Calendar week/day views and year picker on React Aria 1.18, plus breaking Radio, Checkbox, and Switch composition changes.

June 15, 2026

Calendar gains week and day views, a reworked year picker, and range demos built on React Aria 1.18. Autocomplete adds a Virtualizer example for large option lists. Tooltip adds theme variables for global show and hide delays. The toggles ( Radio , Checkbox , Switch ) move to React Aria's *Field + *Button composition. This release also rolls in patch fixes for virtualized lists, grouped-field autofill, toast and fieldset behavior, and scroll and RTL styles.

⚠️ Breaking changes: Radio , Checkbox , and Switch move to an explicit *.Content composition — *.Control nests inside *.Content , the label is plain text inside *.Content (no nested <Label> ), and Description / FieldError become siblings of *.Content . See Breaking Changes.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

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Calendar and RangeCalendar gain week and day views, plus new React Aria 1.18 calendar props.

Week / day views : visibleDuration renders multi-week or single-day layouts

: renders multi-week or single-day layouts Multiple selection : select several dates in a single Calendar

: select several dates in a single React Aria 1.18 props : weeksInMonth and isDateUnavailable(date, anchorDate) for ranges

: and for ranges Internals: month labels use React Aria's CalendarHeading , and the year picker is rebuilt on React Aria calendar hooks

Week view:

Day view:

Multiple selection:

Virtualizer support for large option lists, with docs, Storybook, and style fixes for popover sizing and listbox scroll height.

Virtualization : Wrap ListBox in React Aria's <Virtualizer> inside Autocomplete.Popover (#6642)

: Wrap in React Aria's inside (#6642) Popover sizing: Listbox caps at 320px with internal scrolling; search field stays fixed above the list

Virtualization:

Table.SortableColumnHeader renders a sortable column label with an optional ascending/descending indicator. Use it inside a Table.Column render prop and forward sortDirection (#6588).

< Table.Column allowsSorting > {({ sortDirection }) => ( < Table.SortableColumnHeader sortDirection = {sortDirection}> Name </ Table.SortableColumnHeader > )} </ Table.Column >

Default indicator : Chevron appears when a sort direction exists

: Chevron appears when a sort direction exists Custom indicator : Pass indicator , or hide it with showIndicator={false}

: Pass , or hide it with Style slots: .table__sortable-column-header + .table__sortable-column-indicator

Tooltip reads default show and hide delays from theme CSS variables (#6617):

--tooltip-delay — delay before showing a tooltip (default: 1500ms )

— delay before showing a tooltip (default: ) --tooltip-close-delay — delay before hiding a tooltip (default: 500ms )

Override them globally:

:root { --tooltip-delay : 700 ms ; --tooltip-close-delay : 0 ms ; }

Individual delay and closeDelay props still override these values on specific tooltips.

Behavior change: With the default HeroUI theme, tooltip delays now default to 1500ms / 500ms instead of the previous React Aria defaults of 700ms / 0ms . Set the CSS variables or props explicitly to preserve the old timing.

Toast : ViewTransition updates are serialized in the toast queue, preventing skipped transitions and AbortError rejections when toast.promise() swaps the loading toast for success/error feedback (#6511).

: ViewTransition updates are serialized in the toast queue, preventing skipped transitions and AbortError rejections when swaps the loading toast for success/error feedback (#6511). Fieldset : disabled propagates through React Aria Button, CheckboxGroup, Link, RadioGroup, Slider, ToggleButton, and ToggleButtonGroup contexts (#6596).

: propagates through React Aria Button, CheckboxGroup, Link, RadioGroup, Slider, ToggleButton, and ToggleButtonGroup contexts (#6596). Autocomplete : Popover content is wrapped in a React Aria Dialog , so opening the popover no longer leaves a stray focus ring on the listbox (#6627).

: Popover content is wrapped in a React Aria , so opening the popover no longer leaves a stray focus ring on the listbox (#6627). Tooltip: The trigger uses the useFocusable hook instead of the <Focusable> wrapper, avoiding a false-positive "child must be focusable" warning when a tooltip is mounted inside an inert subtree (e.g. behind an open Drawer/Modal) (#6628).

Modal / AlertDialog : scroll-inside dialogs cap height with max-h-full min-h-0 so the body scrolls instead of overflowing (#6597).

: dialogs cap height with so the body scrolls instead of overflowing (#6597). ScrollShadow : Fade masks reserve space for visible native scrollbars via --scroll-shadow-scrollbar-size (#6598).

: Fade masks reserve space for visible native scrollbars via (#6598). Table RTL : Column separators and resize handles use logical end-0 positioning in RTL (#6606).

: Column separators and resize handles use logical positioning in RTL (#6606). Link : Drops the hardcoded text-sm so links inherit font size from their parent, and .link__icon scales relative to text with size-[0.75em] instead of a fixed size-2 (#6621).

