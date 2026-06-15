v3.2.0
Calendar week/day views and year picker on React Aria 1.18, plus breaking Radio, Checkbox, and Switch composition changes.
Calendar gains week and day views, a reworked year picker, and range demos built on React Aria 1.18. Autocomplete adds a Virtualizer example for large option lists. Tooltip adds theme variables for global show and hide delays. The toggles (
Radio,
Checkbox,
Switch) move to React Aria's
*Field +
*Button composition. This release also rolls in patch fixes for virtualized lists, grouped-field autofill, toast and fieldset behavior, and scroll and RTL styles.
⚠️ Breaking changes:
Radio,
Checkbox, and
Switch move to an explicit
*.Content composition —
*.Control nests inside
*.Content, the label is plain text inside
*.Content (no nested
<Label>), and
Description/
FieldError become siblings of
*.Content. See Breaking Changes.
Installation
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What's New
Calendar
Calendar and
RangeCalendar gain week and day views, plus new React Aria 1.18 calendar props.
- Week / day views:
visibleDurationrenders multi-week or single-day layouts
- Multiple selection: select several dates in a single
Calendar
- React Aria 1.18 props:
weeksInMonthand
isDateUnavailable(date, anchorDate)for ranges
- Internals: month labels use React Aria's
CalendarHeading, and the year picker is rebuilt on React Aria calendar hooks
Week view:
Day view:
Multiple selection:
Autocomplete
Virtualizer support for large option lists, with docs, Storybook, and style fixes for popover sizing and listbox scroll height.
- Virtualization: Wrap
ListBoxin React Aria's
<Virtualizer>inside
Autocomplete.Popover(#6642)
- Popover sizing: Listbox caps at
320pxwith internal scrolling; search field stays fixed above the list
Virtualization:
Table.SortableColumnHeader
Table.SortableColumnHeader renders a sortable column label with an optional ascending/descending indicator. Use it inside a
Table.Column render prop and forward
sortDirection (#6588).
- Default indicator: Chevron appears when a sort direction exists
- Custom indicator: Pass
indicator, or hide it with
showIndicator={false}
- Style slots:
.table__sortable-column-header+
.table__sortable-column-indicator
Tooltip delay theme variables
Tooltip reads default show and hide delays from theme CSS variables (#6617):
--tooltip-delay— delay before showing a tooltip (default:
1500ms)
--tooltip-close-delay— delay before hiding a tooltip (default:
500ms)
Override them globally:
Individual
delay and
closeDelay props still override these values on specific tooltips.
Behavior change: With the default HeroUI theme, tooltip delays now default to
1500ms /
500ms instead of the previous React Aria defaults of
700ms /
0ms. Set the CSS variables or props explicitly to preserve the old timing.
Component Fixes
- Toast: ViewTransition updates are serialized in the toast queue, preventing skipped transitions and AbortError rejections when
toast.promise()swaps the loading toast for success/error feedback (#6511).
- Fieldset:
disabledpropagates through React Aria Button, CheckboxGroup, Link, RadioGroup, Slider, ToggleButton, and ToggleButtonGroup contexts (#6596).
- Autocomplete: Popover content is wrapped in a React Aria
Dialog, so opening the popover no longer leaves a stray focus ring on the listbox (#6627).
- Tooltip: The trigger uses the
useFocusablehook instead of the
<Focusable>wrapper, avoiding a false-positive "child must be focusable" warning when a tooltip is mounted inside an
inertsubtree (e.g. behind an open Drawer/Modal) (#6628).
Style Fixes
- Modal / AlertDialog:
scroll-insidedialogs cap height with
max-h-full min-h-0so the body scrolls instead of overflowing (#6597).
- ScrollShadow: Fade masks reserve space for visible native scrollbars via
--scroll-shadow-scrollbar-size(#6598).
- Table RTL: Column separators and resize handles use logical
end-0positioning in RTL (#6606).
- Link: Drops the hardcoded
text-smso links inherit font size from their parent, and
.link__iconscales relative to text with
size-[0.75em]instead of a fixed
size-2(#6621).
- DatePicker / DateRangePicker: Calendar popovers use
min-w-(--trigger-width)instead of
max-w-(--trigger-width)so the calendar is at least as wide as the trigger and no longer clips horizontally (#6622).
- Table: Secondary header borders and rounded corners render correctly when the table is wrapped in React Aria's
<Virtualizer>— column selectors no longer treat every virtualized column as both first and last child (#6624).
- Autocomplete: The popover is constrained to the trigger width and the listbox caps its height at
320pxwith internal scrolling, so virtualized lists no longer overflow the popover (#6642).
- ListBox: Replaces
flex flex-col gapwith block flow + sibling margins so React Aria's Virtualizer content height is not collapsed by flex-shrink — fixes scrollbar thumb resizing during virtualized scroll (#6636).
- InputGroup / NumberField / SearchField: Browser autofill highlight lifts onto the group shell so prefix, suffix, and increment/decrement slots share the rounded highlight (#6625).
- Spinner: Uses
inline-flexwith
shrink-0(instead of
relative) so the spin animation renders correctly in non-flex layouts, and honors
motion-reduce(#6644).
- Toast: Close button uses
-top-1 -right-1on all breakpoints to align with container padding (#6574).
Dependencies
- React Aria Components:
1.17.0→
1.18.0(#6586). 1.18 adds the
*Field+
*Buttoncomposition adopted by the toggles,
CalendarHeading, and
isDateUnavailable(date, anchorDate).
- @internationalized/date:
3.12.1→
3.12.2
- React Aria / Stately helpers:
@react-aria/*,
@react-stately/*, and
@react-types/sharedpatch updates
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Radio, Checkbox & Switch: explicit
*.Content composition
These toggles now use React Aria's
*Field +
*Button composition under the hood.
X.Content is now the clickable label (React Aria's
*Button). Three things change:
X.Controlmoves inside
X.Content— they used to be siblings.
- The label is plain text inside
X.Content—
X.Contentrenders the
<label>element, so don't nest a
<Label>component (nested
<label>elements are invalid HTML). For a standalone
Label, place it outside and link it with
htmlFor+ the toggle
id.
Description/
FieldErrormove out as siblings of
X.Content, so they're exposed via
aria-describedbyinstead of being folded into the accessible name.
Checkbox
Radio
Switch
Migration summary
|v3.1
|v3.2
X.Control and
X.Content are siblings
X.Control nests inside
X.Content
X.Content is a layout
<div> wrapping
Label + help text
X.Content is the clickable
<label> wrapping
X.Control + label text
|Label provided via
<Label> inside
X.Content
|Label is plain text inside
X.Content (no nested
<Label>)
Description /
FieldError inside
X.Content
Description /
FieldError as siblings of
X.Content
External label — to use a standalone
Label, place it outside the toggle and link it with
htmlFor + the toggle
id:
Control-only checkboxes and switches (no label, e.g. table row selection or icon switches) still need
X.Content as the clickable wrapper. Wrap
Checkbox.Control /
Switch.Control in
X.Content, omit the label, and pass an
aria-label on the root.
Full per-component guides: Checkbox, Checkbox Group, Radio, Radio Group, and Switch.
Links
- Calendar Docs
- Autocomplete Docs
- Tooltip Docs
- Checkbox Docs
- Radio Group Docs
- Switch Docs
- Component Docs
- GitHub Repository
- GitHub PR #6616
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!