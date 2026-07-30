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HeroUI
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v3.2.3

Patch release that adds multiple selection to ComboBox, improves RTL support with logical CSS properties, upgrades tailwind-variants to 3.3.0, and fixes ScrollShadow, Spinner, InputOTP, Table, and Button accent styling.

July 30, 2026

Patch release: ComboBox now supports multiple selection, styles adopt logical CSS properties for better RTL support, tailwind-variants is upgraded to 3.3.0, and several fixes land across ScrollShadow, Spinner, InputOTP, Table, and accent Button focus styling.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest
bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

Features

ComboBox

ComboBox now supports selecting more than one option. Set selectionMode="multiple", use ComboBox.Value to render the selected items, and pass selectionMode="multiple" to the inner ListBox as well. Selection is controlled with the value / defaultValue (Key[]) props and the onChange handler.

  • Multiple selection: Select multiple options with selectionMode="multiple" and display them via ComboBox.Value (#6714)

Bug Fixes

  • ScrollShadow: Tolerate fractional scroll positions in end detection so the bottom shadow hides correctly on high-DPI displays (#6710).
  • RTL: Adopt logical CSS properties across styles for better right-to-left support (#6699).
  • Button: Restore the focus outline gap for accent buttons (#6724).
  • Spinner: Move the accessible name from the hidden SVG to the root element's status role (#6721).
  • InputOTP: Prevent OTP slots from overflowing narrow containers (#6706).
  • Table: Center the sortable column indicator icon (#6705).
  • Collections: Fix React Aria collection-builder compatibility across Tabs, TagGroup, Select, Autocomplete, and ComboBox (#6727).
  • Icons: Remove the never-announced aria-label from decorative aria-hidden icons so accessibility linters and audits stay clean (#6741).

Dependencies

  • tailwind-variants: Upgrade to tailwind-variants@3.3.0 (#6733).
  • React Aria: Move react-aria, react-aria-components, and the @react-aria/* utilities to peerDependencies so consumers resolve a single shared copy instead of a bundled one (#6744).
  • Node.js: Require Node.js >= 22.x.

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

SStybo@StyboTtianenpang@tianenpangWwingkwong@wingkwongDdaveycodez@daveycodezGgrayashh@grayashhSSaidheerajgollu@Saidheerajgollu

All Releases

All updates and changes to HeroUI v3, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.

v3.2.2

Patch release that upgrades React Aria to 1.19.0, adds overflow scrolling to Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes accidental form submission from clear/close buttons and overflow scroll from visually hidden inputs.

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