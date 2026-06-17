June 17, 2026

Patch release: @heroui/react no longer bundles its own copy of react-aria . The react-aria subpaths are now externalized in the Rollup build, so they resolve to the version installed in your project — preventing a duplicated, vendored copy of react-aria from shipping inside @heroui/react . This release also fixes SwitchGroup horizontal layout by rendering the missing switch-group__items wrapper.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

@heroui/react : Externalize the react-aria subpaths in the Rollup build alongside the other @react-* and react-aria-components externals, so @heroui/react no longer vendors its own copy of react-aria . Consumers now resolve to the single react-aria installed in their project, avoiding duplicate-instance bugs and unnecessary bundle bloat (#6653).

: Externalize the subpaths in the Rollup build alongside the other and externals, so no longer vendors its own copy of . Consumers now resolve to the single installed in their project, avoiding duplicate-instance bugs and unnecessary bundle bloat (#6653). SwitchGroup: Render the missing switch-group__items wrapper so orientation="horizontal" lays out switches in a row instead of stacking vertically (#6655).

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!