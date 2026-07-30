Patch release that adds multiple selection to ComboBox, improves RTL support with logical CSS properties, upgrades tailwind-variants to 3.3.0, and fixes ScrollShadow, Spinner, InputOTP, Table, and Button accent styling.

July 30, 2026

Patch release: ComboBox now supports multiple selection, styles adopt logical CSS properties for better RTL support, tailwind-variants is upgraded to 3.3.0 , and several fixes land across ScrollShadow , Spinner , InputOTP , Table , and accent Button focus styling.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

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ComboBox now supports selecting more than one option. Set selectionMode="multiple" , use ComboBox.Value to render the selected items, and pass selectionMode="multiple" to the inner ListBox as well. Selection is controlled with the value / defaultValue ( Key[] ) props and the onChange handler.

Multiple selection: Select multiple options with selectionMode="multiple" and display them via ComboBox.Value (#6714)

ScrollShadow : Tolerate fractional scroll positions in end detection so the bottom shadow hides correctly on high-DPI displays (#6710).

: Tolerate fractional scroll positions in end detection so the bottom shadow hides correctly on high-DPI displays (#6710). RTL : Adopt logical CSS properties across styles for better right-to-left support (#6699).

: Adopt logical CSS properties across styles for better right-to-left support (#6699). Button : Restore the focus outline gap for accent buttons (#6724).

: Restore the focus outline gap for accent buttons (#6724). Spinner : Move the accessible name from the hidden SVG to the root element's status role (#6721).

: Move the accessible name from the hidden SVG to the root element's role (#6721). InputOTP : Prevent OTP slots from overflowing narrow containers (#6706).

: Prevent OTP slots from overflowing narrow containers (#6706). Table : Center the sortable column indicator icon (#6705).

: Center the sortable column indicator icon (#6705). Collections : Fix React Aria collection-builder compatibility across Tabs , TagGroup , Select , Autocomplete , and ComboBox (#6727).

: Fix React Aria collection-builder compatibility across , , , , and (#6727). Icons: Remove the never-announced aria-label from decorative aria-hidden icons so accessibility linters and audits stay clean (#6741).

tailwind-variants : Upgrade to tailwind-variants@3.3.0 (#6733).

: Upgrade to (#6733). React Aria : Move react-aria , react-aria-components , and the @react-aria/* utilities to peerDependencies so consumers resolve a single shared copy instead of a bundled one (#6744).

: Move , , and the utilities to so consumers resolve a single shared copy instead of a bundled one (#6744). Node.js: Require Node.js >= 22.x .

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!