no longer cause overflow scroll.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

Features

Tabs

When the tab list exceeds the available space, Tabs.ListContainer automatically renders scroll chevrons and fading edges so users can navigate hidden tabs. This works for both horizontal and vertical orientations.

  • Overflow scrolling: Wrap Tabs.List in Tabs.ListContainer to get scroll chevrons and edge fade (#6696)

Bug Fixes

  • Input fields: Set type="button" on clear and close buttons so they no longer submit the surrounding form when clicked (#6656).
  • Checkbox / Radio / Switch: Prevent the visually hidden inputs from causing overflow scroll (#6657).
  • Button / Dropdown / Menu: Add will-change-transform to prevent icon or text shift during transforms (#6661).
  • Chip: Set width to w-fit so chips size to their content instead of stretching to fill the container (#6664).
  • DatePicker / DateRangePicker: Use w-fit instead of min-w-(--trigger-width) on the popover to prevent excess width (#6665).
  • Autocomplete: Correct the right padding of virtualized list items so rows no longer overflow into the popover edge (#6672).
  • Toast: Catch the ViewTransition ready rejection in the toast queue so superseded transitions no longer surface as unhandled promise rejections (#6674).

Refactor

  • React 19 APIs: Replace useContext with the use() hook and pass ref as a normal prop; swap array-index keys for stable keys (#6688).

Dependencies

  • React Aria: Upgrade to react-aria-components@1.19.0 and react-aria@3.50.0 (#6658).
  • React Aria: Declare react-aria (^3.50.0) and react-aria-components (^1.19.0) as caret ranges so they dedupe with HeroUI Pro (#6689).

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

Wwingkwong@wingkwongJjrgarciadev@jrgarciadev

All Releases

All updates and changes to HeroUI v3, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.

v3.2.1

Patch release that externalizes react-aria from the @heroui/react bundle and fixes SwitchGroup horizontal layout.

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