: Drops the hardcoded so links inherit font size from their parent, and scales relative to text with instead of a fixed (#6621). DatePicker / DateRangePicker : Calendar popovers use min-w-(--trigger-width) instead of max-w-(--trigger-width) so the calendar is at least as wide as the trigger and no longer clips horizontally (#6622).

: Calendar popovers use instead of so the calendar is at least as wide as the trigger and no longer clips horizontally (#6622). Table : Secondary header borders and rounded corners render correctly when the table is wrapped in React Aria's <Virtualizer> — column selectors no longer treat every virtualized column as both first and last child (#6624).

: Secondary header borders and rounded corners render correctly when the table is wrapped in React Aria's — column selectors no longer treat every virtualized column as both first and last child (#6624). Autocomplete : The popover is constrained to the trigger width and the listbox caps its height at 320px with internal scrolling, so virtualized lists no longer overflow the popover (#6642).

: The popover is constrained to the trigger width and the listbox caps its height at with internal scrolling, so virtualized lists no longer overflow the popover (#6642). ListBox : Replaces flex flex-col gap with block flow + sibling margins so React Aria's Virtualizer content height is not collapsed by flex-shrink — fixes scrollbar thumb resizing during virtualized scroll (#6636).

: Replaces with block flow + sibling margins so React Aria's Virtualizer content height is not collapsed by flex-shrink — fixes scrollbar thumb resizing during virtualized scroll (#6636). InputGroup / NumberField / SearchField : Browser autofill highlight lifts onto the group shell so prefix, suffix, and increment/decrement slots share the rounded highlight (#6625).

: Browser autofill highlight lifts onto the group shell so prefix, suffix, and increment/decrement slots share the rounded highlight (#6625). Spinner : Uses inline-flex with shrink-0 (instead of relative ) so the spin animation renders correctly in non-flex layouts, and honors motion-reduce (#6644).

: Uses with (instead of ) so the spin animation renders correctly in non-flex layouts, and honors (#6644). Toast: Close button uses -top-1 -right-1 on all breakpoints to align with container padding (#6574).

React Aria Components : 1.17.0 → 1.18.0 (#6586). 1.18 adds the *Field + *Button composition adopted by the toggles, CalendarHeading , and isDateUnavailable(date, anchorDate) .

: → (#6586). 1.18 adds the + composition adopted by the toggles, , and . @internationalized/date : 3.12.1 → 3.12.2

: → React Aria / Stately helpers: @react-aria/* , @react-stately/* , and @react-types/shared patch updates

These toggles now use React Aria's *Field + *Button composition under the hood. X.Content is now the clickable label (React Aria's *Button ). Three things change:

X.Control moves inside X.Content — they used to be siblings.

— they used to be siblings. The label is plain text inside X.Content — X.Content renders the <label> element, so don't nest a <Label> component (nested <label> elements are invalid HTML). For a standalone Label , place it outside and link it with htmlFor + the toggle id .

— renders the element, so don't nest a component (nested elements are invalid HTML). For a standalone , place it and link it with + the toggle . Description / FieldError move out as siblings of X.Content , so they're exposed via aria-describedby instead of being folded into the accessible name.

Checkbox

// v3.1 < Checkbox > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Content > < Label >Accept terms</ Label > < Description >You agree to our terms</ Description > </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > // v3.2 < Checkbox > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > Accept terms </ Checkbox.Content > < Description >You agree to our terms</ Description > </ Checkbox >

Radio

// v3.1 < Radio value = "a" > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > < Radio.Content > < Label >Option A</ Label > </ Radio.Content > </ Radio > // v3.2 < Radio value = "a" > < Radio.Content > < Radio.Control > < Radio.Indicator /> </ Radio.Control > Option A </ Radio.Content > </ Radio >

Switch

// v3.1 < Switch > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > < Switch.Content > < Label >Enable notifications</ Label > </ Switch.Content > </ Switch > // v3.2 < Switch > < Switch.Content > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > Enable notifications </ Switch.Content > </ Switch >

Migration summary

v3.1 v3.2 X.Control and X.Content are siblings X.Control nests inside X.Content X.Content is a layout <div> wrapping Label + help text X.Content is the clickable <label> wrapping X.Control + label text Label provided via <Label> inside X.Content Label is plain text inside X.Content (no nested <Label> ) Description / FieldError inside X.Content Description / FieldError as siblings of X.Content

External label — to use a standalone Label , place it outside the toggle and link it with htmlFor + the toggle id :

< div className = "flex items-center gap-3" > < Checkbox id = "terms" > < Checkbox.Content > < Checkbox.Control > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox.Control > </ Checkbox.Content > </ Checkbox > < Label htmlFor = "terms" >Accept terms</ Label > </ div >

Control-only checkboxes and switches (no label, e.g. table row selection or icon switches) still need X.Content as the clickable wrapper. Wrap Checkbox.Control / Switch.Control in X.Content , omit the label, and pass an aria-label on the root.

Full per-component guides: Checkbox, Checkbox Group, Radio, Radio Group, and Switch.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!