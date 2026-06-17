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v3.2.1

Patch release that externalizes react-aria from the @heroui/react bundle and fixes SwitchGroup horizontal layout.

June 17, 2026

Patch release: @heroui/react no longer bundles its own copy of react-aria. The react-aria subpaths are now externalized in the Rollup build, so they resolve to the version installed in your project — preventing a duplicated, vendored copy of react-aria from shipping inside @heroui/react. This release also fixes SwitchGroup horizontal layout by rendering the missing switch-group__items wrapper.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

Bug Fixes

  • @heroui/react: Externalize the react-aria subpaths in the Rollup build alongside the other @react-* and react-aria-components externals, so @heroui/react no longer vendors its own copy of react-aria. Consumers now resolve to the single react-aria installed in their project, avoiding duplicate-instance bugs and unnecessary bundle bloat (#6653).
  • SwitchGroup: Render the missing switch-group__items wrapper so orientation="horizontal" lays out switches in a row instead of stacking vertically (#6655).

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

Wwingkwong@wingkwong

v3.2.2

Patch release that upgrades React Aria to 1.19.0, adds overflow scrolling to Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes accidental form submission from clear/close buttons and overflow scroll from visually hidden inputs.

v3.2.0

Calendar week/day views and year picker on React Aria 1.18, plus breaking Radio, Checkbox, and Switch composition changes.

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