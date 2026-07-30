v3.2.3
Patch release that adds multiple selection to ComboBox, improves RTL support with logical CSS properties, upgrades tailwind-variants to 3.3.0, and fixes ScrollShadow, Spinner, InputOTP, Table, and Button accent styling.
Patch release: ComboBox now supports multiple selection, styles adopt logical CSS properties for better RTL support,
tailwind-variants is upgraded to
3.3.0, and several fixes land across
ScrollShadow,
Spinner,
InputOTP,
Table, and accent
Button focus styling.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.
Features
ComboBox
ComboBox now supports selecting more than one option. Set
selectionMode="multiple", use
ComboBox.Value to render the selected items, and pass
selectionMode="multiple" to the inner
ListBox as well. Selection is controlled with the
value /
defaultValue (
Key[]) props and the
onChange handler.
- Multiple selection: Select multiple options with
selectionMode="multiple"and display them via
ComboBox.Value(#6714)
Bug Fixes
- ScrollShadow: Tolerate fractional scroll positions in end detection so the bottom shadow hides correctly on high-DPI displays (#6710).
- RTL: Adopt logical CSS properties across styles for better right-to-left support (#6699).
- Button: Restore the focus outline gap for accent buttons (#6724).
- Spinner: Move the accessible name from the hidden SVG to the root element's
statusrole (#6721).
- InputOTP: Prevent OTP slots from overflowing narrow containers (#6706).
- Table: Center the sortable column indicator icon (#6705).
- Collections: Fix React Aria collection-builder compatibility across
Tabs,
TagGroup,
Select,
Autocomplete, and
ComboBox(#6727).
- Icons: Remove the never-announced
aria-labelfrom decorative
aria-hiddenicons so accessibility linters and audits stay clean (#6741).
Dependencies
- tailwind-variants: Upgrade to
tailwind-variants@3.3.0(#6733).
- React Aria: Move
react-aria,
react-aria-components, and the
@react-aria/*utilities to
peerDependenciesso consumers resolve a single shared copy instead of a bundled one (#6744).
- Node.js: Require Node.js
>= 22.x.
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
All Releases
All updates and changes to HeroUI v3, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.
v3.2.2
Patch release that upgrades React Aria to 1.19.0, adds overflow scrolling to Tabs.ListContainer, and fixes accidental form submission from clear/close buttons and overflow scroll from visually hidden inputs.