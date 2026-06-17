v3.2.1
Patch release that externalizes react-aria from the @heroui/react bundle and fixes SwitchGroup horizontal layout.
Patch release:
@heroui/react no longer bundles its own copy of
react-aria. The
react-aria subpaths are now externalized in the Rollup build, so they resolve to the version installed in your project — preventing a duplicated, vendored copy of
react-aria from shipping inside
@heroui/react. This release also fixes
SwitchGroup horizontal layout by rendering the missing
switch-group__items wrapper.
Installation
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Bug Fixes
- @heroui/react: Externalize the
react-ariasubpaths in the Rollup build alongside the other
@react-*and
react-aria-componentsexternals, so
@heroui/reactno longer vendors its own copy of
react-aria. Consumers now resolve to the single
react-ariainstalled in their project, avoiding duplicate-instance bugs and unnecessary bundle bloat (#6653).
- SwitchGroup: Render the missing
switch-group__itemswrapper so
orientation="horizontal"lays out switches in a row instead of stacking vertically (#6655).
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
v3.2.2
Patch release that upgrades React Aria to 1.19.0, adds overflow scrolling to Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes accidental form submission from clear/close buttons and overflow scroll from visually hidden inputs.
v3.2.0
Calendar week/day views and year picker on React Aria 1.18, plus breaking Radio, Checkbox, and Switch composition changes.